Racing! Audible is the 9-5 favorite for Saturday’s Florida Derby

John Cherwa
By
Mar 29, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we ready for two more major Derby preps this weekend.

This is week two of the final preps races for the Kentucky Derby. The star this week is the Florida Derby at Gulfstream. The warmup act is the Dubai Derby, which is the warmup act to the Dubai World Cup for older horses.

We’ll be at Gulfstream Park on Saturday to chronicle the race where the winner has gone on to win the Kentucky Derby three of last five years.

Here’s a quick stroll through the field of nine with, post, horse, Kentucky Derby points, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds, comment:

1. Strike Power, 20, Mark Hennig, Luis Saez, 4-1, runner-up in the Fountain of Youth, can qualify with a third, maybe fourth.

2. Millionaire Runner, 0, Jaime Mejia, Jose Batista, 50-1, one win in 10 starts, and only the number of starts will change.

3. Tip Sheet, 0, Stanley Gold, Edgard Zayas, 30-1, sixth in the Holy Bull and not expected to be a factor.

4. Promises Fulfilled, 52, Dale Romans, Robby Albarado, 3-1, already in the Derby as winner of Fountain of Youth.

5. Storm Runner, 0, Dale Romans, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1, bought for $5,000 he’s already a success but won’t do much.

6. Catholic Boy, 14, Jonathan Thomas, Irad Ortiz Jr., 7-2, insiders see huge upside in this winner of the Remsen Stakes.

7. Hofburg, 0, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 20-1, only raced twice, winning one, could be a sleeper pick to hit the board.

8. Audible, 10, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 9-5, may be best East horse to topple superior West runners in May.

9. Mississippi, 0, Mark Casse, Julien Leparoux, 12-1, winless at Gulfstream, should stay that way.

A few things have happened since we last met, so here are some news headlines.

--We missed it last week, but longtime horse owner and track regular Warren Williamson died at 89. He was also connected to the Times as former chairman of the Chandler Trust, which owned the paper before Tribune and Tronc. Matt Hegarty of the Daily Racing Form writes about him. (just click here)

--Jockey Fernando Perez is still working, more than a year later, to try and come back from a concussion and ride on the Southern California circuit. Find out what he told Steve Andersen of the Daily Racing Form. (just click here)

--West Coast is the favorite for the Dubai World Cup. Now that Gun Runner has retired will he officially anointed as the best older horse with a win in Dubai? Jeremy Balan of Bloodhorse brings you up to speed. (just click here)

--Trainer Peter Miller issues an apology after stewards suspend and fine him for abusive behavior. The Paulick Report has the apology. (just click here)

Santa Anita preview

Not a bad Thursday card, which now starts at noon. Which reminds me, a lot of you have emailed saying how you don’t like the early post. I, on the other hand, really like it. I wonder if those that don’t like it are off-track? You can’t underestimate what a pain the 210 Freeway can be the later in the afternoon you get. And, it’s not a prince the rest of the day, either.

The trick is to keep the bettors around as long as you can. And, if you are earlier, and off track, you are with more of the East Coast tracks so there is more action. If you are out there by yourself, and only have a race every 30 minutes, that’s not enough action to keep someone interested. At least that’s what I think the idea behind the early post was all about.

So, as high noon approaches on Thursday, you can ponder that and the eight-race card. Only one six-horse field, so that’s good. Six of the eight races are for older horses, the other two are for 3 year olds. There are three turf races, the first, fourth and eighth, but none down the hill.

Santa Anita is kicking out a little more weekday money with one race for $63,000, one for $56,000 and two for $54,000. The feature is the fourth, a mile on the turf, an allowance/optional claimer, for horses 4 and up. Here’s the field sizes, in order: 8, 7, 7, 8, 8, 8, 6, 9 (2 also eligible).

Golden Gate weekend preview

Now a look at the best racing coming up at Golden Gate. Race caller (I think we can stop calling him new) and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman is our host to previews and other musings. So, take it away Matt.

“The feature race of the week is the prestigious Grade 3 San Francisco Mile, a $200,000 one-mile turf event. A dozen horses have been entered to compete in the biggest race of the winter/spring meet.

“Leading the list of contenders is Frank Conversation, who makes his first start of 2018 for the Doug O’Neill barn. Other main Southern California horses include graded stakes competitors Editore, Flamboyant, Mr. Roary and Syntax.

“Full Of Luck is another Southern California shipper that merits respect. The son of Lookin At Lucky is a Chilean bred making his first start in the United States. He has run 14 career races, all in Chile, and has picked up victories in one Group 1 and a pair of Group 2’s. He is two for three when traveling this mile distance on the turf and has been working regularly at Santa Anita under trainer Jerry Hollendorfer.

“Local candidates in the ‘Mile include stakes performers Aqua Frio, Camino Del Paraiso, Grecian Fire and Many Roses. Aqua Frio and Grecian Fire are fresh off of two allowance victories while Camino Del Paraiso finished second at Santa Anita in his most recent start, the $200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic. Many Roses ran third in last year’s San Francisco Mile after setting the pace and is expected to be the target up front once again.

“The San Francisco Mile is the third leg in the $0.50 late pick 4, which will have a guaranteed pool of $100,000 this Saturday. The late pick 4 begins in race 6, with a scheduled post time of 2:45 p.m. Thirty-seven horses have been entered in the late pick 4, which is an average of nine horses a race.

In other news, Flavien Prat has four mounts on the Saturday card at Golden Gate Fields. He rides in races four, five, seven and eight. Abel Cedillo has a 45-43-42 win lead over Juan Hernandez and Billy Antongeorgi III in the Golden Gate jockey standings while John Martin has 30 wins and sits atop the trainer standings, though Hollendorfer is just one win shy of Martin.”

Bob Ike SA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No, 2 Defiantly (6-1)

Older gelding turned in an even effort when last seen on Jan. 15 but gets a confident one-level class boost off the Richard Baltas claim. This barn hits at 35% first off the claim, so look for Defiantly to turn in a top effort in this spot. I will make a win bet and key him in exactas with Spanish Hombre (7-2) and Conquest Typhoon (3-1).

Sunday Result: Blame It On Alphie (9-1) fired big but came up a tad short when finishing second in the eighth race.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Final thought

Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don't like it, then you're probably not reading this.

Any thoughts, drop me an email at my new address johnacherwa@gmail.com or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

And now the star of the show, Thursday’s entries.

Santa Anita Entries for Thursday, March 29.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 53rd day of a 59-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Friendly OutthedorEvin Roman122Peter Eurton9-2
2GosilentlyCorey Nakatani122Robert N. Falcone, Jr.5-2
3Odyssey ExplorerRajiv Maragh122Hector O. Palma12-1
4FrankincenseFlavien Prat122Richard E. Mandella7-2
5Street to IndyTyler Baze122Thomas Ray Bell, II20-1
6ZipmanDrayden Van Dyke122Bob Baffert6-1
7Momma's Baby BoyTyler Conner122Jerry Hollendorfer6-1
8Ding Dong DitchJoseph Talamo122Michael W. McCarthy4-1

SECOND RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1TenthousandreasonsJoseph Talamo123Craig Dollase2-120,000
2Blame the WeatherEdwin Maldonado123Jeff Bonde9-520,000
3Stella SweeperBrayan Pena123David Bernstein15-120,000
4Angel TearsAsa Espinoza113Vann Belvoir12-120,000
5Louder CaliforniaFernandez Rojas123Rafael DeLeon30-120,000
6Lake Shore LadyOctavio Vergara, Jr.123Lance Hellum30-120,000
7Sweet TreatFranklin Ceballos118Clifford W. Sise, Jr.7-520,000

THIRD RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Madelyn's Wild MaxBrayan Pena121Genaro Vallejo5-125,000
2Red Carpet CatEvin Roman121Vann Belvoir10-125,000
3HowdyTyler Conner121David Jacobson6-125,000
4Best Two MinutesEdwin Maldonado119William E. Morey9-222,500
5KetosTiago Pereira121John W. Sadler4-125,000
6Papa TurfSantiago Gonzalez121Brian J. Koriner7-225,000
7Street VisionTyler Baze123Mark Glatt5-225,000

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $75,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Cimpl ManRajiv Maragh120Gary Mandella8-1
2Free RoseJoseph Talamo124Richard Baltas7-2
3Ward 'n JerryStewart Elliott120Mike Puype8-1
4FabozziTyler Baze120Mark Glatt5-175,000
5KenjisstormFlavien Prat120Philip D'Amato9-2
6SummersimageEvin Roman124Manuel Landeros12-1
7Perfectly MajesticCorey Nakatani120Robert B. Hess, Jr.9-275,000
8IsothermDrayden Van Dyke124Philip D'Amato3-1

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Taco TuesdaySantiago Gonzalez123James M. Cassidy6-112,500
2Super EchelonTyler Conner123Craig Anthony Lewis12-112,500
3Dad's a GamblerBrayan Pena123George Papaprodromou3-112,500
4Reverend AlEvin Roman123Blake R. Heap8-112,500
5LiberationAlonso Quinonez123Val Brinkerhoff20-112,500
6Uncle BillyAsa Espinoza113Peter Miller5-212,500
7Moonlight BlueFranklin Ceballos118Vladimir Cerin9-512,500
8Yo La TengoTiago Pereira123Charles S. Treece20-112,500

SIXTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Longden Drayden Van Dyke122Bob Baffert2-1
2BocephusScott Stevens122Molly J. Pearson10-1
3Negro LuceroRuben Fuentes122Victor L. Garcia12-1
4Route Six SixRajiv Maragh122Brian J. Koriner5-2
5Jimmy ChilaCorey Nakatani122Doug F. O'Neill4-1
6Phoenix FireJoseph Talamo122Bob Baffert6-1
7Orbit RainBrice Blanc122Mick Ruis8-1
8Formal DudeTiago Pereira122Philip D'Amato15-1

SEVENTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1CognitiveJoseph Talamo122Bob Baffert5-2
2True RoyaltyDrayden Van Dyke122John W. Sadler4-1
3Bonneville FlatsMartin Garcia122David E. Hofmans12-1
4Highland LassTyler Baze122John W. Sadler6-1
5Well HelloFlavien Prat122Dan Blacker3-1
6Best of MeEvin Roman122Peter Miller2-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Spanish HombreFlavien Prat121Jack Carava7-250,000
2DefiantlyKyle Frey121Richard Baltas6-150,000
3Reign On Diego Sanchez119Doug F. O'Neill20-145,000
4IncensedEvin Roman119Peter Miller6-145,000
5Conquest TyphoonTyler Baze119Peter Miller3-145,000
6GustnadoBrice Blanc121Mick Ruis20-150,000
7Lucky BryanJoseph Talamo121John W. Sadler8-150,000
8A Red Tie DayTyler Conner121David Jacobson5-150,000
9Royal Albert Hall Drayden Van Dyke121Richard Baltas9-250,000
Also Eligible
10Ronald R Rajiv Maragh121Simon Callaghan5-150,000
11Any QuestionsKent Desormeaux121David Jacobson8-150,000
