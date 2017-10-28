Racing! What do Max Kellerman, 'Goodfellas' and Warren Buffett have in common?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter and there’s a pretty good card on Saturday at Santa Anita.
We’ll lead off today’s newsletter with our Q&A interview with a horse racing figure about everything but horse racing. Today’s subject is popular jockey Joe Talamo courtesy of my colleague Eric (Manny) Sondheimer.
Q&A with Joe Talamo
What’s your favorite TV show that you are currently watching?
That’s a good one. Me and my wife watch “This Is Us” and that show with Max Kellerman, “First Take” on ESPN.
If you weren’t a jockey what would you be?
Probably a used car salesman.
What’s your all-time favorite movie or book?
Movie is probably “Goodfellas.” As for a book it would be “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” (by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. A self-help personal finance book).
If you could have lunch or dinner with anyone living or dead, who would it be?
Warren Buffett.
What’s on the top of your bucket list?
Win the Kentucky Derby.
What’s your favorite food?
I’m pretty biased being from New Orleans, so I like Cajun food. But I love good Italian food too.
What’s your favorite type of music?
I love Motown, that and Frank Sinatra. I’m a very old soul when it comes to music. I love the oldies.
Breeders’ Cup preview
Today’s video preview of the Breeders’ Cup, starring Jeff Siegel and Aaron Vercruysse, is a must-see (watch here) because they look at the top European horses coming to Del Mar. I don’t know about you but I can’t make heads or tails of the past performance lines you get on horses running outside the U.S. We’re just used to getting more calls and information. In case you missed them, this is the xbtv previews discussing the pre-entries for the Classic and Turf (watch here) and the Juvenile and Juvenile Fillies (watch here).
Santa Anita preview
Santa Anita has a great card on Saturday with 11 races and a special 12:15 first post. (Same on Sunday.) There are five turf races, the first, third, sixth, ninth (a stakes) and 11th. The field sizes remain good, and here are the numbers: 8, 9, 11, 7, 7, 11, 9, 10, 11, 10 12 (2 also eligible).
The highlight is the Grade 2 $200,000 Twilight Derby at 1 1/8 miles on the turf, a very competitive race (about 4:19 p.m.). The favorite, at 7-2, is Sharp Samurai, winner of his last three races, all stakes, two graded. He can come off the pace or hang near the lead. He won the Del Mar Derby by ½ -length over Big Score and Bowies Hero, both of whom are in this race. Sharp Samurai has won four of five turf races lifetime and will have regular rider Gary Stevens aboard the Mark Glatt-trained gelding.
“Everything has gone well,” Glatt told Ed Golden of Santa Anita. “He’s training well and I think the time between races (once a month) has been great for him.”
Just Howard, at 4-1, is shipping in from Maryland, where he has won four in a row. Graham Motion is the trainer and he is bringing jockey Fergal Lynch with him. Big Score, at 4-1, last won five starts back in the Transylvania Stakes at Keeneland. He gets his regular rider of Flavien Prat for trainer Tim Yakteen.
But the star of the day may be in the fifth race (about 2:18 p.m.) when 6-year-old Hoppertunity runs in the $70,000 Comma to the Top Stakes over a mile. Hoppertunity hasn’t run since March, when he finished sixth in the Dubai World Cup. Hoppertunity has won more than $4 mill in 26 lifetime starts for trainer Bob Baffert. Prat will be aboard. Irish Freedom, also for Baffert with Rafael Bejarano riding, is the second choice at 5-2. Irish Freedom has won two of four races lifetime.
“On thing about Hopper, he’s a good horse,” Baffert told Golden. “He’s got a lot of class behind him and he’s doing really well. He’s a barn favorite. He’s been around forever. Old Hopper, it seems like he’s been here for 10 years, but he’s come back really well. I’m thinking maybe the Clark at Churchill Downs (Nov. 24) and then maybe another run at Dubai.”
Elsewhere preview
Here’s a look at Saturday’s graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more. All times at PDT.
12:43 Belmont: Athenia Stakes, Grade 3, $200,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Favorite: Off Limits (2-1)
1:16 Belmont: Turnback the Alarm Handicap, Grade 3, $200,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Miss Sky Warrior (8-5)
1:37 Woodbine: Ontario Fashion Stakes, Grade 3, $125,000, fillies and mares, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Stormy Victoria (5-2)
1:49 Belmont: Bold Ruler Stakes, Grade 3, $200,000, 3 and up, 7 Furlongs. Favorite: Seymourdini (3-1)
2:22 Belmont: Awad Stakes, $100,000, 2 year olds, 1 mile on the turf. Favorite: War Chest (9-5)
2:30 Keeneland: Hagyard Fayette Stakes, Grade 2, $200,000, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Honorable Duty (9-5)3:30 Hawthorne: Hawthorne Derby, $100,000, 3 year olds, 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Favorite: Voodoo Song (9-5)
4:19 Santa Anita: Twilight Derby, Grade 2, $200,000; 3 year olds,1 1/8 miles on the turf. Favorite: (see above)
There are two big races at Indiana Downs on Saturday, but as of press time, the track is keeping the entries and odds a secret from equibase and drf.com, where I usually get the information.
Indiana Downs: Miss Indiana Stakes, $100,000, fillies, 2 year olds, 1 mile and 70 yards.
Indiana Downs: Too Much Coffee Stakes, $150,000, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles.
Jeff Nahill’s SA spot play
SECOND RACE: No. 7 Lipster (5-1)
This gelding has been forwardly placed in both of his starts and he is cutting back a half-furlong today which should help. Jockey Stewart Elliott keeps the mount on the 2-year-old that is dropping from Cal-bred maiden claiming $50,000 to open maiden claimers for $30,000. Has a good work since his last race.
Friday’s result: Langham just never showed any acceleration in the stretch crossing the dirt down the hill and finished sixth in the eighth race at 6-1.
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Ed Burgart’s LA spot play
NINTH RACE: No. 5, Purr Haps (7-2)
She was never asked for her best in last 3/4-length maiden win for new trainer Matt Fales, who won with seven of 14 starters over the past month. She has upside vs. five rivals whose best races came earlier this meet.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 27.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 17th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.17 47.99 1:12.95 1:24.87 1:36.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Inscom
|122
|7
|2
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–2½
|1–3
|1–4¼
|Prat
|0.50
|3
|Jungle Warfare
|122
|3
|3
|2–1
|2–2
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–2¼
|Smith
|4.70
|4
|Erotic
|122
|4
|5
|6–½
|6–hd
|6–1½
|5–½
|3–1¼
|Stevens
|16.80
|6
|Holy Ghost
|122
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–3
|4–hd
|Desormeaux
|7.10
|1
|Pitching
|122
|1
|6
|5–hd
|5–½
|4–1
|4–1½
|5–½
|Van Dyke
|8.90
|2
|Alternate Rhythm
|122
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–2
|6–2¼
|T Baze
|24.00
|5
|Onde Ah Mo
|122
|5
|4
|4–2½
|4–1½
|5–1½
|6–hd
|7–½
|Pereira
|82.00
|8
|Shackalov
|117
|8
|7
|7–3
|7–4
|7–½
|8
|8
|Roman
|86.60
|7
|INSCOM
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|3
|JUNGLE WARFARE
|3.80
|2.60
|4
|EROTIC
|3.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$4.70
|$1 SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-6)
|$94.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4)
|$15.40
Winner–Inscom B.c.2 by Distorted Humor out of Lemon Kiss, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $207,743 Exacta Pool $109,105 Superfecta Pool $56,806 Trifecta Pool $76,749. Scratched–none.
INSCOM stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, drifted to the inside and kicked clear under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and steady handling late. JUNGLE WARFARE prompted the pace outside a rival, dueled between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch, was not a match for the winner but clearly second best. EROTIC chased between rivals then off the rail on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and picked up the show. HOLY GHOST broke slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, moved up into the stretch, got through inside in midstretch then waited and steadied briefly off heels a sixteenth out then split rivals on the line. PITCHING off a step slowly, pulled along the inside and steadied on the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ALTERNATE RHYTHM had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. ONDE AH MO angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. SHACKALOV broke a bit slowly, chased three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.89 48.02 1:13.90 1:27.38 1:41.00
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Zippy Groom
|115
|9
|1
|4–1
|4–½
|2–½
|1–2
|1–5
|Roman
|2.10
|4
|Starship Chewy
|120
|4
|7
|8–1
|7–½
|4–2½
|4–7
|2–2½
|Chaves
|29.90
|1
|On the Right
|120
|1
|5
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–6
|Espinoza
|2.00
|6
|Michael Mundo
|120
|6
|2
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–3½
|3–½
|4–3½
|Mt Garcia
|32.60
|8
|Unlawful Act
|120
|8
|8
|6–hd
|6–1½
|5–1
|5–6
|5–10
|Pereira
|14.90
|3
|Cause for Pardon
|120
|3
|4
|7–1½
|8–2
|8–½
|7–1½
|6–2
|Pedroza
|36.80
|7
|Cash Pilot
|120
|7
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–11½
|Elliott
|44.20
|2
|Awesome Prophecy
|120
|2
|6
|2–½
|2–hd
|6–hd
|8–½
|8–¾
|T Baze
|11.80
|5
|Country Fast
|120
|5
|3
|5–½
|5–1
|7–2½
|6–½
|9
|Gutierrez
|2.50
|9
|ZIPPY GROOM
|6.20
|3.60
|2.60
|4
|STARSHIP CHEWY
|15.40
|6.00
|1
|ON THE RIGHT
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9)
|$10.00
|$1 EXACTA (9-4)
|$46.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (9-4-1-6)
|$828.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-1)
|$65.45
Winner–Zippy Groom Grr.g.2 by City Zip out of Mama Ruth, by Runaway Groom. Bred by H & E Ranch (AZ). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Hale, Jr., Richard, Lambert, Jeffrey and Montgomery, Ronald. Mutuel Pool $128,050 Daily Double Pool $39,911 Exacta Pool $86,340 Superfecta Pool $45,631 Trifecta Pool $57,689. Scratched–none.
ZIPPY GROOM five wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival or off the rail, bid three deep leaving the second turn, took the lead approaching the stretch and drew off under some left handed urging. STARSHIP CHEWY between foes early, chased a bit off the rail, came out some in upper stretch and gained the place. ON THE RIGHT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled between foes leaving the second turn and bested the others. MICHAEL MUNDO three deep into the first turn, angled in and stalked inside, bid along the fence leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. UNLAWFUL ACT in tight off heels early, went four wide into the first turn, chased three deep then off the rail on the second turn and weakened. CAUSE FOR PARDON pulled between horses early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, fell back on the second turn, drifted three wide into the stretch and gave way. CASH PILOT angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive. AWESOME PROPHECY stalked outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive. COUNTRY FAST chased between horses then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival into the stretch, also gave way and was eased through the stretch.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.75 45.25 57.74 1:10.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Desert Law
|122
|7
|6
|6–½
|5–2½
|2–½
|1–5¼
|Elliott
|4.50
|2
|Morgan S.
|122
|2
|7
|2–½
|1–hd
|3–1
|2–ns
|Van Dyke
|1.20
|6
|Bolster
|122
|6
|2
|5–1
|3–hd
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Prat
|3.80
|5
|Family Code
|117
|5
|3
|7
|6–1½
|6–8
|4–½
|Roman
|4.40
|4
|Overcomer
|122
|4
|1
|4–1
|4–1½
|5–3½
|5–2¼
|Pereira
|18.30
|1
|Caiifornia Clone
|122
|1
|4
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–hd
|6–25
|Bejarano
|8.50
|3
|Odin
|124
|3
|5
|3–½
|7
|7
|7
|Theriot
|59.20
|7
|DESERT LAW
|11.00
|3.80
|2.80
|2
|MORGAN S.
|3.20
|2.40
|6
|BOLSTER
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7)
|$41.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$16.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (7-2-6-5)
|$145.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-6)
|$32.45
Winner–Desert Law Ch.g.3 by Desert Code out of Treasure Chest, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $147,382 Daily Double Pool $12,638 Exacta Pool $72,947 Superfecta Pool $36,723 Trifecta Pool $48,511. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-9-7) paid $36.10. Pick Three Pool $46,767.
DESERT LAW stalked off the rail, went up six wide into the turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes under left handed urging in midstretch and drew clear while drifting in some. MORGAN S. dueled between horses then outside a rival early on the turn, battled on a short lead between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in late and edged a rival for the place. BOLSTER stalked off the rail, went five wide into the turn, bid four wide leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, battled between horses in midstretch, also drifted in and was edged for second. FAMILY CODE chased a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OVERCOMER pressed the pace four wide then stalked into the turn, re-bid three deep between foes leaving the turn and weakened. CAIIFORNIA CLONE went up inside to duel for the lead, battled along the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive. ODIN prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked into the turn, steadied off heels nearing midway on the turn, dropped back outside a rival and gave way then was eased late.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.32 47.50 1:13.19 1:26.82 1:40.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Craft Brew
|115
|8
|7
|4–4½
|3–1½
|2–4
|1–½
|1–2½
|Roman
|1.30
|3
|Davka
|120
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–7
|2–8
|Van Dyke
|4.60
|1
|Charming Ruler
|120
|1
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–2
|4–2½
|3–½
|Elliott
|3.30
|8
|Masco Yodeler
|120
|7
|6
|3–hd
|2–hd
|3–8
|3–6
|4–7½
|Conner
|4.00
|5
|Derby Ride
|120
|4
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6–7
|5–6
|Boulanger
|84.90
|4
|Weiden
|120
|3
|4
|7–6
|6–1
|4–½
|5–2
|6–14
|Pereira
|10.50
|6
|Mojolicious
|120
|5
|3
|6–hd
|7–10
|7–1½
|8
|7–2½
|Pena
|26.70
|7
|Downhill Run
|120
|6
|1
|2–1½
|4–6
|6–1½
|7–½
|8
|Martinez
|103.90
|9
|CRAFT BREW
|4.60
|3.00
|2.20
|3
|DAVKA
|4.60
|3.00
|1
|CHARMING RULER
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9)
|$32.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-3)
|$10.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (9-3-1-8)
|$49.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-1)
|$11.45
Winner–Craft Brew Ch.c.2 by First Dude out of Gator Brew, by Milwaukee Brew. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. James Gamble (FL). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $127,367 Daily Double Pool $13,051 Exacta Pool $78,034 Superfecta Pool $49,311 Trifecta Pool $62,942. Scratched–Desert Black.
$1 Pick Three (9-7-9) paid $58.60. Pick Three Pool $14,055.
CRAFT BREW stalked four wide, bid three deep leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, battled outside a rival leaving that turn, took a short lead nearing the stretch, inched away under urging past midstretch and won clear. DAVKA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back in midstretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but clearly bested the rest. CHARMING RULER saved ground chasing the pace, split horses on the second turn, angled back to the inside and got up late for the show. MASCO YODELER three deep early, stalked off the rail, bid between horses, fell back on the second turn, continued just off the rail under urging in the stretch then had the rider stand up in the saddle nearing the wire. DERBY RIDE pulled early, angled in and settled inside, dropped well back on the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. WEIDEN came on the first turn, chased three deep then outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. MOJOLICIOUS chased between horses, dropped back a bit off the rail, also gave way and was eased in the lane. DOWNHILL RUN sent between horses early, dueled outside a rival, stalked a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way readily and also was eased in the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.13 48.24 1:12.88 1:37.15 2:00.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Lucy De
|124
|3
|6–1½
|5–1
|5–1
|3–hd
|3–3
|1–½
|Desormeaux
|2.10
|8
|Bombilate
|122
|8
|3–1½
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2
|1–½
|2–2¼
|Stevens
|4.00
|9
|Heavenly Thought
|120
|9
|1–2½
|1–2
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–nk
|Prat
|4.50
|5
|Shazara
|122
|5
|8–7
|7–hd
|6–hd
|6–1½
|6–2½
|4–nk
|T Baze
|8.50
|2
|Hacktivism
|124
|2
|7–1
|8–5
|7–1½
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–2½
|Gutierrez
|14.30
|6
|Ginga
|122
|6
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–hd
|6–½
|Pereira
|3.60
|4
|Antonina
|124
|4
|5–hd
|6–hd
|8–4½
|8–3
|7–3
|7–4½
|Blanc
|12.70
|7
|Demigoddess
|120
|7
|2–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|7–1
|8–2
|8–ns
|Linares
|77.10
|1
|Quiet No More
|115
|1
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Roman
|71.00
|3
|LUCY DE
|6.20
|3.40
|2.40
|8
|BOMBILATE
|4.80
|3.20
|9
|HEAVENLY THOUGHT
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-3)
|$14.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$11.50
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-8-9-5)
|$207.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-9)
|$20.45
Winner–Lucy De Dbb.m.5 by Decarchy out of Stormin Lucy, by Native Storm. Bred by GGG Stables and Magali Farms, LLC (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: GGG Stables. Mutuel Pool $232,247 Daily Double Pool $21,470 Exacta Pool $144,081 Superfecta Pool $77,899 Trifecta Pool $97,752. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-9-3) paid $58.00. Pick Three Pool $30,972. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-7-2/9-3) 564 tickets with 4 correct paid $114.30. Pick Four Pool $84,475. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-9-7-2/9-3) 1441 tickets with 5 correct paid $216.25. Pick Five Pool $362,474.
LUCY DE stalked inside then between foes, continued a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, came out in the stretch, bid three deep under urging past midstretch then outside the runner-up, took a short lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. BOMBILATE close up stalking the pace off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took a short lead in upper stretch, fought back between horses past the eighth pole then just off the rail in deep stretch and continued willingly. HEAVENLY THOUGHT four wide on the hill, took the lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and until past midstretch and held third. SHAZARA pulled and drifted out on the dirt crossing, angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep, came four wide into the stretch, drifted to the far outside in the drive and just missed the show. HACKTIVISM also drifted out a bit on the dirt then angled in, stalked inside then a bit off the rail, split horses on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for a minor award. GINGA (ARG) chased three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ANTONINA (PER) pulled between horses early then chased between foes, continued just off the rail into and on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. DEMIGODDESS angled in and stalked the pace inside, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. QUIET NO MORE settled off the pace inside then just out from the fence, came out in the stretch and was not a threat.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.85 45.37 57.58 1:10.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Dream Tree
|120
|9
|3
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–ns
|Van Dyke
|0.80
|5
|Midnight Bisou
|120
|5
|8
|7–½
|4–hd
|2–½
|2–7
|Pereira
|21.10
|6
|Allianna
|120
|6
|4
|4–1½
|2–½
|3–1½
|3–1¾
|Mn Garcia
|8.90
|3
|Rancor
|120
|3
|1
|1–hd
|3–1
|4–2
|4–1½
|Talamo
|36.00
|1
|Two Steps Faster
|120
|1
|9
|8–2
|7–½
|6–3
|5–2¾
|Conner
|93.70
|2
|Fantastic Girl
|115
|2
|11
|11
|10–2
|8–½
|6–1
|Roman
|10.70
|7
|Tea for Tam
|120
|7
|5
|6–hd
|5–½
|5–1
|7–1¾
|Espinoza
|6.20
|4
|Pacific Strike
|122
|4
|10
|9–1½
|8–1
|7–2
|8–1½
|Theriot
|12.40
|13
|Etching
|120
|11
|2
|5–hd
|9–4
|10–3½
|9–3
|Prat
|65.10
|12
|Turing Machine
|120
|10
|7
|10–1
|11
|11
|10–3
|Gutierrez
|11.00
|8
|Haig's Factor
|120
|8
|6
|2–hd
|6–2
|9–1
|11
|Nakatani
|18.60
|9
|DREAM TREE
|3.60
|3.00
|2.60
|5
|MIDNIGHT BISOU
|13.20
|7.00
|6
|ALLIANNA
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9)
|$15.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-5)
|$22.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (9-5-6-3)
|$1,701.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-5-6)
|$74.00
Winner–Dream Tree B.f.2 by Uncle Mo out of Afleet Maggi, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Mike Freeny & Pat Freeny (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred III, Ltd. Mutuel Pool $271,241 Daily Double Pool $30,080 Exacta Pool $163,578 Superfecta Pool $88,597 Trifecta Pool $104,974. Scratched–Beyond Pleasure, Cosita Mia.
$1 Pick Three (9-3-9) paid $19.20. Pick Three Pool $38,961.
DREAM TREE had good early speed and dueled three deep, took a short lead leaving the turn, inched away in the stretch, kicked clear and just held under some late left handed urging. MIDNIGHT BISOU stalked between horses, split rivals on the turn and again into the stretch and surged late to just miss. ALLIANNA close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the turn to vie for command, continued just off the rail into the stretch and held third. RANCOR went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. TWO STEPS FASTER saved ground chasing the pace, came out past midstretch and did not rally. FANTASTIC GIRL stumbled badly at the start, settled inside then off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled in on the turn and improved position in the stretch. TEA FOR TAM stalked outside then three deep, continued alongside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. PACIFIC STRIKE chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. ETCHING stalked outside then four wide, dropped back on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. TURING MACHINE allowed to settle outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. HAIG'S FACTOR dueled between horses, fell back leaving the turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Starter Handicap. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.86 47.55 1:11.93 1:24.25 1:36.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Image of Joplin
|122
|3
|2
|2–2
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–4
|1–3¾
|Pereira
|3.60
|3
|Donji
|124
|2
|5
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–2
|2–½
|2–nk
|Desormeaux
|1.30
|8
|City Steel
|123
|5
|4
|5–10
|5–12
|5–8
|5–8
|3–6
|Talamo
|5.60
|1
|DH–Getoffmyback
|122
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–2
|3–1
|4–2
|Roman
|7.40
|7
|DH–Tribal Roar
|123
|4
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–2
|Maldonado
|8.60
|9
|Shackleford Banks
|124
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–4
|6–9
|6–13
|Frey
|7.80
|10
|Dream Police
|117
|7
|6
|6–1
|6–1
|7
|7
|7
|Van Dyke
|17.80
|5
|IMAGE OF JOPLIN
|9.20
|4.40
|2.40
|3
|DONJI
|3.00
|2.40
|8
|CITY STEEL
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)
|$17.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$12.50
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-3-8-1)
|$71.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-3-8-7)
|$71.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-8)
|$20.15
Winner–Image of Joplin Dbb.g.6 by Southern Image out of Sensitive Soul, by Bernstein. Bred by Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Allen Racing LLC, Miller, Andy and Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $216,778 Daily Double Pool $29,206 Exacta Pool $113,391 Superfecta Pool $53,138 Trifecta Pool $75,529. Scratched–Dadtaughtmewell, Dukes Up, Senator Robert.
$1 Pick Three (3-9-5) paid $32.00. Pick Three Pool $30,298.
IMAGE OF JOPLIN stalked just off the rail, bid outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead a quarter mile out, kicked clear under left handed urging and proved best. DONJI saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and held second. CITY STEEL settled off the rail chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the place. GETOFFMYBACK sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail to the stretch and weakened. TRIBAL ROAR three deep early, raced close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and also weakened. SHACKLEFORD BANKS settled off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence leaving the backstretch, found the rail in the stretch and did not rally. DREAM POLICE unhurried a bit wide into the first turn, settled outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was not a factor.
EIGHTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.84 44.09 1:06.47 1:12.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Thorpe d'Oro
|122
|7
|5
|1–hd
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–ns
|Maldonado
|10.70
|2
|Impression
|124
|2
|2
|2–2½
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–1¼
|Smith
|3.00
|9
|Zipman
|122
|8
|1
|7–1
|8–2½
|6–1
|3–½
|Bejarano
|3.00
|3
|Cats Blame
|122
|3
|7
|5–hd
|4–2
|3–hd
|4–hd
|Talamo
|6.70
|6
|Uncle Billy
|122
|6
|6
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–3
|5–2
|Mn Garcia
|10.20
|4
|Langham
|124
|4
|8
|6–1
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–1¾
|Conner
|6.70
|5
|Mesut
|122
|5
|9
|8–hd
|7–hd
|7–2
|7–ns
|T Baze
|39.10
|10
|Avalanche
|122
|9
|4
|9
|9
|8–1½
|8–7
|Gonzalez
|3.40
|1
|Dude's Dude
|122
|1
|3
|4–hd
|6–1½
|9
|9
|Pena
|113.80
|7
|THORPE D'ORO
|23.40
|10.00
|5.80
|2
|IMPRESSION
|4.40
|3.00
|9
|ZIPMAN
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)
|$155.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$64.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (7-2-9-3)
|$941.50
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-9-3-6)
|$5,270.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-9)
|$105.50
Winner–Thorpe d'Oro Dbb.c.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Liszy, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Besilu Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Secure Investments and Westside Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $258,068 Daily Double Pool $85,802 Exacta Pool $172,992 Superfecta Pool $108,028 Super High Five Pool $26,105 Trifecta Pool $134,153. Scratched–Little Juanito, New Dancer, Oiseau de Guerre, Starting Bloc, Williston Dude.
$1 Pick Three (9-5-7) paid $138.60. Pick Three Pool $128,524. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-9/10/11-5-7) 1328 tickets with 4 correct paid $272.35. Pick Four Pool $474,048. $2 Pick Six (7-2/9-3-9/10/11-5-7) 64 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $94.80. Pick Six Pool $52,835. Pick Six Carryover $28,226. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-2/9-3-9/10/11-5-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $6,048.
THORPE D'ORO sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside the runner-up throughout, regained a slim advantage in the stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. IMPRESSION went up inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the hill, fought back along the rail through a long, hard drive and continued gamely to the end. ZIPMAN chased outside then alongside a rival on the hill, came four wide into the stretch and finished well to get the show. CATS BLAME between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came off the rail in the stretch and was edged for third late. UNCLE BILLY had speed off the rail then stalked four wide, angled in alongside a rival on the hill and into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. LANGHAM tugged his way between horses then three deep, angled in and stalked outside a rival to the stretch and lacked the needed rally, then collapsed on the clubhouse turn while being pulled up and was vanned off. MESUT pulled early, chased a bit off the rail then steadied and angled in midway on the hill, came out leaving the hill and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. AVALANCHE settled outside a rival then inside, came out in upper stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and did not rally. DUDE'S DUDE saved ground chasing the pace, hopped then bobbled onto the dirt crossing, came out some in the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,728
|$529,638
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,352,890
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,256,171
|TOTAL
|2,728
|$6,138,699
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, October 28.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 18th day of a 19-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pistol Packin Rose
|Kyle Frey
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|2
|Gio's Lady
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|3
|Arch of Troy
|Stewart Elliott
|121
|Mark D. Tsagalakis
|5-1
|4
|War Moccasin
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|75,000
|5
|Goseecal
|Gary Stevens
|121
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|6
|November Tale
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|7
|Cynthiana
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|8
|Zuzanna
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|121
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gryffindor
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Richard Rosales
|8-1
|30,000
|2
|Desert Domination
|Paco Lopez
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|30,000
|3
|Doheny Beach
|Ignacio Puglisi
|120
|Ruben Gomez
|8-1
|30,000
|4
|Wildcat Kaos
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
|30,000
|5
|Midnight Run
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|30,000
|6
|Skagit River
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Patricia Harrington
|6-1
|30,000
|7
|Lipster
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Jorge Periban
|5-1
|30,000
|8
|Ridgefield Rocket
|Evin Roman
|115
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|30,000
|9
|Vintage Hollywood
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|30,000
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Crayon
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|2
|Salten Sapity
|Gary Stevens
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|10-1
|3
|Mag the Mighty
|Evin Roman
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|4
|Ib Prospecting
|Sasha Risenhoover
|122
|Peter Eurton
|15-1
|5
|Amore Gattina
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|6
|Dramatic Victory
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
|7
|Cool Munnings
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|8
|Cho Has Zip
|Ruben Fuentes
|115
|Mick Ruis
|8-1
|9
|Kaydetre
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|David A. Randall
|20-1
|10
|Lori's Attitude
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
|11
|Prieta
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jonny's Choice
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|William Spawr
|4-1
|12,500
|2
|Saint Dermot
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|12,500
|3
|Ucanthankmelater
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|6-1
|12,500
|4
|Tisdale
|Evin Roman
|117
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|12,500
|5
|Sense of Glory
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Rafael Becerra
|9-2
|12,500
|6
|Willing to Travel
|Sasha Risenhoover
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|8-1
|10,500
|7
|Private Prospect
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Paulo H. Lobo
|8-1
|12,500
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $70,000. 'Comma to the Top Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|The Lieutenant
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|2
|Top of the Game
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|3
|Irish Freedom
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|4
|Hoppertunity
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|5
|El Huerfano
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|6
|Curlin Rules
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|7
|Avanti Bello
|Evin Roman
|126
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
SIXTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Take A Deep Breath
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Thomas F. Proctor
|8-1
|2
|Phantom Proton
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
|3
|Angel Allie
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|4
|G Q Covergirl
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|5
|Moon Kitty
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|6
|Joe'sgoldenholiday
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|7
|Lake Time
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|8
|Allowances
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|30-1
|9
|Zero Zee
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|10
|Adios Cali
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|30-1
|11
|Painting Corners
|Evin Roman
|115
|Peter Miller
|5-2
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rodeler
|Felipe Martinez
|120
|Mike Harrington
|6-1
|30,000
|2
|The Sleepy Prince
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|30,000
|3
|Agressivebrawler
|Modesto Linares
|120
|Vernon E. Aguayo
|20-1
|30,000
|4
|Star Warrior
|Austin Solis
|113
|Jeffrey Metz
|50-1
|30,000
|5
|Mr. Fullerton
|Sasha Risenhoover
|120
|Michael Machowsky
|10-1
|30,000
|6
|Treasure Hunter
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|G. F. Almeida
|5-2
|30,000
|7
|Haulin' Freight
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|30,000
|8
|What's Inside
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Mike Puype
|2-1
|30,000
|9
|Joejoe's Kingdom
|Evin Roman
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-1
|30,000
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Paint Me Lucky
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|2
|Majestic Eagle
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|20-1
|3
|Arno's Mane Man
|Evin Roman
|115
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|4
|He's Stylish
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|5
|McKinzie
|Mike Smith
|120
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|6
|Shivermetimbers
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|7
|Orbit Rain
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Mick Ruis
|20-1
|8
|Calexman
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|8-1
|9
|Blue Ox
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|10
|Midcourt
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Twilight Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cistron
|Tyler Baze
|120
|John W. Sadler
|20-1
|2
|Cowboy Culture
|Florent Geroux
|124
|Brad H. Cox
|6-1
|3
|Big Score
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|4
|Bowies Hero
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|5
|Just Howard
|Fergal Lynch
|124
|H. Graham Motion
|4-1
|6
|Sharp Samurai
|Gary Stevens
|124
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|7
|Troublewithatee
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|8
|Channel Maker
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|William I. Mott
|10-1
|9
|Profiteer
|Mike Smith
|120
|III Claude R McGaughey
|6-1
|10
|Dangerfield
|Kyle Frey
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|50-1
|11
|Ann Arbor Eddie
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
TENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 to u year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Spinyatta
|Evin Roman
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|12,500
|2
|She'sluckythatway
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|James F. Sayler
|12-1
|10,500
|3
|Dixie Crystal
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Marcelo Polanco
|50-1
|12,500
|4
|Reinahermosa
|Edgar Orozco
|124
|Ricardo Zamora
|30-1
|12,500
|5
|Seaquet
|Danielle Sorese
|112
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|30-1
|10,500
|6
|Todos Santos
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Rafael DeLeon
|5-1
|12,500
|7
|Sassy Rose
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Art Sherman
|8-1
|12,500
|8
|La Galy
|Vinnie Bednar
|124
|Jaime H. Gomez
|6-1
|12,500
|9
|Coronado Cool
|Austin Solis
|115
|J. Eric Kruljac
|4-1
|10,500
|10
|Besides the Point
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|10,500
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bold Papa
|Corey Nakatani
|124
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|2
|Mr. Matlock
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Kenneth D. Black
|20-1
|3
|Gosofar
|Evin Roman
|119
|Adam Kitchingman
|4-1
|4
|Air Force Cadet
|Ignacio Puglisi
|124
|Joe Herrick
|30-1
|5
|Save Ground
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|4-1
|6
|Warren's Fandango
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jorge Gutierrez
|15-1
|7
|Lord Admiral
|Chantal Sutherland
|122
|Jay Nehf
|20-1
|8
|Well Developed
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|3-1
|9
|Copper Wind
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|10-1
|10
|Chidamac
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Matthew Chew
|12-1
|11
|Dial Me In
|Ruben Fuentes
|115
|James M. Cassidy
|15-1
|12
|Reckless Gravity
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Accreditation
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|30-1
|14
|Tule Fog
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Javier Jose Sierra
|4-1