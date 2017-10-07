Racing! Takeout, taxes and other things that shape the sport

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter where we’re hoping the pick six winner at Santa Anita will invite us all out for drinks.
There’s a revolt brewing and its impact is likely to be, well, it’s difficult to say what the impact will be.
Keeneland, the nice track in Kentucky, just raised the takeout from 16% to 17.50% on win, place and show wagers, and from 19% to 22% on exotic bets, except for the pick five. The Horseplayers Assn. of America (HANA) and playersboycott.org have called for a one-month boycott of betting on Keeneland. This move brings Keeneland’s takeout in line with Churchill Downs and Ellis Park.
By comparison, the takeout at California tracks is 15.43% for single horse betting and 23.68% for exotic wagering, except for daily doubles and the pick five.
“I believe that if a clear message isn't sent, not just Keeneland, but other tracks will have takeout increases too,” said Jeff Platt, HANA president.
“When we boycotted Churchill in 2014 because of their takeout increase, they were down a solid 25% outside of the Derby.
“How much of that was the market speaking and how much came from us drawing attention to the takeout increase is hard to say. But we sent a pretty clear message.
“I expect Keeneland fall 2017 numbers to mirror Churchill 2014 numbers — and be down a similar 25% to 30%.”
Keeneland said it was making the move to increase purses for horsemen.
If you remember, a similar boycott was in play at Santa Anita in 2011 after it raised takeouts. The impact of the boycott varied depending on whose side you were on. It came about the same time that the Stronach Group bought the track and did some restructuring.
What makes the success or failure of this action so difficult to measure is the recent change of IRS rules that redefines when takeout is done at the track.
In short, rather than a single ticket defining what your bet is, it is now the total of your wager. For example, if you won with a $1 ticket but bet $10, you would have to report a win of $300. Now, if you bet $10 total, the new threshold is $3,000. There will be a more lengthy story on this in The Times print edition early next week.
The thinking is that without having taxes taken out at the track or betting facility, more money will be available for the churn, growing the mutuel handle. In other words, it’s the more-water-makes-all-boats-float-higher theory.
What happens at Keeneland will be difficult to measure, but both sides will probably declare victory.
Pick six update
It took three days but Santa Anita finally cashed out its pick six. The Pool was $1,074,915, after growing more than $800,000 in betting on Friday. Thyere were 10 winning tickets, each of which paid $69,851.80. There were 297 consolation tickets with five winners, which paid $312.20. The single ticket jackpot carryover climbed to $203,954.
Santa Anita preview
The field sizes are still good but with three stakes on the 10-race card, the number of runners goes down. There are four turf races — the second, fifth, eighth and 10th. Here are the number of potential starters, in sequential order: 11, 6, 8, 6, 12 (2 also eligible), 6, 10, 8, 12, 12.
The centerpiece of the day is the Grade 1 $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship. It’s the sixth race at about 3 p.m. Morning line oddsmaker Jon White has placed Roy H as the favorite at 8-5, but we’re figuring by post time that Ransom the Moon, at 5-2, will be the favorite. When it comes to betting, however, we don’t really know what we’re talking about.
Roy H gets a new jockey in Hall of Famer Kent Desormeaux. Paco Lopez, who normally rides in New York, was on him the last two races at Belmont and Del Mar. Roy H was beaten by Ransom The Moon in the Bing Crosby on July 29 after going six wide in the stretch. His previous start he won the True North at Belmont with a career high 111 Beyer. Ransom The Moon has won three of his last four, and never finished worse than second in six races. The last four races he has been trained by Phil D’Amato. Flavien Prat will be aboard. Roy H is likely to be in or near the front while Ransom The Moon should stalk. Giant Expectations, for Peter Eurton, and American Anthem, for Bob Baffert, are 3-1 in the six-furlong race.
There are two ungraded stakes on the card. the Obviously Mile for 3-year-olds and up on the turf (you can guess the distance) and the Swingtime Stakes, for 3-and-up fillies and mares, also on the turf going a mile.
Elsewhere
This is the last big weekend before the Breeders’ Cup and the last batch of win-and-you’re-in races. Here’s a real quick look at Saturday’s races, times are PDT.
1 p.m. Keeneland: Thoroughbred Club of America, qualifies for Filly & Mare Sprint. Favorite: Finley’sluckycharm (3-5)
1:13 p.m. Belmont: Champagne Stakes, qualifies for Juvenile. Favorite: Good Magic (7-2)
1:35 p.m. Keeneland: First Lady Stakes (don’t think Melania will be there), qualifies for Filly & Mare Turf. Favorite: Roca Roja (2-1)
2:10 p.m. Keeneland: Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity, qualifies for Juvenile. Favorite: Free Drop Billy (2-1)
2:23 p.m. Belmont: Jockey Club Gold Cup, qualifies for the Classic. Favorite: Keen Ice (9-5)
2:45 p.m. Keeneland: Shadwell Turf Mile, qualifies for Mile. Favorite: Miss Temple City (3-1)
3:02 p.m. Santa Anita: Santa Anita Sprint Championship, qualifies for Sprint. (See above for details)
Jeff Nahill's Santa Anita spot play
THIRD RACE: No. 1 Antioch (6-1)
This filly wasn't bad last year as a 2-year-old, but obviously suffered an injury. Trainer Richard Mandella doesn't bring them back until they are ready, hence he has a 26% strike rate with horses off a 180-day plus layoff. Regular barn rider Prat keeps the mount and the colt is coming out of a key race that has produced four winners from 10 starters.
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Ed Burgart’s Los Alamitos spot play
THIRD RACE: No. 1 Ray Donovan (2-1)
This 2-year-old colt looked spectacular with huge strides in 12.0 gate drill for return; has leading jockey/trainer team.
Last thought
Did you notice Ed's quarter-horse play above? And from Thursday's newsletter, do you remember what Bob Baffert's favorite television show was? Boy, is that some kind of sign. Where else can you get such coincidences.
Any thoughts, drop me an email at john.cherwa@latimes.com or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the star of the show, Friday's results and Saturday's entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 6.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 21.99 45.60 58.44 1:12.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Scathing
|125
|9
|2
|7–2½
|4–2½
|2–½
|1–2¼
|Nakatani
|4.90
|10
|Herunbridledpower
|123
|10
|1
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–3½
|2–1½
|Hernandez
|2.30
|1
|Where's the D
|118
|1
|4
|2–hd
|2–1½
|3–3
|3–2½
|Roman
|3.90
|8
|Lirica Heat
|123
|8
|3
|9–1
|5–2
|5–2½
|4–3¼
|Arias
|21.00
|2
|Forthenineteen
|123
|2
|9
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–½
|Pena
|5.70
|6
|Nazareth
|123
|6
|10
|10
|9–1½
|8–4
|6–1
|Elliott
|15.20
|7
|Smil'n From Above
|113
|7
|8
|5–hd
|6–½
|6–1½
|7–5¼
|Sorese
|40.90
|5
|Southern Treasure
|123
|5
|7
|8–hd
|7–hd
|7–1
|8–11¾
|Conner
|5.10
|3
|Octofy
|123
|3
|6
|6–½
|8–1
|9–1½
|9–¾
|Pereira
|16.20
|4
|Miss Fireball
|114
|4
|5
|4–hd
|10
|10
|10
|Fuentes
|58.50
|9
|SCATHING
|11.80
|5.40
|3.60
|10
|HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER
|3.60
|3.00
|1
|WHERE'S THE D
|3.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-10)
|$20.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (9-10-1-8)
|$555.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-1)
|$43.55
Winner–Scathing Grr.f.4 by Grazen out of Chelcee's Hope, by Bartok (IRE). Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Kianoush Matin Abdi., Cerin, Vladimir and Seymour, Lauri. Mutuel Pool $158,175 Exacta Pool $117,120 Superfecta Pool $50,565 Trifecta Pool $73,394. Claimed–Scathing by Cody Polansky. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Claimed–Herunbridledpower by Davis, Sandy and Mueller, Martin. Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Claimed–Where's the D by Richard Barton. Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Claimed–Southern Treasure by Rosemary Trela. Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Scratched–none.
SCATHING stalked five wide on the backstretch and four wide on the turn and into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER broke on top and sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, opened up in the stretch, could not contain the winner late but held second. WHERE'S THE D saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and picked up the show. LIRICA HEAT (ARG) angled in early and saved ground chasing the pace throughout and bested the others. FORTHENINETEEN bobbled at the break, stalked between foes then outside a rival on the turn, fell back a bit off the rail leaving the turn and weakened. NAZARETH a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SMIL'N FROM ABOVE stalked four wide between rivals, continued three deep on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. SOUTHERN TREASURE chased off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit in the stretch and also weakened. OCTOFY between horses early, chased a bit off the rail, split rivals on the turn, gave way in the stretch and was eased in the final furlong. MISS FIREBALL stalked between horses, dropped back and angled in on the turn, also gave way and was eased in the drive.
SECOND RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.78 43.77 1:06.83 1:12.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Coalinga Hills
|124
|3
|1
|4–1½
|3–½
|2–1
|1–½
|Gonzalez
|25.90
|6
|Lori's Attitude
|125
|5
|2
|2–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–2¼
|T Baze
|1.70
|9
|Paddy Jean
|122
|8
|7
|6–hd
|6–2½
|5–1
|3–½
|Talamo
|2.10
|8
|Twirling Apples
|122
|7
|3
|5–½
|4–1½
|4–2
|4–1¼
|Gutierrez
|6.40
|7
|Christmas Carol
|122
|6
|9
|9–6
|9–1½
|7–2½
|5–¾
|Bejarano
|12.50
|1
|D' Platinum
|125
|1
|5
|7–½
|5–hd
|6–2
|6–hd
|Sutherland
|11.20
|11
|Tiffany Diamond
|122
|10
|6
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–hd
|7–2¼
|Pedroza
|8.70
|2
|Lady Acclamation
|120
|2
|10
|10
|10
|8–4
|8–8¼
|Arias
|137.30
|5
|Snowdust
|120
|4
|8
|8–3
|7–½
|9–4
|9–6¾
|Pena
|86.70
|10
|Schwary's Girl
|118
|9
|4
|3–hd
|8–1
|10
|10
|Roman
|16.40
|4
|COALINGA HILLS
|53.80
|19.40
|7.40
|6
|LORI'S ATTITUDE
|3.20
|2.80
|9
|PADDY JEAN
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4)
|$344.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$91.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-6-9-8)
|$1,684.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-9)
|$149.05
Winner–Coalinga Hills Ch.f.4 by Thorn Song out of Alphabet Kisses, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $261,023 Daily Double Pool $47,700 Exacta Pool $170,439 Superfecta Pool $69,334 Trifecta Pool $96,498. Scratched–Arrowsphere, Ciao Bella Rosa, Mag the Mighty, Molinita.
COALINGA HILLS pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out some in midstretch and rallied under urging to be along in time. LORI'S ATTITUDE dueled between horses then inside leaving the hill, kicked clear in the stretch and held on well but was caught late. PADDY JEAN between foes early, took back and stalked outside then three deep on the hill and into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. TWIRLING APPLES had speed between horses then stalked outside, continued alongside a rival leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and was edged for third. CHRISTMAS CAROL dropped back off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. D' PLATINUM saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch, angled back in through the drive and weakened. TIFFANY DIAMOND dueled four wide then outside the runner-up leaving the hill and weakened in the drive. LADY ACCLAMATION broke slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the hill and three wide into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and lacked a rally. SNOWDUST chased a bit off the rail then between horses, angled in leaving the hill, hopped then bobbled sharply onto the dirt crossing, fell back and weakened. SCHWARY'S GIRL had speed between foes then stalked outside, dropped back between foes, angled in nearing the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at 7 feet.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.31 45.89 1:11.72 1:18.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Christy Jackson
|125
|5
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–4
|1–6½
|T Baze
|1.40
|3
|Ramona Lover
|115
|3
|8
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–½
|Solis
|7.50
|2
|Bona Fide Image
|122
|2
|5
|6–hd
|4–4
|4–3
|3–¾
|Pedroza
|5.90
|1
|Count On Nikki
|117
|1
|9
|5–1½
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–nk
|Roman
|7.20
|7
|Dressed in Prada
|122
|7
|11
|10–5
|9–2
|5–1
|5–2¼
|Pena
|8.70
|11
|My Carmela
|122
|11
|3
|7–½
|5–hd
|7–6
|6–1
|Elliott
|10.60
|9
|Californiasummer
|115
|9
|7
|9–3
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7–3¼
|Fuentes
|54.90
|4
|Champagne Elegance
|122
|4
|10
|11
|11
|8–5
|8–23½
|Ebow
|59.80
|6
|Purrfect of Course
|125
|6
|6
|4–1
|7–2½
|9–4
|9–3½
|Risenhoover
|8.30
|10
|Valedictoriette
|122
|10
|1
|8–hd
|10–½
|11
|10–nk
|Maldonado
|31.00
|8
|Acclaimed Cat
|122
|8
|4
|3–hd
|8–½
|10–½
|11
|Pereira
|39.20
|5
|CHRISTY JACKSON
|4.80
|2.80
|2.40
|3
|RAMONA LOVER
|6.60
|4.00
|2
|BONA FIDE IMAGE
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$133.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$16.90
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-3-2-1)
|$242.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-2)
|$23.30
Winner–Christy Jackson Grr.f.4 by Big Bad Leroybrown out of Saratoga Launch, by Relaunch. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Kenneth D. Black. Owner: Finish Line Racing, LLC and The Ellwood Johnston Trust. Mutuel Pool $214,204 Daily Double Pool $22,756 Exacta Pool $143,274 Superfecta Pool $64,776 Trifecta Pool $84,201. Scratched–Grace Hopper.
$1 Pick Three (9-4-5) paid $866.90. Pick Three Pool $51,726.
CHRISTY JACKSON dueled between horses then outside a rival into and on the turn, inched away leaving the turn and drew off under urging. RAMONA LOVER went up inside to duel for the lead, was in a bit tight behind the winner leaving the turn, continued inside and held second. BONA FIDE IMAGE chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and was edged for the place. COUNT ON NIKKI saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for third between foes. DRESSED IN PRADA hopped at the start, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, continued inside in the stretch and was in tight off heels nearing the wire. MY CARMELA stalked five wide then four wide into the turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. CALIFORNIASUMMER chased between foes then off the rail, continued a bit off the fence on the turn and weakened. CHAMPAGNE ELEGANCE settled just off the inside, angled in some on the turn and did not rally. PURRFECT OF COURSE dueled between horses, dropped back into and on the turn, gave way, was unsaddled at the end of the stretch and vanned off. VALEDICTORIETTE chased four wide, dropped back and angled in some on the turn, gave way and was eased in the drive. ACCLAIMED CAT dueled four wide then stalked outside, steadied in a bit tight while dropping back into the turn, also gave way and was eased in the stretch.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.10 45.49 57.91 1:11.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Pied N True
|125
|2
|4
|6–hd
|4–1
|4–1½
|1–hd
|Pereira
|11.20
|1
|Party Hostess
|123
|1
|9
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|Gutierrez
|7.70
|3
|Princess Dorian
|122
|3
|2
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–2
|3–¾
|Maldonado
|6.10
|8
|Pomp and Party
|114
|7
|1
|4–hd
|3–3
|3–2½
|4–1¼
|Fuentes
|1.40
|9
|Li'l Grazen
|115
|8
|7
|8–hd
|6–1
|5–5
|5–9½
|Roman
|4.20
|6
|Awesometastic
|120
|5
|6
|9
|7–½
|6–1
|6–½
|Pena
|6.10
|10
|Royal Astronomer
|123
|9
|5
|7–hd
|9
|8–4
|7–2½
|Pedroza
|16.30
|7
|Blissful Lady
|120
|6
|3
|5–2
|5–hd
|7–2
|8–21¼
|Elliott
|40.20
|4
|Privy
|120
|4
|8
|3–hd
|8–2
|9
|9
|Talamo
|29.70
|2
|PIED N TRUE
|24.40
|12.00
|6.80
|1
|PARTY HOSTESS
|9.60
|5.40
|3
|PRINCESS DORIAN
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$83.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$89.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-1-3-8)
|$2,217.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-3)
|$198.60
Winner–Pied N True Ch.f.4 by Benchmark out of Call a Judge, by Judge T C. Bred by Nicholas J. Sibilio (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Jeong, Peter, Nicolas, Matthew J. and McNamara, Margaret J.. Mutuel Pool $205,767 Daily Double Pool $24,304 Exacta Pool $128,810 Superfecta Pool $62,462 Trifecta Pool $85,571. Scratched–Norwegian Spy.
$1 Pick Three (4-5-2) paid $934.80. Pick Three Pool $25,045.
PIED N TRUE chased inside, came out into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up three deep on the line. PARTY HOSTESS broke a bit slowly, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back just off the rail in the stretch and was edged late. PRINCESS DORIAN dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the turn and through the stretch and gamely held third. POMP AND PARTY prompted the pace five wide on the backstretch, stalked off the rail on the turn then angled in nearing the stretch, continued inside in the drive and was edged for a minor award. LI'L GRAZEN chased three deep between foes then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. AWESOMETASTIC chased between rivals then a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened. ROYAL ASTRONOMER settled outside then chased four wide to the turn, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. BLISSFUL LADY pressed the pace four wide between horses, dropped back outside on the turn and had little left for the stretch. PRIVY went up between horses to duel for the lead, dropped back on the turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.00 46.32 1:09.92 1:22.19 1:33.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Peach Cove
|123
|10
|3
|9–1½
|8–hd
|9–1
|5–hd
|1–1
|Stevens
|2.30
|6
|An Unusual Group
|123
|6
|7
|7–1½
|7–1½
|6–hd
|3–hd
|2–2½
|Bejarano
|2.90
|8
|Mangita
|118
|8
|4
|5–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|2–hd
|3–¾
|Roman
|7.60
|3
|Jennyway U Want It
|123
|3
|5
|6–1½
|5–½
|7–1½
|8–2½
|4–½
|Van Dyke
|8.10
|9
|Scatterling
|123
|9
|8
|8–hd
|10
|10
|9–½
|5–hd
|Maldonado
|8.40
|2
|Joyable
|121
|2
|6
|4–hd
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–½
|6–ns
|Risenhoover
|59.40
|5
|Summer Lady
|123
|5
|2
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–1
|7–2¼
|Pena
|26.40
|7
|Comet Sixty Two
|116
|7
|9
|10
|9–hd
|8–hd
|10
|8–¾
|Fuentes
|28.60
|1
|Candy Boss
|123
|1
|10
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–1
|6–½
|9–½
|Talamo
|7.70
|4
|Brookes All Mine
|123
|4
|1
|3–1
|4–1
|4–1
|7–hd
|10
|Prat
|8.40
|10
|PEACH COVE (NZ)
|6.60
|3.60
|2.80
|6
|AN UNUSUAL GROUP
|3.80
|3.00
|8
|MANGITA
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10)
|$113.60
|$1 EXACTA (10-6)
|$10.90
|$1 SUPERFECTA (10-6-8-3)
|$294.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-8)
|$33.20
Winner–Peach Cove (NZ) B.m.5 by Buffalo Man out of Tennisciti Belle (AUS), by Citidancer (IRE). Bred by Totara Park Stud (NZ). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Augustin Stable. Mutuel Pool $257,252 Daily Double Pool $29,143 Exacta Pool $156,329 Superfecta Pool $72,762 Trifecta Pool $101,491. Claimed–An Unusual Group by Nicholas Alexander. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–Lookinforadanger, Out Ofthe Ordinary, Well Caught (IRE).
$1 Pick Three (5-2-10) paid $157.60. Pick Three Pool $60,089. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-5/12-2-10/11/12/13) 60 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,845.05. Pick Four Pool $144,868. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-4-5/12-2-10/11/12/13) 16 tickets with 5 correct paid $18,264.20. Pick Five Pool $339,806.
PEACH COVE (NZ) four wide early, settled three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. AN UNUSUAL GROUP chased three deep, also came four wide into the stretch, rallied between horses in the drive, put a head in front a sixteenth out and bested the others. MANGITA stalked three wide to the stretch, split foes in midstretch and rallied between horses, could not match the top pair late but held third. JENNYWAY U WANT IT chased between rivals, came three deep into the stretch, continued between foes in the drive and was outfinished for the show. SCATTERLING (IRE) pulled and angled in early, settled just off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, swung six wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. JOYABLE saved ground stalking the pace, split horses in midstretch and was outkicked from along the inside. SUMMER LADY stalked outside a rival, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, put a head in front a quarter mile out, inched away in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and weakened late. COMET SIXTY TWO settled and angled in then came out into the backstretch, continued off the inside on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CANDY BOSS a step slow to begin, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail into and on the second turn and weakened in the drive. BROOKES ALL MINE between foes early, stalked a bit off the rail, was between rivals into the stretch and in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.25 46.94 1:11.70 1:38.64 1:45.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Liberty Park
|122
|9
|9
|8–5
|8–8
|6–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|7.50
|1
|Captivate
|122
|1
|1
|3–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–½
|Prat
|2.20
|5
|Ziconic
|125
|5
|6
|9
|9
|9
|5–hd
|3–½
|Espinoza
|3.70
|2
|Sergio
|122
|2
|3
|2–½
|3–½
|3–1
|3–½
|4–4½
|Puglisi
|22.60
|8
|California Street
|122
|8
|7
|6–1
|5–1
|4–½
|4–1
|5–½
|Van Dyke
|2.30
|6
|Brulee
|122
|6
|8
|7–4
|7–5
|5–2
|7–2½
|6–3¼
|Risenhoover
|42.50
|4
|Principal Bob
|125
|4
|2
|5–1½
|6–½
|7–3
|8–12
|7–¾
|Gutierrez
|17.70
|3
|Thorpe d'Oro
|122
|3
|5
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|6–1
|8–21¼
|Maldonado
|7.20
|7
|Activated
|122
|7
|4
|4–2½
|4–2
|8–1
|9
|9
|Gonzalez
|91.50
|9
|LIBERTY PARK
|17.00
|8.20
|4.00
|1
|CAPTIVATE
|4.20
|3.00
|5
|ZICONIC
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-9)
|$68.40
|$1 EXACTA (9-1)
|$38.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (9-1-5-2)
|$1,084.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-5)
|$78.35
Winner–Liberty Park Dbb.c.3 by Tapit out of Quiet Romance, by Bertrando. Bred by Wygod Family, LLC (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Martin, Emily and Pam. Mutuel Pool $299,473 Daily Double Pool $32,168 Exacta Pool $181,065 Superfecta Pool $90,172 Trifecta Pool $121,073. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-10-9) paid $768.80. Pick Three Pool $47,196.
LIBERTY PARK unhurried outside a rival then inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, gained the lead under urging outside the runner-up nearing midstretch, drifted in and inched clear and held under a long hold late. CAPTIVATE came off the rail on the first turn, stalked between foes then outside a rival, bid three deep to gain the advantage into the stretch, also drifted in, tried to come back at the winner in deep stretch and held second. ZICONIC settled off the pace inside, moved up along the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch, came out in midstretch, split rivals and was a bit crowded a sixteenth out but gained the show. SERGIO saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail into the stretch, came out past midstretch and was edged for third. CALIFORNIA STREET chased three deep then off the rail, went up four wide then three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BRULEE chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued between foes into the stretch and did not rally. PRINCIPAL BOB stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out three wide into the stretch and weakened. THORPE D'ORO sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled between horses into the stretch and weakened. ACTIVATED stalked three deep, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.28 45.74 58.09 1:10.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Powder
|122
|3
|7
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Espinoza
|4.10
|9
|Dreamy Gal
|122
|9
|3
|4–1
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–3¼
|T Baze
|2.60
|4
|Red Stich
|123
|4
|10
|10
|8–1
|5–hd
|3–½
|Ocampo
|11.50
|2
|Tee Em Eye
|115
|2
|1
|8–1
|7–2
|6–½
|4–1
|Falgione
|7.80
|8
|All of a Sudden
|122
|8
|5
|7–hd
|6–1½
|3–hd
|5–hd
|Prat
|4.10
|6
|Dangerously Close
|122
|6
|9
|5–½
|4–½
|4–1½
|6–4¼
|Elliott
|9.80
|5
|Ms Wakaya
|122
|5
|8
|9–3½
|9–½
|8–½
|7–4½
|Bejarano
|6.70
|7
|Divine Spark
|122
|7
|2
|6–1
|10
|10
|8–½
|Van Dyke
|16.20
|10
|Love Recipe
|122
|10
|6
|3–hd
|3–hd
|7–3
|9–7¾
|Talamo
|73.90
|1
|Bold At Night
|123
|1
|4
|1–hd
|5–hd
|9–hd
|10
|Sutherland
|29.40
|3
|POWDER
|10.20
|4.00
|4.40
|9
|DREAMY GAL
|3.40
|3.80
|4
|RED STICH
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-3)
|$96.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-9)
|$22.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-9-4-2)
|$1,561.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-4)
|$112.00
Winner–Powder Grr.f.3 by Slew's Tiznow out of Money Lover, by Marino Marini. Bred by Rancho San Miguel (CA). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Seltzer Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $289,385 Daily Double Pool $29,311 Exacta Pool $174,513 Superfecta Pool $96,142 Trifecta Pool $127,558. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (10-9-3) paid $220.00. Pick Three Pool $43,093.
POWDER had good early speed and dueled between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, inched away under urging past the eighth pole and proved best. DREAMY GAL stalked early then bid three deep between horses, dueled into and on the turn, battled outside the winner in the stretch and was clearly second best. RED STICH stumbled at the start, settled inside, came out into the stretch, went around a rival in midstretch and gained the show inside. TEE EM EYE chased inside, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and was edged for third. ALL OF A SUDDEN chased between horses early then outside, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DANGEROUSLY CLOSE stalked between foes then off the rail, went between foes leaving the turn and outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. MS WAKAYA settled off the inside, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and did not rally. DIVINE SPARK stalked between horses then outside, dropped back on the turn and weakened. LOVE RECIPE stalked early then bid four wide to duel for the lead, tracked outside leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. BOLD AT NIGHT had good early speed and dueled inside, fell back leaving the turn and gave way in the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.35 43.46 1:05.96 1:11.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Chocolate Coated
|120
|2
|4
|6–hd
|5–hd
|1–1½
|1–2¾
|Stevens
|3.20
|5
|Cash Prize
|122
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–hd
|2–½
|Talamo
|25.90
|7
|Angel Allie
|120
|6
|3
|5–1½
|6–hd
|2–hd
|3–nk
|T Baze
|13.80
|4
|Moon Kitty
|120
|3
|2
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Desormeaux
|4.60
|8
|West Coast Bias
|123
|7
|5
|8–hd
|8–½
|7–hd
|5–½
|Van Dyke
|1.80
|10
|Sugary
|118
|9
|8
|7–½
|7–1
|5–½
|6–½
|Roman
|11.70
|6
|Nicarra
|125
|5
|9
|10
|10
|10
|7–½
|Espinoza
|11.50
|1
|Ava Forty Seven
|123
|1
|10
|9–3½
|9–1½
|9–1
|8–2¼
|Theriot
|18.30
|9
|Resilient Humor
|120
|8
|7
|2–hd
|2–1½
|6–hd
|9–2¾
|Sutherland
|70.60
|11
|Robin's Love
|120
|10
|6
|3–3½
|3–hd
|8–½
|10
|Prat
|10.70
|2
|CHOCOLATE COATED
|8.40
|4.40
|3.20
|5
|CASH PRIZE
|20.00
|11.80
|7
|ANGEL ALLIE
|7.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$47.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$89.70
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-5-7-4)
|$3,449.70
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-7-4-8)
|$5,415.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-7)
|$393.25
Winner–Chocolate Coated Dbb.f.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Yellow Heat, by Gold Fever. Bred by Barry Becker & Judith Becker (KY). Trainer: Neil French. Owner: Becker, Barry and Judith. Mutuel Pool $373,952 Daily Double Pool $132,197 Exacta Pool $235,861 Superfecta Pool $123,937 Super High Five Pool $28,382 Trifecta Pool $155,481. Scratched–Be Mine, Freedom Journey, Painting Corners, Shezroxiie.
$1 Pick Three (9-3-2) paid $259.70. Pick Three Pool $122,283. 50-Cent Pick Four (10/11/12/13-9-3-2) 748 tickets with 4 correct paid $600.25. Pick Four Pool $587,945. $2 Pick Six (5/12-2-10/11/12/13-9-3-2) 297 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $312.20. $2 Pick Six (5/12-2-10/11/12/13-9-3-2) 10 tickets with 6 correct paid $69,851.80. Pick Six Pool $808,122. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5/12-2-10/11/12/13-9-3-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $203,954.
CHOCOLATE COATED chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, took the lead and inched away nearing midstretch and proved best under a crack of the whip and good handling. CASH PRIZE had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, inched away crossing the dirt, was between horses in midstretch and held second between foes. ANGEL ALLIE stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and edged a foe for the show three wide. MOON KITTY saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the drive and was edged for third. WEST COAST BIAS chased between horses and outside a rival into the stretch, continued between foes in the drive and lacked the needed rally. SUGARY stalked four wide then three deep leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. NICARRA (IRE) dropped back off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and improved position some. AVA FORTY SEVEN broke in and slowly, went up inside to chase the pace, steadied in tight midway on the hill and weakened. RESILIENT HUMOR dueled three deep then outside the runner-up, drifted five wide into the stretch and also weakened. ROBIN'S LOVE had good early speed and dueled three deep, stalked outside a rival leaving the hill and weakened in the final furlong. Rail on hill at 7 feet.
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, October 7.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 6th day of a 19-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cash Pilot
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Michael Pender
|12-1
|30,000
|2
|Awesome Prophecy
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jorge Periban
|15-1
|30,000
|3
|Cause for Pardon
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Mike Harrington
|9-2
|30,000
|4
|Fabrication
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|4-1
|30,000
|5
|Fight On Forever
|Israel Ocampo
|120
|Eddie Truman
|15-1
|30,000
|6
|Dramatic Ride
|Evin Roman
|115
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|30,000
|7
|Snazzy Dresser
|Chantal Sutherland
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
|30,000
|8
|Wheres Hollywood
|Saul Arias
|120
|Manuel Calvario
|15-1
|30,000
|9
|Ima Take Charge
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|7-2
|30,000
|10
|Virghazi
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|12-1
|30,000
|11
|Michael Mundo
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Philip A. Oviedo
|9-2
|30,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Obviously Mile'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Blackjackcat
|Kent Desormeaux
|126
|Mark Glatt
|4-5
|2
|Bird Is the Word
|Flavien Prat
|119
|G. F. Almeida
|5-1
|3
|He Will
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
|4
|Mach One Rules
|Evin Roman
|126
|Frank Lucarelli
|12-1
|5
|Cistron
|Tyler Baze
|123
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|6
|Tequila Joe
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Antioch
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|2
|Puig
|Santiago Gonzalez
|125
|Scott Hansen
|3-1
|3
|Catalina Cruiser
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|4
|Bardstown
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|5
|Little Juanito
|Evin Roman
|117
|Victor L. Garcia
|7-2
|6
|New Dancer
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|7
|Williston Dude
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|8
|Mister Mojo
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Coils Gold
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|2
|Americanize
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|3
|Midnight Pleasure
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Mick Ruis
|8-1
|4
|Best Two Minutes
|Martin Pedroza
|125
|George Papaprodromou
|10-1
|40,000
|5
|Sir Samson
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|6
|City of Light
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-5
FIFTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|In the Jeans
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|15-1
|2
|Into Glamour
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|3
|Silken Spy
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-1
|4
|Favorite Trip
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Peter Eurton
|10-1
|5
|Orageuse
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|6
|Bunny Yogurt
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|7
|Sappho
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|8
|Journal Entry
|Evin Roman
|115
|Carla Gaines
|10-1
|9
|Baytown Juliet
|Gallyn Mitchell
|120
|Kenneth E. Nettles
|30-1
|10
|Katherine
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Peter Eurton
|9-2
|11
|Heaven Escape
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Paulo H. Lobo
|15-1
|12
|Biscate
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Thisoleheartofmine
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|14
|Great Ma Neri
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|6-1
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'Santa Anita Sprint Championship'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ransom the Moon
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|2
|Giant Expectations
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Peter Eurton
|3-1
|3
|Edwards Going Left
|Tyler Baze
|119
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|4
|American Anthem
|Mike Smith
|119
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|5
|Mr. Hinx
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Steven Miyadi
|15-1
|6
|Roy H
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Peter Miller
|8-5
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Oh Man
|Sasha Risenhoover
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|50,000
|2
|Respect the Shot
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|6-1
|40,000
|3
|Run Jeanne Run
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|50,000
|4
|Lipster
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Jorge Periban
|6-1
|50,000
|5
|Catability
|Matt Garcia
|122
|Philip A. Oviedo
|15-1
|50,000
|6
|Starship Chewy
|Israel Ocampo
|120
|Howard L. Zucker
|20-1
|40,000
|7
|Royal Trump
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|9-2
|50,000
|8
|Royal Bar
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|6-1
|50,000
|9
|Butte City
|Evin Roman
|115
|Carla Gaines
|7-2
|40,000
|10
|Desert Black
|Austin Solis
|115
|Antonio Garcia
|15-1
|50,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Swingtime Stakes (R)'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Madame Stripes
|Joseph Talamo
|126
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-2
|2
|Lady Valeur
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Patrick Gallagher
|10-1
|3
|Mrs McDougal
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|4
|Do the Dance
|Evin Roman
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|15-1
|5
|Jeremy's Legacy
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|6
|Insta Erma
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|7
|Show Stealer
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Art Sherman
|15-1
|8
|Belvoir Bay
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
NINTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tribal Jewel
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|William Spawr
|4-1
|25,000
|2
|Muchos Besos
|Saul Arias
|123
|Javier Jose Sierra
|30-1
|25,000
|3
|Dadtaughtmewell
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Dean Pederson
|10-1
|25,000
|4
|Blanket of Ice
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Vann Belvoir
|8-1
|25,000
|5
|Pioneerof the West
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|Vladimir Cerin
|15-1
|25,000
|6
|Indygo Bo
|Tyler Conner
|123
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|25,000
|7
|I'malreadythere
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Michael Machowsky
|15-1
|25,000
|8
|Just Kidding
|Evin Roman
|118
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|25,000
|9
|Kristo
|Tyler Baze
|123
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|25,000
|10
|City Steel
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Rafael Becerra
|8-1
|25,000
|11
|Shackleford Banks
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|25,000
|12
|El Super
|Corey Nakatani
|125
|Kristin Mulhall
|12-1
|25,000
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lookinforadanger
|Tyler Conner
|123
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
|2
|Candy Swirls
|Gary Stevens
|122
|William Spawr
|6-1
|3
|Looking At Thelake
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|4
|Shazara
|Tyler Baze
|125
|Gary Sherlock
|4-1
|5
|Midnight Swinger
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|6
|Blondy's Reward
|Brandon Boulanger
|123
|Paula S. Capestro
|30-1
|7
|Road Test
|Evin Roman
|115
|Jack Carava
|10-1
|8
|Ragazza Di Vola
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|15-1
|9
|Bridal Arch
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|O. J. Jauregui
|12-1
|10
|Tammy's Window
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|11
|Fly Far Away
|Corey Nakatani
|123
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|12
|Pattin for a Dance
|Ignacio Puglisi
|120
|Matthew Chew
|30-1