Racing! What do Max Kellerman, 'Goodfellas' and Warren Buffett have in common?

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 27. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 17th day of a 19-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.17 47.99 1:12.95 1:24.87 1:36.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Inscom 122 7 2 3–½ 3–hd 3–2½ 1–3 1–4¼ Prat 0.50 3 Jungle Warfare 122 3 3 2–1 2–2 2–hd 2–2 2–2¼ Smith 4.70 4 Erotic 122 4 5 6–½ 6–hd 6–1½ 5–½ 3–1¼ Stevens 16.80 6 Holy Ghost 122 6 8 8 8 8 7–3 4–hd Desormeaux 7.10 1 Pitching 122 1 6 5–hd 5–½ 4–1 4–1½ 5–½ Van Dyke 8.90 2 Alternate Rhythm 122 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 3–2 6–2¼ T Baze 24.00 5 Onde Ah Mo 122 5 4 4–2½ 4–1½ 5–1½ 6–hd 7–½ Pereira 82.00 8 Shackalov 117 8 7 7–3 7–4 7–½ 8 8 Roman 86.60

7 INSCOM 3.00 2.20 2.10 3 JUNGLE WARFARE 3.80 2.60 4 EROTIC 3.80

$1 EXACTA (7-3) $4.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-6) $94.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4) $15.40

Winner–Inscom B.c.2 by Distorted Humor out of Lemon Kiss, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $207,743 Exacta Pool $109,105 Superfecta Pool $56,806 Trifecta Pool $76,749. Scratched–none.

INSCOM stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, drifted to the inside and kicked clear under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and steady handling late. JUNGLE WARFARE prompted the pace outside a rival, dueled between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch, was not a match for the winner but clearly second best. EROTIC chased between rivals then off the rail on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and picked up the show. HOLY GHOST broke slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, moved up into the stretch, got through inside in midstretch then waited and steadied briefly off heels a sixteenth out then split rivals on the line. PITCHING off a step slowly, pulled along the inside and steadied on the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ALTERNATE RHYTHM had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. ONDE AH MO angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. SHACKALOV broke a bit slowly, chased three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.89 48.02 1:13.90 1:27.38 1:41.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Zippy Groom 115 9 1 4–1 4–½ 2–½ 1–2 1–5 Roman 2.10 4 Starship Chewy 120 4 7 8–1 7–½ 4–2½ 4–7 2–2½ Chaves 29.90 1 On the Right 120 1 5 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd 2–1 3–6 Espinoza 2.00 6 Michael Mundo 120 6 2 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–3½ 3–½ 4–3½ Mt Garcia 32.60 8 Unlawful Act 120 8 8 6–hd 6–1½ 5–1 5–6 5–10 Pereira 14.90 3 Cause for Pardon 120 3 4 7–1½ 8–2 8–½ 7–1½ 6–2 Pedroza 36.80 7 Cash Pilot 120 7 9 9 9 9 9 7–11½ Elliott 44.20 2 Awesome Prophecy 120 2 6 2–½ 2–hd 6–hd 8–½ 8–¾ T Baze 11.80 5 Country Fast 120 5 3 5–½ 5–1 7–2½ 6–½ 9 Gutierrez 2.50

9 ZIPPY GROOM 6.20 3.60 2.60 4 STARSHIP CHEWY 15.40 6.00 1 ON THE RIGHT 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $10.00 $1 EXACTA (9-4) $46.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-4-1-6) $828.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-1) $65.45

Winner–Zippy Groom Grr.g.2 by City Zip out of Mama Ruth, by Runaway Groom. Bred by H & E Ranch (AZ). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Hale, Jr., Richard, Lambert, Jeffrey and Montgomery, Ronald. Mutuel Pool $128,050 Daily Double Pool $39,911 Exacta Pool $86,340 Superfecta Pool $45,631 Trifecta Pool $57,689. Scratched–none.

ZIPPY GROOM five wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival or off the rail, bid three deep leaving the second turn, took the lead approaching the stretch and drew off under some left handed urging. STARSHIP CHEWY between foes early, chased a bit off the rail, came out some in upper stretch and gained the place. ON THE RIGHT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled between foes leaving the second turn and bested the others. MICHAEL MUNDO three deep into the first turn, angled in and stalked inside, bid along the fence leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. UNLAWFUL ACT in tight off heels early, went four wide into the first turn, chased three deep then off the rail on the second turn and weakened. CAUSE FOR PARDON pulled between horses early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, fell back on the second turn, drifted three wide into the stretch and gave way. CASH PILOT angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive. AWESOME PROPHECY stalked outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive. COUNTRY FAST chased between horses then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival into the stretch, also gave way and was eased through the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.75 45.25 57.74 1:10.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Desert Law 122 7 6 6–½ 5–2½ 2–½ 1–5¼ Elliott 4.50 2 Morgan S. 122 2 7 2–½ 1–hd 3–1 2–ns Van Dyke 1.20 6 Bolster 122 6 2 5–1 3–hd 1–hd 3–1¼ Prat 3.80 5 Family Code 117 5 3 7 6–1½ 6–8 4–½ Roman 4.40 4 Overcomer 122 4 1 4–1 4–1½ 5–3½ 5–2¼ Pereira 18.30 1 Caiifornia Clone 122 1 4 1–hd 2–hd 4–hd 6–25 Bejarano 8.50 3 Odin 124 3 5 3–½ 7 7 7 Theriot 59.20

7 DESERT LAW 11.00 3.80 2.80 2 MORGAN S. 3.20 2.40 6 BOLSTER 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7) $41.60 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $16.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-2-6-5) $145.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-6) $32.45

Winner–Desert Law Ch.g.3 by Desert Code out of Treasure Chest, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $147,382 Daily Double Pool $12,638 Exacta Pool $72,947 Superfecta Pool $36,723 Trifecta Pool $48,511. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-9-7) paid $36.10. Pick Three Pool $46,767.

DESERT LAW stalked off the rail, went up six wide into the turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes under left handed urging in midstretch and drew clear while drifting in some. MORGAN S. dueled between horses then outside a rival early on the turn, battled on a short lead between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in late and edged a rival for the place. BOLSTER stalked off the rail, went five wide into the turn, bid four wide leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, battled between horses in midstretch, also drifted in and was edged for second. FAMILY CODE chased a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OVERCOMER pressed the pace four wide then stalked into the turn, re-bid three deep between foes leaving the turn and weakened. CAIIFORNIA CLONE went up inside to duel for the lead, battled along the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive. ODIN prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked into the turn, steadied off heels nearing midway on the turn, dropped back outside a rival and gave way then was eased late.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.32 47.50 1:13.19 1:26.82 1:40.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Craft Brew 115 8 7 4–4½ 3–1½ 2–4 1–½ 1–2½ Roman 1.30 3 Davka 120 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–7 2–8 Van Dyke 4.60 1 Charming Ruler 120 1 5 5–hd 5–hd 5–2 4–2½ 3–½ Elliott 3.30 8 Masco Yodeler 120 7 6 3–hd 2–hd 3–8 3–6 4–7½ Conner 4.00 5 Derby Ride 120 4 8 8 8 8 6–7 5–6 Boulanger 84.90 4 Weiden 120 3 4 7–6 6–1 4–½ 5–2 6–14 Pereira 10.50 6 Mojolicious 120 5 3 6–hd 7–10 7–1½ 8 7–2½ Pena 26.70 7 Downhill Run 120 6 1 2–1½ 4–6 6–1½ 7–½ 8 Martinez 103.90

9 CRAFT BREW 4.60 3.00 2.20 3 DAVKA 4.60 3.00 1 CHARMING RULER 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $32.60 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $10.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-3-1-8) $49.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-1) $11.45

Winner–Craft Brew Ch.c.2 by First Dude out of Gator Brew, by Milwaukee Brew. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. James Gamble (FL). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $127,367 Daily Double Pool $13,051 Exacta Pool $78,034 Superfecta Pool $49,311 Trifecta Pool $62,942. Scratched–Desert Black. $1 Pick Three (9-7-9) paid $58.60. Pick Three Pool $14,055.

CRAFT BREW stalked four wide, bid three deep leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, battled outside a rival leaving that turn, took a short lead nearing the stretch, inched away under urging past midstretch and won clear. DAVKA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back in midstretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but clearly bested the rest. CHARMING RULER saved ground chasing the pace, split horses on the second turn, angled back to the inside and got up late for the show. MASCO YODELER three deep early, stalked off the rail, bid between horses, fell back on the second turn, continued just off the rail under urging in the stretch then had the rider stand up in the saddle nearing the wire. DERBY RIDE pulled early, angled in and settled inside, dropped well back on the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. WEIDEN came on the first turn, chased three deep then outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. MOJOLICIOUS chased between horses, dropped back a bit off the rail, also gave way and was eased in the lane. DOWNHILL RUN sent between horses early, dueled outside a rival, stalked a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way readily and also was eased in the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.13 48.24 1:12.88 1:37.15 2:00.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Lucy De 124 3 6–1½ 5–1 5–1 3–hd 3–3 1–½ Desormeaux 2.10 8 Bombilate 122 8 3–1½ 2–1 2–1 2–2 1–½ 2–2¼ Stevens 4.00 9 Heavenly Thought 120 9 1–2½ 1–2 1–1 1–hd 2–1 3–nk Prat 4.50 5 Shazara 122 5 8–7 7–hd 6–hd 6–1½ 6–2½ 4–nk T Baze 8.50 2 Hacktivism 124 2 7–1 8–5 7–1½ 5–hd 4–hd 5–2½ Gutierrez 14.30 6 Ginga 122 6 4–hd 3–½ 3–hd 4–1½ 5–hd 6–½ Pereira 3.60 4 Antonina 124 4 5–hd 6–hd 8–4½ 8–3 7–3 7–4½ Blanc 12.70 7 Demigoddess 120 7 2–hd 4–hd 4–½ 7–1 8–2 8–ns Linares 77.10 1 Quiet No More 115 1 9 9 9 9 9 9 Roman 71.00

3 LUCY DE 6.20 3.40 2.40 8 BOMBILATE 4.80 3.20 9 HEAVENLY THOUGHT 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-3) $14.00 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $11.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-8-9-5) $207.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-9) $20.45

Winner–Lucy De Dbb.m.5 by Decarchy out of Stormin Lucy, by Native Storm. Bred by GGG Stables and Magali Farms, LLC (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: GGG Stables. Mutuel Pool $232,247 Daily Double Pool $21,470 Exacta Pool $144,081 Superfecta Pool $77,899 Trifecta Pool $97,752. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-9-3) paid $58.00. Pick Three Pool $30,972. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-7-2/9-3) 564 tickets with 4 correct paid $114.30. Pick Four Pool $84,475. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-9-7-2/9-3) 1441 tickets with 5 correct paid $216.25. Pick Five Pool $362,474.

LUCY DE stalked inside then between foes, continued a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, came out in the stretch, bid three deep under urging past midstretch then outside the runner-up, took a short lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. BOMBILATE close up stalking the pace off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took a short lead in upper stretch, fought back between horses past the eighth pole then just off the rail in deep stretch and continued willingly. HEAVENLY THOUGHT four wide on the hill, took the lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and until past midstretch and held third. SHAZARA pulled and drifted out on the dirt crossing, angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep, came four wide into the stretch, drifted to the far outside in the drive and just missed the show. HACKTIVISM also drifted out a bit on the dirt then angled in, stalked inside then a bit off the rail, split horses on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for a minor award. GINGA (ARG) chased three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ANTONINA (PER) pulled between horses early then chased between foes, continued just off the rail into and on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. DEMIGODDESS angled in and stalked the pace inside, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. QUIET NO MORE settled off the pace inside then just out from the fence, came out in the stretch and was not a threat.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.85 45.37 57.58 1:10.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Dream Tree 120 9 3 3–1 1–hd 1–2½ 1–ns Van Dyke 0.80 5 Midnight Bisou 120 5 8 7–½ 4–hd 2–½ 2–7 Pereira 21.10 6 Allianna 120 6 4 4–1½ 2–½ 3–1½ 3–1¾ Mn Garcia 8.90 3 Rancor 120 3 1 1–hd 3–1 4–2 4–1½ Talamo 36.00 1 Two Steps Faster 120 1 9 8–2 7–½ 6–3 5–2¾ Conner 93.70 2 Fantastic Girl 115 2 11 11 10–2 8–½ 6–1 Roman 10.70 7 Tea for Tam 120 7 5 6–hd 5–½ 5–1 7–1¾ Espinoza 6.20 4 Pacific Strike 122 4 10 9–1½ 8–1 7–2 8–1½ Theriot 12.40 13 Etching 120 11 2 5–hd 9–4 10–3½ 9–3 Prat 65.10 12 Turing Machine 120 10 7 10–1 11 11 10–3 Gutierrez 11.00 8 Haig's Factor 120 8 6 2–hd 6–2 9–1 11 Nakatani 18.60

9 DREAM TREE 3.60 3.00 2.60 5 MIDNIGHT BISOU 13.20 7.00 6 ALLIANNA 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9) $15.80 $1 EXACTA (9-5) $22.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-5-6-3) $1,701.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-5-6) $74.00

Winner–Dream Tree B.f.2 by Uncle Mo out of Afleet Maggi, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Mike Freeny & Pat Freeny (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred III, Ltd. Mutuel Pool $271,241 Daily Double Pool $30,080 Exacta Pool $163,578 Superfecta Pool $88,597 Trifecta Pool $104,974. Scratched–Beyond Pleasure, Cosita Mia. $1 Pick Three (9-3-9) paid $19.20. Pick Three Pool $38,961.

DREAM TREE had good early speed and dueled three deep, took a short lead leaving the turn, inched away in the stretch, kicked clear and just held under some late left handed urging. MIDNIGHT BISOU stalked between horses, split rivals on the turn and again into the stretch and surged late to just miss. ALLIANNA close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the turn to vie for command, continued just off the rail into the stretch and held third. RANCOR went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. TWO STEPS FASTER saved ground chasing the pace, came out past midstretch and did not rally. FANTASTIC GIRL stumbled badly at the start, settled inside then off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled in on the turn and improved position in the stretch. TEA FOR TAM stalked outside then three deep, continued alongside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. PACIFIC STRIKE chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. ETCHING stalked outside then four wide, dropped back on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. TURING MACHINE allowed to settle outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. HAIG'S FACTOR dueled between horses, fell back leaving the turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Starter Handicap. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.86 47.55 1:11.93 1:24.25 1:36.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Image of Joplin 122 3 2 2–2 2–2 1–hd 1–4 1–3¾ Pereira 3.60 3 Donji 124 2 5 4–1 4–1½ 4–2 2–½ 2–nk Desormeaux 1.30 8 City Steel 123 5 4 5–10 5–12 5–8 5–8 3–6 Talamo 5.60 1 DH–Getoffmyback 122 1 1 1–1 1–½ 2–2 3–1 4–2 Roman 7.40 7 DH–Tribal Roar 123 4 3 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 4–2 Maldonado 8.60 9 Shackleford Banks 124 6 7 7 7 6–4 6–9 6–13 Frey 7.80 10 Dream Police 117 7 6 6–1 6–1 7 7 7 Van Dyke 17.80

5 IMAGE OF JOPLIN 9.20 4.40 2.40 3 DONJI 3.00 2.40 8 CITY STEEL 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $17.20 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $12.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-3-8-1) $71.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-3-8-7) $71.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-8) $20.15

Winner–Image of Joplin Dbb.g.6 by Southern Image out of Sensitive Soul, by Bernstein. Bred by Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Allen Racing LLC, Miller, Andy and Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $216,778 Daily Double Pool $29,206 Exacta Pool $113,391 Superfecta Pool $53,138 Trifecta Pool $75,529. Scratched–Dadtaughtmewell, Dukes Up, Senator Robert. $1 Pick Three (3-9-5) paid $32.00. Pick Three Pool $30,298.

IMAGE OF JOPLIN stalked just off the rail, bid outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead a quarter mile out, kicked clear under left handed urging and proved best. DONJI saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and held second. CITY STEEL settled off the rail chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the place. GETOFFMYBACK sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail to the stretch and weakened. TRIBAL ROAR three deep early, raced close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and also weakened. SHACKLEFORD BANKS settled off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence leaving the backstretch, found the rail in the stretch and did not rally. DREAM POLICE unhurried a bit wide into the first turn, settled outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was not a factor.

EIGHTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.84 44.09 1:06.47 1:12.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Thorpe d'Oro 122 7 5 1–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 1–ns Maldonado 10.70 2 Impression 124 2 2 2–2½ 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1¼ Smith 3.00 9 Zipman 122 8 1 7–1 8–2½ 6–1 3–½ Bejarano 3.00 3 Cats Blame 122 3 7 5–hd 4–2 3–hd 4–hd Talamo 6.70 6 Uncle Billy 122 6 6 3–1 3–hd 4–3 5–2 Mn Garcia 10.20 4 Langham 124 4 8 6–1 5–hd 5–½ 6–1¾ Conner 6.70 5 Mesut 122 5 9 8–hd 7–hd 7–2 7–ns T Baze 39.10 10 Avalanche 122 9 4 9 9 8–1½ 8–7 Gonzalez 3.40 1 Dude's Dude 122 1 3 4–hd 6–1½ 9 9 Pena 113.80

7 THORPE D'ORO 23.40 10.00 5.80 2 IMPRESSION 4.40 3.00 9 ZIPMAN 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $155.80 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $64.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-2-9-3) $941.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-9-3-6) $5,270.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-9) $105.50

Winner–Thorpe d'Oro Dbb.c.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Liszy, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Besilu Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Secure Investments and Westside Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $258,068 Daily Double Pool $85,802 Exacta Pool $172,992 Superfecta Pool $108,028 Super High Five Pool $26,105 Trifecta Pool $134,153. Scratched–Little Juanito, New Dancer, Oiseau de Guerre, Starting Bloc, Williston Dude. $1 Pick Three (9-5-7) paid $138.60. Pick Three Pool $128,524. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-9/10/11-5-7) 1328 tickets with 4 correct paid $272.35. Pick Four Pool $474,048. $2 Pick Six (7-2/9-3-9/10/11-5-7) 64 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $94.80. Pick Six Pool $52,835. Pick Six Carryover $28,226. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-2/9-3-9/10/11-5-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $6,048.

THORPE D'ORO sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside the runner-up throughout, regained a slim advantage in the stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. IMPRESSION went up inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the hill, fought back along the rail through a long, hard drive and continued gamely to the end. ZIPMAN chased outside then alongside a rival on the hill, came four wide into the stretch and finished well to get the show. CATS BLAME between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came off the rail in the stretch and was edged for third late. UNCLE BILLY had speed off the rail then stalked four wide, angled in alongside a rival on the hill and into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. LANGHAM tugged his way between horses then three deep, angled in and stalked outside a rival to the stretch and lacked the needed rally, then collapsed on the clubhouse turn while being pulled up and was vanned off. MESUT pulled early, chased a bit off the rail then steadied and angled in midway on the hill, came out leaving the hill and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. AVALANCHE settled outside a rival then inside, came out in upper stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and did not rally. DUDE'S DUDE saved ground chasing the pace, hopped then bobbled onto the dirt crossing, came out some in the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.