Racing! Some early Kentucky Derby numbers to chew on

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we take a look into the world of workouts.

You can’t say enough what a great Kentucky Derby this is shaping up to be. We’ve talked about all the storylines from unraced 2 year olds to an invader from Dubai and several horses that check all the boxes but still might not be good enough. Or maybe they will.

One of the things handicappers look at when making their decisions is workouts. Just seeing the times never really tells the story. You need to know what the trainer was actually trying to get out of the work. And then, the gallop out is not reflected. It’s why it’s a solid business for clockers, who watch workout after workout, to share their thoughts as they really know their stuff.

A good place to go for wisdom is XBTV, a branch of Xpressbet, which has video on the works at Santa Anita. Plus, they have a lot of commentary on the site, although it does skew to the West Coast.

The rhythm of the final major Derby preps is very different. You start with Louisiana Derby (six weeks before the Derby), then the Florida and UAE derbies (five weeks), the Santa Anita Derby , Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial (four weeks) and then the Arkansas Derby (three weeks).

So, we decided to look at the latest work from the Derby horses, going 22 deep, even though only 20 will be entered. Do with it what you may, but we hope it’s helpful. Also, almost every horse will have a final work before the Derby.

Two horses, Mendelssohn and Gronkowski, are coming from overseas and their works are not recorded. Six of the horses have bullets (fastest time at that distance on that day at that track), Audible, Noble Indy, Bolt d’Oro, Bravazo, Free Drop Billy and Lone Sailor. And four haven’t had a timed work since their last race: Magnum Moon, Quip and Solomini (Arkansas Derby) and My Boy Jack (Lexington Stakes).

Nessy, the favorite in the Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes over 1 ¾ miles, won the race by a length under a masterful ride by Mike Smith . The race, which starts at the top of the hillside turf course, is the longest held at Santa Anita. Nessy, shipping in from Florida, carefully marked his time on the rail and then entering the stretch went three wide and ran down the front runners with seemingly little effort.

“This race is all for [co-owner and breeder] Ed [Hudon],” said trainer Ian Wilkes . “The horses went slow enough where he had to beat them, but he’s a cool horse. He’s getting better, that’s the whole thing about it. He’s improving. He’s just 5. He’s still a young horse at this stage for this game, because if we stay [racing him], he’ll get better as we go on.”

“These owners have always wanted to win this race and they pointed for it with this horse,” Smith said. “I did ride him with a lot of confidence. … He’s the kind of horse that’ll run all day and we hit the wire his ears were pricked.”

Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, April 22. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 6th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.52 43.83 1:07.87 1:14.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Nice Ice 115 8 3 4–1 3–hd 1–½ 1–1¼ Ceballos 4.00 7 Copper Fever 126 7 2 5–2½ 5–1½ 3–½ 2–hd Prat 1.80 6 Token Vow 120 6 6 7–5 7–4 5–½ 3–2¼ Maldonado 7.00 1 Jaccat 126 1 8 8 8 6–1 4–nk Nakatani 7.20 3 She's Legit 126 3 7 6–1 6–hd 7–3 5–2½ Espinoza 6.70 5 No Wine Untasted 120 5 4 3–2 4–2½ 4–1 6–2¼ Pedroza 11.90 2 True Testament 126 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 7–10 Conner 6.20 4 Dutton's Legend 126 4 5 2–1½ 2–1½ 8 8 Elliott 19.50

8 NICE ICE 10.00 4.80 3.00 7 COPPER FEVER 3.20 2.40 6 TOKEN VOW 4.80

$1 EXACTA (8-7) $14.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-6-1) $28.10 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-6-1-3) $241.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-6) $35.75

Winner–Nice Ice Dbb.f.3 by Northern Afleet out of Fanny Chenal, by Popular. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Koriner, Brian and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $191,988 Exacta Pool $105,692 Superfecta Pool $42,879 Super High Five Pool $1,448 Trifecta Pool $65,906. Scratched–Stradella Road.

NICE ICE stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead outside a foe in midstretch, drifted out some past midstretch and proved best under urging. COPPER FEVER angled in after the right hand curve and chased inside, came out leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch, angled inward past midstretch and edged a rival for the place. TOKEN VOW chased outside a rival, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and finished with interest to be edged for second. JACCAT broke in and slowly, saved ground off the pace and finished with some interest inside. SHE'S LEGIT chased a bit off the rail, was in tight off heels nearing the dirt crossing, came out in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. NO WINE UNTASTED had speed three deep then angled in and stalked the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. TRUE TESTAMENT went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back a bit off the rail in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. DUTTON'S LEGEND had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, drifted out some into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at zero.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.55 47.75 1:13.18 1:26.14 1:39.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Not Now Carolyn 124 6 4 3–1½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–3 1–ns Desormeaux 1.40 3 Mapit 118 3 2 4–5 3–1 2–2 1–½ 2–2¼ Conner 12.80 5 Demigoddess 124 5 3 1–hd 2–½ 4–1½ 3–½ 3–3½ Pereira 35.80 4 Night Time Inc 121 4 6 6 5–1½ 3–hd 4–2 4–3¼ Ceballos 8.80 2 Poetic 118 2 5 5–hd 6 5–½ 5–1 5–3¼ Smith 1.20 1 Always Believe 126 1 1 2–hd 4–½ 6 6 6 Espinoza 6.60

6 NOT NOW CAROLYN 4.80 3.00 2.80 3 MAPIT 7.60 4.20 5 DEMIGODDESS 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $25.20 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $17.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-4) $29.34 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5) $41.40

Winner–Not Now Carolyn B.m.5 by Tapit out of Maryfield, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Big Chief Racing, LLC, Don't Tell My Wife Stables, Rocker O Ranch, LLC and Desormeaux, J. Keith. Mutuel Pool $191,774 Daily Double Pool $42,513 Exacta Pool $100,751 Superfecta Pool $45,560 Trifecta Pool $68,680. Scratched–none.

NOT NOW CAROLYN dueled three deep then outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and through the lane under urging and gamely prevailed. MAPIT stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, went up three deep then bid outside the winner on the second turn to gain the advantage nearing the stretch, battled outside that one through the drive and was outgamed late. DEMIGODDESS dueled between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, fell back some inside on the second turn, came off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. NIGHT TIME INC (ARG) chased off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. POETIC a bit washy at the gate, chased just off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. ALWAYS BELIEVE pulled some along the inside dueling for the lead on the first turn and into the backstretch, stalked along the rail, came out into the stretch, then angled back in and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.92 45.03 1:10.64 1:17.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Life of Illusion 126 6 1 2–hd 2–1½ 1–2 1–1¾ Roman 1.50 7 What's Bruin 120 7 5 3–1 3–1½ 2–½ 2–2¾ T Baze 8.20 1 Etching 120 1 7 5–3 5–3 5–3 3–½ Mn Garcia 41.30 3 Cyrielle 120 3 2 1–½ 1–½ 3–2½ 4–hd Espinoza 5.90 4 She's Funny 120 4 4 4–2½ 4–2 4–1 5–2¼ Van Dyke 7.10 2 Aunt Lubie 120 2 6 6–½ 6–1½ 6–6 6–12 Prat 1.70 5 Wish You Were Mine 120 5 3 7 7 7 7 Conner 32.40

6 LIFE OF ILLUSION 5.00 3.00 2.40 7 WHAT'S BRUIN 6.80 4.40 1 ETCHING 8.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-1-3) $94.30 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-1-3-4) $3,857.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-1) $105.25

Winner–Life of Illusion Grr.f.4 by Harlan's Holiday out of Atlantic Park, by Awesome Again. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $191,721 Daily Double Pool $25,886 Exacta Pool $113,722 Superfecta Pool $52,064 Super High Five Pool $5,054 Trifecta Pool $77,766. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-6-6) paid $29.10. Pick Three Pool $55,368.

LIFE OF ILLUSION dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, took the advantage leaving the turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and proved best. WHAT'S BRUIN prompted the pace three deep then stalked off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. ETCHING hopped in a slow start, saved ground off the pace, came out past midstretch and split rivals late for the show. CYRIELLE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn, had the rider lose the whip into the stretch and was edged late for third. SHE'S FUNNY close up stalking the pace off the rail then four wide into the turn, continued off the inside and three deep into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. AUNT LUBIE broke slowly, was between horses early then chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and did not rally. WISH YOU WERE MINE three deep early, settled outside a rival then off the rail and gave way in the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 22.90 46.69 1:11.12 1:23.41 1:35.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Tough It Out 123 7 5 5–hd 6–1½ 5–hd 2–hd 1–1 Desormeaux 4.00 4 DH–Spitfire 123 4 8 8 7–hd 8 7–hd 2–1¼ Blanc 11.30 2 DH–Uber Star 123 2 7 7–½ 8 7–hd 8 2–1¼ Franco 7.10 1 Kona Dreams 123 1 2 1–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 1–1 4–1¼ Pereira 3.80 8 Popular Kid 118 8 6 6–1 4–hd 4–hd 6–½ 5–½ Ceballos 13.60 6 Defiantly 123 6 4 4–1 5–½ 3–½ 3–hd 6–½ Gonzalez 2.70 5 Ky. Colonel 123 5 3 3–1½ 3–1 6–1½ 5–hd 7–3½ Prat 10.20 3 Elwood J 123 3 1 2–1½ 1–hd 2–1 4–½ 8 T Baze 5.50

7 TOUGH IT OUT 10.00 5.20 3.40 4 DH–SPITFIRE 4.60 5.20 2 DH–UBER STAR 4.00 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $38.40 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $21.30 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $24.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-1) $54.55 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-2-1) $55.13 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-4-1-8) $2,906.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4) $75.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-2) $72.40

Winner–Tough It Out Grr.g.5 by Grazen out of Mark Set Go, by Marquetry. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: James Slatin. Mutuel Pool $270,285 Daily Double Pool $21,254 Exacta Pool $158,102 Superfecta Pool $63,212 Super High Five Pool $3,810 Trifecta Pool $109,467. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-6-7) paid $34.60. Pick Three Pool $28,138.

TOUGH IT OUT stalked between horses, continued between foes in midstretch, rallied under some urging to gain the lead outside a rival a sixteenth out, inched away and held. UBER STAR broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied between horses in late stretch to share the place. SPITFIRE broke a bit slowly then was bumped and squeezed, settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also finished well. KONA DREAMS pulled his way along inside to duel for the lead, inched away in midstretch, held well to deep stretch and was overtaken. POPULAR KID four wide early, stalked three deep, continued four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. DEFIANTLY angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, lacked room along the rail through the stretch and steadied briefly in tight a sixteenth out. KY. COLONEL broke in and bumped a rival, stalked off the rail then three deep between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. ELWOOD J tugged his way between horses then dueled outside a rival, fought back on the second turn, was between foes in midstretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 21.99 45.33 57.83 1:11.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Spokane Eagle 124 3 2 4–hd 4–hd 3–1½ 1–½ Prat 1.50 6 Treasure Hunter 113 6 1 1–1 1–2 1–2½ 2–2¼ Ceballos 2.90 1 Glorious Crown 124 1 7 2–hd 2–1½ 2–3 3–3¼ Conner 9.00 2 Caray 124 2 6 5–1 5–1½ 4–½ 4–3¼ Pereira 2.40 7 On the Rocks 124 7 4 3–½ 3–1½ 5–5 5–3½ Maldonado 12.60 5 Sharon's Fury 118 5 5 7 6–3 6–½ 6–2¼ Frey 20.70 4 Rhettbutler 118 4 3 6–hd 7 7 7 Gonzalez 31.90

3 SPOKANE EAGLE 5.00 3.00 2.40 6 TREASURE HUNTER 3.60 2.80 1 GLORIOUS CROWN 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $30.60 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $8.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-2) $6.52 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-1-2-7) $147.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1) $19.95

Winner–Spokane Eagle Dbb.g.4 by Speightstown out of American Angel, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Irving Cowan (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Shawn L. Dugan. Mutuel Pool $234,583 Daily Double Pool $28,507 Exacta Pool $126,038 Superfecta Pool $61,883 Super High Five Pool $4,517 Trifecta Pool $99,827. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-7-3) paid $56.00. Pick Three Pool $45,079. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-6-7-3) 1859 tickets with 4 correct paid $61.25. Pick Four Pool $149,201. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-6-6-7-3) 1104 tickets with 5 correct paid $337.90. Pick Five Pool $433,723.

SPOKANE EAGLE stalked between horses then chased off the rail, came out in the stretch and rallied late under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. TREASURE HUNTER sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then a bit off the fence, angled to the inside on the turn and held on well but was caught on the line. GLORIOUS CROWN saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. CARAY moved up between horses to stalk the pace on the backstretch then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn and weakened in the drive. ON THE ROCKS close up five wide then four wide on the backstretch, went three deep into and out of the turn and weakened. SHARON'S FURY stalked between horses then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. RHETTBUTLER pulled between horses stalking the pace and steadied in tight a half mile out to drop back, continued off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. About 1¾ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'San Juan Capistrano Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 48.44 1:13.01 1:40.29 2:06.77 2:32.00 2:48.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile 1½ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Nessy 122 2 5–1½ 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 3–1½ 1–1 Smith 0.90 1 A Red Tie Day 122 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 2–hd T Baze 11.40 7 Rye 122 7 6–1½ 6–1 6–1½ 5–½ 4–1 3–1¼ Desormeaux 2.40 3 Evo Campo 119 3 2–2½ 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 2–hd 4–2¼ Van Dyke 7.70 4 Lazzam 122 4 7 7 7 6–hd 5–1½ 5–5½ Nakatani 6.30 5 Principal Bob 122 5 4–hd 5–½ 4–hd 4–1 6–3 6–5 Gutierrez 35.50 6 Moonman 122 6 3–1 4–hd 5–1 7 7 7 Blanc 53.70

2 NESSY 3.80 2.60 2.10 1 A RED TIE DAY 7.60 4.40 7 RYE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $8.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $12.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-7-3) $10.06 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-7-3-4) $143.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-7) $17.10

Winner–Nessy Dbb.g.5 by Flower Alley out of Flower Forest, by Kris S. Bred by Sierra Farm (KY). Trainer: Ian R. Wilkes. Owner: Sierra Farm. Mutuel Pool $389,564 Daily Double Pool $23,809 Exacta Pool $185,508 Superfecta Pool $94,460 Super High Five Pool $8,966 Trifecta Pool $144,540. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-3-2) paid $32.30. Pick Three Pool $52,745.

NESSY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead three deep in late stretch and proved best. A RED TIE DAY took the early lead and went the opening quarter mile in :24.30 seconds, set a pressured pace inside, inched away in the stretch the first time, edged away again when a rival challenged on the backstretch, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, was between horses in deep stretch, could not quite match the winner late but gamely held second. RYE chased outside a rival early then angled in leaving the hill, saved ground, came out a bit into the stretch then angled back to the inside in upper stretch, bid along the rail in deep stretch and was edged for the place. EVO CAMPO (IRE) pressed the pace outside the runner-up then stalked off the rail, bid again outside that one early on the backstretch, tracked outside a rival into the final turn then off the inside leaving that turn, was between horses past midstretch and was outfinished. LAZZAM (GB) angled in on the hill and chased inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, went outside a rival on the final turn, came out leaving that turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PRINCIPAL BOB chased outside a rival then three deep, continued outside a foe on the final turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. MOONMAN stalked off the rail then between horses, continued outside leaving the last turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. Rail on hill at zero. HAND TIMED.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.12 48.71 1:13.04 1:25.00 1:37.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Hoffenheim 124 7 2 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–2 1–1 1–3¼ Pedroza 13.20 3 Clear the Mine 124 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–3 2–hd T Baze 6.90 4 Sorry Erik 124 4 7 7 6–1 5–hd 3–hd 3–½ Desormeaux 6.20 1 Multiplier 124 1 4 4–hd 5–½ 7 6–hd 4–2¼ Espinoza 2.50 2 Top of the Game 126 2 5 6–½ 7 6–1 7 5–nk Franco 2.10 7 Horse Greedy 124 6 3 2–hd 2–hd 4–1 4–1 6–½ Elliott 15.30 5 Ike Walker 124 5 6 5–2 4–hd 3–hd 5–hd 7 Prat 4.20

8 HOFFENHEIM 28.40 10.40 5.40 3 CLEAR THE MINE 8.00 4.40 4 SORRY ERIK 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $38.20 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $68.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-4-1) $204.91 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-4-1-2) $2,948.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-4) $358.45

Winner–Hoffenheim Dbb.g.5 by Midnight Lute out of Circumstance, by Vindication. Bred by Gaines-Gentry Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: River Card Stable and Jacobson, David. Mutuel Pool $314,385 Daily Double Pool $32,770 Exacta Pool $156,943 Superfecta Pool $69,918 Super High Five Pool $3,863 Trifecta Pool $105,673. Claimed–Clear the Mine by Bran Jam Stable and Epic. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Claimed–Top of the Game by Drakos, Christopher and Dunn, Robin D. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–Law Abidin Citizen. $1 Pick Three (3-2-8) paid $60.00. Pick Three Pool $39,003.

HOFFENHEIM prompted the pace three deep then outside the runner-up leaving the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away in midstretch under urging and won clear. CLEAR THE MINE had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and just held second. SORRY ERIK chased off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. MULTIPLIER saved ground stalking the pace, fell back on the second turn, continued inside into the stretch, came out a bit in deep stretch and was edged for third between foes late. TOP OF THE GAME chased a bit off the rail then inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. HORSE GREEDY pressed the pace between horses, dropped back a bit off the rail on the second turn and weakened. IKE WALKER stalked outside a rival then between foes on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.95 45.20 57.89 1:10.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 I'll Wrap It Up 121 6 9 8–1 6–1 4–2 1–½ Fuentes 5.60 5 Bear Skinned 121 5 5 5–½ 7–1 5–1½ 2–1½ Roman 8.80 12 Omdurman 121 12 7 6–hd 3–hd 2–½ 3–1½ Franco 9.00 11 Blaze'n Prospector 121 11 2 3–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 4–1 Conner 2.90 10 Four Gaels 114 10 3 1–hd 2–2½ 3–1 5–1¼ Payeras 14.70 3 Private Prospect 123 3 4 10–hd 10–1 8–½ 6–nk Quinonez 12.00 9 I B Mike 121 9 6 7–1½ 8–hd 7–hd 7–2¼ Jimenez 87.10 7 Limited Response 121 7 10 12 12 11–1 8–1½ Mt Garcia 123.90 2 Chromium 121 2 11 4–1 5–1 6–2 9–¾ Gonzalez 8.90 1 Kristo 121 1 12 11–4 9–2 9–hd 10–½ Pena 34.80 4 Giant Mark 121 4 8 9–hd 11–3 12 11–11 Maldonado 34.10 8 Guy Code 118 8 1 2–1 4–1½ 10–2½ 12 Ceballos 2.80

6 I'LL WRAP IT UP 13.20 7.20 5.60 5 BEAR SKINNED 7.20 5.40 12 OMDURMAN 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $193.00 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $45.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-12-11) $194.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-12) $215.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-12-11-10) Carryover $2,785

Winner–I'll Wrap It Up Grr.g.7 by Tapit out of Sindy With an S, by Broken Vow. Bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: CM Racing, Lyons, Janet and Owen, Jeff. Mutuel Pool $345,035 Daily Double Pool $27,792 Exacta Pool $229,356 Superfecta Pool $108,195 Trifecta Pool $156,291 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,649. Claimed–Private Prospect by Lucas Downs, Ltd. and Chew, Matthew. Trainer: Matthew Chew. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-8-6) paid $188.00. Pick Three Pool $37,469.

I'LL WRAP IT UP chased between horses then off the rail, continued a bit off the fence on the turn, swung three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and held. BEAR SKINNED stalked the pace a bit off the inside on the backstretch and turn, came out three deep into the stretch and finished well. OMDURMAN was in a good position stalking the pace outside, also came three wide into the stretch and picked up the show. BLAZE'N PROSPECTOR stalked outside then bid four wide into the turn, battled outside a rival on a short lead leaving the turn, inched away in midstretch and weakened late. FOUR GAELS dueled outside a rival then between foes into the turn, angled to the inside and fought back leaving the turn and weakened in the final furlong. PRIVATE PROSPECT settled a bit off the rail then between foes on the backstretch, continued just off the inside on the turn and into the stretch and improved position. I B MIKE stalked outside then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. LIMITED RESPONSE dropped back off the inside early, angled in some on the turn and was not a threat. CHROMIUM sent inside early, saved ground stalking the pace and weakened. KRISTO allowed to settle along the inside, saved ground to the stretch to no avail. GIANT MARK chased between horses then three deep leaving the backstretch, continued outside a rival on the turn and weakened. GUY CODE had good early speed and dueled off the rail, angled in some nearing the turn, stalked just off the inside on the turn and gave way in the stretch.

NINTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.81 44.58 1:07.75 1:14.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Red Shelby 126 2 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1½ Espinoza 2.50 8 Beauty Divine 126 8 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd 2–1¼ Franco 4.50 6 Warm It Up 126 6 4 4–6 3–½ 3–5 3–3¼ Pedroza 10.90 4 On a Toot 124 4 6 5–1½ 5–4 4–½ 4–½ Harvey 58.60 5 Fluorescent 126 5 8 8–1 8–1 8–4 5–1¾ Prat 2.00 7 Sheza Factor 115 7 5 6–1 7–5 6–hd 6–½ Ceballos 8.70 1 Desert Appeal 118 1 10 7–2½ 6–½ 7–5 7–3 Frey 45.40 9 My Alchemist 124 9 3 3–hd 4–3 5–hd 8–3 Roman 23.70 10 Shanghai Tootsie 120 10 7 9–12 9 9 9 Blanc 11.50 3 Lucy Buckner 120 3 9 10 dnf Conner 20.40

2 RED SHELBY 7.00 3.80 3.00 8 BEAUTY DIVINE 4.80 3.60 6 WARM IT UP 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $49.40 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $13.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-6-4) $80.68 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-6-4-5) $2,924.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-6) $31.50

Winner–Red Shelby Ch.f.4 by Greatness out of Rehocracy, by Adhocracy. Bred by Tom McCrocklin, Frank Mermenstein &Craig Rounsefell (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $395,955 Daily Double Pool $138,908 Exacta Pool $243,981 Superfecta Pool $142,979 Super High Five Pool $42,330 Trifecta Pool $193,219. Scratched–none. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-3-2-8-6-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $121,040. $1 Pick Three (8-6-2) paid $310.20. Pick Three Pool $96,348. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-8-6-2) 1581 tickets with 4 correct paid $281.40. Pick Four Pool $583,044. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-8-6-2) 257 tickets with 5 correct paid $841.25. Pick Five Pool $283,670. $2 Pick Six (7-3-2-8-6-2) 209 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $82.60. $2 Pick Six (7-3-2-8-6-2) 5 tickets with 6 correct paid $16,826.40. Pick Six Pool $150,866.

RED SHELBY sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, kicked away in the stretch and held under urging. BEAUTY DIVINE stalked the pace off the rail to the stretch, continued off the inside and finished willingly to be second best. WARM IT UP angled in and saved ground stalking the winner throughout and bested the others. ON A TOOT chased just off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FLUORESCENT broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the hill, came out into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. SHEZA FACTOR chased outside then alongside a rival down the hill and into the stretch and also lacked a rally. DESERT APPEAL broke inward and slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. MY ALCHEMIST stalked outside then alongside a rival, came out into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch, drifted in late and weakened. SHANGHAI TOOTSIE unhurried off the rail early, angled in outside a rival leaving the hill and failed to menace. LUCY BUCKNER broke slowly, dropped back off the rail, was pulled up midway on the hill and walked off. Rail on hill at zero.