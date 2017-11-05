Racing! Gun Runner is this year's Breeders' Cup Classic champion

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 4. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 4th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Goldikova Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.47 48.11 1:11.89 1:23.70 1:35.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Kitten's Roar 121 7 7 5–1 4–1 4–1 1–hd 1–2¼ Velazquez 3.10 4 Thundering Sky 121 4 8 7–½ 7–½ 6–1 3–1 2–ns Maragh 22.20 1 On Leave 121 1 12 11–1 10–½ 8–hd 5–hd 3–1 Ortiz, Jr. 3.20 3 Malibu Stacy 121 3 13 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 2–1½ 4–½ Franco 49.70 5 Laseen 121 5 5 13–2½ 13–2½ 13–1½ 10–1½ 5–1¼ Espinoza 71.30 9 Majestic Heat 121 9 9 10–½ 9–½ 10–½ 7–½ 6–½ Prat 10.90 11 Aljazzi 123 11 14 12–½ 12–1 12–½ 11–1 7–¾ Atzeni 8.60 13 Corps de Ballet 122 13 6 6–½ 8–1 9–hd 9–hd 8–½ Nakatani 40.60 12 Mrs McDougal 121 12 1 8–1 6–½ 5–½ 8–½ 9–¾ Castellano 19.00 6 Hillhouse High 123 6 2 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 4–hd 10–hd Desormeaux 20.70 10 Madame Stripes 121 10 10 9–hd 11–1½ 11–1½ 12–1 11–1 Talamo 6.20 14 Sassy Little Lila 121 14 4 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–½ 6–1 12–1 Saez 12.80 2 Laur Net 121 2 11 14 14 14 14 13–1¾ Carmouche 107.70 8 Goldy Espony 121 8 3 4–½ 5–½ 7–½ 13–½ 14 Smith 8.80

7 KITTEN'S ROAR 8.20 4.60 3.20 4 THUNDERING SKY 16.60 8.60 1 ON LEAVE 3.00

$1 EXACTA (7-4) $64.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-3) $4,253.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-1) $104.20

Winner–Kitten's Roar Dbb.m.5 by Kitten's Joy out of Bambolina, by War Chant. Bred by Dapple Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Michael J. Maker. Owner: Ramsey, Kenneth L. and Sarah K.. Mutuel Pool $1,169,494 Exacta Pool $957,773 Superfecta Pool $327,233 Trifecta Pool $627,215. Scratched–none.

KITTEN'S ROAR angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to take the lead in midstretch and won clear under some urging. THUNDERING SKY in a bit tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and edged foes for second three deep on the line. ON LEAVE saved ground stalking the pace, came out past midstretch and split foes for the show. MALIBU STACY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back past midstretch and was edged late for third. LASEEN (IRE) pulled and was in tight nearing the first turn, chased inside, came out into the stretch and again past midstretch and bested the others. MAJESTIC HEAT pulled early, angled in and chased between horses, continued outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ALJAZZI (GB) a step slow to begin, angled in and settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. CORPS DE BALLET chased three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MRS MCDOUGAL angled in and stalked between horses, was blocked off heels from upper to midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. HILLHOUSE HIGH close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. MADAME STRIPES (ARG) chased outside, went four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and did not rally. SASSY LITTLE LILA had speed four wide then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened between horses. LAUR NET unhurried early, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and did not rally. GOLDY ESPONY (FR) stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Golden State Juvenile Stakes'. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds. Time 22.30 45.24 1:10.73 1:24.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bookies Luck 122 6 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–ns Desormeaux 1.60 1 Smokem 120 1 6 7 7 4–hd 2–4½ Roman 1.60 5 Lucky Romano 118 5 3 4–1 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ T Baze 12.70 3 Campaigner 120 3 7 6–hd 6–1 6–14 4–¾ Pereira 14.10 2 Night At the Opera 120 2 5 3–½ 2–1 2–1½ 5–ns Van Dyke 2.90 7 Ministersdontparty 120 7 4 5–hd 4–1½ 5–2 6–26 Franco 34.00 4 Lucky Pegasus 118 4 2 2–½ 5–hd 7 7 Ochoa 71.20

6 BOOKIES LUCK 5.20 3.00 2.40 1 SMOKEM 2.60 2.20 5 LUCKY ROMANO 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $21.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $5.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-1-5-3) $104.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-5) $17.55

Winner–Bookies Luck Dbb.c.2 by Lucky Pulpit out of Book'em Babe, by Johannesburg. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry Williams (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $862,346 Daily Double Pool $303,483 Exacta Pool $610,020 Superfecta Pool $238,881 Trifecta Pool $442,203. Scratched–Schulace.

BOOKIES LUCK was away in good order, disputed the pace three deep, battled on determinedly through a prolonged drive and was all out to prevail by the narrowest margin. SMOKEM settled saving ground, was caught in tight and steadied inside the seven-sixteenths marker, tipped out and around the tiring LUCKY PEGASUS on the turn, angled out further into the stretch, finished full of run and was getting to the winner with every stride. LUCKY ROMANO restless in the gate, was forwardly placed between runners, waited in traffic leaving the turn, found a seam nearing the furlong marker and kept on fairly well to earn the minor award. CAMPAIGNER bobbled at the start, was reluctant to settle between rivals, shifted out four wide on the turn, was fanned further out into the stretch, churned on and improved position late. NIGHT AT THE OPERA contested the pace along the inside to the final furlong and succumbed. MINISTERSDONTPARTY contended four wide to the stretch and flattened. LUCKY PEGASUS was forwardly between horses leaving the chute, but stopped after a half.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Qatar Juvenile Turf Sprint Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.34 45.51 57.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Declarationofpeace 120 9 7 12 12 8–hd 1–hd Moore 14.20 5 Sound And Silence 120 5 10 7–1 6–hd 4–hd 2–½ Buick 3.30 8 Out of The Flames 117 8 12 11–1½ 11–½ 9–hd 3–1¼ Prat 19.00 7 Corinthia Knight 120 7 6 6–hd 7–1½ 5–1½ 4–ns Morris 24.60 10 March X Press 119 10 5 9–½ 9–hd 11–hd 5–½ Castellano 3.90 11 Elizabeth Darcy 118 11 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 6–1¼ Ortiz 39.30 6 Treasuring 117 6 2 10–hd 10–1½ 12 7–nk Murphy 45.50 1 Fairyland 118 1 11 2–½ 3–1 2–hd 8–½ Ortiz, Jr. 6.30 4 El Dulce 118 4 1 3–hd 5–hd 10–hd 9–nk Velazquez 9.50 12 Majestic Dunhill 118 12 4 5–1 4–hd 7–½ 10–½ Franco 29.90 3 Count Alexander 122 3 8 8–1 8–hd 6–hd 11–½ Nakatani 4.90 2 McErin 118 2 9 4–hd 2–hd 3–1 12 Espinoza 7.30

9 DECLARATIONOFPEACE 30.40 13.80 8.80 5 SOUND AND SILENCE (GB) 5.40 4.40 8 OUT OF THE FLAMES (GB) 9.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $79.60 $1 EXACTA (9-5) $73.90 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-5-8-7) $9,555.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-5-8) $464.75

Winner–Declarationofpeace Dbb.c.2 by War Front out of Serena's Cat, by Storm Cat. Bred by Dell Ridge Farm, LLC & Hill N DaleEquine Holdings, Inc (KY). Trainer: Aidan P. O'Brien. Owner: Magnier, Mrs. John, Tabor, Mr. Michael and Smith, Mr. Derrick. Mutuel Pool $1,363,341 Daily Double Pool $167,521 Exacta Pool $1,030,125 Superfecta Pool $338,020 Trifecta Pool $668,834. Scratched–Burnside, Factorofwon, Good Guy Bad Guy, Mourinho. $1 Pick Three (7-6-9) paid $191.50. Pick Three Pool $451,887.

DECLARATIONOFPEACE settled off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, rallied between horses through the stretch and was struck by the whip of the runner-up in deep stretch but got up late. SOUND AND SILENCE (GB) stalked inside, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch, rallied outside to a short lead in deep stretch but was caught late. OUT OF THE FLAMES (GB) broke slowly, settled just off the rail then inside, came out in the stretch and rallied between rivals. CORINTHIA KNIGHT (IRE) pulled and stalked between rivals to the stretch, came out in the drive and was outfinished. MARCH X PRESS chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and found her best stride late. ELIZABETH DARCY (IRE) dueled three deep fought back in the stretch and between foes past midstretch and was outfinished. TREASURING (GB) stalked between horses, remained between foes in midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. FAIRYLAND had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. EL DULCE stalked between horses then three deep between foes on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. MAJESTIC DUNHILL was in a good position tracking the pace outside then four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. COUNT ALEXANDER saved ground chasing the pace, was blocked off heels from midstretch to deep stretch, steadied and could not recover. MCERIN pulled his way along to duel between rivals, battled between foes in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $2,000,000. '14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.79 46.72 1:11.38 1:38.30 1:45.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Caledonia Road 122 12 13 8–hd 9–1 7–1 2–hd 1–3¼ Smith 17.30 9 Alluring Star 122 9 3 2–1 2–1 1–½ 1–2 2–nk Talamo 8.30 5 Blonde Bomber 122 5 12 13 13 9–½ 6–hd 3–1¾ Lezcano 30.20 13 Separationofpowers 122 13 11 3–hd 3–1 3–1½ 4–1 4–½ Ortiz 5.00 8 Piedi Bianchi 122 8 4 6–1½ 6–2 6–2 5–hd 5–hd Gutierrez 17.80 11 Wonder Gadot 122 11 9 11–hd 8–½ 8–2½ 7–1½ 6–1 Husbands 12.30 7 Moonshine Memories 122 7 1 1–1 1–hd 2–1½ 3–hd 7–2¼ Prat 2.40 3 Princess Warrior 122 3 5 10–1 12–2 10–½ 9–1 8–6½ Hernandez, Jr. 19.20 4 Gio Game 122 4 6 5–1 5–½ 5–hd 10–3½ 9–nk Franco 11.50 6 Stainless 122 6 10 12–3 11–1 12–5 11–4 10–9¼ Velazquez 33.80 1 Heavenly Love 122 1 2 4–hd 4–½ 4–1 8–1 11–10¾ Leparoux 3.80 10 Maya Malibu 122 10 7 9–1 7–1 11–1½ 12–3 12–3½ Castellano 28.50 2 Tell Your Mama 122 2 8 7–½ 10–½ 13 13 13 Desormeaux 89.50

12 CALEDONIA ROAD 36.60 15.40 9.80 9 ALLURING STAR 10.40 7.20 5 BLONDE BOMBER 15.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-12) $627.00 $1 EXACTA (12-9) $196.10 $1 SUPERFECTA (12-9-5-13) $29,371.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-9-5) $2,289.95

Winner–Caledonia Road B.f.2 by Quality Road out of Come a Callin, by Dixie Union. Bred by Vegso Racing Stable (FL). Trainer: Ralph E. Nicks. Owner: Zoom and Fish Stable Inc., Spiring, Charlie and Newtown Anner Stud. Mutuel Pool $2,549,342 Daily Double Pool $230,951 Exacta Pool $1,906,495 Superfecta Pool $642,031 Trifecta Pool $1,284,632. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-9-12) paid $790.50. Pick Three Pool $248,987.

CALEDONIA ROAD settled five wide, came under a ride with three furlongs to run, made a sweeping move five wide through the second turn, reeled in ALLURING STAR a sixteenth out and drew away. ALLURING STAR shadowed the leader four wide, took over leaving the second turn, opened clear into the stretch, was unable to go on with the winner through the drive, then was fully extended to just hold the place. BLONDE BOMBER was unhurried, responded when roused near the three furlong marker, worked her away forward four wide through the second turn, shifted out five wide into the stretch, continued on well to earn the show. SEPARATIONOFPOWERS tracked four wide, was collared between runners entering the stretch, moved out a bit to find room nearing the eighth pole, but failed to sustain her run. PIEDI BIANCHI contended three wide, got through between rivals entering the stretch but failed to make headway. WONDER GADOT was allowed to settle, advanced between horses, came four wide, was caught in tight when SEPARATIONOFPOWERS came out in midstretch, checked and altered course to the outside, but lacked a response thereafter. MOONSHINE MEMORIES opened clear and angled in to dictate terms, was headed a quarter out, stayed on to the final furlong and retreated. PRINCESS WARRIOR was unhurried, settled saving ground, tipped out and finished with a belated improvement. GIO GAME contended to the outside of stablemate HEAVENLY LOVE for six furlongs and tired. STAINLESS tucked in to save ground, but lacked a response when called upon. HEAVENLY LOVE was forwardly placed along the inside, came up empty leaving the second turn, faded fast and was not urged through the final furlong. MAYA MALIBU settled under a snug hold, stopped after six furlongs, eased to the wire but walked off. TELL YOUR MAMA settled along the inside, was through before going six furlong, drifted well out into the stretch, eased to the wire but walked off.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.98 44.57 56.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Stormy Liberal 126 4 6 6–½ 5–1 4–hd 1–hd Rosario 30.20 7 Richard's Boy 126 7 3 3–hd 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ Prat 13.90 1 Disco Partner 126 1 9 9–1 11–4 7–1 3–½ Ortiz, Jr. 5.10 11 Bucchero 126 11 2 2–2 3–1 3–hd 4–ns De La Cruz 29.70 12 Pure Sensation 126 12 10 1–1 1–1 1–½ 5–ns Carmouche 11.60 6 Marsha 123 6 11 8–½ 8–1 6–½ 6–½ Morris 6.10 2 Holding Gold 126 2 5 11–1½ 10–½ 10–1½ 7–¾ Franco 17.40 5 Washington DC 126 5 12 12 12 9–½ 8–nk Moore 27.60 8 Cotai Glory 126 8 1 7–1 7–hd 8–½ 9–nk Murphy 54.70 3 Lady Aurelia 121 3 7 4–1 4–½ 5–1 10–½ Velazquez 0.90 10 Hogy 126 10 4 10–1½ 9–½ 12 11–2 Ortiz 23.30 9 Mongolian Saturday 126 9 8 5–1 6–½ 11–½ 12 Geroux 66.10

4 STORMY LIBERAL 62.40 26.60 15.60 7 RICHARD'S BOY 13.00 7.40 1 DISCO PARTNER 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-4) $934.20 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $277.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-7-1-11) $20,311.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-1) $660.20

Winner–Stormy Liberal B.g.5 by Stormy Atlantic out of Vassar, by Royal Academy. Bred by Dapple Bloodstock &Gryphon Investments LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $2,726,989 Daily Double Pool $375,589 Exacta Pool $1,681,113 Superfecta Pool $590,235 Trifecta Pool $1,182,333. Scratched–Guns Loaded, Paquita Coqueta (CHI). $1 Pick Three (9-12-4) paid $6,182.40. Pick Three Pool $457,708. 50-Cent Pick Four (6/8-9-12-4) 4 correct paid $8,332.05. Pick Four Pool $1,187,331. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-6/8-9-12-4) 5 correct paid $61,620.60. Pick Five Pool $2,281,606.

STORMY LIBERAL stalked the pace inside, came out in midstretch and rallied under some late left handed urging to get up on the line. RICHARD'S BOY close up stalking the pace outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter in the stretch, took a short advantage past midstretch and was edged in the final stride. DISCO PARTNER saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch and got up for the show. BUCCHERO had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, stalked on the turn and into the stretch, lacked room in midstretch, came out off heels and was edged for third. PURE SENSATION four wide early, angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the turn, fought back along the rail through the final furlong and was edged late for a minor award. MARSHA (IRE) stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, was in close off heels leaving the turn, came out in the stretch and found her best stride late. HOLDING GOLD chased outside a rival, split horses leaving the turn and again into the stretch and was outfinished. WASHINGTON DC (IRE) broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in for the turn, continued inside in the stretch and finished with some interest. COTAI GLORY (GB) stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. LADY AURELIA between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then outside the winner leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch and weakened late. HOGY chased outside then three deep on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MONGOLIAN SATURDAY stalked outside then alongside a rival, went three deep leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick.

SIXTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.84 44.35 1:09.56 1:22.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Bar of Gold 124 5 2 12–½ 13–2 4–1 1–ns Ortiz, Jr. 66.70 14 Ami's Mesa 124 14 12 7–½ 5–½ 1–1 2–1 Contreras 18.10 1 Carina Mia 124 1 10 8–½ 6–hd 2–hd 3–2½ Castellano 20.20 12 Skye Diamonds 124 12 8 6–½ 4–½ 5–½ 4–hd Pereira 6.40 13 Princess Karen 122 13 6 2–1 2–1 3–½ 5–2¾ Leparoux 87.10 2 Paulassilverlining 124 2 11 9–1 10–hd 8–3 6–½ Ortiz 13.30 11 Unique Bella 122 11 5 1–½ 1–1 6–2 7–2¼ Smith 1.10 4 Finest City 124 4 7 3–½ 3–½ 7–1 8–4½ Nakatani 18.90 9 Finley'sluckycharm 124 9 1 5–½ 8–1 11–hd 9–¾ Hernandez, Jr. 7.80 7 By the Moon 124 7 3 10–½ 12–1 10–1½ 10–ns Maragh 18.00 10 Highway Star 124 10 13 4–hd 7–1½ 9–hd 11–4¼ Arroyo 18.00 6 Proper Discretion 124 6 4 13–2½ 9–hd 14 12–ns Desormeaux 74.30 3 Curlin's Approval 124 3 14 14 14 13–½ 13–22½ Saez 21.90 8 Constellation 124 8 9 11–½ 11–hd 12–½ 14 Prat 16.20

5 BAR OF GOLD 135.40 44.20 21.60 14 AMI'S MESA 16.20 11.00 1 CARINA MIA 11.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $2,546.40 $1 EXACTA (5-14) $1,030.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-14-1-12) $176,369.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-14-1) $6,926.75

Winner–Bar of Gold Dbb.m.5 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Khancord Kid, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Chester Broman & Mary R. Broman (NY). Trainer: John C. Kimmel. Owner: Broman, Sr., Chester and Mary. Mutuel Pool $3,229,458 Daily Double Pool $321,694 Exacta Pool $2,254,220 Superfecta Pool $810,667 Trifecta Pool $1,559,565. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (12-4-5) paid $29,340.10. Pick Three Pool $915,133.

BAR OF GOLD settled saving ground, took closer order into the turn, worked her way to the outside nearing the quarter pole, dug in under stern urging and surpassed AMI'S MESA in the final jump. AMI'S MESA settled in hand five wide while never far back, launched a bold bid leaving the turn, took over and opened clear entering the stretch, continued on determinedly but was denied in the last bob. CARINA MIA attended the pace along the inside, tipped out and made her run between horses, split rivals and loomed large a furlong from home but failed to sustain the drive. SKYE DIAMONDS contended five wide, but weakened slightly during the drive and gave way. PRINCESS KAREN chased three wide between horses to the stretch and faltered. PAULASSILVERLINING was allowed to settle, advanced between runners on the turn, angled out entering the stretch and improved position. UNIQUE BELLA was away in good order, set the pace off of the inside, was headed leaving the turn and gave way readily. FINEST CITY was close up along the inside to the stretch and tired. FINLEY'SLUCKYCHARM contended between horses for a half and retreated. BY THE MOON settled between horses, steadied from tight quarters nearing the three-eighths pole and failed to threaten thereafter. HIGHWAY STAR was forwardly placed three deep, steadied slightly midway through the turn and came up empty. PROPER DISCRETION made an early move six wide, but stopped leaving the turn. CURLIN'S APPROVAL stumbled at the start to get away well behind her field and was never a factor. CONSTELLATION was allowed to settle, was fanned eight wide leaving the turn, stopped and was eased to the wire but walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.86 47.50 1:11.42 1:35.87 1:47.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Wuheida 121 5 14 3–1 3–1 3–1 1–1 1–1 Buick 11.20 14 Rhododendron 121 14 11 12–½ 12–hd 10–½ 6–½ 2–¾ Moore 5.60 6 Cambodia 124 6 2 4–1½ 4–1 2–½ 2–hd 3–hd Van Dyke 11.40 7 Dacita 124 7 7 14 14 14 13–1 4–ns Rosario 16.90 10 Queen's Trust 124 10 13 13–1½ 11–1 12–1 10–hd 5–1¼ Dettori 15.30 1 War Flag 124 1 4 11–½ 13–2½ 13–2 9–hd 6–½ Ortiz 18.40 9 Lady Eli 124 9 3 6–½ 7–1 7–½ 7–1 7–ns Ortiz, Jr. 1.50 2 Senga 121 2 8 5–½ 5–hd 5–1 4–hd 8–ns Pasquier 14.10 8 Grand Jete 124 8 10 10–½ 9–1 9–½ 8–½ 9–1¼ Castellano 11.60 11 Nezwaah 124 11 12 9–½ 8–1 8–1 5–2 10–1½ Atzeni 44.40 4 Zipessa 124 4 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1 3–½ 11–1½ Bravo 37.90 3 Birdie Gold 121 3 6 8–hd 10–1½ 11–½ 12–hd 12–1½ Smith 31.80 13 Goodyearforroses 124 13 5 7–hd 6–½ 6–hd 14 13–8¼ Nakatani 30.60 12 Avenge 124 12 9 2–1 2–1 4–½ 11–½ 14 Prat 19.70

5 WUHEIDA (GB) 24.40 12.40 8.60 14 RHODODENDRON (IRE) 9.40 6.80 6 CAMBODIA 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $2,456.60 $1 EXACTA (5-14) $86.70 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-14-6-7) $8,635.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-14-6) $529.20

Winner–Wuheida (GB) Ch.f.3 by Dubawi (IRE) out of Hibaayeb (GB), by Singspiel (IRE). Bred by Darley (GB). Trainer: Charles Appleby. Owner: Godolphin Stable Lessee. Mutuel Pool $3,766,031 Daily Double Pool $442,837 Exacta Pool $2,556,725 Superfecta Pool $855,008 Trifecta Pool $1,705,780. Scratched–Kitten's Roar, Responsibleforlove (IRE). $1 Pick Three (4-5-5) paid $27,082.10. Pick Three Pool $479,471.

WUHEIDA (GB) between foes early, angled in and stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, kicked clear under left handed urging and held. RHODODENDRON (IRE) eight wide in the chute, settled three deep then outside a rival, found the inside into the stretch, split horses in the drive and finished well toward the inside. CAMBODIA chased three deep then outside a rival, went up three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also finished well to gain the show. DACITA (CHI) settled outside a rival then saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and closed willingly late to be edged for third. QUEEN'S TRUST (GB) chased between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and closed late between foes. WAR FLAG saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. LADY ELI bumped several times between horses in the chute and steadied back between foes onto the main course, stalked between horses, came four wide into the stretch and had a mild late bid. SENGA saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GRAND JETE (GB) bumped and steadied between rivals in the chute, chased between horses then outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. NEZWAAH (GB) broke slowly, angled in and chased inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick along the rail. ZIPESSA sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. BIRDIE GOLD saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and did not rally. GOODYEARFORROSES (IRE) seven wide in the chute, angled in and chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. AVENGE six wide in the chute, angled in and stalked off the rail then outside the winner on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $1,500,000. 'TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.82 44.61 56.56 1:08.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Roy H 126 8 3 3–½ 2–½ 2–2 1–1 Desormeaux 4.90 10 Imperial Hint 126 10 1 2–1 1–1 1–½ 2–2 Castellano 4.30 6 Mind Your Biscuits 126 6 10 10 10 7–hd 3–1¼ Rosario 9.40 3 American Pastime 124 3 4 4–½ 5–1½ 3–½ 4–nk Nakatani 14.50 9 Ransom the Moon 126 9 6 5–½ 4–½ 4–2 5–3¼ Prat 17.90 2 Drefong 126 2 5 8–2½ 6–½ 5–hd 6–2½ Smith 1.40 1 Calculator 126 1 9 9–3 7–2½ 8–hd 7–2¼ Velazquez 32.50 5 Whitmore 126 5 7 6–1 9–½ 10 8–½ Franco 20.50 4 B Squared 124 4 8 7–hd 8–hd 9–2½ 9–1½ Gutierrez 51.60 7 Takaful 124 7 2 1–hd 3–hd 6–hd 10 Ortiz 8.60

8 ROY H 11.80 5.00 3.60 10 IMPERIAL HINT 5.20 4.00 6 MIND YOUR BISCUITS 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $160.80 $1 EXACTA (8-10) $25.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-10-6-3) $1,095.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-10-6) $84.40

Winner–Roy H B.g.5 by More Than Ready out of Elusive Diva, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Ramona S. Bass, LLC. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch and Bernsen, David A.. Mutuel Pool $3,381,731 Daily Double Pool $555,260 Exacta Pool $2,109,856 Superfecta Pool $753,225 Trifecta Pool $1,463,242. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-5-8) paid $9,903.40. Pick Three Pool $1,096,072. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-5-5-8) 4 correct paid $289,005.40. Pick Four Pool $2,272,356.

ROY H tracked four wide, ranged up to engage IMPERIAL HINT entering the stretch, shook off that one inside the furlong marker, opened clear and was in hand the final yards. The latter prompted the issue four wide, took over leaving the turn, dug in to meet the challenge of ROY H nearing the furlong marker, was unable to go on with that one late but kept on well to safely hold the place. MIND YOUR BISCUITS broke a bit slow, was unhurried into stride, wheeled out seven wide leaving the turn, kicked on well but was left with too much to do. AMERICAN PASTIME was forwardly placed toward the inside, shifted out entering the stretch, but flattened in the final furlong. RANSOM THE MOON contended five wide to the final furlong and faltered. DREFONG settled toward the inside, angled out leaving the turn, but toiled without progress through the stretch. CALCULATOR was unhurried along the inside, moved out six wide after a half, was caught in tight between rivals and failed to make headway. WHITMORE was jostled between horses early, came four wide but failed to respond. B SQUARED exchanged bumps with WHITMORE early, settled saving ground, but showed little. TAKAFUL sped to the fore to dictate terms, was headed before going a half and gave way readily.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Mile'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.30 45.65 1:10.04 1:22.36 1:34.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 World Approval 126 5 6 5–½ 5–½ 3–hd 2–1 1–1¼ Velazquez 2.70 4 Lancaster Bomber 123 4 4 4–½ 4–hd 4–½ 3–hd 2–hd Heffernan 13.00 13 Blackjackcat 126 13 14 11–1 12–1½ 9–½ 8–1 3–nk Desormeaux 19.00 8 Suedois 126 8 7 6–½ 6–1 6–hd 4–hd 4–ns Tudhope 8.10 10 Ribchester 126 10 11 9–½ 7–hd 7–½ 7–½ 5–hd Buick 3.50 6 Zelzal 126 6 8 7–½ 8–½ 8–½ 6–½ 6–nk Benoist 9.40 14 Karar 126 14 10 12–½ 13–1 12–½ 9–hd 7–½ Dettori 60.80 7 Om 126 7 1 8–1 9–1½ 10–½ 10–hd 8–½ Van Dyke 24.50 11 Ballagh Rocks 126 11 12 13–½ 11–hd 11–½ 11–1½ 9–ns Lezcano 16.90 2 Heart to Heart 126 2 2 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–1 10–ns Leparoux 15.90 12 Roly Poly 120 12 13 14 14 14 12–hd 11–4½ Moore 8.40 1 Midnight Storm 126 1 3 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 5–½ 12–1¼ T Baze 23.50 3 Mr. Roary 126 3 5 10–hd 10–½ 13–½ 13–½ 13–1½ Conner 61.40 9 Home of The Brave 126 9 9 3–hd 3–½ 5–hd 14 14 Smith 27.50

5 WORLD APPROVAL 7.40 4.80 3.80 4 LANCASTER BOMBER 13.60 8.00 13 BLACKJACKCAT 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $45.20 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $48.50 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-13-8) $6,406.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-13) $528.85

Winner–World Approval Grr.g.5 by Northern Afleet out of Win Approval, by With Approval. Bred by Live Oak Stud (FL). Trainer: Mark E. Casse. Owner: Live Oak Plantation. Mutuel Pool $3,462,021 Daily Double Pool $415,478 Exacta Pool $2,189,747 Superfecta Pool $764,842 Trifecta Pool $1,481,257. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-8-5) paid $310.10. Pick Three Pool $1,004,721.

WORLD APPROVAL stalked between horses, came out three deep into the stretch, rallied to the front under urging a sixteenth out and proved best. LANCASTER BOMBER saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, waited off heels in midstretch then split foes and got up for second. BLACKJACKCAT chased four wide on the first turn and outside on the backstretch, went up four wide on the second turn and had the rider lose the whip five wide into the stretch but finished well. SUEDOIS (FR) between foes early, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and finished with interest between foes. RIBCHESTER (IRE) chased the pace between horses to the stretch and also continued willingly between rivals late. ZELZAL (FR) stalked a bit off the rail then inside, steadied off heels in midstretch, went around the pacesetter past midstretch and continued willingly late. KARAR (GB) chased three deep then outside a rival, was in a bit tight off heels on the second turn, came out five wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. OM pulled between horses then chased three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BALLAGH ROCKS angled in and settled between horses chasing the pace, waited off heels into the stretch and again in deep stretch and continued on between foes late. HEART TO HEART had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away but weakened in the final sixteenth. ROLY POLY angled in outside a rival then chased inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MIDNIGHT STORM dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, steadied while weakening past the eight pole and fell back. MR. ROARY saved ground chasing the pace, steadied sharply midway on the second turn and lacked a rally. HOME OF THE BRAVE (IRE) prompted the pace three deep, stalked outside foes leaving the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $2,000,000. 'Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile'. Stakes. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds. Time 22.83 46.75 1:12.04 1:36.99 1:43.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Good Magic 122 6 1 3–½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 1–1 1–4¼ Ortiz 11.50 2 Solomini 122 2 11 2–2 2–2½ 1–1 2–3 2–1 Prat 9.80 11 Bolt d'Oro 122 11 9 11–3 9–1½ 8–1½ 3–1 3–8¼ Nakatani 0.70 4 Givemeaminit 122 4 6 6–hd 7–½ 6–½ 4–½ 4–2¼ Castellano 63.00 7 The Tabulator 122 7 4 4–2 3–hd 3–½ 5–2 5–hd Valdivia, Jr. 32.60 12 Hollywood Star 122 12 8 12 12 10–hd 8–3 6–4¼ Rosario 36.70 3 Firenze Fire 122 3 3 7–hd 8–1 5–hd 7–1 7–5¼ Ortiz, Jr. 11.40 9 Hazit 122 9 5 5–hd 5–hd 9–2 11–5 8–4 Velazquez 46.70 5 Free Drop Billy 122 5 12 8–1½ 6–hd 7–½ 9–½ 9–½ Albarado 7.30 1 U S Navy Flag 122 1 10 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 6–½ 10–6¾ Moore 7.70 10 Golden Dragon 122 10 2 9–hd 10–2 12 12 11–hd Roman 57.50 8 Bahamian 122 8 7 10–½ 11–1½ 11–2½ 10–1 12 Gutierrez 85.20

6 GOOD MAGIC 25.00 9.40 5.60 2 SOLOMINI 8.40 4.40 11 BOLT D'ORO 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $85.20 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $67.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-2-11-4) $5,313.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-11) $114.70

Winner–Good Magic Ch.c.2 by Curlin out of Glinda the Good, by Hard Spun. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $3,458,374 Daily Double Pool $419,517 Exacta Pool $2,074,687 Superfecta Pool $831,743 Trifecta Pool $1,462,925. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-5-6) paid $264.30. Pick Three Pool $889,641.

GOOD MAGIC attended the pace off of the inside, tipped out a bit further and split rivals to launch his bid, struck the front entering the stretch and swiftly drew away. SOLOMINI disputed the pace four wide, was unable to go on with the winner through the final furlong, but kept on well following a long drive and preserved the runner up spot. BOLT D'ORO bobbled at the start, was hung seven wide into the first turn, ranged into striking distance on the second turn while remaining widest, loomed a danger entering stretch but was unable to bridge the gap. GIVEMEAMINIT was hustled along between horses, came three wide to make a mild bid, but weakened during the drive and lost ground to the top three. THE TABULATOR tracked four wide, came five wide to make a mild bid, but flattened between rivals and faded. HOLLYWOOD STAR angled in at once to save ground, came under a ride with three furlongs to run, angled out entering the stretch and improved position. FIRENZE FIRE settled off of the inside, entered the stretch four wide but lacked a response when called upon. HAZIT contended between horses, came up empty on the second turn, drifted out and faded. FREE DROP BILLY settled saving ground, moved up to make a mild bid, but tired after six furlongs and dropped out. U S NAVY FLAG contested the pace off of the inside for six furlongs and stopped. GOLDEN DRAGON broke through the gate prior to the start, was allowed to settle six wide, but lacked a response when called upon. BAHAMIAN was unhurried off of the inside and was never a factor.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $4,000,000. 'Longines Breeders' Cup Turf'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.69 48.33 1:12.86 1:38.00 2:02.44 2:26.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Talismanic 126 1 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–½ 5–hd 3–½ 1–½ Barzalona 14.10 12 Beach Patrol 126 11 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 2–2 1–½ 2–nk Rosario 3.40 3 Highland Reel 126 3 3–1½ 3–1 3–1 3–½ 4–2 3–1½ Moore 1.40 13 Sadler's Joy 126 12 13 13 13 8–½ 6–hd 4–1½ Leparoux 16.60 9 Seventh Heaven 123 8 11–½ 11–1 12–½ 13 9–1 5–hd Heffernan 12.30 2 Bullards Alley 126 2 6–hd 7–½ 8–½ 9–½ 8–1½ 6–1½ Castellano 23.60 7 Itsinthepost 126 6 10–2 9–½ 7–½ 4–1½ 5–½ 7–1 T Baze 25.70 6 Cliffs of Moher 122 5 9–½ 10–1½ 11–2 10–hd 11–2 8–½ Lordan 16.40 14 Oscar Performance 122 13 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 2–½ 9–nk Ortiz 22.10 4 Decorated Knight 126 4 7–½ 8–1 9–hd 11–½ 7–½ 10–1 Atzeni 11.30 10 Fanciful Angel 126 9 12–2 12–1½ 10–½ 6–hd 10–1 11–2¾ Ortiz, Jr. 22.10 8 Bigger Picture 126 7 8–1 6–hd 6–½ 12–hd 13 12–9¾ Velazquez 31.70 11 Hunt 126 10 4–½ 4–1 4–½ 7–1 12–2 13 Prat 38.00

1 TALISMANIC (GB) 30.20 10.80 6.40 12 BEACH PATROL 4.00 3.00 3 HIGHLAND REEL (IRE) 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $189.40 $1 EXACTA (1-12) $78.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-12-3-13) $2,592.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-12-3) $130.90

Winner–Talismanic (GB) Dbb.c.4 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Magic Mission (GB), by Machiavellian. Bred by Darley (GB). Trainer: Andre Fabre. Owner: Godolphin Stable Lessee. Mutuel Pool $4,255,294 Daily Double Pool $349,541 Exacta Pool $2,256,787 Superfecta Pool $792,878 Trifecta Pool $1,514,401. Scratched–Ulysses (IRE). $1 Pick Three (5-6-1) paid $638.50. Pick Three Pool $532,570.

TALISMANIC (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch, bid outside the runner-up to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. BEACH PATROL stalked outside a rival, bid outside the pacesetter to take the lead leaving the last turn, was floated out a bit into the stretch, inched away in midstretch then fought back inside the winner to the wire. HIGHLAND REEL (IRE) stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the final turn and into the stretch and went on willingly late. SADLER'S JOY angled in and settled a bit off the rail, came out leaving the backstretch, went four wide leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and finished with interest. SEVENTH HEAVEN (IRE) between horses early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch then angled in at the gap to the chute and finished with some interest. BULLARDS ALLEY pulled between horses early, chased between rivals to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ITSINTHEPOST (FR) also between rivals early, chased outside a rival then three deep on the last turn and four wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. CLIFFS OF MOHER (IRE) hesitated to be away behind the field, angled in and settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the final turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OSCAR PERFORMANCE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, dueled leaving the last turn, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened. DECORATED KNIGHT (GB) broke slowly, settled inside, went between rivals in deep stretch and did not rally. FANCIFUL ANGEL (IRE) broke in a bit, settled outside a rival, went up five wide into the last turn and four wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. BIGGER PICTURE was in a good position stalking the pace three deep, dropped back between foes on the final turn and weakened. HUNT (IRE) close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

TWELFTH RACE. 1¼ Mile. Purse: $6,000,000. 'Breeders' Cup Classic'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.50 46.31 1:10.50 1:35.03 2:01.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Gun Runner 126 5 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–1 1–2¼ Geroux 2.40 11 Collected 126 11 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2 2–2½ 2–2½ 2–1¼ Mn Garcia 5.90 8 West Coast 122 8 3–hd 4–1 3–2½ 3–2 3–2 3–½ Castellano 4.20 4 War Story 126 4 7–4½ 8–1½ 5–½ 4–4½ 4–1½ 4–2¼ Ortiz 56.10 1 DH–Arrogate 126 1 8–½ 7–½ 10–5½ 6–½ 6–4 5–12¼ Smith 2.10 9 DH–Gunnevera 122 9 9–1½ 10–5½ 8–hd 5–½ 5–1½ 5–12¼ Zayas 15.00 7 Churchill 122 7 4–hd 3–1 4–1 7–hd 7–½ 7–½ Moore 19.80 6 Mubtaahij 126 6 5–3 5–2½ 6–hd 9–3 8–3 8–4¼ Van Dyke 20.40 2 War Decree 122 2 10–2 9–½ 9–½ 11 10–1 9–10¾ Heffernan 44.80 10 Pavel 122 10 6–2 6–1 7–2½ 8–½ 9–2 10–7 Gutierrez 28.00 3 Win the Space 126 3 11 11 11 10–1½ 11 11 Talamo 78.70

5 GUN RUNNER 6.80 4.40 3.20 11 COLLECTED 5.60 4.00 8 WEST COAST 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $118.20 $1 DAILY DOUBLE (DISTAFF-CLASSIC DD 6-5) $18.70 $1 EXACTA (5-11) $17.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-11-8-4) $1,433.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-11-8-4-9) $4,090.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-11-8-4-1) $2,435.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-11-8) $32.25

Winner–Gun Runner Ch.c.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Quiet Giant, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Besilu Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen. Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Three Chimneys Farm. Mutuel Pool $7,522,411 Daily Double Pool $1,348,534 Daily Double Pool $628,940 Exacta Pool $3,880,075 Superfecta Pool $1,998,341 Super High Five Pool $294,834 Trifecta Pool $3,292,902. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-1-5) paid $707.80. Pick Three Pool $1,091,532. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6-1-5) 4 correct paid $1,257.15. Pick Four Pool $5,163,476. $2 Pick Six (5-8-5-6-1-5) 5 out of 6 paid $1,381.80. $2 Pick Six (5-8-5-6-1-5) 6 correct paid $388,423.60. Pick Six Pool $2,994,088.

GUN RUNNER had good early speed and dueled inside the runner-up but off the rail, fought back in the stretch, inched away under left handed urging past midstretch and won clear. COLLECTED angled in through the stretch the first time and dueled outside the winner, battled outside that one on the second turn and in the stretch and until past midstretch, then could not match strides late while clearly second best. WEST COAST steadied and exchanged bumps when in tight off heels in the stretch the first time, stalked outside then off the rail on the second turn and a bit wide into the stretch and just held third. WAR STORY chased off the rail then outside on the backstretch, continued four wide then off the inside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. ARROGATE ducked in at the start to be away slowly, settled inside then went between horses on the backstretch, came out into the second turn and five wide midway on that turn, angled in three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GUNNEVERA chased outside a rival, went up four wide on the second turn then angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked a further response. CHURCHILL (IRE) in tight between horses when exchanging bumps through the stretch the first time, chased outside a rival then inside and gave way in the stretch. MUBTAAHIJ (IRE) also in tight off heels while exchanging bumps early, chased off the rail then angled in on the first turn, came out into the backstretch, went between horses on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. WAR DECREE broke slowly, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and lacked a further response. PAVEL chased off the rail then went between horses on the backstretch and three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and gave way in the drive. WIN THE SPACE broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and into the second turn, came out into the stretch and failed to be a factor.