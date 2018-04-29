Racing! Heading into Kentucky Derby week

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get to the head of the stretch of the Kentucky Derby.

Here it is, Kentucky Derby week is here. We’ll have plenty of content over the next week but for some of it you’ll have to go to our website to find. But, we’ll direct you, don’t worry.

Those of you who have subscribed to this newsletter, hopefully, are up to date on what you need to know. My very good friend, Alan Schmadtke , an extremely exceptional journalist who has transitioned to being a marketing big shot, told me: “I’ve never felt so knowledgeable about the Kentucky Derby.” And he doesn’t really follow racing.

For starters, let’s take a look at what are the big story lines for this Derby. Want to know what they are? Well, just click here .

This is your place for Derby information. Jeff Siegel and Aaron Vercruysse of XBTV.com are doing a series of exclusive video reports on the horses in the Kentucky Derby. Jeff isn’t shy with his opinions and I can’t think of a better primer to start thinking about who to bet on the first Saturday in May.

They are doing four horses a day. And once we get through the 20 horses, they will analyze the race and give you their picks.

A couple of stakes races on Saturday. The first was the Grade 3 $100,00 Santa Barbara Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 ½ miles on the turf. It was won by longshot Queen Blossom, for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Flavien Prat .

Queen Blossom made some smart moves in the stretch and was able to get up by ½ a length. She paid $21.60, $8.60 and $5.60. Causeforcommotion was second and Pantsonfire was third.

“The pace was pretty slow,” Prat told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “With blinkers the first time, she was on the bit the whole way. But as soon as I asked her, she made a nice move.”

“I give a lot of credit to [jockey Joe ] Talamo ,” winning trainer Bob Baffert said. “He rode him very patently and he rode him like he’s a good horse. I was really surprised myself the way he kicked into gear.”

Sadly, it’s the last Mimosa Sunday with a start of 11:30 a.m. at Santa Anita. For the record, Santa Anita never used that label, it was just me. But is there a better thing to do on a sleepy Sunday morning than a trip to the Mimosa bar?

Conquest Tsunami is the 8-5 favorite. He won his last two races at Santa Anita and then was shipped to run on Dubai World Cup day where he finished third in a six furlong sprint. He has the experienced Victor Espinoza in the saddle for Peter Miller .

Sophomore filly from the Peter Miller takes on older here but appears to have a clear pace advantage and won her only start on the downhill turf course. Plus, her trainer seems to hit at an even higher percentage with his turf sprinters. Let's kick off the day with a wire-to-wire winner.

He had his speed sharpened when fourth at 870 yards from an outside draw in last outing and has enjoyed his best results from the inside. Gelding is effective from on/off pace and gets a nice seven-pound apprentice allowance with promising Kellie McDaid up. Dream On Brother, the 2-1 morning-line favorite, drops below his claimed level and looms vulnerable while making third start in one month.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, April 28. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 9th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $43,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.07 44.56 1:07.71 1:13.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Cute Knows Cute 122 6 2 4–hd 3–hd 1–½ 1–½ Van Dyke 5.10 4 An Eddie Surprise 120 4 5 7–1 5–hd 3–½ 2–ns Gutierrez 3.60 10 Theodosia 122 10 4 2–½ 2–1 2–1 3–3½ T Baze 11.90 8 Mraseel 122 8 3 9–1 7–hd 5–1 4–1 Quinonez 1.40 9 Tiger Mom 120 9 1 1–1 1–hd 4–1½ 5–1¾ Elliott 24.20 7 My Masterpiece 122 7 7 8–hd 8–2½ 8–4 6–1¼ Prat 12.50 1 Millie Joel 120 1 8 5–hd 6–1½ 7–½ 7–¾ Franco 42.40 5 Neon Gypsy 122 5 6 3–hd 4–hd 6–hd 8–1¼ Desormeaux 5.20 3 Proudly Elegant 115 3 10 10 10 9–hd 9–2¾ Ceballos 97.00 2 Baytown Juliet 120 2 9 6–hd 9–1½ 10 10 Harvey 167.10

6 CUTE KNOWS CUTE 12.20 6.40 5.00 4 AN EDDIE SURPRISE 4.60 3.00 10 THEODOSIA 6.60

$1 EXACTA (6-4) $24.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-10-8) $58.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-10) $95.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-10-8-9) Carryover $1,760

Winner–Cute Knows Cute B.f.3 by Power Broker out of Sign Off, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $246,700 Exacta Pool $149,634 Superfecta Pool $71,899 Trifecta Pool $103,226 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,306. Scratched–none.

CUTE KNOWS CUTE stalked five wide then four wide leaving the hill and into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. AN EDDIE SURPRISE stalked between foes down the hill, came out some in the stretch, bid between horses in deep stretch and continued willingly. THEODOSIA stalked the early pace outside, bid outside a rival to duel for the lead on the hill and into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch then fought back inside the top pair to the wire. MRASEEL (IRE) between horses early, chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TIGER MOM sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and dueled inside leaving the hill and into the stretch, fought back along the fence in midstretch and weakened late. MY MASTERPIECE chased between foes then outside a rival, went between horses again leaving the hill and outside a foe into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. MILLIE JOEL saved ground stalking the pace throughout and could not offer the needed late kick. NEON GYPSY chased between horses four wide then three deep between foes leaving the hill, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. PROUDLY ELEGANT settled a bit off the rail chasing the pace, came out on the dirt crossing and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BAYTOWN JULIET was sent between horses early, stalked between rivals then steadied in tight past midway on the hill to drop back inside, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at zero.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.46 46.53 59.48 1:12.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Over Promised 126 1 4 5–1 5–1 2–hd 1–½ Vergara, Jr. 9.10 4 Royal Seeker 119 4 2 4–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 2–hd Espinoza 27.30 3 Captain N. Barron 120 3 3 1–1 1–1 1–1 3–3¼ Talamo 9.30 7 Chiksika 126 7 7 6–hd 6–hd 5–hd 4–1½ Pereira 1.90 6 Royal Rebel 126 6 8 8 8 8 5–1¼ Mt Garcia 69.50 5 Catability 120 5 6 7–2½ 7–4½ 7–4 6–1 Franco 8.90 2 Lucky Sun 115 2 1 2–½ 4–½ 6–hd 7–½ Ceballos 2.80 8 Borg 126 8 5 3–1 2–1½ 4–1 8 T Baze 3.20

1 OVER PROMISED 20.20 9.40 5.20 4 ROYAL SEEKER 18.80 9.60 3 CAPTAIN N. BARRON 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $75.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $152.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-7) $412.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $594.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-3-7-6) Carryover $6,179

Winner–Over Promised Grr.g.4 by To Honor and Serve out of Gold Mirage, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds LTD. & NeilHoward (KY). Trainer: Robert N. Falcone, Jr.. Owner: Drawing Away Stable. Mutuel Pool $211,604 Daily Double Pool $55,303 Exacta Pool $125,272 Superfecta Pool $58,302 Trifecta Pool $89,187 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,790. Scratched–none.

OVER PROMISED saved ground stalking the pace, slipped through along the rail under left handed urging with a bit in deep stretch to gain the lead and gamely prevailed. ROYAL SEEKER stalked between horses and had the rider lose the whip early on the turn, continued outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide a sixteenth out and continued willingly under a hand ride. CAPTAIN N. BARRON sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, came a bit off the fence in the stretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and was edged for the place. CHIKSIKA hopped slightly at the start, chased outside, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROYAL REBEL dropped back off the rail, came out in the stretch and improved position. CATABILITY chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, came out some in upper stretch and did not rally. LUCKY SUN stalked between horses early then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and weakened. BORG stalked four wide then three deep into the turn, angled in some leaving the turn to loom a threat in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.50 46.31 58.86 1:11.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Fender Bender 120 1 7 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd Franco 1.20 6 Downside Up 126 6 1 5–hd 3–1 2–1½ 2–5 Maldonado 3.70 8 Bless His Heart 120 8 4 3–½ 2–1 3–3 3–3¼ Quinonez 3.20 3 Soft Trip 126 3 3 7–2½ 4–½ 4–4 4–3¼ Linares 88.00 4 Fabrication 120 4 8 8 7–3 6–2 5–2¼ Pedroza 8.10 2 Real Quick 120 2 2 2–hd 5–1½ 5–hd 6–2¼ Van Dyke 9.10 5 Tre 113 5 5 6–hd 6–1 7–10 7–21 Espinoza 13.40 7 Picado 126 7 6 4–½ 8 8 8 Mt Garcia 79.50

1 FENDER BENDER 4.40 3.00 2.20 6 DOWNSIDE UP 3.60 2.40 8 BLESS HIS HEART 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $53.20 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-8-3) $21.93 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-8-3-4) $733.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-8) $12.40

Winner–Fender Bender Dbb.c.3 by Alternation out of Queen Majesty, by Regal Classic. Bred by Clarkland Farm (KY). Trainer: Molly J. Pearson. Owner: C J Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $226,922 Daily Double Pool $23,785 Exacta Pool $140,699 Superfecta Pool $74,257 Super High Five Pool $26,288 Trifecta Pool $103,599. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-1-1) paid $146.30. Pick Three Pool $72,953.

FENDER BENDER had speed inside to set a pressured pace along the rail, inched away on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted out in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. DOWNSIDE UP stalked between horses then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, bid outside the winner past midstretch, battled outside that one in the final sixteenth but could not get by. BLESS HIS HEART stalked four wide then bid three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in and stalked just off the rail leaving the turn, found the inside in midstretch and bested the others. SOFT TRIP angled in and stalked inside on the backstretch and turn, came a bit off the rail past midstretch and weakened. FABRICATION crossed to the inside and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. REAL QUICK pressed the pace between horses then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. TRE stalked the pace between rivals on the backstretch and into the turn, dropped back off the rail on the bend, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. PICADO had speed three deep then stalked four wide, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Santa Barbara Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.57 48.92 1:13.57 1:38.76 2:03.74 2:27.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Queen Blossom 122 3 5–1 3–½ 3–1 4–1 2–1 1–½ Prat 9.80 4 Causeforcommotion 122 4 3–1½ 4–2 4–3 3–1 1–1 2–1¼ Franco 8.30 2 Pantsonfire 122 2 6 6 6 6 5–½ 3–1 Nakatani 2.60 1 Lucy De 122 1 4–1 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–1 3–hd 4–1 Desormeaux 5.40 6 Plein Air 122 6 2–2 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 4–1 5–4½ T Baze 0.80 5 Space Cadet 122 5 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 6 6 Ceballos 45.20

3 QUEEN BLOSSOM (IRE) 21.60 8.60 5.60 4 CAUSEFORCOMMOTION 8.80 5.00 2 PANTSONFIRE (IRE) 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $45.40 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $71.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-1) $43.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $98.60

Winner–Queen Blossom (IRE) B.m.5 by Jeremy out of Mark of An Angel (IRE), by Mark of Esteem (IRE). Bred by Irish National Stud (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Abbondanza Racing, LLC and Medallion Racing. Mutuel Pool $308,310 Daily Double Pool $26,311 Exacta Pool $144,438 Superfecta Pool $62,147 Trifecta Pool $99,670. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-1-3) paid $288.00. Pick Three Pool $25,896.

QUEEN BLOSSOM (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in the drive, bid inside under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. CAUSEFORCOMMOTION chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the final turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, fought back inside the winner through the final sixteenth and continued willingly. PANTSONFIRE (IRE) settled a bit off the rail then inside chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch, split rivals past midstretch and gained the show. LUCY DE came a bit off the inside and chased outside a rival on the hill, angled to the inside for the middle turn, came out leaving the last turn and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. PLEIN AIR (IRE) four wide early, pressed the pace outside a rival, put a head in front between horses leaving the final turn, fought back between foes into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. SPACE CADET between horses early, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the last turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. Rail on hill at zero.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Californian Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.28 47.81 1:12.29 1:37.48 1:49.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Dr. Dorr 122 4 3 2–1½ 2–1 1–½ 1–4 1–7¼ Talamo 0.50 6 Prince of Arabia 122 6 6 5–hd 5–hd 4–hd 4–5 2–nk Elliott 9.90 5 The Lieutenant 122 5 1 6 6 5–1½ 3–½ 3–ns Van Dyke 7.10 2 Full of Luck 124 2 4 3–2½ 3–1 3–1½ 2–hd 4–11 Prat 8.20 1 Soi Phet 122 1 5 1–½ 1–½ 2–hd 5–4 5–7 Desormeaux 6.20 3 Curlin Road 122 3 2 4–2 4–½ 6 6 6 T Baze 11.80

4 DR. DORR 3.00 2.20 2.10 6 PRINCE OF ARABIA 5.80 3.80 5 THE LIEUTENANT 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $36.00 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $7.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-2) $7.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $10.15

Winner–Dr. Dorr Dbb.g.5 by Lookin At Lucky out of Jax El, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Madeline Auerbach, Mr. Jack Klugman &Bob Baffert (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Natalie J. Baffert. Mutuel Pool $355,001 Daily Double Pool $50,271 Exacta Pool $181,079 Superfecta Pool $62,571 Trifecta Pool $97,606. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $74.60. Pick Three Pool $80,154. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-1-3-4) 387 tickets with 4 correct paid $361.45. Pick Four Pool $183,204. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-1-1-3-4) 263 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,097.75. Pick Five Pool $642,277.

DR. DORR three deep early, pressed the pace outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, took the lead into the second turn, inched away and angled in on that turn, kicked clear under some urging then steady handling in the stretch and a long hold late. PRINCE OF ARABIA angled in and settled inside then chased between foes into and on the backstretch, split horses again leaving the second turn, angled to the inside for the stretch and edged rivals for the place. THE LIEUTENANT settled outside a rival then three deep into and on the backstretch, continued outside a foe on the second turn and three wide into and through the drive and was edged for second. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, bid three deep leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in and tracked the winner just off the rail on that turn and into the stretch, continued between horses through the final furlong and was edged for a minor award. SOI PHET sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, stalked the winner on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. CURLIN ROAD between horses early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.47 48.02 1:11.91 1:36.12 2:00.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Oscar Dominguez 126 1 8 7–½ 6–1 6–1 2–½ 1–3½ Desormeaux 3.60 7 Acker 124 7 2–1½ 3–1 3–1½ 3–½ 3–hd 2–½ Nakatani 9.80 2 The Big Train 126 2 5–hd 4–hd 4–hd 4–½ 5–1 3–1¼ Espinoza 12.90 6 Hootie 124 6 6–1 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–1 4–1½ 4–nk Smith 1.80 4 Marckie's Water 126 4 3–hd 6–1 8 8 7–hd 5–½ Blanc 9.30 3 Jungle Warfare 118 3 7–hd 8 7–hd 7–hd 6–1½ 6–½ Prat 16.00 8 Kristi's Copilot 126 8 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd 7–1½ Talamo 7.80 5 Mesut 124 5 4–hd 5–½ 5–½ 5–hd 8 8 Van Dyke 4.40

1 OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) 9.20 5.20 3.40 7 ACKER 7.20 5.80 2 THE BIG TRAIN 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $22.20 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $51.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-2-6) $153.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-2) $192.70 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-2-6-4) Carryover $3,060

Winner–Oscar Dominguez (IRE) Ch.g.5 by Zoffany (IRE) out of American Queen (FR), by Fairy King. Bred by Whisperview Trading Ltd (IRE). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $398,334 Daily Double Pool $36,823 Exacta Pool $216,067 Superfecta Pool $88,524 Trifecta Pool $145,430 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,010. Claimed–Oscar Dominguez (IRE) by Mark Enlow. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-4-1) paid $122.60. Pick Three Pool $87,661.

OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) pulled along the inside and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch, kicked clear while drifting in under left handed urging and proved best. ACKER four wide on the hill, angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked inside, re-bid between horses in midstretch and edged a rival for the place. THE BIG TRAIN stalked along the inside then between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished with interest to be edged for second. HOOTIE pulled his way along four wide early then three deep into the first turn, pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, bid again between horses in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor award. MARCKIE'S WATER also pulled while chasing the pace between horses, continued off the rail leaving the second turn and in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. JUNGLE WARFARE pulled between horses then chased outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and also could not offer the necessary late response. KRISTI'S COPILOT had speed three deep then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched clear on the backstretch, fought back inside in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. MESUT pulled and stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide again on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 24.00 48.53 1:13.67 1:26.66 1:40.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Pappou 126 3 3 1–½ 2–1 2–1 2–2½ 1–½ Talamo 2.40 5 Wise Curlin 126 5 1 2–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 2–2¼ Pedroza 4.40 4 Dad's a Gambler 126 4 6 4–hd 4–hd 3–hd 4–1½ 3–1 Pena 3.50 7 Squared Squared 126 7 7 3–1 3–hd 4–hd 5–2½ 4–½ Franco 16.50 2 Reverend Al 126 2 4 5–hd 5–½ 5–1½ 3–hd 5–2½ T Baze 10.20 6 Super Echelon 126 6 2 6–1½ 6–1½ 7 6–½ 6–8 Conner 27.30 1 Liberty Jack 121 1 5 7 7 6–1 7 7 Ceballos 2.20

3 PAPPOU 6.80 4.00 2.80 5 WISE CURLIN 5.40 3.20 4 DAD'S A GAMBLER 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $52.80 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $16.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-7) $34.84 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-4-7-2) $1,629.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $26.45

Winner–Pappou Grr.g.6 by Tapit out of Mykindasaint, by Saint Ballado. Bred by Jim Wells & Candy Meadows LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $313,986 Daily Double Pool $35,712 Exacta Pool $150,619 Superfecta Pool $73,635 Super High Five Pool $7,861 Trifecta Pool $118,649. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $49.50. Pick Three Pool $68,125.

PAPPOU had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside the runner-up leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and through the stretch and got up late under left handed urging. WISE CURLIN sped to the early lead, angled in and dueled inside, fought back along the fence through a long drive and continued gamely to the end. DAD'S A GAMBLER close up stalking the pace between horses to the stretch, continued off the rail in the drive and gained the show. SQUARED SQUARED four wide into the first turn, pressed the pace three deep then stalked three wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for third. REVEREND AL well placed stalking the pace along the inside throughout, lacked the needed late kick. SUPER ECHELON stalked three deep, fell back and angled in some on the second turn and weakened. LIBERTY JACK settled inside then came out into the backstretch, chased off the rail then four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.28 45.18 1:08.01 1:13.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Passionate Reward 120 4 1 4–hd 4–1½ 1–3 1–1½ Prat 7.00 9 Englander 120 9 9 6–½ 7–2 6–½ 2–1¼ Talamo 5.80 3 Captain Buzzkill 115 3 11 7–hd 9–1½ 3–1 3–1 Ceballos 20.70 2 Capall 120 2 4 1–½ 3–½ 4–hd 4–1¼ Espinoza 5.20 8 Rumpus Cat 122 8 3 5–1½ 2–1 2–½ 5–nk Nakatani 1.00 5 Breakers Isle 120 5 10 8–½ 6–½ 7–1½ 6–½ Van Dyke 30.50 10 Belden Avenue 120 10 7 11 10–1½ 10–2 7–1 T Baze 17.20 6 Blitzkrieg 120 6 8 9–3½ 8–hd 9–½ 8–hd Mn Garcia 14.30 7 Fire Rooster 120 7 6 3–1½ 5–1 8–1½ 9–1¼ Franco 63.50 12 Malibu Magic 126 11 2 10–1½ 11 11 10–nk Fuentes 75.70 1 Agent Bond 120 1 5 2–1 1–½ 5–hd 11 Frey 25.40

4 PASSIONATE REWARD 16.00 6.40 4.00 9 ENGLANDER 5.80 4.80 3 CAPTAIN BUZZKILL 8.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $59.40 $1 EXACTA (4-9) $50.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-3-2) $355.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-3) $411.95 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-3-2-8) Carryover $1,806

Winner–Passionate Reward B.g.3 by Congrats out of Great Passion, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Diamond A Racing Corp. (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Diamond A Racing Corporation. Mutuel Pool $412,732 Daily Double Pool $30,911 Exacta Pool $238,200 Superfecta Pool $122,683 Trifecta Pool $161,685 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,368. Scratched–Forecheck, Jimmy Chila, Upo. $1 Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $207.10. Pick Three Pool $79,937.

PASSIONATE REWARD had speed between horses then angled in and stalked inside, took the lead along the rail in upper stretch, kicked clear under a tap of the whip and held under steady handling. ENGLANDER stalked outside then off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and finished well. CAPTAIN BUZZKILL a bit slow to begin, settled inside, saved ground down the hill and into the stretch and went along the inside for the show. CAPALL had speed a bit off the rail, dueled outside a rival then three deep, stalked leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for third. RUMPUS CAT pulled hard under a hold and steadied at the right hand curve, tugged his way between horses to bid for the lead then dueled outside a rival, was fanned out into the stretch and weakened. BREAKERS ISLE chased between foes early then outside a rival, continued just off the rail leaving the hill and lacked the needed rally. BELDEN AVENUE dropped back off the rail early, angled in outside a rival on the hill and into the stretch and had a mild late bid inside. BLITZKRIEG chased between horses and was in tight at the right hand curve, continued off the rail on the hill and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. FIRE ROOSTER stalked outside then alongside a rival, continued off the inside leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. MALIBU MAGIC dropped back off the rail early, angled in and saved ground down the hill and into the stretch to no avail. AGENT BOND sent along inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the hill, drifted out into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.30 46.28 58.97 1:05.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Loving Lynda 120 6 4 6–6 5–1 4–2 1–2 Franco 2.70 2 Coco Kisses 120 2 3 4–1½ 3–1 3–hd 2–¾ Frey 4.00 1 Lemon Crush 120 1 7 7 7 6–12 3–1 Quinonez 38.30 5 Miss Ricochet 126 4 2 2–hd 2–1½ 1–1 4–1½ Talamo 0.80 8 Dee Way to Go 113 7 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 5–nk Figueroa 46.60 4 Magnolia's Hope 120 3 6 5–hd 6–4½ 5–½ 6–34 Maldonado 14.10 6 Fight Lika Girl 120 5 5 3–1 4–hd 7 7 Conner 13.80

7 LOVING LYNDA 7.40 4.40 3.20 2 COCO KISSES 4.40 3.20 1 LEMON CRUSH 14.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $75.00 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $13.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-5) $42.99 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-1-5-8) $1,376.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-1) $91.40

Winner–Loving Lynda B.f.3 by Empire Way out of Wild Baby Girl, by Misbah. Bred by Jim Robbins (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Robbins, Darren and Robbins, Jim. Mutuel Pool $257,704 Daily Double Pool $33,767 Exacta Pool $127,844 Superfecta Pool $62,325 Super High Five Pool $13,861 Trifecta Pool $93,210. Scratched–Got an Obsession. $1 Pick Three (3-4-7) paid $140.60. Pick Three Pool $51,523.

LOVING LYNDA bobbled at the start, dropped back off the rail, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and won clear. COCO KISSES broke inward, stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied between horses in deep stretch and gained the place. LEMON CRUSH bobbled in a slow start, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in the drive and finished well. MISS RICOCHET stalked between horses then bid between foes into the turn, dueled outside a rival on the turn, took a short lead in the stretch, inched away in midstretch and weakened late. DEE WAY TO GO had speed outside then off the rail, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MAGNOLIA'S HOPE stalked between horses then steadied in tight a half mile out, angled to the inside on the turn and did not rally. FIGHT LIKA GIRL stalked between horses then three deep, dropped back on the turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

TENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.89 45.90 58.63 1:05.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Duranga 126 6 6 7–2 7–hd 4–2½ 1–1 Prat 2.20 2 Cow Dog 120 2 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–3 2–3¼ Maldonado 2.70 5 Allie's Love 120 5 1 2–hd 2–hd 2–2 3–2¼ Pereira 5.50 4 Majestic Diva 126 4 7 8 8 5–hd 4–1¾ Fuentes 15.70 1 Reckless Charm 119 1 8 6–1 5–1 6–1 5–¾ Espinoza 5.50 8 Magicalchic 126 8 5 5–hd 6–1½ 8 6–2 Mn Garcia 58.10 7 Estherfourfourteen 115 7 2 3–1 3–2½ 3–1 7–9 Ceballos 4.10 3 Beat the Bushes 126 3 4 4–4 4–3 7–½ 8 Sanchez 35.70

6 DURANGA 6.40 3.80 2.80 2 COW DOG 3.40 2.40 5 ALLIE'S LOVE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $37.80 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $9.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-4) $30.72 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-5-4-1) $399.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $30.00

Winner–Duranga Dbb.f.4 by Bellamy Road out of Just a Tizzy, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by J. D. Stuart, P. C. Bance, Hollendorfer & Todaro (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: David A Bernsen LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Stuart, John D. and Todaro, George. Mutuel Pool $255,873 Daily Double Pool $27,699 Exacta Pool $135,713 Superfecta Pool $66,933 Super High Five Pool $4,709 Trifecta Pool $100,602. Claimed–Cow Dog by Thomas Hinds, III. Trainer: Charles Treece. Claimed–Allie's Love by Battle Born Racing Stable, Bussey, Kevin, Cassucci, Vito,Waldner, Sam,Dorland,R. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-7-6) paid $115.10. Pick Three Pool $46,175.

DURANGA chased between horses then off the rail on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came out in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to sweep to the lead nearing the wire. COW DOG sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, continued clear past midstretch and could not hold off the winner. ALLIE'S LOVE stalked between horses then inside on the turn, came out some into the stretch and bested the rest. MAJESTIC DIVA broke out a bit, settled off the rail, angled in on the backstretch, saved ground thereafter and improved position in the stretch. RECKLESS CHARM bobbled in a slow start, went up inside to chase the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MAGICALCHIC stalked four wide then three deep on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. ESTHERFOURFOURTEEN close up stalking the pace three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. BEAT THE BUSHES bobbled slightly at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and gave way.

ELEVENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 21.96 43.98 1:06.93 1:13.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Skelton Pass 121 9 5 2–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1½ Prat 1.20 12 Calvert Street 121 12 4 1–hd 2–½ 2–1 2–¾ Maldonado 11.80 10 General Ike 121 10 3 4–hd 4–½ 3–1½ 3–1 Conner 6.50 3 Reign On 123 3 7 6–1½ 5–hd 4–1 4–1½ Sanchez 6.30 1 Secreto Primero 121 1 2 11–hd 11–3½ 5–hd 5–½ Pedroza 6.60 5 Pick One 114 5 10 7–1 7–1 7–1 6–¾ Ceballos 90.70 11 Madelyn's Wild Max 121 11 6 8–½ 9–hd 8–½ 7–nk Pena 30.10 8 South Americain 122 8 12 12 12 9–1½ 8–3¼ Nakatani 16.80 2 Yes Yes Yes 119 2 1 10–1½ 8–hd 11–1½ 9–nk Frey 11.10 4 Banze No Oeste 121 4 11 9–1 10–hd 10–2½ 10–3½ Pereira 43.70 6 Executive Cat 121 6 8 3–2 3–1½ 6–hd 11–4 T Baze 24.30 7 Conquest Daddyo 121 7 9 5–½ 6–1½ 12 12 Jimenez 99.70

9 SKELTON PASS 4.40 3.00 2.80 12 CALVERT STREET 9.40 5.40 10 GENERAL IKE 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $14.60 $1 EXACTA (9-12) $20.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-12-10-3) $68.08 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-12-10-3-1) $1,003.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-12-10) $71.00

Winner–Skelton Pass B.g.6 by Temple City out of Maidens Prayer, by Hennessy. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: David Jacobson. Mutuel Pool $455,482 Daily Double Pool $104,432 Exacta Pool $279,738 Superfecta Pool $180,973 Super High Five Pool $20,740 Trifecta Pool $219,893. Claimed–Skelton Pass by Frank Reynoso, Jr. Trainer: Javier Sierra. Claimed–Reign On (GB) by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Secreto Primero by Marchosky, Ernest, Shaw, Ken and Lo Hi Stable. Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Scratched–Rprettyboyfloyd. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-3-4-7-6-9/13) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $185,675. $1 Pick Three (7-6-9) paid $47.50. Pick Three Pool $146,821. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-7-6-9/13) 2554 tickets with 4 correct paid $210.95. Pick Four Pool $706,096. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-7-6-9/13) 450 tickets with 5 correct paid $654.90. Pick Five Pool $435,208. $2 Pick Six (1-3-4-7-6-9/13) 271 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $102.00. $2 Pick Six (1-3-4-7-6-9/13) 8 tickets with 6 correct paid $16,588.40. Pick Six Pool $241,578.

SKELTON PASS had good early speed and dueled between horses, put a head in front leaving the hill, inched away under urging in the stretch and held. CALVERT STREET dueled three deep, fought back leaving the hill and into the stretch, could not quite match the winner but saved the place. GENERAL IKE stalked three deep then outside a rival into the stretch, angled in some in the drive and held third. REIGN ON (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SECRETO PRIMERO chased along the inside, was in tight off heels nearing the dirt crossing, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PICK ONE hopped a bit at the start, chased just off the rail then angled in on the hill, cut the corner into the stretch, split horses past midstretch and could not summon the necessary response. MADELYN'S WILD MAX chased outside then four wide on the hill, came out six wide into the stretch and did not rally. SOUTH AMERICAIN bobbled at the start, dropped back outside then angled in a bit off the rail on the hill and improved position some in the lane. YES YES YES chased outside a rival then between horses, steadied onto the dirt crossing, came out and steadied sharply five wide into the stretch, came out again and lacked a rally. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) pulled between foes then outside a rival, split horses three deep leaving the hill, steadied sharply off heels four wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. EXECUTIVE CAT had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back leaving the hill and weakened ion the stretch. CONQUEST DADDYO close up stalking the pace between horses, came out on the dirt crossing, steadied sharply while getting out four wide into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.