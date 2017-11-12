Racing! Quick, someone hustle over to the drugstore and get that film developed

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we ponder how long is too long to figure out a winner.
Though the feature Saturday at Del Mar was the $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes, the race that had everyone talking was the third, where stewards took well in excess of 10 minutes to call a race a dead heat. OK, I understand the need to get it right, but we have this fancy new piece of equipment called a computer that can cut things down to a pixel.
Kudos to Simon Bray and Dave Weaver of TVG, I think those were the guys, who wouldn’t let the issue die as we waited and waited.
In an interview with TVG’s Joaquin Jaime, who asked all the right questions, steward Scott Chaney said just to make sure, they called for the print of the finish rather than rely on the technology that allowed us to put a man on the moon. Well, he didn’t say the man on the moon part. But that’s what it sounded like.
Huh? You wanted a print and then what? Did you lay down a ruler across their noses and let your eyes to make the decision?
Hopefully there was a Walgreens or CVS with express Saturday service nearby to take the film to. You know, right next to the Blockbuster with the newspaper honor boxes in front.
Dog tracks with 50 people in attendance make decisions on races way quicker than that, and dogs have tiny cute noses sniffing their way around dimly lighted tracks.
Race tracks across the world do it quicker than in the richest country on the planet. Is it a matter of them not having the right equipment? If that’s the case raise the price of a hot dog or the popular Cuban sandwich by a nickel and it’ll be paid for almost as quick as it took them to make a decision on Saturday. (Hyperbole alert.)
You wonder if part of the problem was that the two horses were Ishi, the favorite at even money, and Minoso, a 50-1 shot. I’m not suggesting the stewards did anything but make the correct decision to make it a dead heat. I am not questioning their integrity. Repeat, am not. But, you wonder if it would have taken so long if it were an even-money horse and a 4-1, where the impact to the bettors wouldn’t have been so severe.
Hall of Fame jockey Kent Desormeaux ruffled some people in the industry when earlier this year he suggested that the finish line can move to fit what the stewards want. He called for an overhaul of the entire photo-finish process.
So, if the equipment is outdated, let’s get new equipment.
The digital finish line at Arlington Park in Chicago was cited as being state of the art. Well, if that technology is available let’s get it in the state that wants to be the best racing state in the country.
C’mon folks, it’s not that difficult.
Del Mar review
Greyvitos, whose name derived from his color, broke his maiden in superior style by winning the $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes for 2-year-olds over 7 furlongs. Trainer Adam Kitchingman added blinkers and it apparently helped as the colt went wire to wire over an impressive field of colts.
Favorite Mourinho, for trainer Bob Baffert, was poised to make a stretch run but Greyvitos showed no signs of tiring and won by 1½ lengths.
“I knew there was a lot of speed in the race but if I could get the jump on them then I would just go on,” said winning jockey Victor Espinoza. “The fractions were pretty quick but when the horse is doing it easy it doesn’t matter how fast you go.”
Greyvitos paid $41.80, $9.20 and $3.40. Mourinho returned $3.60 and $2.60 while Beautiful Shot, for Keith Desormeaux, paid $2.60 to show.
“I wasn’t surprised to see him on the lead,” Kitchingman said. “In his last race, he was climbing with the dirt hitting him and so I was OK with him on the lead today. … I also figured he’d like the seven furlongs. His next race will be the Futurity at Los Alamitos.”
Del Mar preview
After a rousing 5 ½-length down the hill turf win at Santa Anita, what better place to put How About Zero than 7 furlongs on the dirt in the $100,000 Betty Grable Stakes?
That’s why trainer Doug O’Neill has two more Kentucky Derby wins than any other trainer in this race. He knows stuff we don’t. The morning line in this race for fillies and mares 3 and up also respects that move making How About Zero the 3-1 favorite.
Zero won that Santa Anita race on Oct. 19 after a nine-month layoff.
“When she ran big last time, we found that she runs well fresh,” O’Neill’s chief assistant Leandro Mora told Del Mar publicity. “She’s a dual runner, she’s good on dirt or turf and this race the timing was perfect for her.
“She pretty much likes to be forwardly placed in her races, but that [strategy] will be up to Doug and [jockey] Mario [Gutierrez] when they get together in the paddock.”
A good rival will be Majestic Heat for Richard Mandella. She will be running her first dirt race and has won three of seven lifetimes races at Del Mar. She’s at 7-2, followed by Bad Ju Ju for lightning hot Peter Miller, at 4-1.
The six-horse race will be the eighth on a nine-race card, going off about 4 p.m. There are four turf races on Sunday, including two (seventh and ninth) with 14-horse fields.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Laurel, $100,000 Smart Halo Stakes, 2-year-old fillies, 6 furlongs. Winner: Take Charge Paula ($7.40 to win)
Laurel, $100,000 City of Laurel Stakes, 3 year olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Prince of Hempt ($12.80)
Laurel, $100,000 Safely Kept Stakes, 3-year-old fillies, 7 furlongs. Winner: Berned ($18.20)
Laurel, $100,000 James F. Lewis III Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: A Different Style ($12.60)
Aqueduct, Grade 3, $200,000 Red Smith Handicap, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on the turf. Winner: Spring Quality ($27.20)
Laurel, $100,000 Richard W. Small Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Afleet Willy ($8.60)
Woodbine, $125,000 Jammed Lovely Stakes, 3-year-old fillies, 7 furlongs. Winner: Ghostly Presence ($3.80)
Del Mar, Grade 3, $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Greyvitos ($41.80)
Churchill Downs, Grade 3, $100,000 Commonwealth Turf Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Mr. Misunderstood ($3.40)
Hawthorne, $100,000 Showtime Deb Stakes, 2-year-old fillies, 6 furlongs. Winner: Richie’slilwildcat ($3.60)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.
12:47 Aqueduct, $125,000 New York Stallion Series (Staten Island Division), fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Buegrass Jamboree (2-1)
1:38 Woodbine Grade 2, $175,000 Autumn Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Melmich (3-5)
4:00 Del Mar: $100,000 Betty Grable Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: How About Zero (3-1)
Bob Ike’s DM spot play
EIGHTH RACE: No. 2 Late 'n Left (8-1)
Hard-knocking filly from the low-profile Saavedra barn appears to be the controlling speed in this Cal-bred stakes race and has won three of four starts at Del Mar. Her overall record of five wins and five seconds from 16 career starts is excellent and she offers generous value if close to her morning line price.
Saturday’s result: Horseplayers' lament, running first and third in the exacta as Cool Bobby got the win but All Out Blitz could only manage a distant third.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA spot play
NINTH RACE: No. 3 Kissed By An Eagle (7-2)
He moved with terrific energy under a hand ride during the final 1/16 of last impressive trial win when only making fourth start this year. He has plenty of upside while the majority of his competitors have campaigned with regularity this year.
Final thought
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 11.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 7th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.72 46.60 1:11.36 1:23.66 1:36.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Rolling Shadow
|122
|8
|3
|8
|7–1½
|6–hd
|3–hd
|1–ns
|Prat
|2.90
|6
|Lostintranzlation
|122
|6
|1
|2–4
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–3½
|2–1¾
|T Baze
|5.10
|4
|Weather Market
|117
|4
|7
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–½
|5–hd
|3–1
|Roman
|4.90
|7
|Gee Street
|122
|7
|8
|6–½
|6–2½
|5–1
|6–5
|4–1¼
|Van Dyke
|2.30
|3
|Veiled Heat
|122
|3
|2
|3–2½
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–½
|5–nk
|Gutierrez
|33.30
|1
|Wendy's Back
|124
|1
|4
|1–hd
|2–7
|2–2
|2–hd
|6–5½
|Pena
|3.60
|5
|Warm It Up
|122
|5
|5
|5–1½
|4–hd
|7–6
|7–4
|7–3½
|Linares
|34.10
|2
|Quality Girl
|117
|2
|6
|7–1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Fuentes
|49.90
|8
|ROLLING SHADOW
|7.80
|4.40
|3.00
|6
|LOSTINTRANZLATION
|6.20
|4.00
|4
|WEATHER MARKET
|3.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$19.80
|$2 QUINELLA (6-8)
|$19.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (8-6-4-7)
|$318.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-4)
|$55.90
Winner–Rolling Shadow B.f.3 by Kafwain out of I'm a Rolls, by Silver Ghost. Bred by Stepaside Farm LLC (CA). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Stepaside Farm, LLC. Mutuel Pool $257,806 Exacta Pool $151,804 Quinella Pool $5,592 Superfecta Pool $70,529 Trifecta Pool $108,533. Scratched–none.
ROLLING SHADOW chased three deep then outside a rival, angled to the inside into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and rallied under urging to get up on the wire. LOSTINTRANZLATION had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, inched away on the second turn, kicked clear in the stretch and held on well but was edged in the final stride. WEATHER MARKET angled in and stalked inside, came out leaving the second turn and again into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and gained the show. GEE STREET chased between horses then outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. VEILED HEAT settled a bit off the rail then chased inside, came out into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and was outfinished. WENDY'S BACK sent along inside early, dueled along the rail, stalked on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. WARM IT UP chased three deep then outside a rival, went between horses on the second turn and weakened in the drive. QUALITY GIRL settled off the pace inside, saved ground, dropped back into and on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.43 46.50 58.53 1:04.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Sally Simpson
|122
|7
|2
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–3¼
|Maldonado
|3.40
|5
|Dangerously Close
|122
|5
|3
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–3½
|2–2¼
|Elliott
|0.60
|1
|Pattin for a Dance
|122
|1
|7
|7
|7
|6–1½
|3–hd
|Puglisi
|17.20
|2
|Norwegian Spy
|117
|2
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–2
|4–2¼
|Roman
|5.30
|4
|Blissful Lady
|122
|4
|5
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–hd
|5–1½
|Gutierrez
|10.40
|3
|Fashion Fair
|120
|3
|4
|6–4½
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–1¼
|Ochoa
|97.80
|6
|Carrie
|122
|6
|6
|5–hd
|6–3½
|7
|7
|Linares
|27.90
|7
|SALLY SIMPSON
|8.80
|3.00
|2.20
|5
|DANGEROUSLY CLOSE
|2.40
|2.20
|1
|PATTIN FOR A DANCE
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$42.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$10.10
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$6.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-2)
|$116.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1)
|$20.90
Winner–Sally Simpson B.f.3 by Mineshaft out of Emma Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Boone, Matthew, Pellman, Harry and Seymour, Lauri. Mutuel Pool $264,912 Daily Double Pool $70,368 Exacta Pool $154,982 Quinella Pool $5,421 Superfecta Pool $86,517 Trifecta Pool $128,683. Claimed–Sally Simpson by Mary Rowan. Trainer: Patricia Harrington. Scratched–none.
SALLY SIMPSON had speed outside the runner-up then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, met the bid of that one on the turn, inched away again in the stretch and won clear under left handed urging. DANGEROUSLY CLOSE angled in a bit off the rail then stalked the winner, bid outside that rival on the turn and into the stretch, could not match strides in the final furlong but was clearly second best. PATTIN FOR A DANCE broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and just got the show. NORWEGIAN SPY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lost third on the line. BLISSFUL LADY was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch and weakened. FASHION FAIR chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. CARRIE bobbled at the break, chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, angled in some in the stretch and lacked a further response.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.59 46.45 58.77 1:11.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|DH–Ishi
|115
|6
|4
|4–½
|4–1
|2–1½
|1–2¼
|Roman
|1.10
|8
|DH–Minoso
|120
|8
|3
|7–½
|6–4
|4–1½
|1–2¼
|Pedroza
|54.00
|2
|Violent Ridge
|120
|2
|2
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|3–4¼
|Pena
|3.70
|4
|Yes I'm Ready
|120
|4
|6
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–2¼
|Elliott
|7.30
|1
|Rhettbutler
|120
|1
|7
|6–hd
|7–½
|7–5
|5–nk
|Pereira
|41.60
|7
|Mavericks
|120
|7
|5
|5–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–1¼
|Maldonado
|4.20
|5
|Bright Autism Mind
|120
|5
|1
|1–hd
|2–hd
|6–6
|7–19¾
|Gonzalez
|50.60
|3
|Ready Eddie
|120
|3
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Gutierrez
|6.20
|6
|DH–ISHI
|2.80
|3.20
|2.80
|8
|DH–MINOSO
|34.20
|23.40
|8.60
|2
|VIOLENT RIDGE
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8)
|$201.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$12.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-8)
|$20.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$84.70
|$2 QUINELLA (6-8)
|$68.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (8-6-2-4)
|$1,078.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-8-2-4)
|$304.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-2)
|$126.65
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-2)
|$32.35
Winner–Ishi B.g.2 by Indian Evening out of Zak's Precocious, by Precocity. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: KMN Racing LLC and Barber, Gary. Winner–Minoso Dbb.c.2 by Council Member out of Bella Queen, by Olympio. Bred by Rich Fontana (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Rich Fontana. Mutuel Pool $349,664 Daily Double Pool $36,042 Exacta Pool $209,083 Quinella Pool $6,373 Superfecta Pool $106,162 Trifecta Pool $150,459. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (8-7-6) paid $21.10. Pick Three Pool $86,382. $1 Pick Three (8-7-8) paid $323.70.
ISHI broke in and bumped a rival, stalked between horses, bid four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in and battled outside a rival in midstretch, took a short lead between foes in deep stretch and held on under urging to share the victory. MINOSO chased outside then between horses leaving the backstretch and into the turn, angled to the inside leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under urging to share the win. VIOLENT RIDGE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch, could not match the top pair late but bested the others. YES I'M READY stalked off the rail then between foes, bid three deep between horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. RHETTBUTLER broke out a bit, chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. MAVERICKS bobbled at the start, went up four wide to stalk the pace on the backstretch, continued five wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BRIGHT AUTISM MIND bumped at the start, had good early speed and dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. READY EDDIE broke a bit slowly and was squeezed some, settled outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back outside a foe on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.70 45.90 1:10.95 1:23.51 1:35.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Waldorf
|120
|6
|4
|3–1
|4–hd
|5–1
|2–½
|1–½
|Stevens
|6.10
|3
|Red King
|119
|3
|7
|7–1
|9–½
|9–4
|8–4
|2–¾
|Prat
|3.30
|4
|Curly's Waterfront
|122
|4
|1
|4–½
|3–½
|2–2
|1–1
|3–nk
|Maldonado
|12.40
|1
|Bacoli
|115
|1
|6
|9–½
|8–1
|6–1½
|4–hd
|4–1¼
|Fuentes
|8.50
|5
|Supreme Venture
|121
|5
|10
|2–2
|2–1
|3–1
|5–1½
|5–1
|Van Dyke
|7.70
|2
|Pampers n' Boots
|119
|2
|5
|6–1½
|6–½
|7–2
|7–hd
|6–1½
|Pereira
|16.30
|9
|Rainbow Squall
|119
|9
|3
|5–1½
|5–2½
|4–hd
|6–½
|7–½
|Conner
|13.40
|7
|Trustworthy
|114
|7
|9
|8–hd
|10
|10
|9–½
|8–3¼
|Roman
|25.40
|10
|Awesome Heights
|122
|10
|2
|1–3½
|1–12
|1–3½
|3–1
|9–nk
|Nakatani
|6.70
|8
|Run Like Rhett
|121
|8
|8
|10
|7–hd
|8–hd
|10
|10
|T Baze
|3.40
|6
|WALDORF
|14.20
|5.80
|3.80
|3
|RED KING
|4.20
|3.40
|4
|CURLY'S WATERFRONT
|8.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$572.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$15.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$28.10
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$20.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-1)
|$2,039.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4)
|$127.50
Winner–Waldorf B.g.3 by Wilburn out of Letthepartybegin, by Bertrando. Bred by John Fradkin & Diane Fradkin (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Exelby, Randy and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $394,421 Daily Double Pool $43,535 Exacta Pool $254,023 Quinella Pool $8,534 Superfecta Pool $111,973 Trifecta Pool $182,019. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-6-6) paid $38.40. Pick Three Pool $89,428. $1 Pick Three (7-8-6) paid $926.50.
WALDORF pulled between horses early, drifted out on the first turn then chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, came out some into the stretch, bid toward the inside past the eighth pole, gained the lead under urging in deep stretch, inched away then held. RED KING chased between horses then a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch, split horses past midstretch and closed willingly. CURLY'S WATERFRONT saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and a bit wide into the stretch, took a short lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and held third. BACOLI chased inside, came out a bit for room then angled in again and finished willingly inside. SUPREME VENTURE chased inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, went between foes on the second turn and was outfinished. PAMPERS N' BOOTS saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RAINBOW SQUALL settled outside a rival chasing the pace, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. TRUSTWORTHY steadied in tight early, went three deep between foes on the first turn then settled outside a rival and lacked the needed rally in the lane. AWESOME HEIGHTS had speed outside then angled in, opened a conspicuous advantage and set the pace off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, drifted out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. RUN LIKE RHETT steadied when crowded early, went four wide on the first turn then chased three deep, fell back some on the second turn and weakened in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Bob Hope Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.66 45.20 1:09.56 1:22.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Greyvitos
|118
|1
|4
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1½
|Espinoza
|19.90
|2
|Mourinho
|118
|2
|5
|3–hd
|3–3
|2–6
|2–7¾
|Van Dyke
|1.30
|5
|Beautiful Shot
|120
|5
|3
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–1
|3–1½
|Desormeaux
|3.00
|6
|Italiano
|118
|6
|2
|5–12
|5–12
|5–9
|4–¾
|Smith
|13.70
|3
|Run Away
|124
|3
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–1½
|5–7¾
|Prat
|1.80
|4
|Here Is Happy
|118
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Talamo
|20.10
|1
|GREYVITOS
|41.80
|9.20
|3.40
|2
|MOURINHO
|3.60
|2.60
|5
|BEAUTIFUL SHOT
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$691.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$87.50
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$67.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-6)
|$1,095.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5)
|$104.90
Winner–Greyvitos Grr.c.2 by Malibu Moon out of Snow Top Mountain, by Najran. Bred by Audley Farm Equine (VA). Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Owner: Triple B Farms (Boghossian). Mutuel Pool $498,172 Daily Double Pool $57,033 Exacta Pool $224,282 Quinella Pool $8,152 Superfecta Pool $94,632 Trifecta Pool $165,560. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-6-1) paid $572.50. Pick Three Pool $112,334. $1 Pick Three (8-6-1) paid $12,233.10. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-7-6/8-6-1) 5 correct paid $12,518.25. Pick Five Pool $611,381.
GREYVITOS sped to the early lead and drifted out, angled in and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, inched away again in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. MOURINHO saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch to loom a threat behind the winner in upper stretch, could not catch that one but was clearly second best. BEAUTIFUL SHOT broke in a bit, stalked between horses early then chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and held third. ITALIANO four wide early, chased off the rail, angled in some leaving the turn and lacked a rally. RUN AWAY stalked between horses then outside the runner-up, continued just off the rail into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. HERE IS HAPPY squeezed a bit at the start, angled in early, ducked in at the gap, saved ground off the pace and was not a factor.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.70 48.12 1:12.70 1:37.68 1:49.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Excessive Kid
|124
|4
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–½
|1–hd
|Frey
|7.70
|1
|Crown the Kitten
|124
|1
|4
|3–1½
|3–2
|3–1
|1–½
|2–1¾
|Stevens
|1.80
|2
|Alaskan Son
|124
|2
|3
|5–2
|5–1½
|5–1½
|5–2
|3–½
|Pereira
|6.00
|7
|Buymeabond
|124
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–hd
|T Baze
|11.30
|8
|Lord of Chaos
|124
|6
|1
|2–2
|2–3
|2–2
|2–hd
|5–2¼
|Bejarano
|1.80
|3
|Atomic Rule
|124
|3
|2
|1–4
|1–6
|1–6
|3–hd
|6
|Arias
|5.80
|6
|EXCESSIVE KID
|17.40
|6.60
|3.60
|1
|CROWN THE KITTEN
|3.80
|2.80
|2
|ALASKAN SON (IRE)
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$643.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$31.60
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$20.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-7)
|$520.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2)
|$64.05
Winner–Excessive Kid B.g.6 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Excessive Blend, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Williamson Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard and Sandoval, Amber. Mutuel Pool $247,672 Daily Double Pool $44,639 Exacta Pool $104,521 Quinella Pool $4,168 Superfecta Pool $34,409 Trifecta Pool $65,204. Claimed–Crown the Kitten by Big Chief Racing, LLC. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Scratched–Play Hard to Get, Royal Albert Hall (GB).
$1 Pick Three (6-1-6) paid $2,348.70. Pick Three Pool $87,524.
EXCESSIVE KID chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up on the wire. CROWN THE KITTEN saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside foes to gain the lead in midstretch and held on well but was edged in the final stride. ALASKAN SON (IRE) stalked the pace inside, bid between horses in midstretch and edged rivals for the show. BUYMEABOND angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch, came out in upper stretch and finished with interest but was edged for third. LORD OF CHAOS four wide in the chute, angled in and chased a bit off the rail, bid between horses in midstretch and was out finished. ATOMIC RULE pulled hard to the early lead and threw his head into the stretch the first time, set the pace inside, fought back in midstretch but weakened in the final furlong.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.02 45.47 57.47 1:10.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Cool Bobby
|120
|8
|3
|4–½
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Gutierrez
|1.20
|6
|Candy Cornell
|120
|6
|4
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–2½
|2–2½
|T Baze
|65.10
|11
|All Out Blitz
|120
|11
|7
|7–½
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–1¼
|Smith
|5.10
|9
|Keystone Field
|120
|9
|5
|11
|11
|8–½
|4–¾
|Prat
|9.90
|1
|Kanthaka
|120
|1
|8
|6–hd
|8–1
|7–2
|5–½
|Bejarano
|17.90
|3
|Pitino
|120
|3
|9
|8–1½
|5–hd
|5–1½
|6–¾
|Espinoza
|8.90
|4
|Graycaster
|115
|4
|6
|3–hd
|6–3
|6–2
|7–4¼
|Roman
|14.80
|5
|Totally Boss
|122
|5
|2
|1–1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|8–½
|Nakatani
|5.20
|7
|Colosi
|120
|7
|1
|5–2
|7–hd
|9–2
|9–2¼
|Talamo
|40.30
|10
|Destiny Awaits
|120
|10
|10
|9–hd
|9–2
|10–1½
|10–2
|Van Dyke
|22.40
|2
|Saratoga Morning
|120
|2
|11
|10–5
|10–2½
|11
|11
|Desormeaux
|34.50
|8
|COOL BOBBY
|4.40
|3.00
|2.40
|6
|CANDY CORNELL
|39.40
|13.00
|11
|ALL OUT BLITZ
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$42.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$84.70
|$2 QUINELLA (6-8)
|$132.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (8-6-11-9)
|$2,561.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-11)
|$203.70
Winner–Cool Bobby Dbb.c.2 by Shanghai Bobby out of Coolwind, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Carhue Investments, Paget Bloodstock &Galtee Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $477,314 Daily Double Pool $41,458 Exacta Pool $263,953 Quinella Pool $9,307 Superfecta Pool $133,526 Trifecta Pool $182,302. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-6-8) paid $895.80. Pick Three Pool $105,031.
COOL BOBBY stalked the pace outside, bid three wide on the turn and into the stretch, gained the advantage in upper stretch and inched away late under urging. CANDY CORNELL stalked between horses on the backstretch, bid between foes on the turn to take a short lead, fought back just off the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner late but bested the others. ALL OUT BLITZ chased outside, went up four wide on the turn and into the stretch and outfinished rivals for the show. KEYSTONE FIELD settled off the rail then a bit off the fence, went outside a rival into the stretch, split horses past midstretch and finished well. KANTHAKA broke inward, settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and found his best stride late. PITINO broke in and bumped a rival, chased outside a foe then between horses to the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. GRAYCASTER stalked just off the rail then inside, came out some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TOTALLY BOSS had speed between horses then set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside on the turn and weakened in the stretch. COLOSI stalked between horses then off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. DESTINY AWAITS bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled outside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SARATOGA MORNING broke slowly and was bumped and squeezed back, saved ground throughout to no avail.
EIGHTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.92 45.65 57.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Obey
|120
|5
|2
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–1
|1–nk
|Pereira
|41.90
|8
|Tizanillusion
|120
|8
|3
|5–½
|4–2
|3–hd
|2–nk
|Van Dyke
|2.40
|2
|What What What
|118
|2
|4
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–ns
|Frey
|14.40
|3
|Painting Corners
|118
|3
|1
|4–½
|5–1
|5–2½
|4–2
|Prat
|2.00
|9
|Literary Critic
|113
|9
|6
|7–1
|7–hd
|7–½
|5–½
|Roman
|10.60
|6
|Robin's Love
|118
|6
|5
|6–1½
|6–1½
|6–1½
|6–1¼
|T Baze
|19.50
|1
|Demigoddess
|118
|1
|9
|9
|8–2
|8–7
|7–¾
|Linares
|54.50
|7
|Powder
|122
|7
|7
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|8–14¾
|Nakatani
|4.30
|4
|Vai
|118
|4
|8
|8–1
|9
|9
|9
|Desormeaux
|6.40
|5
|OBEY
|85.80
|23.00
|11.40
|8
|TIZANILLUSION
|4.20
|3.20
|2
|WHAT WHAT WHAT
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5)
|$226.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$199.90
|$2 QUINELLA (5-8)
|$133.60
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-8-2-3)
|$7,531.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-2)
|$1,209.05
Winner–Obey Grr.f.4 by Desert Code out of Spring Vacation, by Wekiva Springs. Bred by Woodbridge Farm & Glen Road RacingStable (CA). Trainer: Sam J. Scolamieri. Owner: Ted Serna. Mutuel Pool $375,030 Daily Double Pool $56,038 Exacta Pool $176,274 Quinella Pool $8,079 Superfecta Pool $103,438 Trifecta Pool $135,990. Scratched–Go Argento, Late 'n Left, Miss Loujean, Phantom Proton, Time for Ebby.
$1 Pick Three (6-8-5) paid $1,394.40. Pick Three Pool $52,101.
OBEY dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn and in the stretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging between foes late. TIZANILLUSION stalked outside, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and continued gamely three deep on the line. WHAT WHAT WHAT had good early speed and dueled inside, put a head in front on the turn and fought back along the rail through the stretch.. PAINTING CORNERS had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, lacked room off heels in midstretch then finished willingly between foes late. LITERARY CRITIC four wide early, chased outside, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. ROBIN'S LOVE between horses early, stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DEMIGODDESS bobbled in a slow start, saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. POWDER pressed the pace between horses then three deep, continued three wide on the turn and in the stretch and weakened. VAI chased off the rail then outside a rival, dropped back on the turn and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.44 47.64 1:12.43 1:25.24 1:38.55
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Tisdale
|115
|4
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–1½
|Roman
|3.60
|6
|Roman Tizzy
|122
|6
|3
|4–½
|4–1½
|4–1½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|Puglisi
|13.70
|9
|DQ–Gunslinger
|120
|9
|5
|6–1½
|5–hd
|5–½
|4–hd
|3–½
|Gutierrez
|26.60
|8
|Ucanthankmelater
|120
|8
|10
|9–3
|9–3
|6–hd
|5–1½
|4–2¼
|T Baze
|8.40
|1
|Freddies Dream
|120
|1
|7
|7–3
|7–hd
|10
|6–1½
|5–1½
|Pena
|3.80
|10
|Jonny's Choice
|120
|10
|4
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–½
|3–1
|6–1¼
|Elliott
|5.50
|5
|South Texas Lingo
|120
|5
|9
|10
|10
|9–hd
|10
|7–1
|Talamo
|8.50
|7
|Willing to Travel
|118
|7
|6
|5–1
|6–1½
|7–hd
|8–½
|8–½
|Ochoa
|24.70
|2
|Broadway Nika
|115
|2
|8
|8–½
|8–hd
|8–1
|7–hd
|9–7½
|Fuentes
|21.30
|3
|Heir of Storm
|120
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–hd
|9–1
|10
|Conner
|3.70
|4
|TISDALE
|9.20
|4.80
|3.00
|6
|ROMAN TIZZY
|11.80
|6.00
|8
|UCANTHANKMELATER
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$628.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$39.50
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$50.00
|$1 SUPERFECTA (4-6-8-9)
|$3,603.20
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-8-9-1)
|$52,721.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-8)
|$128.10
Winner–Tisdale B.g.4 by Friesan Fire out of Mrs. Vanderbilt, by Citidancer. Bred by Barbara Brown (PA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Cruz, N, Lambert, J, Medina, D, Summertime Racing, et al. Mutuel Pool $385,362 Daily Double Pool $96,097 Exacta Pool $204,707 Quinella Pool $9,059 Superfecta Pool $128,223 Super High Five Pool $52,389 Trifecta Pool $167,750. Claimed–Freddies Dream by Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–South Texas Lingo by Cerin, Vladimir and Slatin, James. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none. DQ–#9 Gunslinger–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 4th.
$1 Pick Three (8-5-4) paid $762.80. Pick Three Pool $239,134. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-8-5-4) 4 correct paid $4,894.35. Pick Four Pool $689,310. $2 Pick Six (6-1-6-8-5-4) 5 out of 6 paid $14,309.80. Pick Six Pool $125,008. Pick Six Carryover $66,779. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-1-6-8-5-4) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $14,309. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $3,406.00. Place Pick All Pool $22,315.
TISDALE had good early speed and dueled between horses, inched away on the second turn and held on gamely under urging. ROMAN TIZZY prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked off the rail, went around a rival into the stretch and just held second. GUNSLINGER angled in and settled outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, came out again and bumped a rival in upper stretch and just missed the place. UCANTHANKMELATER angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep between foes on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, was bumped in upper stretch and was edged for the show. FREDDIES DREAM saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn, went around a rival in the stretch and improved position inside. JONNY'S CHOICE pressed the pace five wide on the first turn and four wide on the backstretch, continued three deep on the second turn and weakened. SOUTH TEXAS LINGO angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WILLING TO TRAVEL bobbled at the start, pressed the pace four wide between horses on the first turn and was in a bit tight leaving that turn, stalked outside, went four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. BROADWAY NIKA chased inside then between horses on the backstretch and off the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. HEIR OF STORM had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. Following a stewards' inquiry, GUNSLINGER was disqualified and placed fourth for interference in upper stretch.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|7,251
|$984,322
|Inter-Track
|7,093
|$3,725,957
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,637,204
|TOTAL
|14,344
|$12,347,483
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, November 12.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 8th day of a 16-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Arno's Mane Man
|Evin Roman
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|62,500
|2
|It's a New Year
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|55,000
|3
|Big and Loud
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|6-1
|62,500
|4
|Alphadar
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|15-1
|62,500
|5
|Charlie Cowden
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|62,500
|6
|Shackalov
|Tyler Baze
|119
|Gary Sherlock
|15-1
|55,000
|7
|Croatian
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|62,500
|8
|Flip the Coin Jan
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|62,500
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Swinging Star
|Corey Nakatani
|118
|Tim Yakteen
|5-1
|40,000
|2
|Allaboutmike
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|40,000
|3
|Arch Prince
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Val Brinkerhoff
|10-1
|40,000
|4
|Moonlight Blue
|Evin Roman
|113
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|40,000
|5
|My Man Chuckles
|Kyle Frey
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|40,000
|6
|Full Access
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|Vladimir Cerin
|3-1
|40,000
|7
|Red Carpet Cat
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Vann Belvoir
|6-1
|40,000
|8
|Kona Dreams
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|William Spawr
|6-1
|40,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kafister
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-1
|8,000
|2
|Airfoil
|Alex Jimenez
|122
|Justin B. Clark
|5-2
|8,000
|3
|Lambo Luxx
|Ruben Fuentes
|113
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|8,000
|4
|Changing Karma
|Brandon Boulanger
|120
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|8,000
|5
|Moving
|Tyler Conner
|118
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|7,000
|6
|Brave Julian
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Sally Rivera
|20-1
|7,000
|7
|Madelyn's Wild Max
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Genaro Vallejo
|6-1
|8,000
|8
|Pray Hard
|Evin Roman
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|8,000
|9
|Prohibition
|Martin Pedroza
|118
|William Spawr
|20-1
|7,000
|10
|Chromium
|Stewart Elliott
|118
|Kenneth D. Black
|12-1
|7,000
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Beyond Pleasure
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|2
|War Heroine
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|3
|Star Dreamin
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Art Sherman
|20-1
|4
|Spring Lily
|Mike Smith
|120
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|5-1
|5
|Instinctual Kash
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|6
|Thirteen Squared
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|7
|Bella Be Ready
|Evin Roman
|115
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|8
|Jazzy
|Ruben Fuentes
|113
|Michele Dollase
|20-1
|9
|Summer's Indy
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Secreto Primero
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Alfredo Marquez
|3-1
|40,000
|2
|Aotearoa
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|40,000
|3
|General Ike
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|40,000
|4
|Magic Taste
|Evin Roman
|115
|Marcelo Polanco
|15-1
|40,000
|5
|Reign On
|Kyle Frey
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|40,000
|6
|Rough Passage
|Austin Solis
|111
|Thomas J. Bazley
|20-1
|35,000
|7
|It's Just Bob
|Brayan Pena
|118
|Daniel Azcarate
|20-1
|35,000
|8
|Bourque
|Ruben Fuentes
|111
|Mick Ruis
|8-1
|40,000
|9
|Salient
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|10-1
|35,000
|Also Eligible
|10
|Zuri Chop
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|2-1
|40,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Absolutely Stylish
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Eddie Truman
|8-1
|2
|Ike Walker
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-2
|40,000
|3
|Senator Robert
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Genaro Vallejo
|12-1
|40,000
|4
|General Kitten
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Scott Hansen
|8-1
|5
|Incredible Luck
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Dan L. Hendricks
|15-1
|6
|Liberty Park
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|12-1
|7
|Sheer Flattery
|Mike Smith
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-1
|8
|Got Even
|Evin Roman
|119
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|40,000
|9
|Just Kidding
|Ignacio Puglisi
|124
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|40,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Confirmed
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Peter Eurton
|20-1
|2
|High Promise
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Brian A. Lynch
|5-1
|3
|Shaky Alibi
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|4
|Saldamente
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|15-1
|5
|Cascade Rock
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|4-1
|6
|Papa Jazz
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Bob Baffert
|15-1
|7
|Williston Dude
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Matthew Chew
|20-1
|8
|Icy Street
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|9
|Starting Bloc
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|10
|Conquest Smartee
|Evin Roman
|117
|John W. Sadler
|9-2
|11
|Bellerin
|Mike Smith
|122
|Carla Gaines
|5-1
|Also Eligible
|12
|Indoctrination
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Betty Grable Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Run for Retts
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|2
|Late 'n Left
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|8-1
|3
|Bad Ju Ju
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|4
|How About Zero
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|5
|Cuddle Alert
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Reed Saldana
|5-1
|6
|Time for Ebby
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|20-1
|7
|Majestic Heat
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|8
|Barbara Beatrice
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Taima the Hawk
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|6-1
|25,000
|2
|Cowboy
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|20-1
|25,000
|3
|Silent Movies
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|25,000
|4
|Conquest Sabre Cat
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|7-2
|25,000
|5
|Ebadan
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|25,000
|6
|Mithqaal
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|25,000
|7
|I'malreadythere
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Michael Machowsky
|8-1
|22,500
|8
|Special Season
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|15-1
|25,000
|9
|Banze No Oeste
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|Peter Miller
|9-2
|22,500
|10
|Pound Piece
|Brice Blanc
|118
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
|22,500
|11
|Colour Me Happy
|Kyle Frey
|120
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|25,000
|Also Eligible
|12
|Malko
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
|25,000
|13
|Rye Patch
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|25,000