Racing! Jon White comes right at you with his Kentucky Derby Top 10

Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, April 5. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 57th day of a 59-day meet. Cloudy & Firm FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.66 44.09 1:07.67 1:13.84 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Reign On 122 6 1 4–hd 5–1 1–1 1–½ Sanchez 4.40 1 Kochees 120 1 6 6–½ 7–1 5–1 2–1¼ Gutierrez 5.40 5 Coastline 122 5 5 7–2½ 6–hd 3–hd 3–2¼ Desormeaux 1.50 3 Pick One 113 3 4 2–½ 1–hd 4–½ 4–nk McDaid 90.90 10 Boy Howdy 122 10 3 3–3 3–1 2–½ 5–1¼ Pedroza 4.20 7 Rate for Me 122 7 9 8–hd 10 10 6–¾ Roman 17.50 2 Banze No Oeste 122 2 10 10 8–½ 6–hd 7–1 Pereira 9.20 9 Bourque 122 9 8 5–1 4–hd 7–1½ 8–½ Ochoa 39.80 4 True Valor 122 4 7 9–hd 9–1 8–hd 9–11 Prat 15.00 8 Red Wine and Dine 122 8 2 1–1 2–2 9–hd 10 Fuentes 93.70 6 REIGN ON (GB) 10.80 6.80 3.20 1 KOCHEES 7.20 3.60 5 COASTLINE 2.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $28.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-5-3) $243.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-5-3-10) $14,419.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-5) $40.40 Winner–Reign On (GB) Ch.g.4 by Equiano (FR) out of Queens Jubilee (GB), by Cayman Kai (IRE). Bred by J. A. and M. A. Knox (GB). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing, Breidbart, Murray and Manzani, Ron. Mutuel Pool $180,604 Exacta Pool $100,980 Superfecta Pool $45,930 Super High Five Pool $52,454 Trifecta Pool $65,018. Claimed–Boy Howdy by Mongolian Stable. Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Scratched–none. REIGN ON (GB) stalked off the rail then inside, bid along the fence in the stretch to gain the lead, inched away under urging and held gamely. KOCHEES saved ground stalking the pace, moved up inside in the stretch, came out in deep stretch and finished willingly outside the winner. COASTLINE chased outside a rival, split rivals in tight while bumping with a foe in midstretch and gained the show. PICK ONE stalked inside then bid along the rail to duel for the lead, drifted out on the dirt crossing, drifted in late and weakened. BOY HOWDY stalked outside then off the rail, came out some into the stretch and lacked a rally. RATE FOR ME settled three deep, dropped back off the rail, angled in some in the stretch and was not a threat. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the hill and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BOURQUE chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. TRUE VALOR settled between horses then outside a rival, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. RED WINE AND DINE sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside a rival leaving the hill, drifted then was fanned five wide into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 7 feet. SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.74 47.44 1:00.36 1:07.19 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Magicalchic 115 5 2 3–hd 4–1½ 4–5 1–nk Payeras 11.30 7 Veiled Heat 112 7 5 4–1 3–2 1–hd 2–2¾ Espinoza 1.20 2 Yalla 122 2 4 2–½ 2–hd 2–½ 3–2½ Pedroza 1.90 6 Radio Chatter 122 6 1 1–2 1–1½ 3–1 4–1 Fuentes 4.10 3 Sonnet's Joy 122 3 3 5–2 5–3 5–3½ 5–2¾ Harvey 44.60 1 Lookingforthewire 122 1 7 6–½ 6–½ 6–1 6–6 Sanchez 43.80 4 Madera Jubilee 122 4 6 7 7 7 7 Orozco 13.40 5 MAGICALCHIC 24.60 7.60 3.40 7 VEILED HEAT 3.00 2.10 2 YALLA 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $245.80 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $35.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-6) $21.66 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-2-6-3) $2,029.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-2) $38.45 Winner–Magicalchic B.f.4 by Papa Clem out of Lit'l Smarty Pants, by Smarty Jones. Bred by Legacy Ranch Inc (CA). Trainer: Louis A. Bradvica. Owner: Louis A. Bradvica. Mutuel Pool $96,665 Daily Double Pool $36,915 Exacta Pool $54,771 Superfecta Pool $27,573 Super High Five Pool $2,659 Trifecta Pool $39,549. Scratched–none. MAGICALCHIC stalked between horses then off the rail, angled to the fence into the stretch, bid inside past midstretch under urging, gained the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. VEILED HEAT stalked outside then three deep, continued outside a rival on the turn, bid three wide into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch, was four wide in deep stretch and was edged late. YALLA close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, bid between horses in the stretch and held third. RADIO CHATTER had speed outside a rival then kicked clear and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back a bit off the rail in midstretch, was between foes past midstretch and weakened. SONNET'S JOY chased between horses then a bit off the rail into and on the turn and weakened in the drive. LOOKINGFORTHEWIRE a step slow to begin, chased inside on the backstretch and turn and lacked a response in the stretch. MADERA JUBILEE hopped a bit at the start, was between foes early then settled off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.92 47.84 1:12.96 1:39.42 1:46.35 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Roaring Rule 121 4 2 2–½ 2–hd 2–1 1–1 1–¾ Pena 3.80 5 Shackleford Banks 121 5 4 6 6 5–1½ 2–2½ 2–3¼ Frey 13.30 6 Sanavi 121 6 5 5–2 4–hd 4–hd 3–2 3–8½ Pereira 8.50 3 I'll Wrap It Up 121 3 1 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 4–1½ 4–3½ Maldonado 1.90 2 City Steel 121 2 6 4–1½ 5–2½ 6 5–½ 5–2 Talamo 2.70 1 Here and There 121 1 3 3–1 3–4 3–1½ 6 6 T Baze 3.90 4 ROARING RULE 9.60 3.60 3.20 5 SHACKLEFORD BANKS 10.00 4.40 6 SANAVI 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $267.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $53.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-6-3) $63.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-6) $84.30 Winner–Roaring Rule Dbb.g.5 by Tribal Rule out of Ladylore, by Video Ranger. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: John F. Martin. Owner: Martin John F. and Onorato, Troy. Mutuel Pool $209,225 Daily Double Pool $11,790 Exacta Pool $111,484 Superfecta Pool $42,539 Trifecta Pool $67,489. Claimed–Sanavi by Tristan Saldana. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-5-4) paid $973.50. Pick Three Pool $47,024. ROARING RULE stalked the early pace off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch, dueled outside a rival on the second turn, took a short lead leaving that turn, inched away into the stretch and held gamely under urging. SHACKLEFORD BANKS angled in and chased inside, came out and split horses leaving the second turn, loomed a threat behind the winner through the lane and continued willingly but cold not catch that one. SANAVI chased off the rail then a bit off the fence, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and bested the others. I'LL WRAP IT UP sent between horses early, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, dropped back into the stretch and weakened. CITY STEEL a bit fractious in the gate, bobbled at the start, came out on the first turn and chased off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. HERE AND THERE came off the rail on the first turn, pulled his way up to bid three deep on the backstretch, stalked off the rail on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.82 46.89 59.50 1:12.57 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Mixed Emotions 118 5 2 2–hd 3–1 1–hd 1–3½ Espinoza 5.70 6 Avail 118 6 5 4–1 4–1 2–1 2–1¾ Pereira 3.00 3 An Eddie Surprise 120 3 4 3–½ 1–hd 3–1 3–¾ Gutierrez 19.00 7 Baytown Juliet 118 7 3 5–2½ 5–2 5–2½ 4–1¼ Harvey 103.50 4 Tiny Tina 118 4 1 1–hd 2–½ 4–2 5–6 Elliott 1.80 2 Royal Astronomer 124 2 6 6 6 6 6 Talamo 37.20 1 Donut Girl 118 1 7 dnf Franco 1.80 5 MIXED EMOTIONS 13.40 7.00 4.40 6 AVAIL 4.80 3.60 3 AN EDDIE SURPRISE 5.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $64.80 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $24.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-7) $124.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $76.35 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-3-7-4) Carryover $2,257 Winner–Mixed Emotions Dbb.f.3 by Eddington out of Cynical, by Wild Gold. Bred by Melissa Ford (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Melissa Ford. Mutuel Pool $212,716 Daily Double Pool $26,844 Exacta Pool $114,239 Superfecta Pool $46,265 Trifecta Pool $69,379 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,958. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-4-5) paid $975.80. Pick Three Pool $15,362. MIXED EMOTIONS dueled three deep between horses on the backstretch and three wide on the turn and into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, fought back off the rail in midstretch and won clear under urging. AVAIL prompted the pace four wide on the backstretch, stalked off the rail on the turn, re-bid four wide into the stretch then outside the winner in midstretch and held second. AN EDDIE SURPRISE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and edged a rival for the show. BAYTOWN JULIET pressed the pace five wide then stalked off the rail, angled in leaving the backstretch, found the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for third. TINY TINA sped to a slim early lead, dueled between horses to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ROYAL ASTRONOMER broke a bit slowly, chased inside then just off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. DONUT GIRL stumbled at the start then stumbled badly in the second step and lost the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling DONUT GIRL was the cause of her own trouble. FIFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.75 44.03 1:07.70 1:14.22 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Diva La Mousse 126 8 1 1–2 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–1¼ Roman 1.30 7 Gia Lula 120 7 5 2–1 2–2 2–2 2–1¼ Conner 13.20 4 Himmah 120 4 10 10 9–1½ 7–3 3–hd Prat 7.70 1 California Breeze 126 1 8 5–1 3–1 3–2 4–1 Franco 4.00 3 Foxtail 126 3 9 4–hd 5–½ 4–½ 5–2¼ T Baze 4.10 6 Tanda's Joy 126 6 6 3–hd 4–2 5–hd 6–nk Van Dyke 13.20 5 Western Mongolia 126 5 7 9–hd 10 9–1½ 7–nk Elliott 37.40 11 Eurasia 120 10 4 6–1 6–2½ 6–hd 8–hd Maldonado 82.80 10 Izzys Express 126 9 3 8–½ 8–1 8–½ 9–5 Talamo 14.50 2 Biscotti Gal 126 2 2 7–1 7–hd 10 10 Quinonez 96.40 8 DIVA LA MOUSSE 4.60 3.00 2.60 7 GIA LULA 13.40 8.60 4 HIMMAH (IRE) 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $34.40 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $22.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-4-1) $33.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-4-1-3) $1,260.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-4) $64.15 Winner–Diva La Mousse Dbb.f.4 by Hat Trick (JPN) out of Westside Singer, by Gone West. Bred by Allen Tennenbaum (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Team Pamplemousse and Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $290,144 Daily Double Pool $27,165 Exacta Pool $201,237 Superfecta Pool $85,686 Super High Five Pool $3,648 Trifecta Pool $123,114. Scratched–On a Toot, Sea Glass, Topaz Time, Trophy Bridle. $1 Pick Three (4-5-8) paid $92.80. Pick Three Pool $72,287. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-4-5-8/9/12/13/14) 4 correct paid $2,190.40. Pick Four Pool $108,681. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-4-5-8/9/12/13/14) 5 correct paid $9,452.95. Pick Five Pool $371,619. DIVA LA MOUSSE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, remained clear under urging in the drive and proved best. GIA LULA close up stalking the winner off the rail, continued a bit off the fence in the stretch and bested the others. HIMMAH (IRE) a bit slow to begin, settled outside a rival then just off the inside leaving the hill, came out in upper stretch and just got the show. CALIFORNIA BREEZE saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged late for third. FOXTAIL chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the hill and lacked the needed rally. TANDA'S JOY stalked between foes early then three deep, continued outside a rival leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and did not rally. WESTERN MONGOLIA settled a bit off the rail then inside on the hill and saved ground to no avail. EURASIA chased outside down the hill, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. IZZYS EXPRESS also chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. BISCOTTI GAL chased between horses then just off the rail, angled to the inside on the hill and weakened. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.22 46.08 58.72 1:12.14 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Foxy Fresh 111 6 1 2–hd 2–3 1–2½ 1–3¾ Espinoza 1.40 7 Rockantharos 121 7 8 8 8 6–½ 2–½ Pena 16.80 2 Tiz Deliteful 121 2 5 7–4 6–½ 5–½ 3–1¼ T Baze 9.70 3 Where's the D 123 3 3 3–1 5–1½ 3–hd 4–nk Quinonez 4.50 8 Jill Madden 121 8 6 5–1 4–hd 4–1 5–1¼ Pedroza 11.10 5 Pomp and Party 121 5 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 6–10 Roman 4.50 4 Tuscany Beauty 121 4 7 4–hd 3–hd 7–2 7–½ Conner 5.40 1 My Project Girl 122 1 4 6–½ 7–hd 8 8 Aragon 32.00 6 FOXY FRESH 4.80 3.60 2.60 7 ROCKANTHAROS 9.40 5.00 2 TIZ DELITEFUL 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $11.20 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $32.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-3) $75.10 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-2-3-8) $3,690.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $101.90 Winner–Foxy Fresh Ch.m.5 by Sidney's Candy out of Miss Afleet Alex, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing. Mutuel Pool $225,859 Daily Double Pool $26,214 Exacta Pool $170,314 Superfecta Pool $84,845 Super High Five Pool $4,835 Trifecta Pool $115,097. Claimed–Foxy Fresh by Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Tuscany Beauty by Marchionno, Audrey and Vincent. Trainer: Antonio Garcia. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-8-6) paid $50.30. Pick Three Pool $38,764. FOXY FRESH dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, took the lead in the stretch and kicked clear under urging to prove best. ROCKANTHAROS broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch, split horses leaving the turn and again in midstretch and went between foes late for the place. TIZ DELITEFUL pulled and chased outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for second. WHERE'S THE D pressed the pace inside then stalked leaving the turn, came off the rail past midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. JILL MADDEN stalked three deep on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, continued three wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. POMP AND PARTY dueled between horses on the backstretch and inside on the turn and weakened in the stretch. TUSCANY BEAUTY stalked between rivals then off the rail midway on the turn, continued between horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. MY PROJECT GIRL saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back in the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.98 45.56 1:10.09 1:22.95 1:35.39 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Speakers 126 1 9 10 9–1 9–2 3–hd 1–1¾ Van Dyke 7.80 2 My Aunt Tillie 124 2 8 8–hd 8–2 8–1 4–hd 2–hd Nakatani 4.70 8 Almost Reality 126 8 7 6–1 6–½ 6–½ 1–½ 3–hd Prat 35.20 6 Streak of Luck 118 6 2 4–hd 4–hd 3–hd 2–1 4–1¾ Frey 10.00 4 Lostintranzlation 126 4 5 5–3½ 5–4½ 4–hd 7–hd 5–ns Franco 2.70 10 Inland Empire 120 10 10 9–1 10 10 10 6–nk Smith 12.40 3 Mizzen Glory 124 3 6 7–2 7–3½ 7–2 8–½ 7–4½ Roman 19.40 7 Batiquitos 124 7 4 3–½ 3–hd 5–½ 9–1½ 8–1½ Pedroza 17.60 9 X S Gold 120 9 3 2–2 1–hd 2–1 6–1 9–nk Desormeaux 5.60 5 Dreamy Gal 124 5 1 1–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 5–hd 10 T Baze 4.40 1 SPEAKERS 17.60 7.40 6.20 2 MY AUNT TILLIE 5.80 4.00 8 ALMOST REALITY 16.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $56.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $32.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-8-6) $793.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-8) $299.80 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-8-6-4) Carryover $2,957 Winner–Speakers Ch.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Wallis of Windsor, by Wavering Monarch. Bred by M. Auerbach, L.L.C. (CA). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $345,352 Daily Double Pool $33,036 Exacta Pool $221,595 Superfecta Pool $110,474 Trifecta Pool $145,289 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,874. Scratched–Princess Dorian, Silverspun Pickup, Sugaratsundown. $1 Pick Three (8-6-1) paid $80.10. Pick Three Pool $37,779. SPEAKERS settled inside, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging to the front past midstretch and won clear. MY AUNT TILLIE saved ground chasing the pace, also came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid between horses past midstretch and edged foes for the place three deep on the line. ALMOST REALITY chased outside a rival, bid four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch, gained the advantage in midstretch, drifted in some and was edged for second between foes. STREAK OF LUCK stalked between horses, bid between foes in the stretch and was edged for the show. LOSTINTRANZLATION saved ground stalking the pace, lacked room inside leaving the second turn and until past the eighth pole, came out and split rivals and was outfinished. INLAND EMPIRE a bit slow into stride, angled in and settled outside a rival then just off the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch and improved position. MIZZEN GLORY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BATIQUITOS stalked the leaders three wide to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. X S GOLD angled in and dueled outside a rival, was between horses nearing midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. DREAMY GAL had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.36 46.49 59.45 1:12.12 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Leroy 126 3 10 10 8–1½ 6–3 1–2 Prat 1.80 8 Soul Owner 120 7 8 7–2 5–1 2–½ 2–2¼ Van Dyke 7.80 7 Flynn 120 6 3 5–½ 3–hd 1–hd 3–hd Roman 3.70 9 Cayate 126 8 2 6–½ 7–1½ 5–½ 4–1¾ Maragh 5.30 2 Perfect Wager 120 1 4 2–hd 2–1 3–hd 5–2½ T Baze 5.80 11 Advantageous 120 10 5 8–1 10 7–1 6–hd Quinonez 54.00 5 Nova 120 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 4–1 7–5 Fuentes 28.20 10 Powerful Thirst 120 9 6 9–1½ 9–hd 9–½ 8–2 Pereira 15.20 3 Going Away Party 116 2 9 4–hd 4–hd 8–1 9–nk Lefranc 50.90 6 Poco Diablo 126 5 7 3–hd 6–hd 10 10 Elliott 13.10 4 LEROY 5.60 3.80 2.60 8 SOUL OWNER 7.60 4.80 7 FLYNN 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $56.40 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $17.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-7-9) $44.71 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-7-9-2) $813.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-7) $60.70 Winner–Leroy Grr.g.4 by Big Bad Leroybrown out of Could She, by Lear Fan. Bred by Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & PatsyBerumen (CA). Trainer: Philip A. Oviedo. Owner: Sandy Hanna. Mutuel Pool $306,261 Daily Double Pool $101,665 Exacta Pool $202,278 Superfecta Pool $115,952 Super High Five Pool $22,777 Trifecta Pool $137,014. Scratched–Seattle Encounter. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-5-8/9/12/13/14-6-1-1/4) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $401,199. $1 Pick Three (6-1-4) paid $91.00. Pick Three Pool $127,176. 50-Cent Pick Four (8/9/12/13/14-6-1-1/4) 3140 tickets with 4 correct paid $119.45. Pick Four Pool $491,516. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-8/9/12/13/14-6-1-1/4) 157 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,319.60. Pick Five Pool $270,806. $2 Pick Six (4-5-8/9/12/13/14-6-1-1/4) 967 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $160.80. $2 Pick Six (4-5-8/9/12/13/14-6-1-1/4) 33 tickets with 6 correct paid $33,203.60. Pick Six Pool $1,357,895. LEROY broke slowly, settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the lead in deep stretch and won clear. SOUL OWNER pressed then stalked between horses, bid between rivals in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole, battled inside the winner in deep stretch and bested the others. FLYNN pressed the pace five wide then stalked outside leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch, led four wide in midstretch, drifted in and held third. CAYATE prompted the pace six wide on the backstretch and into the turn, stalked outside leaving the bend, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. PERFECT WAGER went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and to midstretch and weakened late. ADVANTAGEOUS settled outside then three deep into the turn, angled in some leaving the turn, came out in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. NOVA sped to the early lead, dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, fought back between foes in midstretch and weakened. POWERFUL THIRST angled in and chased outside a rival on the backstretch, went between foes into the turn, found the inside into the stretch and weakened. GOING AWAY PARTY dueled between horses then stalked between foes leaving the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and also weakened. POCO DIABLO dueled four wide between horses then stalked off the rail on the turn, angled in some leaving the turn and also weakened. Attendance Handle On-Track 3,456 $652,986 Inter-Track N/A $1,348,136 Out of State N/A $6,381,582 TOTAL 3,456 $8,382,704