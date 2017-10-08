Racing! TVG's mystery man not such a mystery to many viewers

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 7. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 6th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.14 45.89 59.00 1:13.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Ima Take Charge 120 9 3 6–½ 4–hd 2–2 1–¾ Desormeaux 2.70 7 Snazzy Dresser 120 7 1 3–1 1–1 1–hd 2–¾ Sutherland 15.60 6 Dramatic Ride 115 6 9 2–hd 3–hd 3–2 3–7½ Roman 9.80 2 Awesome Prophecy 120 2 10 4–hd 5–2 5–1 4–½ T Baze 32.50 4 Fabrication 120 4 6 5–1½ 7–2½ 7–3½ 5–ns Bejarano 2.60 1 Cash Pilot 120 1 11 11 10–8 8–½ 6–½ Elliott 65.10 11 Michael Mundo 120 11 7 7–1 6–hd 6–hd 7–2¾ Pedroza 5.10 5 Fight On Forever 123 5 2 1–½ 2–1½ 4–½ 8–¾ Ocampo 29.60 3 Cause for Pardon 120 3 5 8–hd 8–2 9–1½ 9–3¾ Maldonado 5.00 10 Virghazi 120 10 4 10–3 9–hd 10–20 10–39¾ Conner 11.50 8 Wheres Hollywood 120 8 8 9–hd 11 11 11 Arias 96.90

9 IMA TAKE CHARGE 7.40 4.40 3.60 7 SNAZZY DRESSER 9.60 4.80 6 DRAMATIC RIDE 6.40

$1 EXACTA (9-7) $75.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-7-6-2) $7,890.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-6) $275.35

Winner–Ima Take Charge B.r.2 by Take Charge Indy out of It's a Promise, by Distorted Humor. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Big Chief Racing, LLC, Rocker O Ranch, LLC and Desormeaux, J. Keith. Mutuel Pool $170,105 Exacta Pool $117,688 Superfecta Pool $48,739 Trifecta Pool $76,825. Scratched–none.

IMA TAKE CHARGE chased off the rail, advanced three deep on the turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch, drifted in some, took the lead a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed under urging. SNAZZY DRESSER prompted the pace three deep then dueled outside a rival leaving the turn, inched away a quarter mile out and into the stretch, fought back just off the rail through the final furlong and went willingly to the end. DRAMATIC RIDE prompted the pace between horses then fell back some leaving the turn and into the stretch and was coming back on late. AWESOME PROPHECY a bit slow into stride, pulled his way along inside and was in a bit tight off heels into the turn, saved ground on the bend, was in close off heels again in upper stretch, went around a rival in midstretch and split horses on the line. FABRICATION stalked the pace just off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out some into the stretch and weakened. CASH PILOT broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace to the stretch, came a bit off the inside in the drive and improved position. MICHAEL MUNDO chased outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. FIGHT ON FOREVER sent between horses early, dueled just off the rail then inside into and on the turn and weakened in the stretch. CAUSE FOR PARDON saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and also weakened. VIRGHAZI settled outside then three deep into the turn, continued off the rail then alongside a rival into the stretch and lacked a further response. WHERES HOLLYWOOD chased off the inside, dropped back fast on the turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Obviously Mile Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.37 47.26 1:10.81 1:22.39 1:33.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Blackjackcat 126 1 3 2–1 2–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1½ Desormeaux 0.50 2 Bird Is the Word 119 2 4 5–1 4–½ 4–1 3–1 2–1 Prat 13.40 5 Cistron 123 5 1 3–1 3–1½ 3–½ 2–½ 3–nk T Baze 9.70 3 He Will 122 3 6 6 6 5–½ 4–hd 4–¾ Bejarano 3.90 6 Tequila Joe 122 6 5 4–hd 5–1½ 6 6 5–3¼ Talamo 8.10 4 Mach One Rules 126 4 2 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 5–½ 6 Roman 14.70

1 BLACKJACKCAT 3.00 2.20 2.10 2 BIRD IS THE WORD 6.40 4.40 5 CISTRON 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $7.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-3) $78.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5) $20.85

Winner–Blackjackcat Dbb.g.4 by Tale of the Cat out of Bootleg Annie, by Go for Gin. Bred by Al Kirkwood & Saundra Kirkwood (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S.. Mutuel Pool $241,654 Daily Double Pool $46,861 Exacta Pool $91,621 Superfecta Pool $35,873 Trifecta Pool $58,163. Scratched–none.

BLACKJACKCAT pressed the pace inside, took a short lead on the second turn, inched away in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. BIRD IS THE WORD saved ground stalking the pace, drifted out a bit despite right handed urging a sixteenth out and gained the place. CISTRON three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid three wide a half mile out, tracked again on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third. HE WILL broke a step slowly and was squeezed some, saved ground chasing the pace, came out and waited off heels between horses into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch, was in tight off heels when crowded a sixteenth out and was edged for the show inside. TEQUILA JOE stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. MACH ONE RULES pulled between horses early then set a pressured pace outside the winner, fought back on the second turn, was between rivals into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.72 44.99 57.46 1:10.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Catalina Cruiser 122 3 8 6–hd 3–hd 2–1 1–2¼ Van Dyke 3.50 2 Puig 125 2 4 2–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd Gonzalez 3.60 5 Little Juanito 117 5 5 4–hd 5–2½ 5–5 3–1¼ Roman 3.70 1 Antioch 122 1 6 7–3 4–1½ 3–½ 4–4¾ Prat 10.20 4 Bardstown 125 4 7 8 8 6–1½ 5–¾ Desormeaux 14.40 8 Mister Mojo 122 8 3 1–hd 2–1 4–hd 6–2½ T Baze 4.30 7 Williston Dude 125 7 2 5–1 6–½ 7–1½ 7–3½ Pereira 15.00 6 New Dancer 122 6 1 3–½ 7–1 8 8 Talamo 6.30

3 CATALINA CRUISER 9.00 4.60 3.60 2 PUIG 4.60 3.00 5 LITTLE JUANITO 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $14.00 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $19.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-1) $274.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $29.30

Winner–Catalina Cruiser Ch.c.3 by Union Rags out of Sea Gull, by Mineshaft. Bred by W. S. Farish (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $260,940 Daily Double Pool $25,550 Exacta Pool $171,191 Superfecta Pool $74,847 Trifecta Pool $112,106. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (9-1-3) paid $36.10. Pick Three Pool $59,726.

CATALINA CRUISER a bit slow to begin, pulled outside a rival then split horses into the turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch, gained the lead past the eighth pole and pulled clear late under some urging and steady handling. PUIG had good early speed and dueled inside but off the rail to the stretch, fought back just off the fence in midstretch and just held second. LITTLE JUANITO stalked off the rail then between foes into the turn, continued a bit off the fence on the bend, came out some in the stretch and was edged for the place. ANTIOCH saved ground chasing the pace, bid inside in midstretch but lacked the needed late kick. BARDSTOWN broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out some in the stretch and did not rally. MISTER MOJO had speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. WILLISTON DUDE bobbled slightly after the start, stalked outside then five wide into the turn, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. NEW DANCER had speed between foes then stalked off the rail, went four wide between foes into the turn, angled in outside a rival leaving the turn and had little left for the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.19 44.93 1:09.35 1:16.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Americanize 123 2 5 1–hd 2–hd 2–4 1–1 Bejarano 2.00 6 City of Light 120 5 1 3–3 1–hd 1–hd 2–5 Stevens 0.70 5 Sir Samson 123 4 2 4–2½ 4–3 4–2 3–½ Van Dyke 10.40 1 Coils Gold 122 1 3 2–1½ 3–5 3–3 4–2¼ Prat 5.40 4 Best Two Minutes 125 3 4 5 5 5 5 Pedroza 26.10

2 AMERICANIZE 6.00 2.80 2.10 6 CITY OF LIGHT 2.40 2.10 5 SIR SAMSON 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $36.20 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $6.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-1) $30.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $11.05

Winner–Americanize Grr.g.4 by Concord Point out of American Story, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Kaleem Shah Inc. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $210,590 Daily Double Pool $29,386 Exacta Pool $89,473 Superfecta Pool $31,625 Trifecta Pool $59,905. Scratched–Midnight Pleasure. $1 Pick Three (1-3-2) paid $32.10. Pick Three Pool $29,862.

AMERICANIZE dueled between horses, fought back off the rail into the stretch, drifted in and regained the advantage under urging past midstretch and inched away late. CITY OF LIGHT had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, bid again three wide into the turn to take a short lead, battled outside the winner in the stretch but could not quite match that one late. SIR SAMSON chased off the rail, angled in some on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. COILS GOLD had good early speed and dueled inside, fell back some into the stretch and weakened but just lost third. BEST TWO MINUTES allowed to settle off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally.

FIFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.04 44.35 1:07.44 1:13.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Favorite Trip 120 4 4 6–3 3–2 3–2½ 1–nk Arroyo, Jr. 15.30 5 DH–Orageuse 120 5 5 2–1 2–1½ 1–1 2–1 Prat 6.10 7 DH–Sappho 120 7 7 7–hd 7–1 5–2 2–1 Desormeaux 2.10 2 Into Glamour 120 2 3 5–½ 4–hd 4–hd 4–nk Bejarano 13.50 6 Bunny Yogurt 120 6 9 9–1 8–hd 6–1½ 5–2¼ Espinoza 14.30 3 Silken Spy 120 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 6–½ Talamo 6.10 13 Thisoleheartofmine 120 12 10 11–3½ 10–2 8–1½ 7–1¼ Blanc 7.40 1 In the Jeans 120 1 12 10–hd 9–2 7–1½ 8–3½ Van Dyke 27.90 11 Heaven Escape 120 10 8 3–hd 6–1½ 10–1 9–½ Elliott 29.70 9 Baytown Juliet 120 8 2 8–1½ 11–½ 9–½ 10–ns Mitchell 91.60 12 Biscate 120 11 11 12 12 11–4 11–11½ Conner 93.80 10 Katherine 120 9 6 4–hd 5–1 12 12 Nakatani 4.50

4 FAVORITE TRIP 32.60 13.20 9.40 5 DH–ORAGEUSE 3.60 4.20 7 DH–SAPPHO (IRE) 2.80 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $103.80 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $52.20 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $37.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-7-5-2) $1,349.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-2) $1,798.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-7) $140.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-5) $109.50

Winner–Favorite Trip B.f.2 by Overdriven out of Bailey's Machogirl, by Macho Uno. Bred by April Mayberry & Jackie Garcia (FL). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $320,496 Daily Double Pool $27,347 Exacta Pool $209,714 Superfecta Pool $95,899 Trifecta Pool $139,287. Scratched–Great Ma Neri, Journal Entry. $1 Pick Three (3-2-4) paid $290.30. Pick Three Pool $50,232. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3-2-4) 765 tickets with 4 correct paid $169.85. Pick Four Pool $170,328. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-1-3-2-4) 259 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,720.90. Pick Five Pool $518,331.

FAVORITE TRIP stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, came out some in the stretch and rallied under urging to get up between foes late. ORAGEUSE had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead in the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and held on well but was caught late but shared the place. SAPPHO (IRE) chased a bit off the inside, came out three deep into the stretch and finished well three wide on the line. INTO GLAMOUR saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and went willingly to the wire. BUNNY YOGURT chased between horses then outside a rival, split foes in deep stretch and also finished with interest. SILKEN SPY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. THISOLEHEARTOFMINE chased four wide then off the rail leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IN THE JEANS broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. HEAVEN ESCAPE four wide early, chased outside then three deep leaving the hill, was fanned five wide into the stretch and did not rally. BAYTOWN JULIET settled between horses chasing the pace, angled in leaving the hill and lacked a response in the stretch. BISCATE dropped back off the rail early, came four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. KATHERINE stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the hill, drifted four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at zero.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.07 45.03 56.78 1:08.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Roy H 122 6 2 3–1 3–1½ 1–hd 1–1 Desormeaux 0.90 5 Mr. Hinx 119 5 3 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–2¼ Van Dyke 41.30 4 American Anthem 119 4 1 1–½ 1–hd 3–3 3–2¼ Smith 2.60 1 Ransom the Moon 126 1 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–1 4–5½ Prat 3.20 2 Giant Expectations 122 2 6 6 5–½ 5–1½ 5–1¼ Stevens 8.50 3 Edwards Going Left 119 3 4 5–hd 6 6 6 T Baze 28.30

6 ROY H 3.80 3.00 2.20 5 MR. HINX 17.40 5.80 4 AMERICAN ANTHEM 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $69.00 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $34.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-1) $417.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-4) $63.65

Winner–Roy H B.g.5 by More Than Ready out of Elusive Diva, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Ramona S. Bass, LLC. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch and Bernsen, David A.. Mutuel Pool $414,747 Daily Double Pool $42,007 Exacta Pool $152,337 Superfecta Pool $65,244 Trifecta Pool $106,463. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-4-6) paid $190.00. Pick Three Pool $56,072.

ROY H had speed outside foes then stalked off the rail, continued outside a rival on the turn, bid three wide into the stretch, took a short lead under a crack of the whip in midstretch and inched away late under good handling. MR. HINX had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, put a head in front between horses in upper stretch, fought back off the rail in the drive, drifted in a sixteenth out and could not quite match the winner late. AMERICAN ANTHEM sped to the early lead, dueled a bit off the rail then inside, fought back into the stretch, was not a match for the top pair in the final furlong but bested the others. RANSOM THE MOON saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in the stretch and lacked a rally. GIANT EXPECTATIONS unseated the rider when fractious in the gate, chased between horses on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. EDWARDS GOING LEFT stalked the pace three deep on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.04 45.38 58.01 1:11.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Oh Man 122 1 4 2–1 2–2½ 2–3 1–½ Risenhoover 3.40 7 Royal Trump 122 7 1 3–1 1–hd 1–½ 2–2¼ Maldonado 2.50 8 Royal Bar 122 8 2 5–hd 5–3 4–3 3–½ T Baze 3.60 4 Lipster 122 4 7 4–½ 4–1 3–1½ 4–5¼ Elliott 11.00 5 Catability 122 5 5 7–1 7–1 6–1 5–1½ Mt Garcia 33.30 6 Starship Chewy 123 6 9 9 9 9 6–¾ Ocampo 49.00 3 Run Jeanne Run 122 3 6 1–hd 3–½ 5–4 7–3¼ Bejarano 3.50 2 Respect the Shot 120 2 8 6–hd 6–2½ 7–2½ 8–¾ Pedroza 16.80 10 Desert Black 115 9 3 8–6 8–6 8–1 9 Solis 19.60

1 OH MAN 8.80 4.60 3.20 7 ROYAL TRUMP 4.40 2.80 8 ROYAL BAR 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $21.60 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $16.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-7-8-4) $205.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-8) $22.65

Winner–Oh Man Dbb.c.2 by Angus out of Rockeyhillcat, by Flying Continental. Bred by Greg James (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $294,439 Daily Double Pool $34,351 Exacta Pool $186,674 Superfecta Pool $86,249 Trifecta Pool $128,552. Scratched–Butte City. $1 Pick Three (4-6-1) paid $236.40. Pick Three Pool $73,168.

OH MAN had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn and through the stretch, drifted out a bit from the whip in deep stretch but regained the lead and proved best. ROYAL TRUMP stalked off the rail, bid three deep then outside the winner leaving the turn to put a head in front, battled outside that one through a stiff drive and was outgamed. ROYAL BAR chased four wide then outside foes into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. LIPSTER stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and was edged late for third. CATABILITY chased between horses then off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the turn and weakened. STARSHIP CHEWY bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RUN JEANNE RUN had speed between horses then dueled outside the winner, continued between foes midway on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. RESPECT THE SHOT chased inside, came out into the stretch and weakened. DESERT BLACK settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Swingtime Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.92 45.92 1:09.11 1:20.68 1:32.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Insta Erma 122 6 4 5–2½ 3–hd 3–2 3–1 1–ns Nakatani 3.00 1 Madame Stripes 126 1 3 4–hd 5–2 5–2 4–½ 2–nk Talamo 2.50 8 Belvoir Bay 122 8 1 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–½ 3–1 Desormeaux 7.50 3 Mrs McDougal 122 3 5 1–2 1–3 2–1 2–1½ 4–¾ Prat 1.70 4 Do the Dance 122 4 2 3–hd 4–1 4–hd 5–2 5–½ Roman 54.50 2 Lady Valeur 126 2 8 8 8 7–2 6–hd 6–½ Van Dyke 14.40 5 Jeremy's Legacy 122 5 6 7–1½ 6–½ 6–½ 7–5 7–3½ Stevens 14.40 7 Show Stealer 122 7 7 6–3 7–2½ 8 8 8 T Baze 54.80

6 INSTA ERMA 8.00 4.40 3.20 1 MADAME STRIPES (ARG) 4.00 3.00 8 BELVOIR BAY (GB) 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $32.80 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $10.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-3) $133.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-8) $27.90

Winner–Insta Erma B.f.4 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Enchanted Woods, by Woodman. Bred by Zayat Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Medallion Racing, Premier Racing Club and McClanahan. Mutuel Pool $420,283 Daily Double Pool $46,644 Exacta Pool $199,919 Superfecta Pool $103,751 Trifecta Pool $145,668. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-1-6) paid $44.60. Pick Three Pool $85,914.

INSTA ERMA chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up between foes late. MADAME STRIPES (ARG) settled inside then a bit off the rail, chased outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished well three wide on the line. BELVOIR BAY (GB) stalked three wide then off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took a short lead leaving that turn, drifted in a bit past the eighth pole, inched away and was caught nearing the wire. MRS MCDOUGAL had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail on the second turn and in the stretch, steadied when crowded some past the eighth pole and was outfinished. DO THE DANCE chased between horses then inside on the backstretch and second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. LADY VALEUR (IRE) settled inside, went outside a rival on the second turn then angled to the rail into the stretch, came out in the drive and also could not quite offer the necessary late response. JEREMY'S LEGACY (IRE) chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SHOW STEALER angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the stretch run between the third and fourth finishers but made no change when they ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.48 47.74 1:12.93 1:39.48 1:46.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Just Kidding 118 8 10 7–hd 5–½ 3–½ 1–hd 1–1¼ Roman 2.60 1 Tribal Jewel 123 1 8 1–hd 4–1 1–hd 2–½ 2–hd Pedroza 5.50 10 City Steel 123 9 3 5–hd 6–hd 6–hd 6–1½ 3–nk Talamo 8.00 3 Dadtaughtmewell 123 3 5 6–1 8–4½ 4–hd 4–½ 4–nk Prat 7.30 2 Muchos Besos 123 2 7 2–hd 1–hd 2–1 3–1½ 5–½ Arias 75.10 4 Blanket of Ice 123 4 11 9–1 9–1 8–½ 5–hd 6–½ Bejarano 8.30 5 Pioneerof the West 123 5 2 10–12 10–12 9–1½ 7–hd 7–1¼ Desormeaux 13.30 11 Shackleford Banks 125 10 9 11 11 11 8–1½ 8–4¾ Van Dyke 4.90 7 I'malreadythere 123 7 1 3–hd 3–½ 5–1 9–1 9–2¼ Pereira 28.40 6 Indygo Bo 123 6 6 8–4½ 7–½ 7–1 10–10 10–11 Conner 16.90 12 El Super 125 11 4 4–1 2–hd 10–5 11 11 Nakatani 12.10

8 JUST KIDDING 7.20 4.60 4.00 1 TRIBAL JEWEL 5.80 4.40 10 CITY STEEL 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $30.40 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $23.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-1-10-3) $872.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-10) $69.10

Winner–Just Kidding B.g.5 by Kiss the Kid out of Catomaria, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Steve Tucker (FL). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, Sharon, Bran Jam Stables, Ciaglia Racing, LLC and Dyrdek, Rob. Mutuel Pool $350,762 Daily Double Pool $45,273 Exacta Pool $221,223 Superfecta Pool $106,481 Trifecta Pool $146,945. Claimed–Just Kidding by Chris Curtis. Trainer: Jack Carava. Claimed–Shackleford Banks by Hollendorfer LLC, Gatto Racing LLC, Tahajian, Brett and CTR Stables LLC. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–Kristo. $1 Pick Three (1-6-8) paid $110.40. Pick Three Pool $45,261.

JUST KIDDING five wide into the first turn, chased outside, went up five wide into the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch, gained the lead under urging in midstretch and inched away late. TRIBAL JEWEL had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch, could not quite match the winner late but held second. CITY STEEL stalked four wide to the stretch and finished with interest but was edged for the place. DADTAUGHTMEWELL stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out three wide into the stretch and finished well but was edged for third. MUCHOS BESOS dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the second turn, fought back between horses into the stretch and to deep stretch and was edged for a minor award. BLANKET OF ICE saved ground chasing the pace throughout and was outfinished. PIONEEROF THE WEST unhurried off the rail then outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. SHACKLEFORD BANKS unhurried off the rail for six furlongs, swung six wide into the stretch, moved up to midstretch then had a mild bid late . I'MALREADYTHERE dueled three deep between foes, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. INDYGO BO chased off the rail then between foes on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued outside a rival then between foes into the stretch and lacked a rally. EL SUPER five wide early, dueled four wide, dropped back between foes on the second turn, came wide into the stretch and gave way.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.91 46.23 1:10.15 1:22.07 1:34.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Candy Swirls 122 2 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–1¼ Stevens 6.40 3 Looking At Thelake 120 3 10 7–1 8–1½ 7–1½ 4–½ 2–¾ Bejarano 3.70 5 Midnight Swinger 123 5 3 2–hd 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 3–½ Prat 2.70 4 Shazara 125 4 12 12 11–½ 9–hd 8–½ 4–1 T Baze 3.50 10 Tammy's Window 120 10 7 8–½ 6–hd 6–hd 6–1 5–¾ Van Dyke 5.70 1 Lookinforadanger 123 1 5 3–hd 3–1½ 3–hd 3–1½ 6–¾ Conner 23.50 8 Ragazza Di Vola 120 8 1 5–1 5–1½ 5–1 5–1 7–½ Arroyo, Jr. 51.70 7 Road Test 115 7 8 6–hd 7–1 8–hd 10–3½ 8–¾ Roman 20.30 6 Blondy's Reward 123 6 4 9–hd 10–2 10–2 9–hd 9–3½ Boulanger 137.40 9 Bridal Arch 120 9 11 10–2 9–hd 11–2½ 11–5 10–½ Pereira 26.60 11 Fly Far Away 123 11 6 4–2 4–1½ 4–1 7–hd 11–11¼ Nakatani 22.80 12 Pattin for a Dance 120 12 9 11–1 12 12 12 12 Puglisi 103.00

2 CANDY SWIRLS 14.80 7.00 4.60 3 LOOKING AT THELAKE 4.60 3.20 5 MIDNIGHT SWINGER 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $57.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $30.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-4) $289.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-5-4-10) $1,062.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $60.35

Winner–Candy Swirls B.f.3 by Twirling Candy out of Duchess Zea, by Ascot Knight. Bred by Barry Becker & Judith Becker (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Becker, Barry and Judith. Mutuel Pool $366,314 Daily Double Pool $121,126 Exacta Pool $216,878 Superfecta Pool $116,447 Super High Five Pool $30,908 Trifecta Pool $162,521. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-8-2) paid $204.10. Pick Three Pool $152,353. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-6-8/9-2) 1434 tickets with 4 correct paid $434.55. Pick Four Pool $816,571. $2 Pick Six (4-6-1-6-8/9-2) 35 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $602.60. Pick Six Pool $181,251. Pick Six Carryover $96,825. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-6-1-6-8/9-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $224,703.

CANDY SWIRLS had speed outside a rival then inched away, set the pace inside, fought back when challenged, came a bit off the rail on the second turn, inched away again a sixteenth out and proved best while being flagged with the whip under good handling. LOOKING AT THELAKE saved ground chasing the pace and went up the rail in the lane for the place. MIDNIGHT SWINGER stalked off the rail then bid outside the winner on the second turn, was carried out a bit into the stretch, fought back outside that one to deep stretch and held third. SHAZARA broke a bit slowly, settled inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three wide on the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. TAMMY'S WINDOW four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, came five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. LOOKINFORADANGER saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed response. RAGAZZA DI VOLA angled in and chased inside, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. ROAD TEST chased between horses, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick. BLONDY'S REWARD saved ground chasing the pace throughout and could not summon the needed response in the lane. BRIDAL ARCH broke a bit slowly, chased three deep then outside a rival and between foes into the second turn, continued off the rail and was not threat in the lane. FLY FAR AWAY stalked three deep then off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened. PATTIN FOR A DANCE angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response.