Racing! TVG's mystery man not such a mystery to many viewers

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter where Unique Bella running today should remind us how much we all miss seeing Songbird run.
It’s been truly overwhelming the number of emails we received over the first two weeks of this newsletter, the vast majority seeming to be very happy that The Times is undertaking this venture. Many of you had suggestions, good suggestions. I wish we could do them all but, sadly, we can’t.
Nothing seemed to be more popular than holding the TVG anchors and analysts accountable for their picks. For the record, I did get one email saying it was unfair to do that and that Matt Carothers helped them hit a pick four at Belmont last Sunday. Unfortunately for Carothers, he was asked to handicap the pick five.
I made mention of one anchor who I found exceedingly annoying, and heretofore will be referred to as Mr. Annoying. (By saying Mr., guess we’ve eliminated Christina Blacker, Caton Bredar and Britney Eurton, who are all terrific.) I really thought only a few would guess who that person was. Boy, was I wrong. There must have been about 20 emails, and 18 of them guessed that person. (In the media world, one email represents about 2 million readers, or something like that.) There was no confirming or denying that person’s name on my part.
Did some digging and contacted my main industry source, who doesn’t work at TVG. This guy knows almost everything and what he doesn’t know, he knows the person who does. He said MA is actually playing a character that management asked him to play and that in real life he’s actually a nice guy. One subscriber said he had met MA at a track and found him pleasant.
There is a history in television of creating those kinds of characters. Howard Cosell made a very good living being the person that people watched to either to love or hate him. Remember when ESPN hired Rush Limbaugh to comment on the NFL until he got fired for being too controversial. Duh, isn’t that why you hired him?
We may eventually reveal who MA really is, or perhaps it will remain a long-hidden secret much like Deep Throat was from the Watergate era. The only difference is everyone already knows.
Did we say annoying?
Let’s see, we put a man on the moon. We eliminated some fatal diseases through medicine. For $100K, we can get your dog cloned. But what apparently we can’t do is to get the infield videoboard at Santa Anita to work. The one post was taken hostage again during Saturday’s card. I’ve got another suggestion. The numbers on the videoboard contract and expand based on how many horses are in the race. Why don’t you create some dummy spots where the No. 1 would normally be, which would then push the No.1 to where the 2 or 3 would reside. In other words, if it’s an eight-horse race, program it like it’s a 10-horse race but start the the 1 in the third spot. I bet that would work. And thanks to a couple of friends who alerted me to the problem. You get a one-year subscription to the newsletter for free.
Santa Anita review
Roy H, running a strong stalking race, swept wide in the Grade 1 $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship to win his fourth race in five starts this year. The winning margin over Mr. Hinx was one length. American Anthem was third and Ransom The Moon fourth. The 5-year-old gelding paid $3.80 to win in the six-furlong race.
“He always had this ability,” said trainer Peter Miller. “As a colt, as a younger horse, he just never seemed to put it together. Once we gelded him and gave him some time off, he just blossomed into a different horse. He’s all business and just a very, very good horse.
“Hopefully we get to see this horse again in the Breeders’ Cup.” Saturday’s win gave the horse an automatic entry in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. Kent Desormeaux was the jockey.
Santa Anita preview
Santa Anita’s field sizes remain strong for Sunday’s nine-race card. There are four turf races, first, fourth, seventh and ninth, and one major stakes race. The number of entrants, in sequential order are: 8, 7, 7, 10 (4 also eligible), 7, 8, 10 (1 AE), 10, 10 (1 AE).
The big race is the fifth (about 2:30), the Grade 3 $100,000 La Woman Stakes over 6.5 furlongs. Everyone is eager to see the return of Unique Bella, for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer and jockey Mike Smith. The 3-year-old filly has won four races in a row after a second in her first race. She has been off since March, when she developed a shin issue. She’s the 1-5 morning line favorite. This will be her first race against older mares. Bad Ju Ju is the second favorite at 6-1.
Elsewhere
This is the last big weekend before the Breeders’ Cup and the last batch of win-and-you’re-in races. These are the winners from Saturday:
Keeneland: Thoroughbred Club of America, qualifies for Filly & Mare Sprint. Winner: Finley’sluckycharm ($3.60 to win)
Belmont: Champagne Stakes, qualifies for Juvenile. Winner: Firenze Fire ($24)
Keeneland: First Lady Stakes, qualifies for Filly & Mare Turf. Winner: Zipessa ($35.20)
Keeneland: Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity, qualifies for Juvenile. Winner: Free Drop Billy ($5)
Belmont: Jockey Club Gold Cup, qualifies for the Classic. Winner: Diversify ($9.80)
Keeneland: Shadwell Turf Mile, qualifies for Mile. Winner: Suedois ($21.40)
Here’s a real quick look at Sunday’s win-and-you’re-in races, times are PDT.
1:13 p.m. Belmont: Frizette Stakes, qualifies for Juvenile Fillies. Favorite: Separationofpowers (9-5)
1:46 p.m. Belmont: Flower Bowl Invitational, qualifies for Filly & Mare Turf. Favorite: Grand Jete (9-5)
2:10 p.m. Keeneland: Dixiana Bourbon Stakes, qualifies for Juvenile Turf. Favorite: Tap Daddy (4-1)
2:45 p.m. Keeneland: Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, qualifies for Distaff. Favorite: Lockdown (3-1)
Jeff Nahill's SA spot play
EIGHTH RACE: #6 Kafister (4-1)
This old boy didn't have it at Del Mar following a year layoff, but he has plenty of class plus eight wins at Santa Anita from 16 starts. That must be why trainer Michael McCarthy, who rarely claims, took this 7-year-old. He drops him in class but with a win might make a small profit. McCarthy, a former Todd Pletcher assistant, is 21% with horses second off the layoff. Jockey Tyler Baze saw enough last time to stay aboard.
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Ed Burgart’s LRC spot play
FIRST RACE: #4 Time Toget Ahead (5-2)
This gelding hasn’t started in 22 months but is entered not to be claimed per CHRB rule No. 1634, rapid 47 flat 4-furlong drill stamps readiness.
Last thought
Now, the star of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 7.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.14 45.89 59.00 1:13.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Ima Take Charge
|120
|9
|3
|6–½
|4–hd
|2–2
|1–¾
|Desormeaux
|2.70
|7
|Snazzy Dresser
|120
|7
|1
|3–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–¾
|Sutherland
|15.60
|6
|Dramatic Ride
|115
|6
|9
|2–hd
|3–hd
|3–2
|3–7½
|Roman
|9.80
|2
|Awesome Prophecy
|120
|2
|10
|4–hd
|5–2
|5–1
|4–½
|T Baze
|32.50
|4
|Fabrication
|120
|4
|6
|5–1½
|7–2½
|7–3½
|5–ns
|Bejarano
|2.60
|1
|Cash Pilot
|120
|1
|11
|11
|10–8
|8–½
|6–½
|Elliott
|65.10
|11
|Michael Mundo
|120
|11
|7
|7–1
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7–2¾
|Pedroza
|5.10
|5
|Fight On Forever
|123
|5
|2
|1–½
|2–1½
|4–½
|8–¾
|Ocampo
|29.60
|3
|Cause for Pardon
|120
|3
|5
|8–hd
|8–2
|9–1½
|9–3¾
|Maldonado
|5.00
|10
|Virghazi
|120
|10
|4
|10–3
|9–hd
|10–20
|10–39¾
|Conner
|11.50
|8
|Wheres Hollywood
|120
|8
|8
|9–hd
|11
|11
|11
|Arias
|96.90
|9
|IMA TAKE CHARGE
|7.40
|4.40
|3.60
|7
|SNAZZY DRESSER
|9.60
|4.80
|6
|DRAMATIC RIDE
|6.40
|$1 EXACTA (9-7)
|$75.50
|$1 SUPERFECTA (9-7-6-2)
|$7,890.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-6)
|$275.35
Winner–Ima Take Charge B.r.2 by Take Charge Indy out of It's a Promise, by Distorted Humor. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Big Chief Racing, LLC, Rocker O Ranch, LLC and Desormeaux, J. Keith. Mutuel Pool $170,105 Exacta Pool $117,688 Superfecta Pool $48,739 Trifecta Pool $76,825. Scratched–none.
IMA TAKE CHARGE chased off the rail, advanced three deep on the turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch, drifted in some, took the lead a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed under urging. SNAZZY DRESSER prompted the pace three deep then dueled outside a rival leaving the turn, inched away a quarter mile out and into the stretch, fought back just off the rail through the final furlong and went willingly to the end. DRAMATIC RIDE prompted the pace between horses then fell back some leaving the turn and into the stretch and was coming back on late. AWESOME PROPHECY a bit slow into stride, pulled his way along inside and was in a bit tight off heels into the turn, saved ground on the bend, was in close off heels again in upper stretch, went around a rival in midstretch and split horses on the line. FABRICATION stalked the pace just off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out some into the stretch and weakened. CASH PILOT broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace to the stretch, came a bit off the inside in the drive and improved position. MICHAEL MUNDO chased outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. FIGHT ON FOREVER sent between horses early, dueled just off the rail then inside into and on the turn and weakened in the stretch. CAUSE FOR PARDON saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and also weakened. VIRGHAZI settled outside then three deep into the turn, continued off the rail then alongside a rival into the stretch and lacked a further response. WHERES HOLLYWOOD chased off the inside, dropped back fast on the turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Obviously Mile Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.37 47.26 1:10.81 1:22.39 1:33.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Blackjackcat
|126
|1
|3
|2–1
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–1½
|Desormeaux
|0.50
|2
|Bird Is the Word
|119
|2
|4
|5–1
|4–½
|4–1
|3–1
|2–1
|Prat
|13.40
|5
|Cistron
|123
|5
|1
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–½
|2–½
|3–nk
|T Baze
|9.70
|3
|He Will
|122
|3
|6
|6
|6
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–¾
|Bejarano
|3.90
|6
|Tequila Joe
|122
|6
|5
|4–hd
|5–1½
|6
|6
|5–3¼
|Talamo
|8.10
|4
|Mach One Rules
|126
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|5–½
|6
|Roman
|14.70
|1
|BLACKJACKCAT
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|2
|BIRD IS THE WORD
|6.40
|4.40
|5
|CISTRON
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1)
|$12.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$7.90
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-3)
|$78.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5)
|$20.85
Winner–Blackjackcat Dbb.g.4 by Tale of the Cat out of Bootleg Annie, by Go for Gin. Bred by Al Kirkwood & Saundra Kirkwood (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S.. Mutuel Pool $241,654 Daily Double Pool $46,861 Exacta Pool $91,621 Superfecta Pool $35,873 Trifecta Pool $58,163. Scratched–none.
BLACKJACKCAT pressed the pace inside, took a short lead on the second turn, inched away in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. BIRD IS THE WORD saved ground stalking the pace, drifted out a bit despite right handed urging a sixteenth out and gained the place. CISTRON three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid three wide a half mile out, tracked again on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third. HE WILL broke a step slowly and was squeezed some, saved ground chasing the pace, came out and waited off heels between horses into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch, was in tight off heels when crowded a sixteenth out and was edged for the show inside. TEQUILA JOE stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. MACH ONE RULES pulled between horses early then set a pressured pace outside the winner, fought back on the second turn, was between rivals into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.72 44.99 57.46 1:10.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Catalina Cruiser
|122
|3
|8
|6–hd
|3–hd
|2–1
|1–2¼
|Van Dyke
|3.50
|2
|Puig
|125
|2
|4
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|Gonzalez
|3.60
|5
|Little Juanito
|117
|5
|5
|4–hd
|5–2½
|5–5
|3–1¼
|Roman
|3.70
|1
|Antioch
|122
|1
|6
|7–3
|4–1½
|3–½
|4–4¾
|Prat
|10.20
|4
|Bardstown
|125
|4
|7
|8
|8
|6–1½
|5–¾
|Desormeaux
|14.40
|8
|Mister Mojo
|122
|8
|3
|1–hd
|2–1
|4–hd
|6–2½
|T Baze
|4.30
|7
|Williston Dude
|125
|7
|2
|5–1
|6–½
|7–1½
|7–3½
|Pereira
|15.00
|6
|New Dancer
|122
|6
|1
|3–½
|7–1
|8
|8
|Talamo
|6.30
|3
|CATALINA CRUISER
|9.00
|4.60
|3.60
|2
|PUIG
|4.60
|3.00
|5
|LITTLE JUANITO
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$14.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$19.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-1)
|$274.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5)
|$29.30
Winner–Catalina Cruiser Ch.c.3 by Union Rags out of Sea Gull, by Mineshaft. Bred by W. S. Farish (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $260,940 Daily Double Pool $25,550 Exacta Pool $171,191 Superfecta Pool $74,847 Trifecta Pool $112,106. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (9-1-3) paid $36.10. Pick Three Pool $59,726.
CATALINA CRUISER a bit slow to begin, pulled outside a rival then split horses into the turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch, gained the lead past the eighth pole and pulled clear late under some urging and steady handling. PUIG had good early speed and dueled inside but off the rail to the stretch, fought back just off the fence in midstretch and just held second. LITTLE JUANITO stalked off the rail then between foes into the turn, continued a bit off the fence on the bend, came out some in the stretch and was edged for the place. ANTIOCH saved ground chasing the pace, bid inside in midstretch but lacked the needed late kick. BARDSTOWN broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out some in the stretch and did not rally. MISTER MOJO had speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. WILLISTON DUDE bobbled slightly after the start, stalked outside then five wide into the turn, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. NEW DANCER had speed between foes then stalked off the rail, went four wide between foes into the turn, angled in outside a rival leaving the turn and had little left for the stretch.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.19 44.93 1:09.35 1:16.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Americanize
|123
|2
|5
|1–hd
|2–hd
|2–4
|1–1
|Bejarano
|2.00
|6
|City of Light
|120
|5
|1
|3–3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–5
|Stevens
|0.70
|5
|Sir Samson
|123
|4
|2
|4–2½
|4–3
|4–2
|3–½
|Van Dyke
|10.40
|1
|Coils Gold
|122
|1
|3
|2–1½
|3–5
|3–3
|4–2¼
|Prat
|5.40
|4
|Best Two Minutes
|125
|3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Pedroza
|26.10
|2
|AMERICANIZE
|6.00
|2.80
|2.10
|6
|CITY OF LIGHT
|2.40
|2.10
|5
|SIR SAMSON
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$36.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$6.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-1)
|$30.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5)
|$11.05
Winner–Americanize Grr.g.4 by Concord Point out of American Story, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Kaleem Shah Inc. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $210,590 Daily Double Pool $29,386 Exacta Pool $89,473 Superfecta Pool $31,625 Trifecta Pool $59,905. Scratched–Midnight Pleasure.
$1 Pick Three (1-3-2) paid $32.10. Pick Three Pool $29,862.
AMERICANIZE dueled between horses, fought back off the rail into the stretch, drifted in and regained the advantage under urging past midstretch and inched away late. CITY OF LIGHT had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, bid again three wide into the turn to take a short lead, battled outside the winner in the stretch but could not quite match that one late. SIR SAMSON chased off the rail, angled in some on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. COILS GOLD had good early speed and dueled inside, fell back some into the stretch and weakened but just lost third. BEST TWO MINUTES allowed to settle off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally.
FIFTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.04 44.35 1:07.44 1:13.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Favorite Trip
|120
|4
|4
|6–3
|3–2
|3–2½
|1–nk
|Arroyo, Jr.
|15.30
|5
|DH–Orageuse
|120
|5
|5
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1
|2–1
|Prat
|6.10
|7
|DH–Sappho
|120
|7
|7
|7–hd
|7–1
|5–2
|2–1
|Desormeaux
|2.10
|2
|Into Glamour
|120
|2
|3
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–nk
|Bejarano
|13.50
|6
|Bunny Yogurt
|120
|6
|9
|9–1
|8–hd
|6–1½
|5–2¼
|Espinoza
|14.30
|3
|Silken Spy
|120
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|6–½
|Talamo
|6.10
|13
|Thisoleheartofmine
|120
|12
|10
|11–3½
|10–2
|8–1½
|7–1¼
|Blanc
|7.40
|1
|In the Jeans
|120
|1
|12
|10–hd
|9–2
|7–1½
|8–3½
|Van Dyke
|27.90
|11
|Heaven Escape
|120
|10
|8
|3–hd
|6–1½
|10–1
|9–½
|Elliott
|29.70
|9
|Baytown Juliet
|120
|8
|2
|8–1½
|11–½
|9–½
|10–ns
|Mitchell
|91.60
|12
|Biscate
|120
|11
|11
|12
|12
|11–4
|11–11½
|Conner
|93.80
|10
|Katherine
|120
|9
|6
|4–hd
|5–1
|12
|12
|Nakatani
|4.50
|4
|FAVORITE TRIP
|32.60
|13.20
|9.40
|5
|DH–ORAGEUSE
|3.60
|4.20
|7
|DH–SAPPHO (IRE)
|2.80
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$103.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$52.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$37.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-7-5-2)
|$1,349.90
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-2)
|$1,798.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-7)
|$140.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-5)
|$109.50
Winner–Favorite Trip B.f.2 by Overdriven out of Bailey's Machogirl, by Macho Uno. Bred by April Mayberry & Jackie Garcia (FL). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $320,496 Daily Double Pool $27,347 Exacta Pool $209,714 Superfecta Pool $95,899 Trifecta Pool $139,287. Scratched–Great Ma Neri, Journal Entry.
$1 Pick Three (3-2-4) paid $290.30. Pick Three Pool $50,232. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3-2-4) 765 tickets with 4 correct paid $169.85. Pick Four Pool $170,328. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-1-3-2-4) 259 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,720.90. Pick Five Pool $518,331.
FAVORITE TRIP stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, came out some in the stretch and rallied under urging to get up between foes late. ORAGEUSE had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead in the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and held on well but was caught late but shared the place. SAPPHO (IRE) chased a bit off the inside, came out three deep into the stretch and finished well three wide on the line. INTO GLAMOUR saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and went willingly to the wire. BUNNY YOGURT chased between horses then outside a rival, split foes in deep stretch and also finished with interest. SILKEN SPY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. THISOLEHEARTOFMINE chased four wide then off the rail leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IN THE JEANS broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. HEAVEN ESCAPE four wide early, chased outside then three deep leaving the hill, was fanned five wide into the stretch and did not rally. BAYTOWN JULIET settled between horses chasing the pace, angled in leaving the hill and lacked a response in the stretch. BISCATE dropped back off the rail early, came four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. KATHERINE stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the hill, drifted four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at zero.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.07 45.03 56.78 1:08.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Roy H
|122
|6
|2
|3–1
|3–1½
|1–hd
|1–1
|Desormeaux
|0.90
|5
|Mr. Hinx
|119
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2¼
|Van Dyke
|41.30
|4
|American Anthem
|119
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–3
|3–2¼
|Smith
|2.60
|1
|Ransom the Moon
|126
|1
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–5½
|Prat
|3.20
|2
|Giant Expectations
|122
|2
|6
|6
|5–½
|5–1½
|5–1¼
|Stevens
|8.50
|3
|Edwards Going Left
|119
|3
|4
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|T Baze
|28.30
|6
|ROY H
|3.80
|3.00
|2.20
|5
|MR. HINX
|17.40
|5.80
|4
|AMERICAN ANTHEM
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$69.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$34.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-1)
|$417.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-4)
|$63.65
Winner–Roy H B.g.5 by More Than Ready out of Elusive Diva, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Ramona S. Bass, LLC. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch and Bernsen, David A.. Mutuel Pool $414,747 Daily Double Pool $42,007 Exacta Pool $152,337 Superfecta Pool $65,244 Trifecta Pool $106,463. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-4-6) paid $190.00. Pick Three Pool $56,072.
ROY H had speed outside foes then stalked off the rail, continued outside a rival on the turn, bid three wide into the stretch, took a short lead under a crack of the whip in midstretch and inched away late under good handling. MR. HINX had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, put a head in front between horses in upper stretch, fought back off the rail in the drive, drifted in a sixteenth out and could not quite match the winner late. AMERICAN ANTHEM sped to the early lead, dueled a bit off the rail then inside, fought back into the stretch, was not a match for the top pair in the final furlong but bested the others. RANSOM THE MOON saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. GIANT EXPECTATIONS unseated the rider when fractious in the gate, chased between horses on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. EDWARDS GOING LEFT stalked the pace three deep on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.04 45.38 58.01 1:11.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Oh Man
|122
|1
|4
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–3
|1–½
|Risenhoover
|3.40
|7
|Royal Trump
|122
|7
|1
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–2¼
|Maldonado
|2.50
|8
|Royal Bar
|122
|8
|2
|5–hd
|5–3
|4–3
|3–½
|T Baze
|3.60
|4
|Lipster
|122
|4
|7
|4–½
|4–1
|3–1½
|4–5¼
|Elliott
|11.00
|5
|Catability
|122
|5
|5
|7–1
|7–1
|6–1
|5–1½
|Mt Garcia
|33.30
|6
|Starship Chewy
|123
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|6–¾
|Ocampo
|49.00
|3
|Run Jeanne Run
|122
|3
|6
|1–hd
|3–½
|5–4
|7–3¼
|Bejarano
|3.50
|2
|Respect the Shot
|120
|2
|8
|6–hd
|6–2½
|7–2½
|8–¾
|Pedroza
|16.80
|10
|Desert Black
|115
|9
|3
|8–6
|8–6
|8–1
|9
|Solis
|19.60
|1
|OH MAN
|8.80
|4.60
|3.20
|7
|ROYAL TRUMP
|4.40
|2.80
|8
|ROYAL BAR
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$21.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$16.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-7-8-4)
|$205.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-8)
|$22.65
Winner–Oh Man Dbb.c.2 by Angus out of Rockeyhillcat, by Flying Continental. Bred by Greg James (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $294,439 Daily Double Pool $34,351 Exacta Pool $186,674 Superfecta Pool $86,249 Trifecta Pool $128,552. Scratched–Butte City.
$1 Pick Three (4-6-1) paid $236.40. Pick Three Pool $73,168.
OH MAN had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn and through the stretch, drifted out a bit from the whip in deep stretch but regained the lead and proved best. ROYAL TRUMP stalked off the rail, bid three deep then outside the winner leaving the turn to put a head in front, battled outside that one through a stiff drive and was outgamed. ROYAL BAR chased four wide then outside foes into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. LIPSTER stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and was edged late for third. CATABILITY chased between horses then off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the turn and weakened. STARSHIP CHEWY bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RUN JEANNE RUN had speed between horses then dueled outside the winner, continued between foes midway on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. RESPECT THE SHOT chased inside, came out into the stretch and weakened. DESERT BLACK settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Swingtime Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.92 45.92 1:09.11 1:20.68 1:32.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Insta Erma
|122
|6
|4
|5–2½
|3–hd
|3–2
|3–1
|1–ns
|Nakatani
|3.00
|1
|Madame Stripes
|126
|1
|3
|4–hd
|5–2
|5–2
|4–½
|2–nk
|Talamo
|2.50
|8
|Belvoir Bay
|122
|8
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|3–1
|Desormeaux
|7.50
|3
|Mrs McDougal
|122
|3
|5
|1–2
|1–3
|2–1
|2–1½
|4–¾
|Prat
|1.70
|4
|Do the Dance
|122
|4
|2
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–2
|5–½
|Roman
|54.50
|2
|Lady Valeur
|126
|2
|8
|8
|8
|7–2
|6–hd
|6–½
|Van Dyke
|14.40
|5
|Jeremy's Legacy
|122
|5
|6
|7–1½
|6–½
|6–½
|7–5
|7–3½
|Stevens
|14.40
|7
|Show Stealer
|122
|7
|7
|6–3
|7–2½
|8
|8
|8
|T Baze
|54.80
|6
|INSTA ERMA
|8.00
|4.40
|3.20
|1
|MADAME STRIPES (ARG)
|4.00
|3.00
|8
|BELVOIR BAY (GB)
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$32.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$10.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-3)
|$133.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-8)
|$27.90
Winner–Insta Erma B.f.4 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Enchanted Woods, by Woodman. Bred by Zayat Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Medallion Racing, Premier Racing Club and McClanahan. Mutuel Pool $420,283 Daily Double Pool $46,644 Exacta Pool $199,919 Superfecta Pool $103,751 Trifecta Pool $145,668. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-1-6) paid $44.60. Pick Three Pool $85,914.
INSTA ERMA chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up between foes late. MADAME STRIPES (ARG) settled inside then a bit off the rail, chased outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished well three wide on the line. BELVOIR BAY (GB) stalked three wide then off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took a short lead leaving that turn, drifted in a bit past the eighth pole, inched away and was caught nearing the wire. MRS MCDOUGAL had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail on the second turn and in the stretch, steadied when crowded some past the eighth pole and was outfinished. DO THE DANCE chased between horses then inside on the backstretch and second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. LADY VALEUR (IRE) settled inside, went outside a rival on the second turn then angled to the rail into the stretch, came out in the drive and also could not quite offer the necessary late response. JEREMY'S LEGACY (IRE) chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SHOW STEALER angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the stretch run between the third and fourth finishers but made no change when they ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.48 47.74 1:12.93 1:39.48 1:46.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Just Kidding
|118
|8
|10
|7–hd
|5–½
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Roman
|2.60
|1
|Tribal Jewel
|123
|1
|8
|1–hd
|4–1
|1–hd
|2–½
|2–hd
|Pedroza
|5.50
|10
|City Steel
|123
|9
|3
|5–hd
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–1½
|3–nk
|Talamo
|8.00
|3
|Dadtaughtmewell
|123
|3
|5
|6–1
|8–4½
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–nk
|Prat
|7.30
|2
|Muchos Besos
|123
|2
|7
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–1½
|5–½
|Arias
|75.10
|4
|Blanket of Ice
|123
|4
|11
|9–1
|9–1
|8–½
|5–hd
|6–½
|Bejarano
|8.30
|5
|Pioneerof the West
|123
|5
|2
|10–12
|10–12
|9–1½
|7–hd
|7–1¼
|Desormeaux
|13.30
|11
|Shackleford Banks
|125
|10
|9
|11
|11
|11
|8–1½
|8–4¾
|Van Dyke
|4.90
|7
|I'malreadythere
|123
|7
|1
|3–hd
|3–½
|5–1
|9–1
|9–2¼
|Pereira
|28.40
|6
|Indygo Bo
|123
|6
|6
|8–4½
|7–½
|7–1
|10–10
|10–11
|Conner
|16.90
|12
|El Super
|125
|11
|4
|4–1
|2–hd
|10–5
|11
|11
|Nakatani
|12.10
|8
|JUST KIDDING
|7.20
|4.60
|4.00
|1
|TRIBAL JEWEL
|5.80
|4.40
|10
|CITY STEEL
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$30.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-1)
|$23.50
|$1 SUPERFECTA (8-1-10-3)
|$872.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-10)
|$69.10
Winner–Just Kidding B.g.5 by Kiss the Kid out of Catomaria, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Steve Tucker (FL). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, Sharon, Bran Jam Stables, Ciaglia Racing, LLC and Dyrdek, Rob. Mutuel Pool $350,762 Daily Double Pool $45,273 Exacta Pool $221,223 Superfecta Pool $106,481 Trifecta Pool $146,945. Claimed–Just Kidding by Chris Curtis. Trainer: Jack Carava. Claimed–Shackleford Banks by Hollendorfer LLC, Gatto Racing LLC, Tahajian, Brett and CTR Stables LLC. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–Kristo.
$1 Pick Three (1-6-8) paid $110.40. Pick Three Pool $45,261.
JUST KIDDING five wide into the first turn, chased outside, went up five wide into the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch, gained the lead under urging in midstretch and inched away late. TRIBAL JEWEL had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch, could not quite match the winner late but held second. CITY STEEL stalked four wide to the stretch and finished with interest but was edged for the place. DADTAUGHTMEWELL stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out three wide into the stretch and finished well but was edged for third. MUCHOS BESOS dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the second turn, fought back between horses into the stretch and to deep stretch and was edged for a minor award. BLANKET OF ICE saved ground chasing the pace throughout and was outfinished. PIONEEROF THE WEST unhurried off the rail then outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. SHACKLEFORD BANKS unhurried off the rail for six furlongs, swung six wide into the stretch, moved up to midstretch then had a mild bid late . I'MALREADYTHERE dueled three deep between foes, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. INDYGO BO chased off the rail then between foes on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued outside a rival then between foes into the stretch and lacked a rally. EL SUPER five wide early, dueled four wide, dropped back between foes on the second turn, came wide into the stretch and gave way.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.91 46.23 1:10.15 1:22.07 1:34.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Candy Swirls
|122
|2
|2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Stevens
|6.40
|3
|Looking At Thelake
|120
|3
|10
|7–1
|8–1½
|7–1½
|4–½
|2–¾
|Bejarano
|3.70
|5
|Midnight Swinger
|123
|5
|3
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–½
|Prat
|2.70
|4
|Shazara
|125
|4
|12
|12
|11–½
|9–hd
|8–½
|4–1
|T Baze
|3.50
|10
|Tammy's Window
|120
|10
|7
|8–½
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–1
|5–¾
|Van Dyke
|5.70
|1
|Lookinforadanger
|123
|1
|5
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|6–¾
|Conner
|23.50
|8
|Ragazza Di Vola
|120
|8
|1
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–1
|5–1
|7–½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|51.70
|7
|Road Test
|115
|7
|8
|6–hd
|7–1
|8–hd
|10–3½
|8–¾
|Roman
|20.30
|6
|Blondy's Reward
|123
|6
|4
|9–hd
|10–2
|10–2
|9–hd
|9–3½
|Boulanger
|137.40
|9
|Bridal Arch
|120
|9
|11
|10–2
|9–hd
|11–2½
|11–5
|10–½
|Pereira
|26.60
|11
|Fly Far Away
|123
|11
|6
|4–2
|4–1½
|4–1
|7–hd
|11–11¼
|Nakatani
|22.80
|12
|Pattin for a Dance
|120
|12
|9
|11–1
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Puglisi
|103.00
|2
|CANDY SWIRLS
|14.80
|7.00
|4.60
|3
|LOOKING AT THELAKE
|4.60
|3.20
|5
|MIDNIGHT SWINGER
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$57.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$30.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-4)
|$289.40
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-5-4-10)
|$1,062.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5)
|$60.35
Winner–Candy Swirls B.f.3 by Twirling Candy out of Duchess Zea, by Ascot Knight. Bred by Barry Becker & Judith Becker (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Becker, Barry and Judith. Mutuel Pool $366,314 Daily Double Pool $121,126 Exacta Pool $216,878 Superfecta Pool $116,447 Super High Five Pool $30,908 Trifecta Pool $162,521. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-8-2) paid $204.10. Pick Three Pool $152,353. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-6-8/9-2) 1434 tickets with 4 correct paid $434.55. Pick Four Pool $816,571. $2 Pick Six (4-6-1-6-8/9-2) 35 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $602.60. Pick Six Pool $181,251. Pick Six Carryover $96,825. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-6-1-6-8/9-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $224,703.
CANDY SWIRLS had speed outside a rival then inched away, set the pace inside, fought back when challenged, came a bit off the rail on the second turn, inched away again a sixteenth out and proved best while being flagged with the whip under good handling. LOOKING AT THELAKE saved ground chasing the pace and went up the rail in the lane for the place. MIDNIGHT SWINGER stalked off the rail then bid outside the winner on the second turn, was carried out a bit into the stretch, fought back outside that one to deep stretch and held third. SHAZARA broke a bit slowly, settled inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three wide on the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. TAMMY'S WINDOW four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, came five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. LOOKINFORADANGER saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed response. RAGAZZA DI VOLA angled in and chased inside, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. ROAD TEST chased between horses, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick. BLONDY'S REWARD saved ground chasing the pace throughout and could not summon the needed response in the lane. BRIDAL ARCH broke a bit slowly, chased three deep then outside a rival and between foes into the second turn, continued off the rail and was not threat in the lane. FLY FAR AWAY stalked three deep then off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened. PATTIN FOR A DANCE angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|10,102
|$1,785,285
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,568,098
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,792,920
|TOTAL
|10,102
|$11,146,303
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, October 8.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 7th day of a 19-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Moonshine Annie
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|2
|Mizzen Glory
|Tyler Baze
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|3
|Jill Madden
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|20-1
|4
|My Pi Romancer
|Flavien Prat
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|2-1
|5
|La Premiere Etoile
|Victor Espinoza
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|6
|R Sunday Surprise
|Israel Ocampo
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|4-1
|7
|Lethal Legacy
|Corey Nakatani
|123
|Gary Stute
|10-1
|8
|Speakers
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-2
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Omerta
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|12-1
|75,000
|2
|Avail
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Art Sherman
|3-1
|75,000
|3
|Snaked
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|75,000
|4
|Krissys Manicure
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|75,000
|5
|Spiritualist
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|75,000
|6
|Mischievious Lass
|Evin Roman
|115
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|75,000
|7
|Curlin's Journey
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Dallas E. Keen
|12-1
|75,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Empress of Lov
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|10-1
|50,000
|2
|Mama's Kid
|Juan Ochoa
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|6-1
|3
|Sharona Sunset
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Marcia Stortz
|8-1
|4
|Estherfourfourteen
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|5
|Pulpit Rider
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Mike Puype
|9-5
|6
|Silverspun Pickup
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Michael Machowsky
|6-1
|7
|Family Girl
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Peter Miller
|8-5
FOURTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Luminoso
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|2
|Trust Fund Kitty
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Michael Machowsky
|6-1
|3
|Great Ma Neri
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|9-2
|4
|Factorofwon
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|5
|Sweet Sophie Grace
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|6
|Camino Song
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|7
|Fracas
|Evin Roman
|115
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|8
|Limari
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|9
|Roses and Candy
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Ronald L. McAnally
|12-1
|10
|Ever So True
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|Also Eligible
|11
|Ippodamia's Girl
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|12
|Lake Geneva
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Thomas F. Proctor
|4-1
|13
|Polished
|Mike Smith
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|14
|Navajo Dreamer
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'LA Woman Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sturdy One
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Ian Kruljac
|20-1
|2
|Cuddle Alert
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Reed Saldana
|15-1
|3
|Bad Ju Ju
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|4
|Princess Karen
|Kent Desormeaux
|119
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|5
|Unique Bella
|Mike Smith
|121
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|1-5
|6
|Dis Smart Cat
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Matthew Chew
|20-1
|7
|Lunar Empress
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Holy Mosey
|Sasha Risenhoover
|122
|Molly J. Pearson
|12-1
|32,000
|2
|Gemini Journey
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|William Spawr
|4-1
|32,000
|3
|Bitzka
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|32,000
|4
|Sly Humor
|Evin Roman
|117
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|32,000
|5
|Norwegian Spy
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|28,000
|6
|Her Big Moment
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|20-1
|28,000
|7
|Betdesilvergold
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|32,000
|8
|What a Ten
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|32,000
SEVENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tule Fog
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Javier Jose Sierra
|15-1
|2
|Tatar
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|Edward R. Freeman
|4-1
|3
|Mr. Matlock
|Stewart Elliott
|125
|Kenneth D. Black
|12-1
|4
|Accreditation
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|5
|Bold Papa
|Corey Nakatani
|125
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|6
|Copper Wind
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|7
|Chidamac
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Matthew Chew
|30-1
|8
|Catfish Hunter
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|9
|Vegas Vic
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|10
|Hes Knot Unusual
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Gosofar
|Evin Roman
|120
|Adam Kitchingman
|4-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jes Jaa
|Santiago Gonzalez
|121
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|18,000
|2
|Nardo
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Papa Turf
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|20,000
|4
|Native Treasure
|Evin Roman
|120
|William E. Morey
|9-2
|20,000
|5
|Iron Rob
|Tyler Conner
|123
|George Papaprodromou
|5-1
|20,000
|6
|Kafister
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-1
|20,000
|7
|Hay Dude
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Andrew Lerner
|15-1
|20,000
|8
|Tasunke Witco
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|20,000
|9
|Old Man Lake
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Rafael Becerra
|12-1
|20,000
|10
|Tiz Love
|Felipe Martinez
|123
|Patricia Harrington
|30-1
|20,000
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lord of Chaos
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|William E. Morey
|6-1
|32,000
|2
|Crown the Kitten
|Martin Pedroza
|125
|Sean McCarthy
|9-2
|32,000
|3
|Burger and Fries
|Evin Roman
|120
|Adam Kitchingman
|12-1
|32,000
|4
|Secreto Primero
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Michael Machowsky
|5-1
|32,000
|5
|Buymeabond
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|32,000
|6
|Pound Piece
|Brice Blanc
|125
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|32,000
|7
|Atomic Rule
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|32,000
|8
|A Red Tie Day
|Corey Nakatani
|125
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|32,000
|9
|Beantown Boys
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|20-1
|32,000
|10
|Batti Man
|Stewart Elliott
|125
|Molly J. Pearson
|15-1
|32,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Verraco
|Santiago Gonzalez
|125
|James M. Cassidy
|20-1
|32,000