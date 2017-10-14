Racing! What do The Blacklist, Pavlova and the Arctic Monkeys have in common?

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 13. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 9th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.57 47.35 1:12.46 1:25.79 1:39.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Dukes Up 118 2 1 6 6 5–½ 2–1½ 1–2¼ Solis 1.20 5 Special Story 125 4 3 4–5 4–3 2–1 3–4 2–1½ Conner 9.80 6 To the Bar 125 5 5 2–hd 2–1 1–2 1–½ 3–3¾ Gonzalez 1.20 1 Gunslinger 125 1 2 5–hd 5–hd 6 5–3 4–½ Pena 51.60 4 Sindys Luck 125 3 4 3–1 3–hd 4–1 4–1 5–16¾ Bejarano 5.60 7 Rim Ditch 120 6 6 1–1½ 1–1 3–1 6 6 Arias 30.50

2 DUKES UP 4.40 2.60 2.10 5 SPECIAL STORY 5.80 3.20 6 TO THE BAR 2.20

$1 EXACTA (2-5) $11.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-5-6-1) $98.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-6) $16.05

Winner–Dukes Up Dbb.g.4 by Include out of Classic West, by Gone West. Bred by Bruce Berenson & Laurie Berenson (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Frank Scardino. Mutuel Pool $131,247 Exacta Pool $74,961 Superfecta Pool $38,113 Trifecta Pool $52,813. Claimed–Dukes Up by Carranza, Miguel, Cavalli, John and Lazarte, Roger. Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Scratched–Rafter One.

DUKES UP broke on top and bobbled slightly just after the start, settled outside a rival, moved up outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, bid outside a rival under urging in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and won clear. SPECIAL STORY three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, drifted to the inside in the stretch and gained the place. TO THE BAR a bit washy at the gate, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, took the lead outside the pacesetter and inched clear on the second turn, battled a bit off the rail in midstretch and held third, then was unsaddled a pole from the wire and vanned off. GUNSLINGER saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. SINDYS LUCK angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. RIM DITCH broke out a bit, sped to the early lead outside foes, angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside, offered little resistance when challenged on the second turn, gave way in the stretch and was eased in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.08 47.52 1:13.64 1:27.39 1:41.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Exuberance 120 1 4 5–2 5–2 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–6½ T Baze 1.40 5 Our Slick Chick 120 5 3 6 6 6 3–2 2–1¾ Prat 3.00 2 Johansson 120 2 5 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 2–3½ 3–5¼ Gonzalez 14.20 4 Dr. Ann 120 4 2 4–½ 3–hd 3–1 5–8 4–nk Gutierrez 3.70 6 D D's Lute 120 6 1 3–hd 4–hd 4–½ 4–½ 5–21½ Talamo 12.90 3 Shezaspanishdancer 120 3 6 2–1 2–1 5–hd 6 6 Van Dyke 4.60

1 EXUBERANCE 4.80 2.80 2.40 5 OUR SLICK CHICK 4.00 3.20 2 JOHANSSON 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $10.80 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $8.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-5-2-4) $203.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2) $34.25

Winner–Exuberance Dbb.f.2 by Archarcharch out of Wild Forest Cat, by D'wildcat. Bred by Lakland Farm (KY). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Seltzer Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $146,560 Daily Double Pool $36,473 Exacta Pool $80,848 Superfecta Pool $29,616 Trifecta Pool $45,976. Scratched–none.

EXUBERANCE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival nearing midstretch and drew off under a moderate hand ride. OUR SLICK CHICK four wide into the first turn, settled off the rail, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and gained the place. JOHANSSON had good early speed and dueled inside, inched clear on the second turn, came off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. DR. ANN stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and weakened. D D'S LUTE four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, went four wide on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. SHEZASPANISHDANCER dueled outside a rival, stalked three deep between foes on the second turn, dropped back and angled in leaving that turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.44 47.79 1:11.14 1:34.37 1:45.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 How Unusual 125 2 2 4–½ 5–2½ 5–1½ 3–1½ 1–1¼ Nakatani 3.70 1 Cordiality 123 1 4 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–¾ T Baze 3.70 4 Laseen 123 4 3 3–1 3–1 3–1½ 2–hd 3–1½ Espinoza 3.20 5 Ginga 123 5 5 6–2 6–2½ 7 5–½ 4–hd Arroyo, Jr. 24.90 6 Earring 123 6 6 5–1 4–1 4–1 4–1½ 5–2¼ Van Dyke 2.00 3 Dynamic Mizzes K 123 3 7 7 7 6–hd 6–1 6–3¼ Stevens 10.80 7 Space Cadet 123 7 1 2–hd 2–hd 2–hd 7 7 Desormeaux 11.60

2 HOW UNUSUAL 9.40 4.60 2.80 1 CORDIALITY 5.00 3.20 4 LASEEN (IRE) 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $34.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $17.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-1-4-5) $401.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $39.45

Winner–How Unusual Ch.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Veela, by Bartok (IRE). Bred by Madeline Auerbach & Barry Abrams (CA). Trainer: Michael Pender. Owner: Pender Racing LLC, Fetkin, Bob, Sill, Hunter and St. Hilaire, Christopher. Mutuel Pool $161,986 Daily Double Pool $16,076 Exacta Pool $85,462 Superfecta Pool $39,650 Trifecta Pool $56,560. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-1-2) paid $26.30. Pick Three Pool $43,656.

HOW UNUSUAL saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch, bid outside the runner-up under some urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. CORDIALITY took the early lead and set the pace inside, fought back in deep stretch and held second. LASEEN (IRE) stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and bested the others. GINGA (ARG) bobbled at the start, chased a bit off the rail then inside, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. EARRING chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. DYNAMIC MIZZES K broke slowly and was squeezed some, settled inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, went outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. SPACE CADET close up stalking the pace outside a rival, dropped back between foes into the stretch, came out in the drive and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 24.38 49.08 1:14.64 1:27.68 1:41.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Winsinfashion 122 3 3 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–3 1–6½ Talamo 14.10 4 Stylitude 122 4 4 4–1½ 4–3½ 2–hd 2–1½ 2–3¼ Desormeaux 0.40 2 Unchanged 122 2 2 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 3–4 3–4½ Gonzalez 2.90 7 Happy Maggie 120 6 6 6 5–hd 5–2 5–3½ 4–½ Martinez 47.50 1 Rossmoor Way 113 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 4–5 4–2½ 5–4¼ Solis 26.20 6 Cee Sam's Girl 115 5 5 5–½ 6 6 6 6 Fuentes 9.70

3 WINSINFASHION 30.20 6.00 3.40 4 STYLITUDE 2.40 2.10 2 UNCHANGED 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $90.80 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $26.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-7) $256.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $24.85

Winner–Winsinfashion Ch.f.2 by Albertus Maximus out of I's a Fact, by Is It True. Bred by Ponder Hill, Inc., Denise Purvis &David Purvis (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Fick, Anthony and Fick, William. Mutuel Pool $135,730 Daily Double Pool $17,030 Exacta Pool $81,882 Superfecta Pool $51,378 Trifecta Pool $63,225. Scratched–Sauce On Side. $1 Pick Three (1-2-3) paid $333.70. Pick Three Pool $18,216.

WINSINFASHION squeezed some at the break, prompted the pace outside a rival, took a short lead three deep between foes leaving the second turn, angled in some into the stretch and inched away, kicked clear under urging and a long hold late. STYLITUDE broke in a bit, three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, bid four wide a quarter mile out and three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was clearly second best. UNCHANGED saved ground stalking the pace, bid between rivals leaving the second turn, continued along the rail into the stretch and bested the others. HAPPY MAGGIE broke out, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out in the stretch and did not rally. ROSSMOOR WAY broke out onto the winner, had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, fell back nearing and into the stretch and weakened. CEE SAM'S GIRL allowed to settle outside a rival then off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.35 43.42 1:06.63 1:12.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Warm Endowment 123 3 7 6–3 6–1 6–½ 1–½ Pereira 9.60 6 Allsquare 123 6 4 5–2 5–1 3–hd 2–nk Talamo 6.50 5 Wedding Blush 123 5 1 3–3 3–½ 2–1½ 3–ns T Baze 3.80 4 Little Bit Lovely 116 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 4–nk Roman 3.00 2 Pleasant as Pie 123 2 5 7 7 7 5–3¼ Van Dyke 2.80 1 Gift of a Star 123 1 6 4–1 4–1½ 4–½ 6–3½ Prat 3.90 8 Gogoula 120 7 3 2–1½ 2–2½ 5–hd 7 Conner 22.80

3 WARM ENDOWMENT 21.20 9.60 4.80 6 ALLSQUARE 7.00 5.00 5 WEDDING BLUSH 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $250.40 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $78.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-6-5-4) $710.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-5) $145.05 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-7) $29.60

Winner–Warm Endowment Dbb.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Treasure Chest, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr.. Owner: Steve Moger. Mutuel Pool $277,068 Daily Double Pool $21,963 Exacta Pool $174,127 Superfecta Pool $74,673 Trifecta Pool $109,525. Claimed–Wedding Blush by Mary Tucker. Trainer: Samuel Calvario. Scratched–Summertimemischief. $1 Pick Three (2-3-3) paid $563.10. Pick Three Pool $30,079. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-2-3-3) 53 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,397.15. Pick Four Pool $96,663. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1-2-3-3) 99 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,003.55. Pick Five Pool $344,787. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-3-7) paid $44.00.

WARM ENDOWMENT settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and rallied between foes under some urging to get up nearing the wire. ALLSQUARE chased a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and finished well four wide on the line. WEDDING BLUSH had speed between horses then took back and angled in, saved ground down the hill, came out in the stretch, bid outside a rival then between foes in deep stretch and continued willingly. LITTLE BIT LOVELY sped to the early lead, dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and was edged for third. PLEASANT AS PIE settled a bit off the rail, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. GIFT OF A STAR stalked inside then outside a rival leaving the hill, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GOGOULA dueled three deep then outside a rival, dropped back in the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.78 45.45 1:11.86 1:18.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Heart of the Nile 122 1 9 9 9 3–2 1–5½ Desormeaux 12.50 8 Miss Ricochet 122 8 5 4–hd 4–2½ 1–½ 2–1½ Talamo 0.40 4 Duranga 122 4 6 8–3 7–hd 8–2½ 3–nk Prat 16.70 6 Hansen Tale Blues 115 6 2 2–hd 2–½ 4–4 4–1½ Fuentes 25.90 3 Lovely Linda 122 3 7 5–1 6–1½ 7–½ 5–¾ Conner 41.60 5 Kentan Road 117 5 1 1–3 1–2½ 2–1 6–1¾ Roman 7.20 7 Ransomed 125 7 4 7–hd 5–½ 6–hd 7–1¾ Ochoa 38.30 9 Starlet Storm 122 9 3 3–1½ 3–hd 5–hd 8–4½ Bejarano 7.30 2 Complimenti 122 2 8 6–½ 8–1 9 9 T Baze 26.20

1 HEART OF THE NILE 27.00 6.40 5.20 8 MISS RICOCHET 2.40 2.10 4 DURANGA 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $338.80 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $24.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-8-4-6) $1,239.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-4) $106.60

Winner–Heart of the Nile Dbb.f.3 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Elle Nicole, by El Corredor. Bred by Jay Goodwin and Chip Motgomery (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Granja Mexico and Palma, Hector. Mutuel Pool $214,755 Daily Double Pool $32,805 Exacta Pool $129,800 Superfecta Pool $82,768 Trifecta Pool $98,389. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-3-1) paid $1,616.40. Pick Three Pool $46,675. $1 Consolation Pick Three (3-7-1) paid $127.60.

HEART OF THE NILE settled inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in upper stretch, rallied under some left handed urging to gain the lead past midstretch and won clear in hand late. MISS RICOCHET stalked outside, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead past the eighth pole, could not match the winner but held the place. DURANGA chased a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival on the urn, came out into the stretch and got up late for third. HANSEN TALE BLUES stalked a bit of the rail then inside into and on the turn, went around a rival a sixteenth out and was edged for the show. LOVELY LINDA stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and inside on the turn and lacked the needed rally. KENTAN ROAD sped to a clear early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, battled off the fence in midstretch, then weakened. RANSOMED chased outside then three deep, continued alongside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. STARLET STORM stalked outside a rival then between foes leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. COMPLIMENTI saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.78 47.99 1:12.78 1:38.12 1:44.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Kona Dreams 120 2 9 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Pereira 20.20 3 Popular Kid 120 3 2 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–1 4–2½ 2–hd Desormeaux 3.10 1 Secret Touch 120 1 7 4–1 4–½ 4–½ 3–hd 3–ns Gutierrez 3.20 6 Desert General 123 6 4 2–½ 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 4–5¼ T Baze 3.50 9 Quality Line 118 9 3 6–hd 6–hd 6–3½ 6–5 5–2¼ Roman 9.70 7 Trapalanda 120 7 8 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 5–1 6–6¼ Prat 12.30 5 Trustworthy 120 5 6 7–1½ 7–½ 7–½ 7–½ 7–½ Arroyo, Jr. 10.50 8 Rings of Jupiter 120 8 1 9 9 9 8–3 8–1¼ Van Dyke 13.30 4 Mercer Island 125 4 5 8–hd 8–½ 8–½ 9 9 Mn Garcia 7.80

2 KONA DREAMS 42.40 17.40 10.40 3 POPULAR KID 5.00 4.00 1 SECRET TOUCH 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $454.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $87.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-6) $1,146.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $149.60

Winner–Kona Dreams Ch.g.3 by Midshipman out of Home Run Kiss, by Bertrando. Bred by Joe Treffiletti (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, T., Allen Racing LLC, Miller, A., Bloom Racing Stable LLC and Lindo, J.. Mutuel Pool $253,457 Daily Double Pool $33,143 Exacta Pool $161,217 Superfecta Pool $77,765 Trifecta Pool $104,251. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-1-2) paid $2,133.70. Pick Three Pool $44,786.

KONA DREAMS had speed between horses then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched away into the stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. POPULAR KID stalked between horses to the stretch, came out a bit and edged rivals for the place three deep on the line. SECRET TOUCH saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held third between foes late. DESERT GENERAL had speed between rivals then stalked off the rail, bid outside the winner on the backstretch and second turn to press the pace, continued just off the rail in the stretch and was edged for the show. QUALITY LINE chased three deep to the stretch and lacked a rally. TRAPALANDA had speed three deep then stalked three wide to the stretch and weakened. TRUSTWORTHY chased off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. RINGS OF JUPITER settled off the rail then outside, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. MERCER ISLAND chased off the rail then outside a rival, continued between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back off the inside on the second turn and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.69 44.09 1:06.88 1:12.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Awesome Heights 122 8 6 8–2 6–2 3–2 1–1¼ Nakatani 5.00 6 Saldamente 122 6 3 3–2 2–2 2–1 2–hd Talamo 3.20 1 Air On Fire 122 1 5 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 3–2¼ Bejarano 2.30 10 Captain Walker 123 9 1 5–hd 3–½ 4–4 4–3¼ Gutierrez 7.10 4 Wit and Wisdom 122 4 8 7–hd 8–½ 7–hd 5–¾ T Baze 24.80 2 Bourbonmademedoit 122 2 4 4–hd 7–2 5–2½ 6–¾ Stevens 27.90 5 Beloved Holiday 122 5 9 9–2 9–3 8–5 7–7¾ Espinoza 8.30 11 Unnamed Source 120 10 7 6–2 4–2 6–½ 8–1¼ Arroyo, Jr. 41.10 7 Bombshell Tonight 122 7 10 10 10 9–1 9–6¼ Van Dyke 26.30 3 Member State 117 3 2 2–hd 5–hd 10 10 Roman 7.20

9 AWESOME HEIGHTS 12.00 6.20 3.60 6 SALDAMENTE 5.20 3.00 1 AIR ON FIRE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $231.20 $1 EXACTA (9-6) $25.30 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-6-1-10) $668.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-1-10-4) $1,845.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-1) $48.55

Winner–Awesome Heights B.c.3 by Awesome Again out of Colina Verde (BRZ), by Know Heights (IRE). Bred by Roberto Mesquita (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Quick Road Stable. Mutuel Pool $344,743 Daily Double Pool $119,986 Exacta Pool $208,630 Superfecta Pool $123,590 Super High Five Pool $21,276 Trifecta Pool $148,757. Scratched–Californium, Malibu d'Oro, Milhaud, Sixes. $1 Pick Three (1-2-9) paid $1,240.60. Pick Three Pool $144,133. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-2-9) 74 tickets with 4 correct paid $5,488.40. Pick Four Pool $533,355. $2 Pick Six (2-3-3-1-2-9) 5 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $3,410.20. Pick Six Pool $140,608. Pick Six Carryover $75,118. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-3-3-1-2-9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $322,036.

AWESOME HEIGHTS chased outside then alongside a rival, angled to the inside into the stretch, came out in midstretch, bid three deep under left handed urging in deep stretch to gain the lead and inched away. SALDAMENTE dueled three deep then outside a rival, continued between foes in deep stretch and edged that one for the place. AIR ON FIRE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and was edged late for second. CAPTAIN WALKER stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WIT AND WISDOM chased a bit off the rail then inside leaving the hill and in the stretch and did not rally. BOURBONMADEMEDOIT saved ground chasing the pace, came out crossing the dirt and into the stretch and also lacked a rally. BELOVED HOLIDAY broke in some and a bit slowly, settled inside, also came out leaving the hill and into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. UNNAMED SOURCE stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. BOMBSHELL TONIGHT broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence leaving the hill and lacked a further response. MEMBER STATE (GB) had speed between horses to duel for the lead, stalked inside leaving the hill, dropped back between foes in upper stretch and gave way. Rail on hill at 14 feet.