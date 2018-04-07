Racing! The big day is here. Buckle up and enjoy

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, April 6. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 58th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 25.25 51.74 1:16.73 1:28.73 1:40.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Dhafeera 123 7 1 2–1 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–1½ Blanc 4.10 2 Jazaalah 123 2 7 7 7 7 3–½ 2–1¼ Talamo 15.40 6 Meal Ticket 123 5 5 6–1½ 5–1 4–1 4–hd 3–1¼ T Baze 11.90 8 You Missed It 123 6 3 4–1 3–½ 2–1 2–1½ 4–ns Gutierrez 2.40 3 Blossom Trail Miss 123 3 6 5–hd 6–½ 6–hd 6–3½ 5–¾ Van Dyke 8.90 4 Chalky 123 4 4 3–½ 4–1 3–½ 5–½ 6–4 Prat 1.60 1 Beauty Divine 123 1 2 1–½ 2–1 5–½ 7 7 Roman 9.90

9 DHAFEERA (GB) 10.20 5.60 4.60 2 JAZAALAH 13.40 10.00 6 MEAL TICKET 6.20

$1 EXACTA (9-2) $75.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-2-6-8) $301.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-2-6) $194.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-2-6-8-3) Carryover $2,171

Winner–Dhafeera (GB) B.f.4 by Shamardal out of Anqooda, by Oasis Dream (GB). Bred by Shadwell Estate Company Limited (GB). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Lo Hi Stable and Shaw, Ken. Mutuel Pool $192,562 Exacta Pool $98,955 Superfecta Pool $39,957 Trifecta Pool $61,309 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,845. Scratched–Feeling the Heat, Tiz Goldilux.

DHAFEERA (GB) angled in and pulled her way along to press the pace outside a rival, took the lead on the backstretch, inched away and angled in on the second turn, kicked clear in the stretch and proved best under a late tap of the whip and steady handling. JAZAALAH a bit slow to begin, settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and finished with interest. MEAL TICKET pulled some three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then three wide on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and picked up the show. YOU MISSED IT stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened late. BLOSSOM TRAIL MISS saved ground chasing the pace, continued a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, split horses leaving the second turn, found the inside again in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CHALKY (IRE) pulled along the inside stalking the pace, went between rivals on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. BEAUTY DIVINE took the early lead and dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.39 46.40 58.46 1:04.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Most Amusing 122 6 4 2–2 1–½ 1–3 1–4½ Van Dyke 0.30 1 Lontani 122 1 3 5–hd 5–½ 5–½ 2–1¼ Mn Garcia 4.70 2 Blaze of Glory 122 2 1 4–1½ 4–2½ 3–1 3–hd Prat 10.90 5 Highly Distorted 122 5 2 1–hd 2–1½ 2–hd 4–nk Pedroza 9.80 3 Littlebitamedal 122 3 5 6 6 6 5–2¼ Elliott 13.90 4 Causeididitmyway 122 4 6 3–½ 3–hd 4–1½ 6 Conner 20.80

6 MOST AMUSING 2.60 2.40 2.10 1 LONTANI 3.60 3.20 2 BLAZE OF GLORY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-6) $17.00 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $3.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-5) $3.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2) $6.10

Winner–Most Amusing B.c.3 by Malibu Moon out of Comic Marvel, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Juddmonte Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $107,371 Daily Double Pool $39,154 Exacta Pool $50,676 Superfecta Pool $22,609 Trifecta Pool $30,201. Scratched–none.

MOST AMUSING had speed five wide then angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead on the turn, inched away into the stretch and drew off under urging and a hold late. LONTANI saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in upper stretch and bested the others. BLAZE OF GLORY stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and edged rivals for third between foes late. HIGHLY DISTORTED had good early speed between foes then angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, came off the rail in upper stretch and was edged for the show. LITTLEBITAMEDAL chased between horses then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and was edged for a minor award three wide on the line. CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY turned his head and broke a bit slowly, went up three deep then chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.99 44.58 1:07.52 1:13.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Restrainedvengence 122 1 2 3–1 4–1½ 3–½ 1–hd Maragh 5.80 7 Move Over 124 7 4 5–2 5–1 6–10 2–ns T Baze 6.10 5 Axelrod 120 5 3 2–½ 2–1½ 1–½ 3–1½ Prat 10.70 4 Cono 122 4 5 6–4 6–5 4–1 4–1¼ Smith 2.80 3 Colosi 122 3 6 4–½ 3–½ 5–hd 5–nk Talamo 1.10 2 Vutzak 122 2 1 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 6–12 Elliott 12.20 6 Minoso 122 6 7 7 7 7 7 Pedroza 63.30

1 RESTRAINEDVENGENCE 13.60 7.00 5.20 7 MOVE OVER (GB) 5.80 4.40 5 AXELROD 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $23.60 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $38.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-5-4) $97.56 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-5) $130.55 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-5-4-3) Carryover $8,040

Winner–Restrainedvengence Dbb.g.3 by Hold Me Back out of Cupids Revenge, by Red Ransom. Bred by Westwind Farms (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Kelly Brinkerhoff. Mutuel Pool $237,685 Daily Double Pool $14,529 Exacta Pool $146,212 Superfecta Pool $65,877 Trifecta Pool $99,022 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,692. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (9-6-1) paid $80.40. Pick Three Pool $44,955.

RESTRAINEDVENGENCE saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the dirt crossing and three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging and strong handling to get up between foes. MOVE OVER (GB) chased outside then alongside a rival, came out in midstretch and closed willingly three deep on the line. AXELROD stalked off the rail, drifted out some on the dirt crossing while bidding for the lead, took the advantage outside a rival in the stretch, fought back just off the rail in deep stretch and was edged late. CONO chased a bit off the rail then inside down the hill, came out some for room in midstretch, was in a bit tight off heels a sixteenth out and was outfinished. COLOSI chased outside a rival then three deep midway on the hill, came out four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. VUTZAK had good early speed and set the pace inside, fought back into the stretch and past midstretch and weakened late. MINOSO dropped back a bit off the rail then saved ground off the pace and failed to menace. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.73 47.19 1:12.04 1:38.75 1:45.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Dukes Up 121 6 1 6 6 6 1–½ 1–1½ Desormeaux 4.60 5 Out of Patience 121 5 6 3–1½ 3–½ 3–1 2–½ 2–nk Talamo 1.70 2 Mercer Island 121 2 4 4–1½ 4–3½ 4–2 3–3 3–5 Elliott 3.70 1 Gentrified 121 1 5 5–½ 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–2 4–13 Roman 5.40 3 General Ike 121 3 2 2–1½ 2–2 2–hd 5–1½ 5–5 Conner 3.30 4 Raagheb 121 4 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 6 6 Pedroza 21.00

6 DUKES UP 11.20 4.60 2.80 5 OUT OF PATIENCE 3.40 2.40 2 MERCER ISLAND 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $79.80 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-1) $8.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $21.55

Winner–Dukes Up Dbb.g.5 by Include out of Classic West, by Gone West. Bred by Bruce Berenson & Laurie Berenson (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Aldrich, Frank, Aldrich, MarySue and Miyadi, Steven. Mutuel Pool $193,910 Daily Double Pool $18,517 Exacta Pool $103,891 Superfecta Pool $35,165 Trifecta Pool $59,799. Claimed–Out of Patience by Carlos Lopez. Trainer: Carlos Lopez. Claimed–Mercer Island by Gary Barber. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-1-6) paid $85.80. Pick Three Pool $13,968.

DUKES UP chased outside a rival then off the rail, moved up outside leaving the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, led three deep in midstretch and inched clear late under some urging. OUT OF PATIENCE stalked off the rail then alongside a foe, bid three deep on the second turn, took the advantage leaving that turn, angled in some in the stretch, fought back toward the inside past midstretch and just held second. MERCER ISLAND angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, battled between the top pair in midstretch and was edged for the place. GENTRIFIED saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GENERAL IKE had speed toward the inside then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, battled between horses on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. RAAGHEB sent between horses to the early lead, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and gave way in the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.72 46.89 1:10.29 1:22.88 1:35.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Subic Bay 113 8 8 8–1½ 7–hd 5–2½ 3–hd 1–2¼ Espinoza 4.90 2 Oh Scatty Oh 123 2 5 4–hd 4–1½ 4–1 4–1 2–3 Maragh 26.70 9 Road Test 123 9 6 6–½ 6–hd 6–hd 6–3 3–½ Nakatani 10.60 7 Hotsy Dotsy 123 7 7 7–1 8–3 8–1½ 8–3½ 4–ns Roman 13.10 5 Paddy Jean 123 5 2 2–1 2–2 2–1½ 2–1 5–¾ Talamo 3.80 3 Khaleesi 123 3 1 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–1½ 6–1½ Franco 4.30 1 Twirling Apples 123 1 3 3–2 3–3 3–2½ 5–1½ 7–½ Gutierrez 1.90 4 Lil Bit Dangerous 123 4 4 5–1½ 5–1½ 7–1½ 7–hd 8–2¾ Espinoza 12.80 6 Pirate Flag 123 6 9 9 9 9 9 9 Blanc 45.30

8 SUBIC BAY 11.80 6.80 4.00 2 OH SCATTY OH 18.40 8.60 9 ROAD TEST 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $42.00 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $131.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-9-7) $507.72 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-9-7-5) $10,864.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-9) $427.00

Winner–Subic Bay B.m.5 by Warrior's Reward out of Lil's Lassie, by Lil's Lad. Bred by Frederick J. McEwan & Wilhelmina M.McEwan (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Brian Farris. Mutuel Pool $235,267 Daily Double Pool $19,771 Exacta Pool $134,008 Superfecta Pool $56,986 Super High Five Pool $17,936 Trifecta Pool $86,328. Claimed–Paddy Jean by Barker, Rick, Huston Racing Stable and Tenbrink, Gene. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Twirling Apples by Epic. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Looking At Thelake, Miss Napper Tandy. $1 Pick Three (1-6-8) paid $201.20. Pick Three Pool $37,376. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-1-6-8) 4 correct paid $228.00. Pick Four Pool $117,382. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-6-1-6-8) 5 correct paid $1,883.70. Pick Five Pool $357,982.

SUBIC BAY chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in outside a foe leaving that turn, came out in upper stretch, rallied under urging to the front past midstretch, drifted in and won clear. OH SCATTY OH saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was clearly second best. ROAD TEST chased outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, continued alongside a rival on the second turn, angled inward in upper stretch and split horses late for the show. HOTSY DOTSY saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch then angled back in and was edged for third. PADDY JEAN close up stalking the pace off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter early on the backstretch then tracked that one off the inside to the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. KHALEESI (BRZ) sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, inched away again leaving the backstretch, edged clear on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and weakened late. TWIRLING APPLES stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive. LIL BIT DANGEROUS saved ground stalking the pace, continued outside a rival on the second turn and also weakened. PIRATE FLAG broke in the air and slowly, angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and did not rally.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 21.93 45.39 1:11.36 1:18.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Gringo Star 123 2 1 1–3 1–5 1–4 1–½ Quinonez 6.80 12 Git On Your Pulpit 123 11 6 4–½ 3–1 3–2½ 2–½ Pereira 10.80 3 Midnight Soot 123 3 8 7–2½ 7–1½ 5–4 3–nk Talamo 1.70 7 Trojan Time 123 7 3 2–½ 2–1 2–2 4–1½ Elliott 19.40 13 Bourbon Dude 123 12 4 5–2 5–1 4–½ 5–4¼ Maragh 2.40 6 Fabrication 123 6 5 12 11–4 8–hd 6–½ T Baze 18.10 8 Typhoon Harry 116 8 12 8–1½ 8–2½ 6–½ 7–¾ Espinoza 68.40 1 Mongolian Groom 123 1 11 9–1 10–½ 10–2½ 8–5 Vergara, Jr. 22.60 11 Starship Chewy 123 10 9 6–hd 6–1½ 7–hd 9–1¾ Maldonado 100.30 4 Skagit River 123 4 7 10–hd 12 12 10–4 Blanc 41.90 9 Astro Rider 123 9 2 3–1 4–½ 9–1 11–2½ Conner 7.30 5 Fivetwentyninefund 123 5 10 11–½ 9–hd 11–5 12 Pedroza 89.30

2 GRINGO STAR 15.60 8.60 5.40 12 GIT ON YOUR PULPIT 10.40 5.80 3 MIDNIGHT SOOT 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $100.20 $1 EXACTA (2-12) $96.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-12-3-7) $391.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-12-3) $154.65 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-12-3-7-13) Carryover $1,418

Winner–Gringo Star Ch.g.3 by Good Journey out of Centerofattention, by Beau Genius. Bred by Dennis Grenier & Norine Grenier (CA). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Grenier, Dennis and Norine. Mutuel Pool $221,045 Daily Double Pool $23,869 Exacta Pool $122,942 Superfecta Pool $59,813 Trifecta Pool $78,623 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,861. Claimed–Astro Rider by Matthew Schera. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Scratched–Sierra Echo. $1 Pick Three (6-8-2) paid $247.10. Pick Three Pool $32,616.

GRINGO STAR sped to a clear early lead, set all the pace along the inside, continued clear in the stretch then held on gamely under urging. GIT ON YOUR PULPIT settled off the rail then angled to the inside on the backstretch, came out into the stretch and finished well late. MIDNIGHT SOOT saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied willingly. TROJAN TIME close up stalking the winner a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, was outfinished in the final furlong. BOURBON DUDE chased outside then off the rail, angled in just off the fence leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. FABRICATION settled outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. TYPHOON HARRY stumbled in the second step, chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. MONGOLIAN GROOM broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked a rally. STARSHIP CHEWY chased outside then off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. SKAGIT RIVER settled off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and also weakened. ASTRO RIDER stalked the winner off the inside then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. FIVETWENTYNINEFUND a bit slow into stride, settled just off the rail then between foes into and on the turn and lacked a response in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.12 45.76 58.22 1:11.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Tangled Up in Ju 123 7 2 1–½ 1–1½ 1–3 1–2¼ Maldonado 1.20 2 Party Hostess 116 2 3 4–hd 5–1½ 5–1½ 2–1¼ Espinoza 8.10 3 Velvet Jones 123 3 4 7 7 6–1 3–1¼ T Baze 5.50 5 Parasail 123 5 7 3–½ 2–½ 2–1½ 4–2 Talamo 5.90 4 Rizzi's Honors 123 4 5 5–1½ 4–hd 4–hd 5–¾ Franco 4.30 6 Plane Lucky 123 6 1 2–1 3–1½ 3–hd 6–1½ Roman 16.80 1 Tee Em Eye 113 1 6 6–3½ 6–2 7 7 Falgione 10.00

7 TANGLED UP IN JU 4.40 3.20 2.60 2 PARTY HOSTESS 5.00 3.60 3 VELVET JONES 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $52.20 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $12.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-5) $21.12 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-3-5-4) $240.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3) $28.80

Winner–Tangled Up in Ju Dbb.m.5 by Lucky Pulpit out of Ju Ju Baby, by Snow Ridge. Bred by Lo Hi Racing Stable & Dick Barton (CA). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Barton, Dick and Lo Hi Stable. Mutuel Pool $213,608 Daily Double Pool $18,197 Exacta Pool $114,698 Superfecta Pool $52,762 Super High Five Pool $6,819 Trifecta Pool $78,669. Claimed–Tangled Up in Ju by James Clarke. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-2-7) paid $148.90. Pick Three Pool $24,291.

TANGLED UP IN JU had good early speed outside then alongside a rival, inched away and angled in a bit off the rail on the turn, kicked clear under left handed urging in the stretch and proved best. PARTY HOSTESS saved ground stalking the pace throughout and bested the others. VELVET JONES settled a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out in midstretch and gained the show. PARASAIL stalked outside a rival then three deep into and out of the turn and was outfinished for a minor share. RIZZI'S HONORS chased outside a rival then between foes into the turn, continued outside a foe on the bend and three deep in midstretch and weakened. PLANE LUCKY had speed off the rail then angled in, pressed the pace a bit off the rail then inside into the turn, stalked the winner on the turn, came a bit off the inside in the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and also weakened. TEE EM EYE chased inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.43 48.10 1:12.00 1:36.65 1:48.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Movie Moment 122 7 2 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 1–hd 1–2 Franco 6.20 3 Party Dancer 122 3 9 7–hd 7–1½ 7–1 4–hd 2–¾ Van Dyke 11.90 4 Rancor 122 4 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 2–4 3–hd Roman 2.00 1 Pacific Strike 122 1 8 8–hd 8–½ 8–1 6–1 4–3¼ Nakatani 1.30 8 Heliocentricity 122 8 7 3–1 3–1½ 3–½ 5–hd 5–¾ Conner 54.40 2 Aha 122 2 4 4–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 3–hd 6–hd Mn Garcia 62.30 5 Mongolian Empire 122 5 6 9 9 9 9 7–½ Vergara, Jr. 25.30 6 Fluffhead 122 6 3 5–½ 5–1 5–1 7–hd 8–½ Prat 6.60 9 It's Alexus 122 9 5 6–1½ 6–1 6–½ 8–3½ 9 Gutierrez 52.80

7 MOVIE MOMENT 14.40 7.40 4.40 3 PARTY DANCER 11.00 5.40 4 RANCOR 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $45.20 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $53.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-1) $59.12 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-4-1-8) $11,015.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4) $118.25

Winner–Movie Moment B.f.3 by Paynter out of Starrer, by Dynaformer. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $421,168 Daily Double Pool $116,325 Exacta Pool $291,089 Superfecta Pool $170,149 Super High Five Pool $28,872 Trifecta Pool $220,373. Scratched–Heaven Escape, Lady Lemon Drop, Rockin Ready. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-6-8-2-7-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $423,915. $1 Pick Three (2-7-7) paid $219.60. Pick Three Pool $103,339. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-2-7-7) 4 correct paid $903.30. Pick Four Pool $372,928. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-8-2-7-7) 5 correct paid $4,188.15. Pick Five Pool $214,019. $2 Pick Six (1-6-8-2-7-7) 5 out of 6 paid $597.60. Pick Six Pool $198,425. Pick Six Carryover $106,007.

MOVIE MOMENT stalked the pace off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch, gained the advantage under urging nearing midstretch and edged clear late. PARTY DANCER broke a bit slowly, went three deep into the first turn then angled in, chased a bit off the rail then inside, awaited room leaving the second turn and into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and finished well to gain the place. RANCOR sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, fought back into the stretch and until past midstretch, could not match the winner late and was outfinished for the place. PACIFIC STRIKE settled inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and just missed the show. HELIOCENTRICITY stalked outside the winner, fell back some on the second turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and between foes in midstretch and did not rally. AHA pulled along the inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch then between foes late and lacked a rally. MONGOLIAN EMPIRE tugged between horses then chased outside a rival, found the inside on the second turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and could not offer the needed late response. FLUFFHEAD pulled between horses then chased outside a rival, continued between foes on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. IT'S ALEXUS four wide into the first turn, chased outside then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened.