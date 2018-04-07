Racing! The big day is here. Buckle up and enjoy

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as I can't wait for the Santa Anita Derby.
The big day is finally here. Three of the final four major preps are on Saturday, with the centerpiece being the $1-million Santa Anita Derby. NBCSN has mainstream TV coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. PDT.
The matchup between Bolt d'Oro and Justify is certainly intriguing. Our own Jon White, the morning-line maker, made Justify the 4-5 favorite, with Bolt at 6-5. Want to know what trainers Bob Baffert and Mick Ruis have to say about the race and their horses? We have it for you. (Just click here.)
If you are looking for Southern California-based horses at the other two preps, keep reading. In the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, you've got Phil D'Amato's Heartfullofstars (20-1) and Baffert's Restoring Hope (4-1). At the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, Doug O'Neill has Blended Citizen (15-1) and Arawak (30-1), while Jerry Hollendorfer sends out Kanthaka (10-1).
Our handicapping lesson
Here's our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.
Today's lesson is from Saturday's 12th race at Santa Anita.
"This is an optional claimer at 1⅛ miles on the turf. When runners are entered over this longer distance, there's usually two scenarios leading up to the placement — either looking to accentuate good current form, or looking for a spark by trying something new. Top selection is THE TULIP (#7). On Jan. 1, she ran evenly down the lane, coming up a bit short, but in her next start Paddy Gallagher moved longer. It didn't work out, so they returned to a mile, and got a nice win on Feb. 18th, bringing us to this next start. So, the question is, do they return to the winning flat mile distance? Nope, they send 1 ⅛ again, seemingly convinced she wants longer, thus trying to capitalize on the win last time out by accentuating the good current form with the longer distance in place. PANTSONFIRE (#2) is healthy. That's huge, stringing six races together following multiple interruptions over the past 18 months. Rajiv Maragh has suddenly emerged as the 'go-to rider' on the turf for Richard Baltas, and this one is pretty easy to find, versatile, able to stop and start easily, always a useful asset on the turf where the fields can be bunched, especially turning for home.
"Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
"Win Contenders (order of preference): 7-2
"X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none
"Negative Notes:
"1 Laseen - Will take money based on the graded stakes races she's run in over the past year, but remember — exiting those types of races is not a license to run well against seemingly lesser. We're looking to beat.
"6 Dalsaros - A big strong mare, but not convinced she's the right type for the sod, needing a while to get going, thus, if forced to stop, will she get going again? We'll look to beat.
"TOP PICK: THE TULIP (#7 4-1 Van Dyke)
"SECOND CHOICE: PANTSONFIRE (#2 5-2 Maragh)"

Santa Anita review
Probably the best jockey to not catch a break at Santa Anita this meeting has been Maragh, who relocated here from the East Coast, where he was pretty successful. On Friday, he announced that after Sunday, he is taking his stuff and going back to New York. He's a really good rider but just couldn't get the quality and quantity of mounts he needed in this very competitive jockey colony.
He did put an exclamation point on his pending exit on Friday by winning the $56,000 allowance feature down the hillside turf course at 6 ½ furlongs with Restrainedvengence. It was a blanket finish, but he got up by a head over Axelrod, who nosed out Cono.
Restrainedvengence, running for Val Brinkerhoff, paid $13.60, $7.00 and $5.20.
"I was excited to ride him today," Maragh told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. "He showed he was a good horse last year, and he's backed that up with how he's trained in the morning. It was nice to see him run like we felt he could."
Santa Anita preview
Huge day with seven stakes (although one is for Arabians) on a 13-race card starting at 11:30 a.m. I'll just go through some quick looks at those races.
1:15 p.m.: It's the $200,000 Evening Jewel Stakes over 6 ½ furlongs on the dirt for 3-year-old Cal-bred fillies. Show It N Moe It, for Gary Sherlock and ridden by Mike Smith is the 9-5 favorite. She's won her last two races, although neither were stakes. This will be Smith's first time aboard. One Fast Broad, who gets the services of Javier Castellano and is trained by Ruis, is the 5-2 second choice.
1:50 p.m.: This is the 38th running of the Grade 3 $150,000 Providencia Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Paved, coming off a win in the El Camino Real Stakes at Golden Gate, is the 2-1 favorite. In four races she has won twice and finished third twice. Simon Callaghan is the trainer and Drayden Van Dyke is aboard. Ms Bad Behavoir is the second choice at 5-2. Her last race was a win in the China Doll Stakes.
2:25 p.m.: This is the other Cal-bred stakes, the Echo Eddie for 3-year-old colts and geldings going 6 ½ furlongs on the dirt. Heck Yeah is at 7-5 and Take The One O One is 8-5. Heck Yeah won his first three races before finishing fifth in the Pasadena Stakes for Baffert and Smith. Take the One O One has won two of five races, but ran third in the FrontRunner to Bolt d'Oro and Solomini. Brian Koriner is the trainer and Joe Talamo the jockey.
4:12 p.m.: It's why you showed up for this day. The 81st running of the $1-million Santa Anita Derby is the centerpiece of the day. If you forgot already, there's a preview. Just click here.
4:50 p.m.: This is the 20th running of the Grade 2 $200,000 Royal Heroine for older fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The cleverly named Enola Gray is the lukewarm 3-1 favorite. She won the Grade 3 Wilshire Stakes in her last race. She's won seven of 11 lifetime. D'Amato is the trainer, and Tyler Baze gets the ride. Madam Stripes, for Neil Drysdale and Kent Desormeaux, is at 7-2. She has four wins and seven seconds in 18 lifetime races.
5:22 p.m.: This is the other reason to come to the track, the Grade 1 $400,000 Santa Anita Oaks for 3-year-old fillies. The winner will advance to the Kentucky Oaks if they choose. Midnight Bisou, after finishing second by a nose in her first two races, has won her last two. Bill Spawr is the conditioner and Smith is aboard the 6-5 favorite. Spectator, for D'Amato and Castellano, is the second choice at 3-1.
6:20 p.m.: For those hearty souls still around, there is a $100,000 Arabian race. You're on your own for this one.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.
12:38 Aqueduct: Grade 2 $300,000 Gazelle Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Midnight Disguise (8-5)
1:00 Keeneland: Grade 3 $250,000 Commonwealth Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Limousine Liberal (6-5)
1:11 Aqueduct: Grade 3 $150,000 Excelsior Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Control Group (2-1)
1:15 Santa Anita: $200,000 Evening Jewel Stakes, Cal-breds, fillies 3 years old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Show It N Moe It (9-5)
1:35 Keeneland: Grade 2 $200,000 Shakertown Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Disco Partner (5-2)
1:44 Aqueduct: Grade 1 $400,000 Carter Handicap, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Army Mule (5-2)
1:50 Santa Anita: Grade 3 $150,000 Providencia Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Paved (2-1)
2:09 Oaklawn: $100,000 Arkansas Breeders' Stakes, Ark-bred 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Glacken's Ghost (5-2)
2:10 Keeneland: Grade 1 $300,000 Madison Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Lewis Bay (7-2)
2:17 Aqueduct: Grade 3 $250,000 Bay Shore Stakes, 3 year olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: National Flag (7-5)
2:25 Santa Anita: $200,000 Echo Eddie Stakes, Cal-breds, 3 years old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Heck Yeah (7-5)
2:45 Keeneland: Grade 1 $500,000 Ashland Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Monomoy Girl (4-5)
2:55 Aqueduct: Grade 2 $750,000 Wood Memorial, 3 year olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Enticed (6-5)
3:09 Oaklawn: $150,000 Carousel Handicap, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Vertical Oak (9-5)
3:23 Keeneland: Grade 2 $1 million Blue Grass Stakes, 3 year olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Good Magic (2-1)
4:12 Santa Anita: Grade 1 $1 million Santa Anita Derby, 3 year olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Justify (4-5)
4:50 Santa Anita: Grade 2 $200,000 Royal Heroine Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Enola Gray (3-1)
5:22 Santa Anita: Grade 1 $400,000 Santa Anita Oaks, fillies 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Midnight Bisou (6-5)
Bob Ike's SA play of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 5 For Him (8-1)
Sophomore from Mike Pender's barn hasn't been close lately, but this might be a much more favorable spot. He goes back to dirt, appears to be the clear speed in the race and gets in with a feather (108 pounds) under apprentice rider Asa Espinoza. He should take them a long way at a square price.
Friday Result: Move Over (6-1) fired a good shot but came up a head short when the wire came up in the third race.

Ed Burgart's LA play of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 1 Big Energy (3-1)
He wasn't able to establish early prominence in last third-place try vs. a stronger 870-yard field after breaking off balance with his head in the air. He used his speed to control the pace in an 870-yard victory last November and should get a nice stalking trip behind expected pacesetter Cal Cal Li Gowchis. The latter figures to get overbet after last easy win when unpressured on the lead and seldom runs two races alike.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday's results and Saturday's entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, April 6.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 58th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 25.25 51.74 1:16.73 1:28.73 1:40.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Dhafeera
|123
|7
|1
|2–1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1½
|Blanc
|4.10
|2
|Jazaalah
|123
|2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|3–½
|2–1¼
|Talamo
|15.40
|6
|Meal Ticket
|123
|5
|5
|6–1½
|5–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|3–1¼
|T Baze
|11.90
|8
|You Missed It
|123
|6
|3
|4–1
|3–½
|2–1
|2–1½
|4–ns
|Gutierrez
|2.40
|3
|Blossom Trail Miss
|123
|3
|6
|5–hd
|6–½
|6–hd
|6–3½
|5–¾
|Van Dyke
|8.90
|4
|Chalky
|123
|4
|4
|3–½
|4–1
|3–½
|5–½
|6–4
|Prat
|1.60
|1
|Beauty Divine
|123
|1
|2
|1–½
|2–1
|5–½
|7
|7
|Roman
|9.90
|9
|DHAFEERA (GB)
|10.20
|5.60
|4.60
|2
|JAZAALAH
|13.40
|10.00
|6
|MEAL TICKET
|6.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-2)
|$75.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-2-6-8)
|$301.24
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-2-6)
|$194.20
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-2-6-8-3)
|Carryover $2,171
Winner–Dhafeera (GB) B.f.4 by Shamardal out of Anqooda, by Oasis Dream (GB). Bred by Shadwell Estate Company Limited (GB). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Lo Hi Stable and Shaw, Ken. Mutuel Pool $192,562 Exacta Pool $98,955 Superfecta Pool $39,957 Trifecta Pool $61,309 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,845. Scratched–Feeling the Heat, Tiz Goldilux.
DHAFEERA (GB) angled in and pulled her way along to press the pace outside a rival, took the lead on the backstretch, inched away and angled in on the second turn, kicked clear in the stretch and proved best under a late tap of the whip and steady handling. JAZAALAH a bit slow to begin, settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and finished with interest. MEAL TICKET pulled some three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then three wide on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and picked up the show. YOU MISSED IT stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened late. BLOSSOM TRAIL MISS saved ground chasing the pace, continued a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, split horses leaving the second turn, found the inside again in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CHALKY (IRE) pulled along the inside stalking the pace, went between rivals on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. BEAUTY DIVINE took the early lead and dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.39 46.40 58.46 1:04.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Most Amusing
|122
|6
|4
|2–2
|1–½
|1–3
|1–4½
|Van Dyke
|0.30
|1
|Lontani
|122
|1
|3
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–½
|2–1¼
|Mn Garcia
|4.70
|2
|Blaze of Glory
|122
|2
|1
|4–1½
|4–2½
|3–1
|3–hd
|Prat
|10.90
|5
|Highly Distorted
|122
|5
|2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–hd
|4–nk
|Pedroza
|9.80
|3
|Littlebitamedal
|122
|3
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5–2¼
|Elliott
|13.90
|4
|Causeididitmyway
|122
|4
|6
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|6
|Conner
|20.80
|6
|MOST AMUSING
|2.60
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|LONTANI
|3.60
|3.20
|2
|BLAZE OF GLORY
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-6)
|$17.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$3.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-5)
|$3.69
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2)
|$6.10
Winner–Most Amusing B.c.3 by Malibu Moon out of Comic Marvel, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Juddmonte Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $107,371 Daily Double Pool $39,154 Exacta Pool $50,676 Superfecta Pool $22,609 Trifecta Pool $30,201. Scratched–none.
MOST AMUSING had speed five wide then angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead on the turn, inched away into the stretch and drew off under urging and a hold late. LONTANI saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in upper stretch and bested the others. BLAZE OF GLORY stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and edged rivals for third between foes late. HIGHLY DISTORTED had good early speed between foes then angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, came off the rail in upper stretch and was edged for the show. LITTLEBITAMEDAL chased between horses then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and was edged for a minor award three wide on the line. CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY turned his head and broke a bit slowly, went up three deep then chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally.
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.99 44.58 1:07.52 1:13.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Restrainedvengence
|122
|1
|2
|3–1
|4–1½
|3–½
|1–hd
|Maragh
|5.80
|7
|Move Over
|124
|7
|4
|5–2
|5–1
|6–10
|2–ns
|T Baze
|6.10
|5
|Axelrod
|120
|5
|3
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–½
|3–1½
|Prat
|10.70
|4
|Cono
|122
|4
|5
|6–4
|6–5
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Smith
|2.80
|3
|Colosi
|122
|3
|6
|4–½
|3–½
|5–hd
|5–nk
|Talamo
|1.10
|2
|Vutzak
|122
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1½
|6–12
|Elliott
|12.20
|6
|Minoso
|122
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Pedroza
|63.30
|1
|RESTRAINEDVENGENCE
|13.60
|7.00
|5.20
|7
|MOVE OVER (GB)
|5.80
|4.40
|5
|AXELROD
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$23.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$38.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-5-4)
|$97.56
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-5)
|$130.55
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-5-4-3)
|Carryover $8,040
Winner–Restrainedvengence Dbb.g.3 by Hold Me Back out of Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. Bred by Westwind Farms (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Kelly Brinkerhoff. Mutuel Pool $237,685 Daily Double Pool $14,529 Exacta Pool $146,212 Superfecta Pool $65,877 Trifecta Pool $99,022 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,692. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (9-6-1) paid $80.40. Pick Three Pool $44,955.
RESTRAINEDVENGENCE saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the dirt crossing and three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging and strong handling to get up between foes. MOVE OVER (GB) chased outside then alongside a rival, came out in midstretch and closed willingly three deep on the line. AXELROD stalked off the rail, drifted out some on the dirt crossing while bidding for the lead, took the advantage outside a rival in the stretch, fought back just off the rail in deep stretch and was edged late. CONO chased a bit off the rail then inside down the hill, came out some for room in midstretch, was in a bit tight off heels a sixteenth out and was outfinished. COLOSI chased outside a rival then three deep midway on the hill, came out four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. VUTZAK had good early speed and set the pace inside, fought back into the stretch and past midstretch and weakened late. MINOSO dropped back a bit off the rail then saved ground off the pace and failed to menace. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.73 47.19 1:12.04 1:38.75 1:45.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Dukes Up
|121
|6
|1
|6
|6
|6
|1–½
|1–1½
|Desormeaux
|4.60
|5
|Out of Patience
|121
|5
|6
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–1
|2–½
|2–nk
|Talamo
|1.70
|2
|Mercer Island
|121
|2
|4
|4–1½
|4–3½
|4–2
|3–3
|3–5
|Elliott
|3.70
|1
|Gentrified
|121
|1
|5
|5–½
|5–1½
|5–1½
|4–2
|4–13
|Roman
|5.40
|3
|General Ike
|121
|3
|2
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–hd
|5–1½
|5–5
|Conner
|3.30
|4
|Raagheb
|121
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|6
|6
|Pedroza
|21.00
|6
|DUKES UP
|11.20
|4.60
|2.80
|5
|OUT OF PATIENCE
|3.40
|2.40
|2
|MERCER ISLAND
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$79.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$14.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-1)
|$8.97
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2)
|$21.55
Winner–Dukes Up Dbb.g.5 by Include out of Classic West, by Gone West. Bred by Bruce Berenson & Laurie Berenson (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Aldrich, Frank, Aldrich, MarySue and Miyadi, Steven. Mutuel Pool $193,910 Daily Double Pool $18,517 Exacta Pool $103,891 Superfecta Pool $35,165 Trifecta Pool $59,799. Claimed–Out of Patience by Carlos Lopez. Trainer: Carlos Lopez. Claimed–Mercer Island by Gary Barber. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-1-6) paid $85.80. Pick Three Pool $13,968.
DUKES UP chased outside a rival then off the rail, moved up outside leaving the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, led three deep in midstretch and inched clear late under some urging. OUT OF PATIENCE stalked off the rail then alongside a foe, bid three deep on the second turn, took the advantage leaving that turn, angled in some in the stretch, fought back toward the inside past midstretch and just held second. MERCER ISLAND angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, battled between the top pair in midstretch and was edged for the place. GENTRIFIED saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GENERAL IKE had speed toward the inside then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, battled between horses on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. RAAGHEB sent between horses to the early lead, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and gave way in the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.72 46.89 1:10.29 1:22.88 1:35.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Subic Bay
|113
|8
|8
|8–1½
|7–hd
|5–2½
|3–hd
|1–2¼
|Espinoza
|4.90
|2
|Oh Scatty Oh
|123
|2
|5
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–1
|2–3
|Maragh
|26.70
|9
|Road Test
|123
|9
|6
|6–½
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–3
|3–½
|Nakatani
|10.60
|7
|Hotsy Dotsy
|123
|7
|7
|7–1
|8–3
|8–1½
|8–3½
|4–ns
|Roman
|13.10
|5
|Paddy Jean
|123
|5
|2
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–1
|5–¾
|Talamo
|3.80
|3
|Khaleesi
|123
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1½
|6–1½
|Franco
|4.30
|1
|Twirling Apples
|123
|1
|3
|3–2
|3–3
|3–2½
|5–1½
|7–½
|Gutierrez
|1.90
|4
|Lil Bit Dangerous
|123
|4
|4
|5–1½
|5–1½
|7–1½
|7–hd
|8–2¾
|Espinoza
|12.80
|6
|Pirate Flag
|123
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Blanc
|45.30
|8
|SUBIC BAY
|11.80
|6.80
|4.00
|2
|OH SCATTY OH
|18.40
|8.60
|9
|ROAD TEST
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$42.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$131.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-9-7)
|$507.72
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-9-7-5)
|$10,864.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-9)
|$427.00
Winner–Subic Bay B.m.5 by Warrior's Reward out of Lil's Lassie, by Lil's Lad. Bred by Frederick J. McEwan & Wilhelmina M.McEwan (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Brian Farris. Mutuel Pool $235,267 Daily Double Pool $19,771 Exacta Pool $134,008 Superfecta Pool $56,986 Super High Five Pool $17,936 Trifecta Pool $86,328. Claimed–Paddy Jean by Barker, Rick, Huston Racing Stable and Tenbrink, Gene. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Twirling Apples by Epic. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Looking At Thelake, Miss Napper Tandy.
$1 Pick Three (1-6-8) paid $201.20. Pick Three Pool $37,376. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-1-6-8) 4 correct paid $228.00. Pick Four Pool $117,382. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-6-1-6-8) 5 correct paid $1,883.70. Pick Five Pool $357,982.
SUBIC BAY chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in outside a foe leaving that turn, came out in upper stretch, rallied under urging to the front past midstretch, drifted in and won clear. OH SCATTY OH saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was clearly second best. ROAD TEST chased outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, continued alongside a rival on the second turn, angled inward in upper stretch and split horses late for the show. HOTSY DOTSY saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch then angled back in and was edged for third. PADDY JEAN close up stalking the pace off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter early on the backstretch then tracked that one off the inside to the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. KHALEESI (BRZ) sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, inched away again leaving the backstretch, edged clear on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and weakened late. TWIRLING APPLES stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive. LIL BIT DANGEROUS saved ground stalking the pace, continued outside a rival on the second turn and also weakened. PIRATE FLAG broke in the air and slowly, angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and did not rally.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 21.93 45.39 1:11.36 1:18.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Gringo Star
|123
|2
|1
|1–3
|1–5
|1–4
|1–½
|Quinonez
|6.80
|12
|Git On Your Pulpit
|123
|11
|6
|4–½
|3–1
|3–2½
|2–½
|Pereira
|10.80
|3
|Midnight Soot
|123
|3
|8
|7–2½
|7–1½
|5–4
|3–nk
|Talamo
|1.70
|7
|Trojan Time
|123
|7
|3
|2–½
|2–1
|2–2
|4–1½
|Elliott
|19.40
|13
|Bourbon Dude
|123
|12
|4
|5–2
|5–1
|4–½
|5–4¼
|Maragh
|2.40
|6
|Fabrication
|123
|6
|5
|12
|11–4
|8–hd
|6–½
|T Baze
|18.10
|8
|Typhoon Harry
|116
|8
|12
|8–1½
|8–2½
|6–½
|7–¾
|Espinoza
|68.40
|1
|Mongolian Groom
|123
|1
|11
|9–1
|10–½
|10–2½
|8–5
|Vergara, Jr.
|22.60
|11
|Starship Chewy
|123
|10
|9
|6–hd
|6–1½
|7–hd
|9–1¾
|Maldonado
|100.30
|4
|Skagit River
|123
|4
|7
|10–hd
|12
|12
|10–4
|Blanc
|41.90
|9
|Astro Rider
|123
|9
|2
|3–1
|4–½
|9–1
|11–2½
|Conner
|7.30
|5
|Fivetwentyninefund
|123
|5
|10
|11–½
|9–hd
|11–5
|12
|Pedroza
|89.30
|2
|GRINGO STAR
|15.60
|8.60
|5.40
|12
|GIT ON YOUR PULPIT
|10.40
|5.80
|3
|MIDNIGHT SOOT
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$100.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-12)
|$96.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-12-3-7)
|$391.29
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-12-3)
|$154.65
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-12-3-7-13)
|Carryover $1,418
Winner–Gringo Star Ch.g.3 by Good Journey out of Centerofattention, by Beau Genius. Bred by Dennis Grenier & Norine Grenier (CA). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Grenier, Dennis and Norine. Mutuel Pool $221,045 Daily Double Pool $23,869 Exacta Pool $122,942 Superfecta Pool $59,813 Trifecta Pool $78,623 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,861. Claimed–Astro Rider by Matthew Schera. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Scratched–Sierra Echo.
$1 Pick Three (6-8-2) paid $247.10. Pick Three Pool $32,616.
GRINGO STAR sped to a clear early lead, set all the pace along the inside, continued clear in the stretch then held on gamely under urging. GIT ON YOUR PULPIT settled off the rail then angled to the inside on the backstretch, came out into the stretch and finished well late. MIDNIGHT SOOT saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied willingly. TROJAN TIME close up stalking the winner a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, was outfinished in the final furlong. BOURBON DUDE chased outside then off the rail, angled in just off the fence leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. FABRICATION settled outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. TYPHOON HARRY stumbled in the second step, chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. MONGOLIAN GROOM broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked a rally. STARSHIP CHEWY chased outside then off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. SKAGIT RIVER settled off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and also weakened. ASTRO RIDER stalked the winner off the inside then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. FIVETWENTYNINEFUND a bit slow into stride, settled just off the rail then between foes into and on the turn and lacked a response in the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.12 45.76 58.22 1:11.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Tangled Up in Ju
|123
|7
|2
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–2¼
|Maldonado
|1.20
|2
|Party Hostess
|116
|2
|3
|4–hd
|5–1½
|5–1½
|2–1¼
|Espinoza
|8.10
|3
|Velvet Jones
|123
|3
|4
|7
|7
|6–1
|3–1¼
|T Baze
|5.50
|5
|Parasail
|123
|5
|7
|3–½
|2–½
|2–1½
|4–2
|Talamo
|5.90
|4
|Rizzi's Honors
|123
|4
|5
|5–1½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–¾
|Franco
|4.30
|6
|Plane Lucky
|123
|6
|1
|2–1
|3–1½
|3–hd
|6–1½
|Roman
|16.80
|1
|Tee Em Eye
|113
|1
|6
|6–3½
|6–2
|7
|7
|Falgione
|10.00
|7
|TANGLED UP IN JU
|4.40
|3.20
|2.60
|2
|PARTY HOSTESS
|5.00
|3.60
|3
|VELVET JONES
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$52.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$12.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-5)
|$21.12
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-3-5-4)
|$240.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3)
|$28.80
Winner–Tangled Up in Ju Dbb.m.5 by Lucky Pulpit out of Ju Ju Baby, by Snow Ridge. Bred by Lo Hi Racing Stable & Dick Barton (CA). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Barton, Dick and Lo Hi Stable. Mutuel Pool $213,608 Daily Double Pool $18,197 Exacta Pool $114,698 Superfecta Pool $52,762 Super High Five Pool $6,819 Trifecta Pool $78,669. Claimed–Tangled Up in Ju by James Clarke. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (8-2-7) paid $148.90. Pick Three Pool $24,291.
TANGLED UP IN JU had good early speed outside then alongside a rival, inched away and angled in a bit off the rail on the turn, kicked clear under left handed urging in the stretch and proved best. PARTY HOSTESS saved ground stalking the pace throughout and bested the others. VELVET JONES settled a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out in midstretch and gained the show. PARASAIL stalked outside a rival then three deep into and out of the turn and was outfinished for a minor share. RIZZI'S HONORS chased outside a rival then between foes into the turn, continued outside a foe on the bend and three deep in midstretch and weakened. PLANE LUCKY had speed off the rail then angled in, pressed the pace a bit off the rail then inside into the turn, stalked the winner on the turn, came a bit off the inside in the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and also weakened. TEE EM EYE chased inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.43 48.10 1:12.00 1:36.65 1:48.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Movie Moment
|122
|7
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–2
|Franco
|6.20
|3
|Party Dancer
|122
|3
|9
|7–hd
|7–1½
|7–1
|4–hd
|2–¾
|Van Dyke
|11.90
|4
|Rancor
|122
|4
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1
|2–4
|3–hd
|Roman
|2.00
|1
|Pacific Strike
|122
|1
|8
|8–hd
|8–½
|8–1
|6–1
|4–3¼
|Nakatani
|1.30
|8
|Heliocentricity
|122
|8
|7
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–½
|5–hd
|5–¾
|Conner
|54.40
|2
|Aha
|122
|2
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–hd
|6–hd
|Mn Garcia
|62.30
|5
|Mongolian Empire
|122
|5
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–½
|Vergara, Jr.
|25.30
|6
|Fluffhead
|122
|6
|3
|5–½
|5–1
|5–1
|7–hd
|8–½
|Prat
|6.60
|9
|It's Alexus
|122
|9
|5
|6–1½
|6–1
|6–½
|8–3½
|9
|Gutierrez
|52.80
|7
|MOVIE MOMENT
|14.40
|7.40
|4.40
|3
|PARTY DANCER
|11.00
|5.40
|4
|RANCOR
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)
|$45.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$53.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-1)
|$59.12
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-4-1-8)
|$11,015.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4)
|$118.25
Winner–Movie Moment B.f.3 by Paynter out of Starrer, by Dynaformer. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $421,168 Daily Double Pool $116,325 Exacta Pool $291,089 Superfecta Pool $170,149 Super High Five Pool $28,872 Trifecta Pool $220,373. Scratched–Heaven Escape, Lady Lemon Drop, Rockin Ready.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-6-8-2-7-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $423,915. $1 Pick Three (2-7-7) paid $219.60. Pick Three Pool $103,339. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-2-7-7) 4 correct paid $903.30. Pick Four Pool $372,928. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-8-2-7-7) 5 correct paid $4,188.15. Pick Five Pool $214,019. $2 Pick Six (1-6-8-2-7-7) 5 out of 6 paid $597.60. Pick Six Pool $198,425. Pick Six Carryover $106,007.
MOVIE MOMENT stalked the pace off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch, gained the advantage under urging nearing midstretch and edged clear late. PARTY DANCER broke a bit slowly, went three deep into the first turn then angled in, chased a bit off the rail then inside, awaited room leaving the second turn and into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and finished well to gain the place. RANCOR sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, fought back into the stretch and until past midstretch, could not match the winner late and was outfinished for the place. PACIFIC STRIKE settled inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and just missed the show. HELIOCENTRICITY stalked outside the winner, fell back some on the second turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and between foes in midstretch and did not rally. AHA pulled along the inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch then between foes late and lacked a rally. MONGOLIAN EMPIRE tugged between horses then chased outside a rival, found the inside on the second turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and could not offer the needed late response. FLUFFHEAD pulled between horses then chased outside a rival, continued between foes on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. IT'S ALEXUS four wide into the first turn, chased outside then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|4,017
|$631,381
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,491,115
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,894,017
|TOTAL
|4,017
|$7,016,513
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, April 7.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 59th day of a 59-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Zusha
|Javier Castellano
|120
|Gary Mandella
|3-1
|2
|Trust in Love
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Dan L. Hendricks
|15-1
|3
|Hot Autumn
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|5-1
|4
|On a Toot
|Barrington Harvey
|126
|Kenneth E. Nettles
|20-1
|5
|Now Blessed
|Tyler Baze
|126
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|6
|Whirling
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|7
|Mela Jones
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Michael Pender
|4-1
|8
|Star Kissed
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Paula S. Capestro
|12-1
SECOND RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|California King
|Santiago Gonzalez
|122
|Mike Puype
|20-1
|2
|Holly Blame
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Paulo H. Lobo
|8-1
|3
|Courtship
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Carla Gaines
|12-1
|4
|Implicitly
|Mike Smith
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|6-1
|5
|Scat Big Dad
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|12-1
|6
|Rossman
|Evin Roman
|122
|Michael Pender
|20-1
|7
|Eskimo Roses
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Mick Ruis
|6-1
|8
|Rumpus Cat
|Rajiv Maragh
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|12-1
|9
|Alfareed
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|10
|More Honor
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|11
|Desert Stone
|Tyler Conner
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|12
|Frenchmen Street
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Golden Gladiator
|Barrington Harvey
|120
|Kenneth E. Nettles
|50-1
|14
|Paint Me Lucky
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Bob Baffert
|20-1
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kona Coast
|Evin Roman
|124
|Leonard Powell
|7-2
|2
|Arch Prince
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Val Brinkerhoff
|8-1
|3
|Curly's Waterfront
|Mario Gutierrez
|126
|Reed Saldana
|12-1
|4
|Trustworthy
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|7-2
|5
|For Him
|Asa Espinoza
|108
|Michael Pender
|8-1
|6
|Taniko
|Santiago Gonzalez
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|7
|Bacoli
|Juan Ochoa
|124
|Mick Ruis
|12-1
|8
|Super Duper Cooper
|Rajiv Maragh
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|7-2
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Evening Jewel Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Spiced Perfection
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|2
|Ismelucky
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|12-1
|3
|One Fast Broad
|Javier Castellano
|124
|Mick Ruis
|5-2
|4
|Smiling Tigress
|Tyler Baze
|122
|David Bernstein
|4-1
|5
|Empress of Lov
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|12-1
|6
|Wishful
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Leonard Powell
|20-1
|7
|Blessed Lady
|Evin Roman
|122
|Steven Specht
|12-1
|8
|Show It N Moe It
|Mike Smith
|124
|Gary Sherlock
|9-5
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Providencia Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pulpit Rider
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Mike Puype
|9-2
|2
|Lexington Grace
|Javier Castellano
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|8-1
|3
|Treasuring
|Rajiv Maragh
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|10-1
|4
|Paved
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|2-1
|5
|Ms Bad Behavior
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|6
|Fatale Bere
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Leonard Powell
|6-1
|7
|Retro
|Mike Smith
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|10-1
|8
|Florista
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Mark Glatt
|20-1
|9
|Deep Breath
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Eoin G. Harty
|50-1
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Echo Eddie Stakes'. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rewired
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Steven Specht
|12-1
|2
|Campaigner
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|3
|Heck Yeah
|Mike Smith
|124
|Bob Baffert
|7-5
|4
|Take the One O One
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-5
|5
|Shaymin
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|15-1
|6
|Fire When Ready
|Javier Castellano
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|7
|Generally Lucky
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Steven Specht
|20-1
|8
|Psycho Dar
|Evin Roman
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Accountability
|Javier Castellano
|124
|Rafael Becerra
|8-1
|2
|Mesut
|Evin Roman
|120
|Carla Gaines
|3-1
|3
|Sawyer's Hill
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|David Jacobson
|5-2
|40,000
|4
|Tartini
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|5
|Fortune of War
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|20-1
|6
|Elwood J
|Franklin Ceballos
|115
|Eddie Truman
|12-1
|7
|Cascade Rock
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|8
|Avalanche
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|9
|Dreams of Valor
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Craig Dollase
|12-1
|10
|Malibu Music
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sheer Flattery
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|2
|Conqueror
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-2
|3
|Clever Royal
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Kristin Mulhall
|6-1
|40,000
|4
|Pioneer Lad
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jack Carava
|12-1
|5
|Stone Hands
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|6
|Swayze
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|7
|Rocko's Wheel
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|40,000
|8
|Sigur Ros
|Javier Castellano
|122
|Carla Gaines
|6-1
|9
|Midnight Pleasure
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Mick Ruis
|20-1
|10
|Fast Munny
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Santa Anita Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Instilled Regard
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-1
|2
|Orbit Rain
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Mick Ruis
|50-1
|3
|Bolt d'Oro
|Javier Castellano
|124
|Mick Ruis
|6-5
|4
|Jimmy Chila
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|30-1
|5
|Pepe Tono
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Victor L. Garcia
|20-1
|6
|Justify
|Mike Smith
|124
|Bob Baffert
|4-5
|7
|Core Beliefs
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Peter Eurton
|20-1
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Royal Heroine Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Instant Reflex
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|20-1
|2
|Sophie P
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|3
|Beau Recall
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|4-1
|4
|Midnight Crossing
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|5
|Thundering Sky
|Rajiv Maragh
|120
|George Weaver
|5-1
|6
|Enola Gray
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|7
|Madame Stripes
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|7-2
|8
|Mongolian Shopper
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Enebish Ganbat
|15-1
|9
|Sassy Little Lila
|Javier Castellano
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $400,000. 'Santa Anita Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|First Dudette
|Rajiv Maragh
|121
|Brian J. Koriner
|30-1
|2
|Spring Lily
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|3
|Midnight Bisou
|Mike Smith
|121
|William Spawr
|6-5
|4
|Fool's Paradise
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|30-1
|5
|Finess Bere
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Bob Baffert
|15-1
|6
|Exuberance
|Corey Nakatani
|121
|Ian Kruljac
|12-1
|7
|Spectator
|Javier Castellano
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|8
|We All Have Dreams
|Joel Rosario
|121
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|9
|Thirteen Squared
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Bob Baffert
|9-2
TWELFTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Laseen
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|7-2
|2
|Pantsonfire
|Rajiv Maragh
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|3
|Starlite Style
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|30-1
|4
|Ms Wakaya
|Franklin Ceballos
|115
|Steven Miyadi
|15-1
|5
|Majestic Angel
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Eric R. Reed
|8-1
|6
|Dalsaros
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|7
|The Tulip
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-1
|8
|Hachi
|Javier Castellano
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|9
|Arch of Troy
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Mark D. Tsagalakis
|12-1
|10
|Queen Blossom
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
THIRTEENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak'. Stakes. Arabian. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|RB HOCUS POCUS
|Tyler Conner
|124
|Simon Hobson
|30-1
|2
|MYSTICAL MHF
|Matt Garcia
|124
|Simon Hobson
|30-1
|3
|RB NASH
|Keiber Coa
|126
|Jerenesto Torrez
|7-2
|4
|MAHRA T
|Xavier Ziani
|121
|Scott Powell
|15-1
|5
|LIL DUDE AA
|Diego Sanchez
|124
|Mark K. Powell
|30-1
|6
|UPTOWN SANDY GIRL
|Scott Spieth
|118
|Lynn A. Ashby
|6-1
|7
|ZELLS BELLS
|Maria Falgione
|124
|Robert M. Irlando
|30-1
|8
|CAPTAIN BUSH
|Manuel Chaves
|121
|Simon Hobson
|20-1
|9
|QUICK SAND AA
|Sasha Risenhoover
|126
|Jerenesto Torrez
|3-1
|10
|EASTER MAN
|Carol Cedeno
|126
|Jerenesto Torrez
|5-2
|11
|DREAM PEARL
|Pedro Terrero
|121
|Terri Eaton
|6-1
|12
|SAND VICTOR
|Hugo Herrera
|124
|Terri Eaton
|30-1