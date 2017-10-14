Racing! What do The Blacklist, Pavlova and the Arctic Monkeys have in common?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get one weekend closer to the Breeders’ Cup.
When we started this newsletter, we made reference that the title equaled the signature opening race call of Michael Wrona, the brilliant Santa Anita announcer. We said he wasn’t endorsing it and we didn’t even know if he was a subscriber. Guess what? He does endorse it and he is a subscriber.
So, what better subject for our next Q&A about everything but horse racing.
Q&A with Michael Wrona
What’s your favorite TV show you’re currently watching?
Without question, “The Blacklist.” It just fell back into stride as Season 5 began. It’s brilliantly written and has captivated me for a few years now.
If you weren’t a race caller, what would you be doing?
I’d probably try and be a writer. I love words, whether or not I have the potential to be a published author, who knows?
What’s your favorite movie or book?
I wouldn’t say I have an all-time favorite but in the last couple of three years, the best book I’ve read would be “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. I found it to be outstanding. That would be at the top of the tree.
If you could have lunch or dinner with anyone living or dead, who would that be?
I’m going to slightly amend the phrasing of that question, simply because of an experience I had earlier this year when I had a chance to have lunch with Sir Alex Ferguson, the longtime manager of Manchester United. Twenty-six years in that job, unheard of in modern professional sports. He’s an absolute legend and I’ve been a Manchester United supporter since the late ’70s. I flew to New York just for the chance to have lunch with him in a Manhattan restaurant. It was really special, very worthwhile occasion. Just an intimate group of four. I hearken back to that, it was just an enormous thrill for me.
What’s No. 1 on your bucket list?
Continuing with this theme, it’s to see a Manchester United game in person, not some preseason thing in America. But to actually see a meaningful game preferably at Old Trafford, their home ground.
What’s your favorite food?
Just recently [wife], Kathy, and I had lunch with a very old friend of mine in San Jose, when I was up doing Golden Gate Fields. His wife surprised me with a dessert. It’s the iconic Australian dessert Pavlova, named for the Russian ballerina. I just reveled in it. It’s meringue, fresh cream and topped with any variety of sliced fresh fruit and passion fruit pulp. That rates very highly and I’m not a dessert person, normally.
What’s your favorite type of music?
Alternative rock. Don’t have a favorite artist at the moment. For some years it’s been the Arctic Monkeys. But they’ve peaked. There’s a band in Australia in the ’90s, they were sensational called TISM, an acronym for This Is Serious Mum. They have some crazy stuff. I was listening to it driving down from up north the other day. It made the drive totally enjoyable. A lot of humorous stuff. They are out there circling in their own orbit.
Santa Anita review
Not a whole lot to talk about on the Santa Anita card on Friday. The feature was a $53,000 allowance race over 11/8 on the turf. How Unusual was the winner for trainer and owner Mike Pender. With the win, she closed in on about a quarter-mil in earnings, which included $15,900 incentive bonus for being a Cal-bred winner on Friday. Corey Nakatani led her to a 11/4-length win over Cordiality. How Unusual paid $9.40 to win.
“She’s a pleasure to train,” Pender told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “She’s a California-bred by Unusual Heat and she’s just getting better and better. She had no pace to run at and the leader was just dawdling on the front end. She was looking for room at the top of the lane and she really finished up nice. We’ve got a lot of options with her.”
Santa Anita preview
It’s another good betting card on Saturday at Santa Anita with nine races, three on turf, the fourth, sixth and ninth. Here are the field sizes in order of the races: 10, 9, 7, 10, 12, 9, 13, 11, 11 (2 also eligible). the card also has a $75,117 pick-six carryover. The single ticket pick-six jackpot is now $322,036. The pool on Saturday should top half-a-mil.
You’re not going to see the truly great horses the rest of the meeting, as most are training up to the Breeders’ Cup. The feature on Saturday is the $100,000 California Distaff Handicap, on the turf and down the hill, at about 6½ furlongs. The California and distaff should give you two of the conditions. The remaining one is for those 3 years and up.
Miss Sunset, for trainer Jeff Bonde and jockey Gary Stevens, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite. She won her last two races, both on the dirt at Del Mar. She has four wins in eight lifetime starts and has two wins in three starts on the turf. Mike Smith rode her the last three times, but Smith is riding in Keeneland on Saturday. Formidable opposition should come from Long Hot Summer, at 5-2, and Moonless Sky at 7-2. Moonless Sky is a perfect four for four over the turf at Santa Anita but this is her first trip down the hill.
“We know she loves this course,” Moonless Sky trainer Eddie Truman told Ed Golden of Santa Anita. “She loves any course, really. She’s just so solid, and we’re hoping with having freshened her up some, she’ll be able to pick ‘em up. She won’t have a lot of speed in a race like this, so we’ll see. A lot of races coming up this winter are going to be 6½ down the hill for Cal-breds. We know she can run from a mile to a mile and an eighth. That’s no problem.”
Elsewhere
Here’s a look at what big races, or if not big then graded or worth more than $100K, running on Saturday. Times are PDT.
1:46 p.m. Belmont: Futurity Stakes, Grade 3, $150,000, 2 year olds, 6 furlong. Favorite: Engage (2-1)
1:54 p.m. Woodbine: Victorian Queen Stakes, $125,000, 2 year olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: She’s The Berries (5-2)
2:19 p.m. Belmont: Pebbles Stakes, $200,000, 3 year olds,1 mile on the turf. Favorite: Rubilinda (8-5)
2:30 p.m. Keeneland: Queen Elizabeh II Challenge Cup, Grade1, $500,000, 3 year olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorites: Wuheida, New Money Honey (4-1)
3:02 p.m. Santa Anita: California Distaff Handicap. (see above)
4:30 p.m. Charles Town: West Virginia Cavada Breeders’ Classic, $125,000, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Moonlit Song (3-5)
7:30 p.m. Charles Town: West Virginia Breeders Classic, $350,000, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Charitable Annuity (9-5)
Jeff Nahill's SA spot play
NINTH RACE: No. 8 Battleground State (7-2)
My observation at Del Mar was that apprentice jockey Evin Roman needs to work on his turf riding. He came in second on this filly, but opts to ride the “other” Neil Drysdale horse, Rolling Shadow (8-1) here. So either Roman's agent made a choice or Drysdale made a choice. What Drysdale put on Battleground State is jockey Flavien Prat, who is the best grass rider on the circuit. I would also play an all-Drysdale exacta.
Friday’s result: Earring was wide throughout and was nosed out of fourth place as the 2-1 favorite in the third race..
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Ed Burgart’s LRC play of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 3, Favorite Bling (7-2)
This 2 -year-old filly was third from the rail after breaking slow vs. tougher in last; broke nicely in prior maiden win; has top jockey/trainer connections.
Final thought
Now, the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 13.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.57 47.35 1:12.46 1:25.79 1:39.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Dukes Up
|118
|2
|1
|6
|6
|5–½
|2–1½
|1–2¼
|Solis
|1.20
|5
|Special Story
|125
|4
|3
|4–5
|4–3
|2–1
|3–4
|2–1½
|Conner
|9.80
|6
|To the Bar
|125
|5
|5
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–2
|1–½
|3–3¾
|Gonzalez
|1.20
|1
|Gunslinger
|125
|1
|2
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6
|5–3
|4–½
|Pena
|51.60
|4
|Sindys Luck
|125
|3
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–1
|5–16¾
|Bejarano
|5.60
|7
|Rim Ditch
|120
|6
|6
|1–1½
|1–1
|3–1
|6
|6
|Arias
|30.50
|2
|DUKES UP
|4.40
|2.60
|2.10
|5
|SPECIAL STORY
|5.80
|3.20
|6
|TO THE BAR
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$11.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-5-6-1)
|$98.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-6)
|$16.05
Winner–Dukes Up Dbb.g.4 by Include out of Classic West, by Gone West. Bred by Bruce Berenson & Laurie Berenson (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Frank Scardino. Mutuel Pool $131,247 Exacta Pool $74,961 Superfecta Pool $38,113 Trifecta Pool $52,813. Claimed–Dukes Up by Carranza, Miguel, Cavalli, John and Lazarte, Roger. Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Scratched–Rafter One.
DUKES UP broke on top and bobbled slightly just after the start, settled outside a rival, moved up outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, bid outside a rival under urging in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and won clear. SPECIAL STORY three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, drifted to the inside in the stretch and gained the place. TO THE BAR a bit washy at the gate, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, took the lead outside the pacesetter and inched clear on the second turn, battled a bit off the rail in midstretch and held third, then was unsaddled a pole from the wire and vanned off. GUNSLINGER saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. SINDYS LUCK angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. RIM DITCH broke out a bit, sped to the early lead outside foes, angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside, offered little resistance when challenged on the second turn, gave way in the stretch and was eased in the final furlong.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.08 47.52 1:13.64 1:27.39 1:41.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Exuberance
|120
|1
|4
|5–2
|5–2
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–6½
|T Baze
|1.40
|5
|Our Slick Chick
|120
|5
|3
|6
|6
|6
|3–2
|2–1¾
|Prat
|3.00
|2
|Johansson
|120
|2
|5
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2
|2–3½
|3–5¼
|Gonzalez
|14.20
|4
|Dr. Ann
|120
|4
|2
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|5–8
|4–nk
|Gutierrez
|3.70
|6
|D D's Lute
|120
|6
|1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–½
|5–21½
|Talamo
|12.90
|3
|Shezaspanishdancer
|120
|3
|6
|2–1
|2–1
|5–hd
|6
|6
|Van Dyke
|4.60
|1
|EXUBERANCE
|4.80
|2.80
|2.40
|5
|OUR SLICK CHICK
|4.00
|3.20
|2
|JOHANSSON
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$10.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$8.30
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-5-2-4)
|$203.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2)
|$34.25
Winner–Exuberance Dbb.f.2 by Archarcharch out of Wild Forest Cat, by D'wildcat. Bred by Lakland Farm (KY). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Seltzer Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $146,560 Daily Double Pool $36,473 Exacta Pool $80,848 Superfecta Pool $29,616 Trifecta Pool $45,976. Scratched–none.
EXUBERANCE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival nearing midstretch and drew off under a moderate hand ride. OUR SLICK CHICK four wide into the first turn, settled off the rail, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and gained the place. JOHANSSON had good early speed and dueled inside, inched clear on the second turn, came off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. DR. ANN stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and weakened. D D'S LUTE four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, went four wide on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. SHEZASPANISHDANCER dueled outside a rival, stalked three deep between foes on the second turn, dropped back and angled in leaving that turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.44 47.79 1:11.14 1:34.37 1:45.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|How Unusual
|125
|2
|2
|4–½
|5–2½
|5–1½
|3–1½
|1–1¼
|Nakatani
|3.70
|1
|Cordiality
|123
|1
|4
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–¾
|T Baze
|3.70
|4
|Laseen
|123
|4
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|Espinoza
|3.20
|5
|Ginga
|123
|5
|5
|6–2
|6–2½
|7
|5–½
|4–hd
|Arroyo, Jr.
|24.90
|6
|Earring
|123
|6
|6
|5–1
|4–1
|4–1
|4–1½
|5–2¼
|Van Dyke
|2.00
|3
|Dynamic Mizzes K
|123
|3
|7
|7
|7
|6–hd
|6–1
|6–3¼
|Stevens
|10.80
|7
|Space Cadet
|123
|7
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|7
|7
|Desormeaux
|11.60
|2
|HOW UNUSUAL
|9.40
|4.60
|2.80
|1
|CORDIALITY
|5.00
|3.20
|4
|LASEEN (IRE)
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$34.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$17.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-1-4-5)
|$401.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4)
|$39.45
Winner–How Unusual Ch.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Veela, by Bartok (IRE). Bred by Madeline Auerbach & Barry Abrams (CA). Trainer: Michael Pender. Owner: Pender Racing LLC, Fetkin, Bob, Sill, Hunter and St. Hilaire, Christopher. Mutuel Pool $161,986 Daily Double Pool $16,076 Exacta Pool $85,462 Superfecta Pool $39,650 Trifecta Pool $56,560. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-1-2) paid $26.30. Pick Three Pool $43,656.
HOW UNUSUAL saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch, bid outside the runner-up under some urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. CORDIALITY took the early lead and set the pace inside, fought back in deep stretch and held second. LASEEN (IRE) stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and bested the others. GINGA (ARG) bobbled at the start, chased a bit off the rail then inside, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. EARRING chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. DYNAMIC MIZZES K broke slowly and was squeezed some, settled inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, went outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. SPACE CADET close up stalking the pace outside a rival, dropped back between foes into the stretch, came out in the drive and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 24.38 49.08 1:14.64 1:27.68 1:41.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Winsinfashion
|122
|3
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–3
|1–6½
|Talamo
|14.10
|4
|Stylitude
|122
|4
|4
|4–1½
|4–3½
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–3¼
|Desormeaux
|0.40
|2
|Unchanged
|122
|2
|2
|3–½
|3–½
|3–½
|3–4
|3–4½
|Gonzalez
|2.90
|7
|Happy Maggie
|120
|6
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–2
|5–3½
|4–½
|Martinez
|47.50
|1
|Rossmoor Way
|113
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|4–5
|4–2½
|5–4¼
|Solis
|26.20
|6
|Cee Sam's Girl
|115
|5
|5
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|9.70
|3
|WINSINFASHION
|30.20
|6.00
|3.40
|4
|STYLITUDE
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|UNCHANGED
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$90.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$26.70
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-7)
|$256.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2)
|$24.85
Winner–Winsinfashion Ch.f.2 by Albertus Maximus out of I's a Fact, by Is It True. Bred by Ponder Hill, Inc., Denise Purvis &David Purvis (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Fick, Anthony and Fick, William. Mutuel Pool $135,730 Daily Double Pool $17,030 Exacta Pool $81,882 Superfecta Pool $51,378 Trifecta Pool $63,225. Scratched–Sauce On Side.
$1 Pick Three (1-2-3) paid $333.70. Pick Three Pool $18,216.
WINSINFASHION squeezed some at the break, prompted the pace outside a rival, took a short lead three deep between foes leaving the second turn, angled in some into the stretch and inched away, kicked clear under urging and a long hold late. STYLITUDE broke in a bit, three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, bid four wide a quarter mile out and three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was clearly second best. UNCHANGED saved ground stalking the pace, bid between rivals leaving the second turn, continued along the rail into the stretch and bested the others. HAPPY MAGGIE broke out, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out in the stretch and did not rally. ROSSMOOR WAY broke out onto the winner, had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, fell back nearing and into the stretch and weakened. CEE SAM'S GIRL allowed to settle outside a rival then off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.35 43.42 1:06.63 1:12.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Warm Endowment
|123
|3
|7
|6–3
|6–1
|6–½
|1–½
|Pereira
|9.60
|6
|Allsquare
|123
|6
|4
|5–2
|5–1
|3–hd
|2–nk
|Talamo
|6.50
|5
|Wedding Blush
|123
|5
|1
|3–3
|3–½
|2–1½
|3–ns
|T Baze
|3.80
|4
|Little Bit Lovely
|116
|4
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|4–nk
|Roman
|3.00
|2
|Pleasant as Pie
|123
|2
|5
|7
|7
|7
|5–3¼
|Van Dyke
|2.80
|1
|Gift of a Star
|123
|1
|6
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–½
|6–3½
|Prat
|3.90
|8
|Gogoula
|120
|7
|3
|2–1½
|2–2½
|5–hd
|7
|Conner
|22.80
|3
|WARM ENDOWMENT
|21.20
|9.60
|4.80
|6
|ALLSQUARE
|7.00
|5.00
|5
|WEDDING BLUSH
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$250.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$78.90
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-6-5-4)
|$710.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-5)
|$145.05
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-7)
|$29.60
Winner–Warm Endowment Dbb.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Treasure Chest, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr.. Owner: Steve Moger. Mutuel Pool $277,068 Daily Double Pool $21,963 Exacta Pool $174,127 Superfecta Pool $74,673 Trifecta Pool $109,525. Claimed–Wedding Blush by Mary Tucker. Trainer: Samuel Calvario. Scratched–Summertimemischief.
$1 Pick Three (2-3-3) paid $563.10. Pick Three Pool $30,079. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-2-3-3) 53 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,397.15. Pick Four Pool $96,663. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1-2-3-3) 99 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,003.55. Pick Five Pool $344,787. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-3-7) paid $44.00.
WARM ENDOWMENT settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and rallied between foes under some urging to get up nearing the wire. ALLSQUARE chased a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and finished well four wide on the line. WEDDING BLUSH had speed between horses then took back and angled in, saved ground down the hill, came out in the stretch, bid outside a rival then between foes in deep stretch and continued willingly. LITTLE BIT LOVELY sped to the early lead, dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and was edged for third. PLEASANT AS PIE settled a bit off the rail, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. GIFT OF A STAR stalked inside then outside a rival leaving the hill, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GOGOULA dueled three deep then outside a rival, dropped back in the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.78 45.45 1:11.86 1:18.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Heart of the Nile
|122
|1
|9
|9
|9
|3–2
|1–5½
|Desormeaux
|12.50
|8
|Miss Ricochet
|122
|8
|5
|4–hd
|4–2½
|1–½
|2–1½
|Talamo
|0.40
|4
|Duranga
|122
|4
|6
|8–3
|7–hd
|8–2½
|3–nk
|Prat
|16.70
|6
|Hansen Tale Blues
|115
|6
|2
|2–hd
|2–½
|4–4
|4–1½
|Fuentes
|25.90
|3
|Lovely Linda
|122
|3
|7
|5–1
|6–1½
|7–½
|5–¾
|Conner
|41.60
|5
|Kentan Road
|117
|5
|1
|1–3
|1–2½
|2–1
|6–1¾
|Roman
|7.20
|7
|Ransomed
|125
|7
|4
|7–hd
|5–½
|6–hd
|7–1¾
|Ochoa
|38.30
|9
|Starlet Storm
|122
|9
|3
|3–1½
|3–hd
|5–hd
|8–4½
|Bejarano
|7.30
|2
|Complimenti
|122
|2
|8
|6–½
|8–1
|9
|9
|T Baze
|26.20
|1
|HEART OF THE NILE
|27.00
|6.40
|5.20
|8
|MISS RICOCHET
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|DURANGA
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$338.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$24.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-8-4-6)
|$1,239.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-4)
|$106.60
Winner–Heart of the Nile Dbb.f.3 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Elle Nicole, by El Corredor. Bred by Jay Goodwin and Chip Motgomery (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Granja Mexico and Palma, Hector. Mutuel Pool $214,755 Daily Double Pool $32,805 Exacta Pool $129,800 Superfecta Pool $82,768 Trifecta Pool $98,389. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-3-1) paid $1,616.40. Pick Three Pool $46,675. $1 Consolation Pick Three (3-7-1) paid $127.60.
HEART OF THE NILE settled inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in upper stretch, rallied under some left handed urging to gain the lead past midstretch and won clear in hand late. MISS RICOCHET stalked outside, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead past the eighth pole, could not match the winner but held the place. DURANGA chased a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival on the urn, came out into the stretch and got up late for third. HANSEN TALE BLUES stalked a bit of the rail then inside into and on the turn, went around a rival a sixteenth out and was edged for the show. LOVELY LINDA stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and inside on the turn and lacked the needed rally. KENTAN ROAD sped to a clear early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, battled off the fence in midstretch, then weakened. RANSOMED chased outside then three deep, continued alongside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. STARLET STORM stalked outside a rival then between foes leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. COMPLIMENTI saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back in the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.78 47.99 1:12.78 1:38.12 1:44.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Kona Dreams
|120
|2
|9
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Pereira
|20.20
|3
|Popular Kid
|120
|3
|2
|5–1½
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–2½
|2–hd
|Desormeaux
|3.10
|1
|Secret Touch
|120
|1
|7
|4–1
|4–½
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–ns
|Gutierrez
|3.20
|6
|Desert General
|123
|6
|4
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|4–5¼
|T Baze
|3.50
|9
|Quality Line
|118
|9
|3
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–3½
|6–5
|5–2¼
|Roman
|9.70
|7
|Trapalanda
|120
|7
|8
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–1
|6–6¼
|Prat
|12.30
|5
|Trustworthy
|120
|5
|6
|7–1½
|7–½
|7–½
|7–½
|7–½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|10.50
|8
|Rings of Jupiter
|120
|8
|1
|9
|9
|9
|8–3
|8–1¼
|Van Dyke
|13.30
|4
|Mercer Island
|125
|4
|5
|8–hd
|8–½
|8–½
|9
|9
|Mn Garcia
|7.80
|2
|KONA DREAMS
|42.40
|17.40
|10.40
|3
|POPULAR KID
|5.00
|4.00
|1
|SECRET TOUCH
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$454.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$87.50
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-6)
|$1,146.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$149.60
Winner–Kona Dreams Ch.g.3 by Midshipman out of Home Run Kiss, by Bertrando. Bred by Joe Treffiletti (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, T., Allen Racing LLC, Miller, A., Bloom Racing Stable LLC and Lindo, J.. Mutuel Pool $253,457 Daily Double Pool $33,143 Exacta Pool $161,217 Superfecta Pool $77,765 Trifecta Pool $104,251. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-1-2) paid $2,133.70. Pick Three Pool $44,786.
KONA DREAMS had speed between horses then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched away into the stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. POPULAR KID stalked between horses to the stretch, came out a bit and edged rivals for the place three deep on the line. SECRET TOUCH saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held third between foes late. DESERT GENERAL had speed between rivals then stalked off the rail, bid outside the winner on the backstretch and second turn to press the pace, continued just off the rail in the stretch and was edged for the show. QUALITY LINE chased three deep to the stretch and lacked a rally. TRAPALANDA had speed three deep then stalked three wide to the stretch and weakened. TRUSTWORTHY chased off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. RINGS OF JUPITER settled off the rail then outside, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. MERCER ISLAND chased off the rail then outside a rival, continued between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back off the inside on the second turn and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.69 44.09 1:06.88 1:12.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Awesome Heights
|122
|8
|6
|8–2
|6–2
|3–2
|1–1¼
|Nakatani
|5.00
|6
|Saldamente
|122
|6
|3
|3–2
|2–2
|2–1
|2–hd
|Talamo
|3.20
|1
|Air On Fire
|122
|1
|5
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|3–2¼
|Bejarano
|2.30
|10
|Captain Walker
|123
|9
|1
|5–hd
|3–½
|4–4
|4–3¼
|Gutierrez
|7.10
|4
|Wit and Wisdom
|122
|4
|8
|7–hd
|8–½
|7–hd
|5–¾
|T Baze
|24.80
|2
|Bourbonmademedoit
|122
|2
|4
|4–hd
|7–2
|5–2½
|6–¾
|Stevens
|27.90
|5
|Beloved Holiday
|122
|5
|9
|9–2
|9–3
|8–5
|7–7¾
|Espinoza
|8.30
|11
|Unnamed Source
|120
|10
|7
|6–2
|4–2
|6–½
|8–1¼
|Arroyo, Jr.
|41.10
|7
|Bombshell Tonight
|122
|7
|10
|10
|10
|9–1
|9–6¼
|Van Dyke
|26.30
|3
|Member State
|117
|3
|2
|2–hd
|5–hd
|10
|10
|Roman
|7.20
|9
|AWESOME HEIGHTS
|12.00
|6.20
|3.60
|6
|SALDAMENTE
|5.20
|3.00
|1
|AIR ON FIRE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9)
|$231.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-6)
|$25.30
|$1 SUPERFECTA (9-6-1-10)
|$668.20
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-1-10-4)
|$1,845.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-1)
|$48.55
Winner–Awesome Heights B.c.3 by Awesome Again out of Colina Verde (BRZ), by Know Heights (IRE). Bred by Roberto Mesquita (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Quick Road Stable. Mutuel Pool $344,743 Daily Double Pool $119,986 Exacta Pool $208,630 Superfecta Pool $123,590 Super High Five Pool $21,276 Trifecta Pool $148,757. Scratched–Californium, Malibu d'Oro, Milhaud, Sixes.
$1 Pick Three (1-2-9) paid $1,240.60. Pick Three Pool $144,133. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-2-9) 74 tickets with 4 correct paid $5,488.40. Pick Four Pool $533,355. $2 Pick Six (2-3-3-1-2-9) 5 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $3,410.20. Pick Six Pool $140,608. Pick Six Carryover $75,118. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-3-3-1-2-9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $322,036.
AWESOME HEIGHTS chased outside then alongside a rival, angled to the inside into the stretch, came out in midstretch, bid three deep under left handed urging in deep stretch to gain the lead and inched away. SALDAMENTE dueled three deep then outside a rival, continued between foes in deep stretch and edged that one for the place. AIR ON FIRE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and was edged late for second. CAPTAIN WALKER stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WIT AND WISDOM chased a bit off the rail then inside leaving the hill and in the stretch and did not rally. BOURBONMADEMEDOIT saved ground chasing the pace, came out crossing the dirt and into the stretch and also lacked a rally. BELOVED HOLIDAY broke in some and a bit slowly, settled inside, also came out leaving the hill and into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. UNNAMED SOURCE stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. BOMBSHELL TONIGHT broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence leaving the hill and lacked a further response. MEMBER STATE (GB) had speed between horses to duel for the lead, stalked inside leaving the hill, dropped back between foes in upper stretch and gave way. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,728
|$586,851
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,545,803
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,487,977
|TOTAL
|3,728
|$6,620,631
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, October 14.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 10th day of a 19-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sixes
|Saul Arias
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|20,000
|2
|Big Hearted
|Stewart Elliott
|125
|Daniel Dunham
|10-1
|20,000
|3
|Fly Papa Fly
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|20,000
|4
|Clifton Beach
|Evin Roman
|120
|John W. Sadler
|9-5
|20,000
|5
|Tiz Indy
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|20,000
|6
|Papa Ted
|Minor Arana
|122
|Angela Maria Aquino
|20-1
|20,000
|7
|Royal Seeker
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Marcelo Polanco
|5-1
|20,000
|8
|Contento
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Javier Jose Sierra
|20-1
|20,000
|9
|Twisted Candy
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|20-1
|20,000
|10
|Trojan the Wildcat
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|Jesus Nunez
|50-1
|20,000
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Smart Knows Smart
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Steven M. Asmussen
|5-2
|2
|Violent Ridge
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|3
|Croissant
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|4
|Buck Duane
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|5
|Campaigner
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|3-1
|6
|Jump the Tracks
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|7
|Shackalov
|Evin Roman
|115
|Gary Sherlock
|10-1
|8
|Touchdown U S C
|Chantal Sutherland
|120
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|10-1
|9
|Minoso
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|12-1
THIRD RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|I Crushed It
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|8-1
|25,000
|2
|Informality
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|25,000
|3
|Fire to the Wire
|Santiago Gonzalez
|125
|Janet Armstrong
|6-1
|25,000
|4
|Braddock
|Evin Roman
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|9-5
|25,000
|5
|Midnight Harbor
|Israel Ocampo
|125
|Mick Ruis
|12-1
|25,000
|6
|Make It a Triple
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|Michael Machowsky
|8-5
|25,000
|7
|Moonlight Blue
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|8-1
|25,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Radio Silence
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|2
|Harbour Master
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|6-1
|3
|Little Scotty
|Evin Roman
|120
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|40,000
|4
|Ample Sufficiency
|Gary Stevens
|123
|Dan Blacker
|4-1
|5
|Fritz Johansen
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|125
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|6
|Record Highs
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Carla Gaines
|6-1
|7
|Cafe Flavor
|Santiago Gonzalez
|123
|Patrick Gallagher
|10-1
|8
|Fishel
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Jose Antonio Moreno
|20-1
|9
|Start a Runnin
|Brayan Pena
|125
|Hector O. Palma
|5-1
|10
|Tristan's Trilogy
|Brice Blanc
|123
|Peter Miller
|15-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Vow's Son
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|20,000
|2
|Topgallant
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Dan L. Hendricks
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Second Gear
|Ruben Fuentes
|115
|Sal Gonzalez
|6-1
|20,000
|4
|Bryan Habana
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|20,000
|5
|Kinsale Warrior
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|True Force
|Austin Solis
|115
|Vann Belvoir
|50-1
|20,000
|7
|Sumday Sumday
|Victor Espinoza
|125
|James M. Cassidy
|8-1
|20,000
|8
|Hard Arch
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|20,000
|9
|Colonial Power
|Rigoberto Sevilla
|115
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|20,000
|10
|Sooner Boomer
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|12-1
|20,000
|11
|Cool Hand Lucas
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Molly J. Pearson
|20-1
|20,000
|12
|Big Day Tomorrow
|Evin Roman
|117
|Ronald W. Ellis
|7-2
|20,000
SIXTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'California Distaff Handicap'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bad Ju Ju
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|2
|Late 'n Left
|Stewart Elliott
|115
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|30-1
|3
|Barbara Beatrice
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|4
|Long Hot Summer
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|5
|Miss Sunset
|Gary Stevens
|123
|Jeff Bonde
|2-1
|6
|Run for Retts
|Evin Roman
|118
|Steven Miyadi
|20-1
|7
|Starlite Style
|Brayan Pena
|118
|Hector O. Palma
|15-1
|8
|Moonless Sky
|Kent Desormeaux
|121
|Eddie Truman
|7-2
|9
|Ready to Hula Lula
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Mark Glatt
|20-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Indavidualist
|Stewart Elliott
|125
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|12,500
|2
|L. A. Tower
|Vinnie Bednar
|122
|Jaime H. Gomez
|20-1
|12,500
|3
|Picasso's Mandolin
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Ronald W. Ellis
|10-1
|12,500
|4
|Adventurous
|Tyler Baze
|125
|Kenneth D. Black
|15-1
|12,500
|5
|Slasher
|Evin Roman
|117
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|12,500
|6
|Bucky Goldstein
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Leonard Powell
|8-1
|12,500
|7
|Pick One
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Jack Carava
|7-2
|12,500
|8
|Liberation
|Austin Solis
|118
|Val Brinkerhoff
|30-1
|12,500
|9
|Big Bad Jon
|Juan Ochoa
|125
|Sal Gonzalez
|30-1
|12,500
|10
|Demonslayer
|Chantal Sutherland
|125
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|20-1
|12,500
|11
|Mostly Cloudy
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|12-1
|12,500
|12
|Julia's Summer
|Danielle Sorese
|113
|Duff Shidaker
|50-1
|10,500
|13
|Cammy's Music
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Craig Dollase
|8-1
|12,500
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kid Charming
|Victor Espinoza
|123
|James M. Cassidy
|30-1
|2
|Wild About Deb
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|3
|Lucky J Lane
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|Steve Knapp
|10-1
|40,000
|4
|Camino de Estrella
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|8-1
|5
|Got Even
|Evin Roman
|120
|Peter Miller
|10-1
|40,000
|6
|Chris and Dave
|Israel Ocampo
|123
|Michael Pender
|8-1
|7
|Sheer Flattery
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-1
|8
|Ground Rules
|Corey Nakatani
|125
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|40,000
|9
|Magical Mystery
|Santiago Gonzalez
|123
|Scott Hansen
|15-1
|10
|Senator Robert
|Brayan Pena
|125
|Genaro Vallejo
|12-1
|11
|General Kitten
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Scott Hansen
|4-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Arunachala
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|2
|Bella Sierra
|Santiago Gonzalez
|125
|Javier Jose Sierra
|50-1
|3
|Council Women
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Sean McCarthy
|8-1
|4
|Halo Ahead
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Michael Machowsky
|4-1
|5
|Promnesia
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Martin F. Jones
|6-1
|6
|Hotsy Dotsy
|Israel Ocampo
|125
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|7
|Veiled Heat
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|20-1
|8
|Battleground State
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|7-2
|9
|Gee Street
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|10
|Rolling Shadow
|Evin Roman
|117
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|11
|Wendy's Back
|Brayan Pena
|125
|Mick Ruis
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|12
|Alpha Pegasus
|Brandon Boulanger
|125
|Paula S. Capestro
|50-1
|13
|Quality Girl
|Evin Roman
|120
|Martin F. Jones
|20-1