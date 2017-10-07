Racing! Takeout, taxes and other things that shape the sport

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 6. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 21.99 45.60 58.44 1:12.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Scathing 125 9 2 7–2½ 4–2½ 2–½ 1–2¼ Nakatani 4.90 10 Herunbridledpower 123 10 1 1–1½ 1–3 1–3½ 2–1½ Hernandez 2.30 1 Where's the D 118 1 4 2–hd 2–1½ 3–3 3–2½ Roman 3.90 8 Lirica Heat 123 8 3 9–1 5–2 5–2½ 4–3¼ Arias 21.00 2 Forthenineteen 123 2 9 3–1 3–hd 4–1½ 5–½ Pena 5.70 6 Nazareth 123 6 10 10 9–1½ 8–4 6–1 Elliott 15.20 7 Smil'n From Above 113 7 8 5–hd 6–½ 6–1½ 7–5¼ Sorese 40.90 5 Southern Treasure 123 5 7 8–hd 7–hd 7–1 8–11¾ Conner 5.10 3 Octofy 123 3 6 6–½ 8–1 9–1½ 9–¾ Pereira 16.20 4 Miss Fireball 114 4 5 4–hd 10 10 10 Fuentes 58.50

9 SCATHING 11.80 5.40 3.60 10 HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER 3.60 3.00 1 WHERE'S THE D 3.20

$1 EXACTA (9-10) $20.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-10-1-8) $555.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-1) $43.55

Winner–Scathing Grr.f.4 by Grazen out of Chelcee's Hope, by Bartok (IRE). Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Kianoush Matin Abdi., Cerin, Vladimir and Seymour, Lauri. Mutuel Pool $158,175 Exacta Pool $117,120 Superfecta Pool $50,565 Trifecta Pool $73,394. Claimed–Scathing by Cody Polansky. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Claimed–Herunbridledpower by Davis, Sandy and Mueller, Martin. Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Claimed–Where's the D by Richard Barton. Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Claimed–Southern Treasure by Rosemary Trela. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Scratched–none.

SCATHING stalked five wide on the backstretch and four wide on the turn and into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER broke on top and sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, opened up in the stretch, could not contain the winner late but held second. WHERE'S THE D saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and picked up the show. LIRICA HEAT (ARG) angled in early and saved ground chasing the pace throughout and bested the others. FORTHENINETEEN bobbled at the break, stalked between foes then outside a rival on the turn, fell back a bit off the rail leaving the turn and weakened. NAZARETH a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SMIL'N FROM ABOVE stalked four wide between rivals, continued three deep on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. SOUTHERN TREASURE chased off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit in the stretch and also weakened. OCTOFY between horses early, chased a bit off the rail, split rivals on the turn, gave way in the stretch and was eased in the final furlong. MISS FIREBALL stalked between horses, dropped back and angled in on the turn, also gave way and was eased in the drive.

SECOND RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.78 43.77 1:06.83 1:12.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Coalinga Hills 124 3 1 4–1½ 3–½ 2–1 1–½ Gonzalez 25.90 6 Lori's Attitude 125 5 2 2–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 2–2¼ T Baze 1.70 9 Paddy Jean 122 8 7 6–hd 6–2½ 5–1 3–½ Talamo 2.10 8 Twirling Apples 122 7 3 5–½ 4–1½ 4–2 4–1¼ Gutierrez 6.40 7 Christmas Carol 122 6 9 9–6 9–1½ 7–2½ 5–¾ Bejarano 12.50 1 D' Platinum 125 1 5 7–½ 5–hd 6–2 6–hd Sutherland 11.20 11 Tiffany Diamond 122 10 6 1–hd 2–1½ 3–hd 7–2¼ Pedroza 8.70 2 Lady Acclamation 120 2 10 10 10 8–4 8–8¼ Arias 137.30 5 Snowdust 120 4 8 8–3 7–½ 9–4 9–6¾ Pena 86.70 10 Schwary's Girl 118 9 4 3–hd 8–1 10 10 Roman 16.40

4 COALINGA HILLS 53.80 19.40 7.40 6 LORI'S ATTITUDE 3.20 2.80 9 PADDY JEAN 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4) $344.20 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $91.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-6-9-8) $1,684.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-9) $149.05

Winner–Coalinga Hills Ch.f.4 by Thorn Song out of Alphabet Kisses, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $261,023 Daily Double Pool $47,700 Exacta Pool $170,439 Superfecta Pool $69,334 Trifecta Pool $96,498. Scratched–Arrowsphere, Ciao Bella Rosa, Mag the Mighty, Molinita.

COALINGA HILLS pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out some in midstretch and rallied under urging to be along in time. LORI'S ATTITUDE dueled between horses then inside leaving the hill, kicked clear in the stretch and held on well but was caught late. PADDY JEAN between foes early, took back and stalked outside then three deep on the hill and into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. TWIRLING APPLES had speed between horses then stalked outside, continued alongside a rival leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and was edged for third. CHRISTMAS CAROL dropped back off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. D' PLATINUM saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch, angled back in through the drive and weakened. TIFFANY DIAMOND dueled four wide then outside the runner-up leaving the hill and weakened in the drive. LADY ACCLAMATION broke slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the hill and three wide into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and lacked a rally. SNOWDUST chased a bit off the rail then between horses, angled in leaving the hill, hopped then bobbled sharply onto the dirt crossing, fell back and weakened. SCHWARY'S GIRL had speed between foes then stalked outside, dropped back between foes, angled in nearing the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.31 45.89 1:11.72 1:18.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Christy Jackson 125 5 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–4 1–6½ T Baze 1.40 3 Ramona Lover 115 3 8 2–½ 2–1½ 2–½ 2–½ Solis 7.50 2 Bona Fide Image 122 2 5 6–hd 4–4 4–3 3–¾ Pedroza 5.90 1 Count On Nikki 117 1 9 5–1½ 3–1½ 3–1 4–nk Roman 7.20 7 Dressed in Prada 122 7 11 10–5 9–2 5–1 5–2¼ Pena 8.70 11 My Carmela 122 11 3 7–½ 5–hd 7–6 6–1 Elliott 10.60 9 Californiasummer 115 9 7 9–3 6–hd 6–hd 7–3¼ Fuentes 54.90 4 Champagne Elegance 122 4 10 11 11 8–5 8–23½ Ebow 59.80 6 Purrfect of Course 125 6 6 4–1 7–2½ 9–4 9–3½ Risenhoover 8.30 10 Valedictoriette 122 10 1 8–hd 10–½ 11 10–nk Maldonado 31.00 8 Acclaimed Cat 122 8 4 3–hd 8–½ 10–½ 11 Pereira 39.20

5 CHRISTY JACKSON 4.80 2.80 2.40 3 RAMONA LOVER 6.60 4.00 2 BONA FIDE IMAGE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $133.00 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $16.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-3-2-1) $242.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-2) $23.30

Winner–Christy Jackson Grr.f.4 by Big Bad Leroybrown out of Saratoga Launch, by Relaunch. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Kenneth D. Black. Owner: Finish Line Racing, LLC and The Ellwood Johnston Trust. Mutuel Pool $214,204 Daily Double Pool $22,756 Exacta Pool $143,274 Superfecta Pool $64,776 Trifecta Pool $84,201. Scratched–Grace Hopper. $1 Pick Three (9-4-5) paid $866.90. Pick Three Pool $51,726.

CHRISTY JACKSON dueled between horses then outside a rival into and on the turn, inched away leaving the turn and drew off under urging. RAMONA LOVER went up inside to duel for the lead, was in a bit tight behind the winner leaving the turn, continued inside and held second. BONA FIDE IMAGE chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the place. COUNT ON NIKKI saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for third between foes. DRESSED IN PRADA hopped at the start, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, continued inside in the stretch and was in tight off heels nearing the wire. MY CARMELA stalked five wide then four wide into the turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. CALIFORNIASUMMER chased between foes then off the rail, continued a bit off the fence on the turn and weakened. CHAMPAGNE ELEGANCE settled just off the inside, angled in some on the turn and did not rally. PURRFECT OF COURSE dueled between horses, dropped back into and on the turn, gave way, was unsaddled at the end of the stretch and vanned off. VALEDICTORIETTE chased four wide, dropped back and angled in some on the turn, gave way and was eased in the drive. ACCLAIMED CAT dueled four wide then stalked outside, steadied in a bit tight while dropping back into the turn, also gave way and was eased in the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.10 45.49 57.91 1:11.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Pied N True 125 2 4 6–hd 4–1 4–1½ 1–hd Pereira 11.20 1 Party Hostess 123 1 9 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ Gutierrez 7.70 3 Princess Dorian 122 3 2 2–½ 2–1½ 2–2 3–¾ Maldonado 6.10 8 Pomp and Party 114 7 1 4–hd 3–3 3–2½ 4–1¼ Fuentes 1.40 9 Li'l Grazen 115 8 7 8–hd 6–1 5–5 5–9½ Roman 4.20 6 Awesometastic 120 5 6 9 7–½ 6–1 6–½ Pena 6.10 10 Royal Astronomer 123 9 5 7–hd 9 8–4 7–2½ Pedroza 16.30 7 Blissful Lady 120 6 3 5–2 5–hd 7–2 8–21¼ Elliott 40.20 4 Privy 120 4 8 3–hd 8–2 9 9 Talamo 29.70

2 PIED N TRUE 24.40 12.00 6.80 1 PARTY HOSTESS 9.60 5.40 3 PRINCESS DORIAN 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $83.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $89.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-1-3-8) $2,217.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-3) $198.60

Winner–Pied N True Ch.f.4 by Benchmark out of Call a Judge, by Judge T C. Bred by Nicholas J. Sibilio (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Jeong, Peter, Nicolas, Matthew J. and McNamara, Margaret J.. Mutuel Pool $205,767 Daily Double Pool $24,304 Exacta Pool $128,810 Superfecta Pool $62,462 Trifecta Pool $85,571. Scratched–Norwegian Spy. $1 Pick Three (4-5-2) paid $934.80. Pick Three Pool $25,045.

PIED N TRUE chased inside, came out into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up three deep on the line. PARTY HOSTESS broke a bit slowly, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back just off the rail in the stretch and was edged late. PRINCESS DORIAN dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the turn and through the stretch and gamely held third. POMP AND PARTY prompted the pace five wide on the backstretch, stalked off the rail on the turn then angled in nearing the stretch, continued inside in the drive and was edged for a minor award. LI'L GRAZEN chased three deep between foes then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. AWESOMETASTIC chased between rivals then a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened. ROYAL ASTRONOMER settled outside then chased four wide to the turn, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. BLISSFUL LADY pressed the pace four wide between horses, dropped back outside on the turn and had little left for the stretch. PRIVY went up between horses to duel for the lead, dropped back on the turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.00 46.32 1:09.92 1:22.19 1:33.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Peach Cove 123 10 3 9–1½ 8–hd 9–1 5–hd 1–1 Stevens 2.30 6 An Unusual Group 123 6 7 7–1½ 7–1½ 6–hd 3–hd 2–2½ Bejarano 2.90 8 Mangita 118 8 4 5–hd 3–½ 3–hd 2–hd 3–¾ Roman 7.60 3 Jennyway U Want It 123 3 5 6–1½ 5–½ 7–1½ 8–2½ 4–½ Van Dyke 8.10 9 Scatterling 123 9 8 8–hd 10 10 9–½ 5–hd Maldonado 8.40 2 Joyable 121 2 6 4–hd 6–hd 5–hd 4–½ 6–ns Risenhoover 59.40 5 Summer Lady 123 5 2 2–½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–1 7–2¼ Pena 26.40 7 Comet Sixty Two 116 7 9 10 9–hd 8–hd 10 8–¾ Fuentes 28.60 1 Candy Boss 123 1 10 1–1½ 1–½ 2–1 6–½ 9–½ Talamo 7.70 4 Brookes All Mine 123 4 1 3–1 4–1 4–1 7–hd 10 Prat 8.40

10 PEACH COVE (NZ) 6.60 3.60 2.80 6 AN UNUSUAL GROUP 3.80 3.00 8 MANGITA 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10) $113.60 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $10.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (10-6-8-3) $294.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-8) $33.20

Winner–Peach Cove (NZ) B.m.5 by Buffalo Man out of Tennisciti Belle (AUS), by Citidancer (IRE). Bred by Totara Park Stud (NZ). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Augustin Stable. Mutuel Pool $257,252 Daily Double Pool $29,143 Exacta Pool $156,329 Superfecta Pool $72,762 Trifecta Pool $101,491. Claimed–An Unusual Group by Nicholas Alexander. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–Lookinforadanger, Out Ofthe Ordinary, Well Caught (IRE). $1 Pick Three (5-2-10) paid $157.60. Pick Three Pool $60,089. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-5/12-2-10/11/12/13) 60 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,845.05. Pick Four Pool $144,868. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-4-5/12-2-10/11/12/13) 16 tickets with 5 correct paid $18,264.20. Pick Five Pool $339,806.

PEACH COVE (NZ) four wide early, settled three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. AN UNUSUAL GROUP chased three deep, also came four wide into the stretch, rallied between horses in the drive, put a head in front a sixteenth out and bested the others. MANGITA stalked three wide to the stretch, split foes in midstretch and rallied between horses, could not match the top pair late but held third. JENNYWAY U WANT IT chased between rivals, came three deep into the stretch, continued between foes in the drive and was outfinished for the show. SCATTERLING (IRE) pulled and angled in early, settled just off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, swung six wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. JOYABLE saved ground stalking the pace, split horses in midstretch and was outkicked from along the inside. SUMMER LADY stalked outside a rival, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, put a head in front a quarter mile out, inched away in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and weakened late. COMET SIXTY TWO settled and angled in then came out into the backstretch, continued off the inside on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CANDY BOSS a step slow to begin, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail into and on the second turn and weakened in the drive. BROOKES ALL MINE between foes early, stalked a bit off the rail, was between rivals into the stretch and in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.25 46.94 1:11.70 1:38.64 1:45.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Liberty Park 122 9 9 8–5 8–8 6–hd 1–1 1–1½ Arroyo, Jr. 7.50 1 Captivate 122 1 1 3–hd 2–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 2–½ Prat 2.20 5 Ziconic 125 5 6 9 9 9 5–hd 3–½ Espinoza 3.70 2 Sergio 122 2 3 2–½ 3–½ 3–1 3–½ 4–4½ Puglisi 22.60 8 California Street 122 8 7 6–1 5–1 4–½ 4–1 5–½ Van Dyke 2.30 6 Brulee 122 6 8 7–4 7–5 5–2 7–2½ 6–3¼ Risenhoover 42.50 4 Principal Bob 125 4 2 5–1½ 6–½ 7–3 8–12 7–¾ Gutierrez 17.70 3 Thorpe d'Oro 122 3 5 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 6–1 8–21¼ Maldonado 7.20 7 Activated 122 7 4 4–2½ 4–2 8–1 9 9 Gonzalez 91.50

9 LIBERTY PARK 17.00 8.20 4.00 1 CAPTIVATE 4.20 3.00 5 ZICONIC 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-9) $68.40 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $38.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-1-5-2) $1,084.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-5) $78.35

Winner–Liberty Park Dbb.c.3 by Tapit out of Quiet Romance, by Bertrando. Bred by Wygod Family, LLC (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Martin, Emily and Pam. Mutuel Pool $299,473 Daily Double Pool $32,168 Exacta Pool $181,065 Superfecta Pool $90,172 Trifecta Pool $121,073. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-10-9) paid $768.80. Pick Three Pool $47,196.

LIBERTY PARK unhurried outside a rival then inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, gained the lead under urging outside the runner-up nearing midstretch, drifted in and inched clear and held under a long hold late. CAPTIVATE came off the rail on the first turn, stalked between foes then outside a rival, bid three deep to gain the advantage into the stretch, also drifted in, tried to come back at the winner in deep stretch and held second. ZICONIC settled off the pace inside, moved up along the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch, came out in midstretch, split rivals and was a bit crowded a sixteenth out but gained the show. SERGIO saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail into the stretch, came out past midstretch and was edged for third. CALIFORNIA STREET chased three deep then off the rail, went up four wide then three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BRULEE chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued between foes into the stretch and did not rally. PRINCIPAL BOB stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out three wide into the stretch and weakened. THORPE D'ORO sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled between horses into the stretch and weakened. ACTIVATED stalked three deep, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.28 45.74 58.09 1:10.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Powder 122 3 7 2–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–1¼ Espinoza 4.10 9 Dreamy Gal 122 9 3 4–1 2–1 2–2½ 2–3¼ T Baze 2.60 4 Red Stich 123 4 10 10 8–1 5–hd 3–½ Ocampo 11.50 2 Tee Em Eye 115 2 1 8–1 7–2 6–½ 4–1 Falgione 7.80 8 All of a Sudden 122 8 5 7–hd 6–1½ 3–hd 5–hd Prat 4.10 6 Dangerously Close 122 6 9 5–½ 4–½ 4–1½ 6–4¼ Elliott 9.80 5 Ms Wakaya 122 5 8 9–3½ 9–½ 8–½ 7–4½ Bejarano 6.70 7 Divine Spark 122 7 2 6–1 10 10 8–½ Van Dyke 16.20 10 Love Recipe 122 10 6 3–hd 3–hd 7–3 9–7¾ Talamo 73.90 1 Bold At Night 123 1 4 1–hd 5–hd 9–hd 10 Sutherland 29.40

3 POWDER 10.20 4.00 4.40 9 DREAMY GAL 3.40 3.80 4 RED STICH 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-3) $96.20 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $22.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-9-4-2) $1,561.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-4) $112.00

Winner–Powder Grr.f.3 by Slew's Tiznow out of Money Lover, by Marino Marini. Bred by Rancho San Miguel (CA). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Seltzer Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $289,385 Daily Double Pool $29,311 Exacta Pool $174,513 Superfecta Pool $96,142 Trifecta Pool $127,558. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (10-9-3) paid $220.00. Pick Three Pool $43,093.

POWDER had good early speed and dueled between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, inched away under urging past the eighth pole and proved best. DREAMY GAL stalked early then bid three deep between horses, dueled into and on the turn, battled outside the winner in the stretch and was clearly second best. RED STICH stumbled at the start, settled inside, came out into the stretch, went around a rival in midstretch and gained the show inside. TEE EM EYE chased inside, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and was edged for third. ALL OF A SUDDEN chased between horses early then outside, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DANGEROUSLY CLOSE stalked between foes then off the rail, went between foes leaving the turn and outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. MS WAKAYA settled off the inside, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and did not rally. DIVINE SPARK stalked between horses then outside, dropped back on the turn and weakened. LOVE RECIPE stalked early then bid four wide to duel for the lead, tracked outside leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. BOLD AT NIGHT had good early speed and dueled inside, fell back leaving the turn and gave way in the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.35 43.46 1:05.96 1:11.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Chocolate Coated 120 2 4 6–hd 5–hd 1–1½ 1–2¾ Stevens 3.20 5 Cash Prize 122 4 1 1–½ 1–hd 3–hd 2–½ Talamo 25.90 7 Angel Allie 120 6 3 5–1½ 6–hd 2–hd 3–nk T Baze 13.80 4 Moon Kitty 120 3 2 4–hd 4–1½ 4–1 4–1¼ Desormeaux 4.60 8 West Coast Bias 123 7 5 8–hd 8–½ 7–hd 5–½ Van Dyke 1.80 10 Sugary 118 9 8 7–½ 7–1 5–½ 6–½ Roman 11.70 6 Nicarra 125 5 9 10 10 10 7–½ Espinoza 11.50 1 Ava Forty Seven 123 1 10 9–3½ 9–1½ 9–1 8–2¼ Theriot 18.30 9 Resilient Humor 120 8 7 2–hd 2–1½ 6–hd 9–2¾ Sutherland 70.60 11 Robin's Love 120 10 6 3–3½ 3–hd 8–½ 10 Prat 10.70

2 CHOCOLATE COATED 8.40 4.40 3.20 5 CASH PRIZE 20.00 11.80 7 ANGEL ALLIE 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $47.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $89.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-5-7-4) $3,449.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-7-4-8) $5,415.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-7) $393.25

Winner–Chocolate Coated Dbb.f.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Yellow Heat, by Gold Fever. Bred by Barry Becker & Judith Becker (KY). Trainer: Neil French. Owner: Becker, Barry and Judith. Mutuel Pool $373,952 Daily Double Pool $132,197 Exacta Pool $235,861 Superfecta Pool $123,937 Super High Five Pool $28,382 Trifecta Pool $155,481. Scratched–Be Mine, Freedom Journey, Painting Corners, Shezroxiie. $1 Pick Three (9-3-2) paid $259.70. Pick Three Pool $122,283. 50-Cent Pick Four (10/11/12/13-9-3-2) 748 tickets with 4 correct paid $600.25. Pick Four Pool $587,945. $2 Pick Six (5/12-2-10/11/12/13-9-3-2) 297 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $312.20. $2 Pick Six (5/12-2-10/11/12/13-9-3-2) 10 tickets with 6 correct paid $69,851.80. Pick Six Pool $808,122. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5/12-2-10/11/12/13-9-3-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $203,954.

CHOCOLATE COATED chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, took the lead and inched away nearing midstretch and proved best under a crack of the whip and good handling. CASH PRIZE had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, inched away crossing the dirt, was between horses in midstretch and held second between foes. ANGEL ALLIE stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and edged a foe for the show three wide. MOON KITTY saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the drive and was edged for third. WEST COAST BIAS chased between horses and outside a rival into the stretch, continued between foes in the drive and lacked the needed rally. SUGARY stalked four wide then three deep leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. NICARRA (IRE) dropped back off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and improved position some. AVA FORTY SEVEN broke in and slowly, went up inside to chase the pace, steadied in tight midway on the hill and weakened. RESILIENT HUMOR dueled three deep then outside the runner-up, drifted five wide into the stretch and also weakened. ROBIN'S LOVE had good early speed and dueled three deep, stalked outside a rival leaving the hill and weakened in the final furlong. Rail on hill at 7 feet.