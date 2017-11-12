Racing! Quick, someone hustle over to the drugstore and get that film developed

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 11. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 7th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.72 46.60 1:11.36 1:23.66 1:36.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Rolling Shadow 122 8 3 8 7–1½ 6–hd 3–hd 1–ns Prat 2.90 6 Lostintranzlation 122 6 1 2–4 1–hd 1–1½ 1–3½ 2–1¾ T Baze 5.10 4 Weather Market 117 4 7 4–hd 5–1 4–½ 5–hd 3–1 Roman 4.90 7 Gee Street 122 7 8 6–½ 6–2½ 5–1 6–5 4–1¼ Van Dyke 2.30 3 Veiled Heat 122 3 2 3–2½ 3–1 3–1½ 4–½ 5–nk Gutierrez 33.30 1 Wendy's Back 124 1 4 1–hd 2–7 2–2 2–hd 6–5½ Pena 3.60 5 Warm It Up 122 5 5 5–1½ 4–hd 7–6 7–4 7–3½ Linares 34.10 2 Quality Girl 117 2 6 7–1 8 8 8 8 Fuentes 49.90

8 ROLLING SHADOW 7.80 4.40 3.00 6 LOSTINTRANZLATION 6.20 4.00 4 WEATHER MARKET 3.60

$1 EXACTA (8-6) $19.80 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $19.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-6-4-7) $318.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-4) $55.90

Winner–Rolling Shadow B.f.3 by Kafwain out of I'm a Rolls, by Silver Ghost. Bred by Stepaside Farm LLC (CA). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Stepaside Farm, LLC. Mutuel Pool $257,806 Exacta Pool $151,804 Quinella Pool $5,592 Superfecta Pool $70,529 Trifecta Pool $108,533. Scratched–none.

ROLLING SHADOW chased three deep then outside a rival, angled to the inside into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and rallied under urging to get up on the wire. LOSTINTRANZLATION had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, inched away on the second turn, kicked clear in the stretch and held on well but was edged in the final stride. WEATHER MARKET angled in and stalked inside, came out leaving the second turn and again into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and gained the show. GEE STREET chased between horses then outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. VEILED HEAT settled a bit off the rail then chased inside, came out into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and was outfinished. WENDY'S BACK sent along inside early, dueled along the rail, stalked on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. WARM IT UP chased three deep then outside a rival, went between horses on the second turn and weakened in the drive. QUALITY GIRL settled off the pace inside, saved ground, dropped back into and on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.43 46.50 58.53 1:04.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Sally Simpson 122 7 2 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–3¼ Maldonado 3.40 5 Dangerously Close 122 5 3 2–2 2–1½ 2–3½ 2–2¼ Elliott 0.60 1 Pattin for a Dance 122 1 7 7 7 6–1½ 3–hd Puglisi 17.20 2 Norwegian Spy 117 2 1 3–hd 3–hd 3–2 4–2¼ Roman 5.30 4 Blissful Lady 122 4 5 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–hd 5–1½ Gutierrez 10.40 3 Fashion Fair 120 3 4 6–4½ 5–hd 5–½ 6–1¼ Ochoa 97.80 6 Carrie 122 6 6 5–hd 6–3½ 7 7 Linares 27.90

7 SALLY SIMPSON 8.80 3.00 2.20 5 DANGEROUSLY CLOSE 2.40 2.20 1 PATTIN FOR A DANCE 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $42.60 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $10.10 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $6.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-2) $116.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1) $20.90

Winner–Sally Simpson B.f.3 by Mineshaft out of Emma Song, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Boone, Matthew, Pellman, Harry and Seymour, Lauri. Mutuel Pool $264,912 Daily Double Pool $70,368 Exacta Pool $154,982 Quinella Pool $5,421 Superfecta Pool $86,517 Trifecta Pool $128,683. Claimed–Sally Simpson by Mary Rowan. Trainer: Patricia Harrington. Scratched–none.

SALLY SIMPSON had speed outside the runner-up then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, met the bid of that one on the turn, inched away again in the stretch and won clear under left handed urging. DANGEROUSLY CLOSE angled in a bit off the rail then stalked the winner, bid outside that rival on the turn and into the stretch, could not match strides in the final furlong but was clearly second best. PATTIN FOR A DANCE broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and just got the show. NORWEGIAN SPY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lost third on the line. BLISSFUL LADY was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch and weakened. FASHION FAIR chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. CARRIE bobbled at the break, chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, angled in some in the stretch and lacked a further response.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.59 46.45 58.77 1:11.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 DH–Ishi 115 6 4 4–½ 4–1 2–1½ 1–2¼ Roman 1.10 8 DH–Minoso 120 8 3 7–½ 6–4 4–1½ 1–2¼ Pedroza 54.00 2 Violent Ridge 120 2 2 2–1 1–hd 1–½ 3–4¼ Pena 3.70 4 Yes I'm Ready 120 4 6 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 4–2¼ Elliott 7.30 1 Rhettbutler 120 1 7 6–hd 7–½ 7–5 5–nk Pereira 41.60 7 Mavericks 120 7 5 5–1 5–hd 5–hd 6–1¼ Maldonado 4.20 5 Bright Autism Mind 120 5 1 1–hd 2–hd 6–6 7–19¾ Gonzalez 50.60 3 Ready Eddie 120 3 8 8 8 8 8 Gutierrez 6.20

6 DH–ISHI 2.80 3.20 2.80 8 DH–MINOSO 34.20 23.40 8.60 2 VIOLENT RIDGE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $201.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $20.80 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $84.70 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $68.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-6-2-4) $1,078.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-8-2-4) $304.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-2) $126.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-2) $32.35

Winner–Ishi B.g.2 by Indian Evening out of Zak's Precocious, by Precocity. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: KMN Racing LLC and Barber, Gary. Winner–Minoso Dbb.c.2 by Council Member out of Bella Queen, by Olympio. Bred by Rich Fontana (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Rich Fontana. Mutuel Pool $349,664 Daily Double Pool $36,042 Exacta Pool $209,083 Quinella Pool $6,373 Superfecta Pool $106,162 Trifecta Pool $150,459. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-7-6) paid $21.10. Pick Three Pool $86,382. $1 Pick Three (8-7-8) paid $323.70.

ISHI broke in and bumped a rival, stalked between horses, bid four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in and battled outside a rival in midstretch, took a short lead between foes in deep stretch and held on under urging to share the victory. MINOSO chased outside then between horses leaving the backstretch and into the turn, angled to the inside leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under urging to share the win. VIOLENT RIDGE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch, could not match the top pair late but bested the others. YES I'M READY stalked off the rail then between foes, bid three deep between horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. RHETTBUTLER broke out a bit, chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. MAVERICKS bobbled at the start, went up four wide to stalk the pace on the backstretch, continued five wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BRIGHT AUTISM MIND bumped at the start, had good early speed and dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. READY EDDIE broke a bit slowly and was squeezed some, settled outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back outside a foe on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.70 45.90 1:10.95 1:23.51 1:35.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Waldorf 120 6 4 3–1 4–hd 5–1 2–½ 1–½ Stevens 6.10 3 Red King 119 3 7 7–1 9–½ 9–4 8–4 2–¾ Prat 3.30 4 Curly's Waterfront 122 4 1 4–½ 3–½ 2–2 1–1 3–nk Maldonado 12.40 1 Bacoli 115 1 6 9–½ 8–1 6–1½ 4–hd 4–1¼ Fuentes 8.50 5 Supreme Venture 121 5 10 2–2 2–1 3–1 5–1½ 5–1 Van Dyke 7.70 2 Pampers n' Boots 119 2 5 6–1½ 6–½ 7–2 7–hd 6–1½ Pereira 16.30 9 Rainbow Squall 119 9 3 5–1½ 5–2½ 4–hd 6–½ 7–½ Conner 13.40 7 Trustworthy 114 7 9 8–hd 10 10 9–½ 8–3¼ Roman 25.40 10 Awesome Heights 122 10 2 1–3½ 1–12 1–3½ 3–1 9–nk Nakatani 6.70 8 Run Like Rhett 121 8 8 10 7–hd 8–hd 10 10 T Baze 3.40

6 WALDORF 14.20 5.80 3.80 3 RED KING 4.20 3.40 4 CURLY'S WATERFRONT 8.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $572.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $15.40 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $28.10 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $20.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-1) $2,039.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $127.50

Winner–Waldorf B.g.3 by Wilburn out of Letthepartybegin, by Bertrando. Bred by John Fradkin & Diane Fradkin (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Exelby, Randy and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $394,421 Daily Double Pool $43,535 Exacta Pool $254,023 Quinella Pool $8,534 Superfecta Pool $111,973 Trifecta Pool $182,019. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-6-6) paid $38.40. Pick Three Pool $89,428. $1 Pick Three (7-8-6) paid $926.50.

WALDORF pulled between horses early, drifted out on the first turn then chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, came out some into the stretch, bid toward the inside past the eighth pole, gained the lead under urging in deep stretch, inched away then held. RED KING chased between horses then a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch, split horses past midstretch and closed willingly. CURLY'S WATERFRONT saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and a bit wide into the stretch, took a short lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and held third. BACOLI chased inside, came out a bit for room then angled in again and finished willingly inside. SUPREME VENTURE chased inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, went between foes on the second turn and was outfinished. PAMPERS N' BOOTS saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RAINBOW SQUALL settled outside a rival chasing the pace, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. TRUSTWORTHY steadied in tight early, went three deep between foes on the first turn then settled outside a rival and lacked the needed rally in the lane. AWESOME HEIGHTS had speed outside then angled in, opened a conspicuous advantage and set the pace off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, drifted out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. RUN LIKE RHETT steadied when crowded early, went four wide on the first turn then chased three deep, fell back some on the second turn and weakened in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Bob Hope Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.66 45.20 1:09.56 1:22.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Greyvitos 118 1 4 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ Espinoza 19.90 2 Mourinho 118 2 5 3–hd 3–3 2–6 2–7¾ Van Dyke 1.30 5 Beautiful Shot 120 5 3 4–hd 4–1½ 3–1 3–1½ Desormeaux 3.00 6 Italiano 118 6 2 5–12 5–12 5–9 4–¾ Smith 13.70 3 Run Away 124 3 1 2–½ 2–hd 4–1½ 5–7¾ Prat 1.80 4 Here Is Happy 118 4 6 6 6 6 6 Talamo 20.10

1 GREYVITOS 41.80 9.20 3.40 2 MOURINHO 3.60 2.60 5 BEAUTIFUL SHOT 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $691.20 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $87.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $67.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-6) $1,095.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5) $104.90

Winner–Greyvitos Grr.c.2 by Malibu Moon out of Snow Top Mountain, by Najran. Bred by Audley Farm Equine (VA). Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Owner: Triple B Farms (Boghossian). Mutuel Pool $498,172 Daily Double Pool $57,033 Exacta Pool $224,282 Quinella Pool $8,152 Superfecta Pool $94,632 Trifecta Pool $165,560. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-6-1) paid $572.50. Pick Three Pool $112,334. $1 Pick Three (8-6-1) paid $12,233.10. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-7-6/8-6-1) 5 correct paid $12,518.25. Pick Five Pool $611,381.

GREYVITOS sped to the early lead and drifted out, angled in and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, inched away again in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. MOURINHO saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch to loom a threat behind the winner in upper stretch, could not catch that one but was clearly second best. BEAUTIFUL SHOT broke in a bit, stalked between horses early then chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and held third. ITALIANO four wide early, chased off the rail, angled in some leaving the turn and lacked a rally. RUN AWAY stalked between horses then outside the runner-up, continued just off the rail into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. HERE IS HAPPY squeezed a bit at the start, angled in early, ducked in at the gap, saved ground off the pace and was not a factor.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.70 48.12 1:12.70 1:37.68 1:49.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Excessive Kid 124 4 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–½ 4–½ 1–hd Frey 7.70 1 Crown the Kitten 124 1 4 3–1½ 3–2 3–1 1–½ 2–1¾ Stevens 1.80 2 Alaskan Son 124 2 3 5–2 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–2 3–½ Pereira 6.00 7 Buymeabond 124 5 6 6 6 6 6 4–hd T Baze 11.30 8 Lord of Chaos 124 6 1 2–2 2–3 2–2 2–hd 5–2¼ Bejarano 1.80 3 Atomic Rule 124 3 2 1–4 1–6 1–6 3–hd 6 Arias 5.80

6 EXCESSIVE KID 17.40 6.60 3.60 1 CROWN THE KITTEN 3.80 2.80 2 ALASKAN SON (IRE) 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $643.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $31.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $20.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-7) $520.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2) $64.05

Winner–Excessive Kid B.g.6 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Excessive Blend, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Williamson Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard and Sandoval, Amber. Mutuel Pool $247,672 Daily Double Pool $44,639 Exacta Pool $104,521 Quinella Pool $4,168 Superfecta Pool $34,409 Trifecta Pool $65,204. Claimed–Crown the Kitten by Big Chief Racing, LLC. Trainer: J. Desormeaux. Scratched–Play Hard to Get, Royal Albert Hall (GB). $1 Pick Three (6-1-6) paid $2,348.70. Pick Three Pool $87,524.

EXCESSIVE KID chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up on the wire. CROWN THE KITTEN saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside foes to gain the lead in midstretch and held on well but was edged in the final stride. ALASKAN SON (IRE) stalked the pace inside, bid between horses in midstretch and edged rivals for the show. BUYMEABOND angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch, came out in upper stretch and finished with interest but was edged for third. LORD OF CHAOS four wide in the chute, angled in and chased a bit off the rail, bid between horses in midstretch and was out finished. ATOMIC RULE pulled hard to the early lead and threw his head into the stretch the first time, set the pace inside, fought back in midstretch but weakened in the final furlong.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.02 45.47 57.47 1:10.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Cool Bobby 120 8 3 4–½ 3–1 1–hd 1–1¼ Gutierrez 1.20 6 Candy Cornell 120 6 4 2–hd 1–hd 2–2½ 2–2½ T Baze 65.10 11 All Out Blitz 120 11 7 7–½ 4–½ 4–hd 3–1¼ Smith 5.10 9 Keystone Field 120 9 5 11 11 8–½ 4–¾ Prat 9.90 1 Kanthaka 120 1 8 6–hd 8–1 7–2 5–½ Bejarano 17.90 3 Pitino 120 3 9 8–1½ 5–hd 5–1½ 6–¾ Espinoza 8.90 4 Graycaster 115 4 6 3–hd 6–3 6–2 7–4¼ Roman 14.80 5 Totally Boss 122 5 2 1–1 2–hd 3–hd 8–½ Nakatani 5.20 7 Colosi 120 7 1 5–2 7–hd 9–2 9–2¼ Talamo 40.30 10 Destiny Awaits 120 10 10 9–hd 9–2 10–1½ 10–2 Van Dyke 22.40 2 Saratoga Morning 120 2 11 10–5 10–2½ 11 11 Desormeaux 34.50

8 COOL BOBBY 4.40 3.00 2.40 6 CANDY CORNELL 39.40 13.00 11 ALL OUT BLITZ 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $42.60 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $84.70 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $132.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-6-11-9) $2,561.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-11) $203.70

Winner–Cool Bobby Dbb.c.2 by Shanghai Bobby out of Coolwind, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Carhue Investments, Paget Bloodstock &Galtee Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $477,314 Daily Double Pool $41,458 Exacta Pool $263,953 Quinella Pool $9,307 Superfecta Pool $133,526 Trifecta Pool $182,302. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-6-8) paid $895.80. Pick Three Pool $105,031.

COOL BOBBY stalked the pace outside, bid three wide on the turn and into the stretch, gained the advantage in upper stretch and inched away late under urging. CANDY CORNELL stalked between horses on the backstretch, bid between foes on the turn to take a short lead, fought back just off the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner late but bested the others. ALL OUT BLITZ chased outside, went up four wide on the turn and into the stretch and outfinished rivals for the show. KEYSTONE FIELD settled off the rail then a bit off the fence, went outside a rival into the stretch, split horses past midstretch and finished well. KANTHAKA broke inward, settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and found his best stride late. PITINO broke in and bumped a rival, chased outside a foe then between horses to the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. GRAYCASTER stalked just off the rail then inside, came out some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TOTALLY BOSS had speed between horses then set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside on the turn and weakened in the stretch. COLOSI stalked between horses then off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. DESTINY AWAITS bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled outside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SARATOGA MORNING broke slowly and was bumped and squeezed back, saved ground throughout to no avail.

EIGHTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.92 45.65 57.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Obey 120 5 2 1–hd 2–1 2–1 1–nk Pereira 41.90 8 Tizanillusion 120 8 3 5–½ 4–2 3–hd 2–nk Van Dyke 2.40 2 What What What 118 2 4 2–½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–ns Frey 14.40 3 Painting Corners 118 3 1 4–½ 5–1 5–2½ 4–2 Prat 2.00 9 Literary Critic 113 9 6 7–1 7–hd 7–½ 5–½ Roman 10.60 6 Robin's Love 118 6 5 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–1¼ T Baze 19.50 1 Demigoddess 118 1 9 9 8–2 8–7 7–¾ Linares 54.50 7 Powder 122 7 7 3–1 3–hd 4–hd 8–14¾ Nakatani 4.30 4 Vai 118 4 8 8–1 9 9 9 Desormeaux 6.40

5 OBEY 85.80 23.00 11.40 8 TIZANILLUSION 4.20 3.20 2 WHAT WHAT WHAT 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $226.00 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $199.90 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $133.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-8-2-3) $7,531.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-2) $1,209.05

Winner–Obey Grr.f.4 by Desert Code out of Spring Vacation, by Wekiva Springs. Bred by Woodbridge Farm & Glen Road RacingStable (CA). Trainer: Sam J. Scolamieri. Owner: Ted Serna. Mutuel Pool $375,030 Daily Double Pool $56,038 Exacta Pool $176,274 Quinella Pool $8,079 Superfecta Pool $103,438 Trifecta Pool $135,990. Scratched–Go Argento, Late 'n Left, Miss Loujean, Phantom Proton, Time for Ebby. $1 Pick Three (6-8-5) paid $1,394.40. Pick Three Pool $52,101.

OBEY dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn and in the stretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging between foes late. TIZANILLUSION stalked outside, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and continued gamely three deep on the line. WHAT WHAT WHAT had good early speed and dueled inside, put a head in front on the turn and fought back along the rail through the stretch.. PAINTING CORNERS had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, lacked room off heels in midstretch then finished willingly between foes late. LITERARY CRITIC four wide early, chased outside, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. ROBIN'S LOVE between horses early, stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DEMIGODDESS bobbled in a slow start, saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. POWDER pressed the pace between horses then three deep, continued three wide on the turn and in the stretch and weakened. VAI chased off the rail then outside a rival, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.44 47.64 1:12.43 1:25.24 1:38.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Tisdale 115 4 1 2–hd 2–½ 1–1½ 1–3 1–1½ Roman 3.60 6 Roman Tizzy 122 6 3 4–½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 2–hd 2–hd Puglisi 13.70 9 DQ–Gunslinger 120 9 5 6–1½ 5–hd 5–½ 4–hd 3–½ Gutierrez 26.60 8 Ucanthankmelater 120 8 10 9–3 9–3 6–hd 5–1½ 4–2¼ T Baze 8.40 1 Freddies Dream 120 1 7 7–3 7–hd 10 6–1½ 5–1½ Pena 3.80 10 Jonny's Choice 120 10 4 3–hd 3–½ 2–½ 3–1 6–1¼ Elliott 5.50 5 South Texas Lingo 120 5 9 10 10 9–hd 10 7–1 Talamo 8.50 7 Willing to Travel 118 7 6 5–1 6–1½ 7–hd 8–½ 8–½ Ochoa 24.70 2 Broadway Nika 115 2 8 8–½ 8–hd 8–1 7–hd 9–7½ Fuentes 21.30 3 Heir of Storm 120 3 2 1–½ 1–hd 3–hd 9–1 10 Conner 3.70

4 TISDALE 9.20 4.80 3.00 6 ROMAN TIZZY 11.80 6.00 8 UCANTHANKMELATER 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $628.40 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $39.50 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $50.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-6-8-9) $3,603.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-8-9-1) $52,721.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-8) $128.10

Winner–Tisdale B.g.4 by Friesan Fire out of Mrs. Vanderbilt, by Citidancer. Bred by Barbara Brown (PA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Cruz, N, Lambert, J, Medina, D, Summertime Racing, et al. Mutuel Pool $385,362 Daily Double Pool $96,097 Exacta Pool $204,707 Quinella Pool $9,059 Superfecta Pool $128,223 Super High Five Pool $52,389 Trifecta Pool $167,750. Claimed–Freddies Dream by Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–South Texas Lingo by Cerin, Vladimir and Slatin, James. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none. DQ–#9 Gunslinger–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 4th. $1 Pick Three (8-5-4) paid $762.80. Pick Three Pool $239,134. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-8-5-4) 4 correct paid $4,894.35. Pick Four Pool $689,310. $2 Pick Six (6-1-6-8-5-4) 5 out of 6 paid $14,309.80. Pick Six Pool $125,008. Pick Six Carryover $66,779. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-1-6-8-5-4) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $14,309. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $3,406.00. Place Pick All Pool $22,315.

TISDALE had good early speed and dueled between horses, inched away on the second turn and held on gamely under urging. ROMAN TIZZY prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked off the rail, went around a rival into the stretch and just held second. GUNSLINGER angled in and settled outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, came out again and bumped a rival in upper stretch and just missed the place. UCANTHANKMELATER angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep between foes on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, was bumped in upper stretch and was edged for the show. FREDDIES DREAM saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn, went around a rival in the stretch and improved position inside. JONNY'S CHOICE pressed the pace five wide on the first turn and four wide on the backstretch, continued three deep on the second turn and weakened. SOUTH TEXAS LINGO angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WILLING TO TRAVEL bobbled at the start, pressed the pace four wide between horses on the first turn and was in a bit tight leaving that turn, stalked outside, went four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. BROADWAY NIKA chased inside then between horses on the backstretch and off the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. HEIR OF STORM had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. Following a stewards' inquiry, GUNSLINGER was disqualified and placed fourth for interference in upper stretch.