Racing! Omaha is 11th in Triple Crown poll

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as get to the middle day of a three-day weekend.

We assembled a blue-ribbon panel of experts to rank the 12 winners of the Triple Crown . They will appear in every newsletter leading up to the Belmont with the final two revealed on Belmont Stakes Saturday.

You’re going to hear the name (Sunny) Jim Fitzsimmons a lot as post time for the Belmont Stakes approaches. He is the only trainer to condition two Triple Crown winners. Will Bob Baffert be the second? One of Fitzsimmons’ horses is Omaha, the son of Gallant Fox. Their Triple Crowns came five years apart. Our panel liked daddy better than the son, thus Omaha’s spot as the 11 th best Triple Crown winner. Four on the panel voted him last, three had him next to last, two had him 10 th and two had him in ninth.

He had a somewhat unremarkable 2-year-old season. He finished second in his first race and then won just five days later. That was it for wins. In seven races, he ran second three times and fourth four times, all on the New York circuit. He then took almost seven months off before returning to the track at Aqueduct, where he won an allowance and five days later finished third in the Wood Memorial. Everyone remembers his exceedingly strong finish and Fitzsimmons pointed him to the longer Triple Crown races.

He went off as the second favorite in the Kentucky Derby behind Nellie Flag, a filly. Jockey Willie (Smokey) Sanders rated him well, moved to the front on backstretch and hand-rode him home to win by 1 ½ lengths. A heavy rain fell throughout the day and during the race. A week later it was on to the Preakness , where he won by six lengths. Then, as was the way they raced back then, he ran in the one-mile Withers Stakes and finished second.

He completed his Triple Crown run by winning the Belmont by 1 ½ lengths over a sloppy track. When he made his move, he was covered in mud but unleashed one of his patented “from the clouds” stretch runs.

Omaha raced three more times that year, winning twice before coming up lame and given the rest of the year off. His 4-year-old season started with a boat ride across the Atlantic and he ran four times in England, winning twice and finishing second twice. He ran in the 2 ½-mile Ascot Gold Cup but lost by a head in front of 150,000 people. In his last race, he finished second in the Princess of Wales Stakes to the winner, who was carrying 14 fewer pounds.

He was not a successful stud and eventually was sent to a farm in Nebraska. He would make appearances at Ak-Sar-Ben (Nebraska spelled backwards) in the city he was named after. He died in 1959 at 27.

The Times Triple Crown panel is composed of horse racing experts, journalists and racing secretaries. It members are Rick Hammerle , racing secretary at Santa Anita; Steve Haskin , racing author and columnist the BloodHorse; David Jerkens , racing secretary at Del Mar; Tim Layden , turf writer at Sports Illustrated; Tom Pedulla , lead writer for America’s Best Racing; Jay Privman , national correspondent for the Daly Racing Form; Jeff Siegel , veteran horseman and lead commentator at XBTV.com; Childs Walker , turf writer at the Baltimore Sun; Alicia Wincze Hughes , racing editor at the BloodHorse; Jon White , racing historian and morning-line maker at Santa Anita and Tim Wilkin , turf writer at the Albany Times Union.

Todd Pletcher announced on Friday that Audible, a hard-charging third in the Kentucky Derby, would be skipping the Belmont Stakes. Pletcher said he needed a freshening and would point for a race such as the Haskell at Monmouth.

But, what that announcement brought was speculation that the horse was pulled from the Belmont because he was a major competitor to stop Justify’s Triple Crown bid. The reason for that is the WinStar Farm and China Horse Club are owners in both Justify and Audible.

Congrats to Kosta Hronis , one of our newsletter readers, and his brother Pete , and, of course John Sadler and Victor Espinoza for pulling off the Big’ Cap-Gold Cup double with Accelerate.

But we’re going to leave the storytelling of Saturday’s big day of racing to Eric (Manny Mota) Sondheimer . He was front and center at Santa Anita on Saturday, and here’s his report. ( Just click here .)

Sunday’s card at Santa Anita has two stakes races and more than half the card is on the turf. The nine-race card starts at 12:30 p.m. The Grade 3 $100,000 Desert Stormer Stakes is the headliner as the eighth race around 4.20 p.m. It’s six furlongs for fillies and mares 3 and older.

It’s a tiny field of five with Miss Sunset the 6-5 favorite. She’s been running mostly in stakes races, including a second by a nose in the Grade 1 Madison last out at Keeneland. She’s nine of 16 lifetime and three for nine at Santa Anita. She is unbeaten in three tries at six furlongs. Julian Leparoux , in town to ride Itsinthepost on Saturday, sticks around to ride her.

The second favorite is Marley’s Freedom at 7-5. She’s making her first start for Baffert after winning her last race, an allowance by 2 ¼ lengths for Bob Hess, Jr.

The other stakes is the $75,000 Black Pearl for 3-year-old fillies going 6 ½ furlongs down the hillside turf course. The turf races on Sunday are all the odd numbered races.

Comebacker from the Keith Desormeaux barn showed ability as a 2-year-old last summer and should be set for a good comeback effort. He shortens up to a sprint but appears to have trained well and might take to this downhill turf layout as third choice on the morning line.

Trainer Justin Clark has always had the answer with this gelding who is looking for his first victory in 14 months. He won twice for Clark last spring before switching barns after moving to Northern California. Since rejoining the Clark shedrow two months ago, he has improved with each of his three 2018 local starts and got hooked in a speed duel in last runnerup try. He doesn’t need the lead to win and should get fast pace to chase with speedsters Avila Beach and Tenille in this field.

Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 26. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 25th day of a 42-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 24.38 48.65 1:12.66 1:24.38 1:36.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Allaboutmike 123 2 1 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–4 1–1¾ Van Dyke 1.70 3 Spitfire 123 3 3 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 2–1¼ Blanc 8.70 5 Defiantly 123 5 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 3–1½ Desormeaux 2.30 4 Swinging Star 123 4 4 5–hd 6–1½ 6–1 4–½ 4–½ Bejarano 18.50 1 Uber Star 123 1 7 7 7 7 5–1½ 5–5¼ Franco 8.20 7 Royal Opera House 116 7 6 6–3 5–1 5–hd 6–hd 6–5½ Espinoza 25.20 6 Ralis 123 6 5 4–1 4–hd 4–1 7 7 Gutierrez 3.50

2 ALLABOUTMIKE 5.40 3.40 2.60 3 SPITFIRE 7.40 4.00 5 DEFIANTLY 3.00

$1 EXACTA (2-3) $16.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-4) $32.18 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-5-4-1) $1,813.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $29.05

Winner–Allaboutmike B.g.4 by Zensational out of Chagall, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Mike G Rutherford (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $248,952 Exacta Pool $130,681 Superfecta Pool $43,991 Super High Five Pool $2,376 Trifecta Pool $78,701. Claimed–Allaboutmike by Richard Bell. Trainer: Thomas Bell, II. Scratched–none.

ALLABOUTMIKE sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the backstretch, inched away again on the second turn and drew clear under urging then steady handling late. SPITFIRE hopped some at the start, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and gained the place. DEFIANTLY stalked off the rail, bid outside the winner on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued outside the runner-up in midstretch and bested the others. SWINGING STAR angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. UBER STAR settled off the pace inside, came out a bit on the second turn, split rivals in the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. ROYAL OPERA HOUSE (IRE) chased three deep on the first turn then outside a rival early on the backstretch, continued three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. RALIS bobbled some at the break, chased outside a rival then between horses, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and weakened in the drive.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.23 45.91 58.44 1:04.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Lucky Staxx 125 3 6 3–hd 3–1 2–1½ 1–nk Pereira 2.00 6 Isee It in Hiseyes 115 6 3 2–1½ 1–hd 1–1 2–5¼ Ceballos 1.30 1 Wheresthemoneyjack 125 1 4 6 6 6 3–1¼ Fuentes 15.00 7 Causeway Runner 113 7 5 4–1 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–2½ Payeras 42.50 5 Captain Walker 118 5 2 1–hd 2–1½ 3–1 5–hd McDaid 7.10 2 Sharon's Fury 120 2 1 5–3½ 5–3 5–1½ 6 Maldonado 5.50 4 Magical More 125 4 7 dnf Quinonez 11.70

3 LUCKY STAXX 6.00 3.00 2.20 6 ISEE IT IN HISEYES 2.60 2.40 1 WHERESTHEMONEYJACK 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $17.80 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $7.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-7) $39.46 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-1-7-5) $1,386.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1) $20.35

Winner–Lucky Staxx B.g.5 by Lookin At Lucky out of Queens Reward, by Good Reward. Bred by Nursery Place (KY). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Dave Williams. Mutuel Pool $251,605 Daily Double Pool $53,699 Exacta Pool $149,217 Superfecta Pool $58,854 Super High Five Pool $5,450 Trifecta Pool $95,793. Claimed–Isee It in Hiseyes by Jaime Renella. Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Claimed–Sharon's Fury by Troy Onorato. Trainer: John Martin. Scratched–none.

LUCKY STAXX pulled and stalked between horses then a bit off the rail while in close off heels into the turn, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ISEE IT IN HISEYES dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the turn, drifted out some into the stretch, inched away, fought back in deep stretch and was edged late. WHERESTHEMONEYJACK chased inside, came a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, came out in the drive and picked up the show. CAUSEWAY RUNNER stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and weakened. CAPTAIN WALKER had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SHARON'S FURY between rivals early, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and also weakened. MAGICAL MORE broke slowly, dropped well back and was pulled up leaving the backstretch and walked off.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.88 44.68 1:10.13 1:17.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Phantom Proton 123 5 3 1–hd 2–½ 2–3 1–nk Talamo 1.70 5 Queen Laila 123 4 4 3–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 2–2¾ Pedroza 1.30 3 Time for Ebby 125 2 1 4–hd 4–1 4–7 3–2¼ Pereira 11.90 2 Munny Spunt 123 1 5 5 3–2 3–½ 4–16 Frey 4.80 4 Princess Princess 123 3 2 2–hd 5 5 5 Conner 5.80

6 PHANTOM PROTON 5.40 2.80 2.20 5 QUEEN LAILA 3.00 2.40 3 TIME FOR EBBY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $18.20 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $4.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-2) $2.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $6.20

Winner–Phantom Proton Dbb.f.4 by Ghostzapper out of Quantum Miss, by Smoke Glacken. Bred by Smart Angle, LLP (PA). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Stepaside Farm, LLC. Mutuel Pool $277,273 Daily Double Pool $23,053 Exacta Pool $122,177 Superfecta Pool $42,428 Trifecta Pool $78,470. Scratched–Yuvetsi. $1 Pick Three (2-3-6) paid $24.00. Pick Three Pool $69,458.

PHANTOM PROTON dueled five wide on the backstretch and into the turn then three deep midway on the bend, battled outside the runner-up into the stretch, had that one slip away in the drive then came back on under left handed urging to gamely prevail. QUEEN LAILA had good early speed and dueled four wide between horses then between foes on the turn, angled to the rail into the stretch, kicked clear but could not hold off the winner. TIME FOR EBBY dueled between horses, stalked off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and picked up the show. MUNNY SPUNT went up inside to duel for the lead, fell back some leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. PRINCESS PRINCESS dueled three deep between foes, dropped back off the rail on the turn, gave way and was eased in the final sixteenth.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.14 47.00 1:11.53 1:23.80 1:35.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Rockin Ready 120 5 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–2½ 1–2¼ Talamo 2.20 4 Jazaalah 125 4 5 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–1 2–½ 2–nk Desormeaux 3.70 2 Curlin's Journey 120 2 1 4–2½ 4–3½ 4–2 4–1 3–2¼ Bejarano 4.50 1 Party Dancer 120 1 7 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–4 5–5 4–3¾ Leparoux 14.40 3 She's Funny 120 3 4 1–2½ 1–3 1–1½ 3–1 5–2 Franco 13.70 9 Ficanas 122 9 9 8–½ 7–1 6–2½ 6–5 6–2½ Nakatani 3.90 8 Fashion Brand 120 8 8 9 9 8–3 7–1½ 7–4¾ Elliott 39.30 7 Resolu 113 7 6 6–hd 6–2 7–1 8–7 8–9 Espinoza 8.40 6 Still a Funny Girl 120 6 3 7–1 8–2 9 9 9 Blanc 64.10

5 ROCKIN READY 6.40 3.20 2.60 4 JAZAALAH 4.20 3.20 2 CURLIN'S JOURNEY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $17.80 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $10.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-1) $13.87 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-2-1-3) $428.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $17.25

Winner–Rockin Ready Ch.f.3 by More Than Ready out of Bella Chianti, by Empire Maker. Bred by Jack Mandato & More Than Ready Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Fanticola, Anthony and Scardino, Joseph. Mutuel Pool $450,955 Daily Double Pool $37,273 Exacta Pool $257,122 Superfecta Pool $119,591 Super High Five Pool $4,493 Trifecta Pool $184,408. Scratched–Bring On The Band (IRE). $1 Pick Three (3-6-5) paid $30.60. Pick Three Pool $34,647.

ROCKIN READY stalked the pace just off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter in upper stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear under left handed urging, drifted in and proved best. JAZAALAH pulled and chased a bit off the rail, swung out into the stretch and just held second. CURLIN'S JOURNEY chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged ford the place. PARTY DANCER saved ground chasing the pace, went around a rival past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. SHE'S FUNNY sped between horses to the early lead, angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside, offered little resistance when challenged in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FICANAS (GB) broke slowly, angled in then drifted out a bit into the first turn, angled back to the inside, saved ground, came out in midstretch and lacked the necessary late kick. FASHION BRAND three deep into the first turn, angled in on the backstretch and saved ground off the pace to the stretch and also lacked a rally. RESOLU between horses early, angled in and chased inside then a bit off thee rail, went outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. STILL A FUNNY GIRL pulled some and chased outside a rival, dropped back off the rail on the second turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1¼ Mile. Purse: $500,000. 'Gold Cup at Santa Anita Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.28 47.40 1:11.70 1:36.43 2:01.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Accelerate 125 1 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 1–½ 1–4¼ Espinoza 1.90 5 Dr. Dorr 121 4 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–hd 2–1¼ Talamo 3.60 4 City of Light 121 3 2–hd 2–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 3–4 3–4¼ Van Dyke 1.20 6 Pavel 121 5 4–4 4–3½ 4–3½ 4–5 4–5 4–4¼ Gutierrez 6.30 3 Prince of Arabia 121 2 5–2½ 5–5 5–5 5–4 5–3 5–2 Elliott 72.40 7 Full of Luck 121 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 Prat 32.80

2 ACCELERATE 5.80 3.00 2.10 5 DR. DORR 4.20 2.60 4 CITY OF LIGHT 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $23.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $11.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-6) $4.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4) $8.50

Winner–Accelerate Ch.h.5 by Lookin At Lucky out of Issues, by Awesome Again. Bred by Mike Abraham (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $610,516 Daily Double Pool $50,093 Exacta Pool $218,879 Superfecta Pool $95,161 Trifecta Pool $154,478. Scratched–Little Scotty. $1 Pick Three (6-5-2) paid $27.00. Pick Three Pool $87,615. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-5/10-2) 4138 tickets with 4 correct paid $45.60. Pick Four Pool $247,486. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3-6-5/10-2) 3232 tickets with 5 correct paid $179.00. Pick Five Pool $672,668.

ACCELERATE saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn, swung out then drifted four wide into the stretch, gained the lead under urging three deep in midstretch, drifted in and won clear. DR. DORR had speed three deep then inched away, angled in and set the pace inside, inched away again a half mile out, fought back on the second turn and until midstretch, could not match the winner thereafter but gamely turned back a rival to save the place. CITY OF LIGHT stalked the pace off the rail, bid outside the runner-up early on the backstretch then tracked again approaching the second turn, re-bid alongside that rival on that turn and into the stretch, battled between horses in midstretch and bested the others. PAVEL three deep early, chased outside the winner, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. PRINCE OF ARABIA chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out slightly into the stretch then weakened along the fence. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) broke out a bit, angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Charles Whittingham Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 25.31 50.62 1:15.32 1:38.93 2:02.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Itsinthepost 125 5 4–1½ 4–1 3–1 3–½ 2–hd 1–1¼ Leparoux 0.90 5 Kenjisstorm 121 4 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 1–½ 2–2¼ Prat 6.60 3 Frank Conversation 121 2 3–hd 3–1 4–hd 4–1 4–1 3–¾ Gutierrez 10.40 4 What a View 121 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 3–1½ 4–1¼ Elliott 10.10 1 Flamboyant 121 1 5–hd 5–½ 6 5–hd 5–3 5–5¼ Blanc 8.40 8 Syntax 121 6 6 6 5–1 6 6 6 Franco 3.10

6 ITSINTHEPOST (FR) 3.80 2.40 2.10 5 KENJISSTORM 4.60 3.00 3 FRANK CONVERSATION 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $7.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-4) $11.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $17.40

Winner–Itsinthepost (FR) B.g.6 by American Post (GB) out of Sakkara Star (IRE), by Mozart (IRE). Bred by Julien Leaunes (FR). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC. Mutuel Pool $448,568 Daily Double Pool $55,786 Exacta Pool $238,993 Superfecta Pool $84,943 Trifecta Pool $150,379. Scratched–Full of Luck (CHI), Ritzy A. P.. $1 Pick Three (5-2-6) paid $23.30. Pick Three Pool $96,076.

ITSINTHEPOST (FR) three deep on the hill, stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch then gained the lead outside the runner-up in deep stretch under urging and inched away late. KENJISSTORM stalked outside a rival or off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter early on the backstretch then tracked that one just off the rail a half mile out, bid again alongside that foe on the second turn and into the stretch, gained a short lead between horses in midstretch, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch and bested the others. FRANK CONVERSATION chased a bit off the rail then inside to the stretch, came out some in the drive and went around the pacesetter in late stretch for the show. WHAT A VIEW took the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, inched away from the runner-up a half mile out, battled inside on the second turn, fought back along the rail in midstretch and lost third late. FLAMBOYANT (FR) saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, entered the stretch three deep and lacked the needed rally. SYNTAX (IRE) four wide on the hill, angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.02 45.05 1:09.81 1:16.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Fashionably Fast 120 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–¾ Pereira 3.50 7 Baby Gronk 120 7 1 4–1 2–hd 2–5 2–10 Pedroza 0.80 1 Old Indian Trick 113 1 6 2–hd 3–1½ 3–2 3–nk Espinoza 10.20 3 Cayate 125 3 3 5–hd 7–hd 5–hd 4–3½ Gutierrez 13.00 5 Git On Your Pulpit 120 5 5 3–hd 4–hd 6–1½ 5–1 Franco 9.10 8 Jonas 125 8 4 7–hd 8–8 8–14 6–½ Espinoza 12.10 4 Pig Iron 120 4 8 6–hd 5–1 4–hd 7–1¾ Conner 15.90 9 Black Storm 125 9 7 8–4 6–hd 7–hd 8–16 Pena 46.90 6 Northrndancrsghost 120 6 9 9 9 9 9 Orozco 105.10

2 FASHIONABLY FAST 9.00 3.80 2.80 7 BABY GRONK 2.60 2.20 1 OLD INDIAN TRICK 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $9.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-1-3) $18.83 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-1-3-5) $278.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-1) $23.15

Winner–Fashionably Fast Ch.r.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of Fall Fashion, by Forestry. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $362,029 Daily Double Pool $40,957 Exacta Pool $221,059 Superfecta Pool $105,547 Super High Five Pool $6,037 Trifecta Pool $159,892. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-6-2) paid $41.00. Pick Three Pool $59,147.

FASHIONABLY FAST dueled between horses then a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back under urging along the inside in the final furlong and gamely prevailed. BABY GRONK had good early speed and dueled four wide then three deep on the turn, battled outside the winner into and through the stretch but could not get by. OLD INDIAN TRICK went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and just held third. CAYATE had speed between horses then stalked between foes, found the rail into the stretch, came out some in the drive and was edged for third. GIT ON YOUR PULPIT dueled three deep between horses then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. JONAS stalked three wide between horses, angled in leaving the turn, entered the stretch outside a rival and also weakened. PIG IRON angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and also weakened. BLACK STORM close up stalking the pace four wide to the stretch, had little left in the final furlong. NORTHRNDANCRSGHOST broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in some for the turn and gave way in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Gamely Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.92 47.24 1:11.45 1:36.21 1:48.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Sophie P 121 4 5 4–6 4–3 3–hd 2–1 1–ns Desormeaux 14.00 1 Madam Dancealot 123 1 2 6–5 6–6 6–5 4–1½ 2–nk Nakatani 4.20 8 Madame Stripes 121 7 1 1–½ 1–3 1–½ 1–1½ 3–1¾ Bejarano 10.90 6 Beau Recall 121 5 6 7 7 7 6–1 4–2½ Prat 4.60 7 Hawksmoor 121 6 7 5–hd 5–4 5–3½ 5–½ 5–½ Leparoux 1.00 2 Midnight Crossing 121 2 4 2–2 2–1½ 2–1 3–hd 6–2¼ Blanc 23.40 3 Mopotism 121 3 3 3–½ 3–hd 4–1½ 7 7 Gutierrez 6.70

4 SOPHIE P (GB) 30.00 11.80 6.80 1 MADAM DANCEALOT (IRE) 5.40 3.40 8 MADAME STRIPES (ARG) 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $87.80 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $73.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-8-6) $120.32 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-8-6-7) $11,649.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-8) $209.50

Winner–Sophie P (GB) B.m.5 by Bushranger (IRE) out of Fountains Abbey, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by New Hall Stud (GB). Trainer: James M. Cassidy . Owner: D P Racing. Mutuel Pool $559,260 Daily Double Pool $39,434 Exacta Pool $263,989 Superfecta Pool $113,616 Super High Five Pool $15,287 Trifecta Pool $179,448. Scratched–Uni (GB). $1 Pick Three (6-2-4) paid $165.90. Pick Three Pool $56,857.

SOPHIE P (GB) in close quarters between horses early, angled in and pulled some while saving ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid three wide under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. MADAM DANCEALOT (IRE) settled a bit off the rail then inside, moved up along the fence leaving the second turn and into the stretch, bid along the rail in deep stretch and continued gamely to the end. MADAME STRIPES (ARG) had speed three deep then outside a rival, inched away nearing the first turn, set the pace inside, responded when challenged into the second turn, inched away again on that turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held on gamely but was edged between the top pair late. BEAU RECALL (IRE) broke out a bit, angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out in the stretch and finished with interest to best the others. HAWKSMOOR (IRE) stumbled badly in a slow start, angled in and settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MIDNIGHT CROSSING (IRE) between horses early, pressed the pace inside then stalked a bit off the rail, bid again outside the pacesetter into the second turn, tracked alongside the winner leaving that turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MOPOTISM had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.16 45.34 57.89 1:11.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 It's a New Year 115 7 3 4–3 1–hd 1–3½ 1–2¼ Figueroa 1.30 3 Livin On Prayer 122 3 9 5–½ 5–hd 2–hd 2–3½ Frey 18.40 6 Catability 122 6 6 9–5 6–1½ 5–½ 3–1¼ Franco 52.20 5 Derby Factor 122 5 8 10 10 9–4 4–2¼ Pereira 70.40 8 Pioneerofthestorm 115 8 5 3–½ 4–4 6–4 5–1½ Espinoza 13.80 4 Imagineiamfastest 122 4 7 6–hd 7–hd 8–1 6–nk Pedroza 4.80 1 North County Guy 122 1 10 2–hd 2–½ 3–½ 7–2½ Leparoux 5.60 10 Flynn 122 10 2 1–hd 3–2 4–hd 8–ns Fuentes 4.80 9 For a Good Cause 115 9 4 8–2 8–2½ 7–hd 9–½ Payeras 26.00 2 Katzumoto 122 2 1 7–½ 9–1 10 10 Mn Garcia 11.40

7 IT'S A NEW YEAR 4.60 3.00 2.60 3 LIVIN ON PRAYER 15.00 7.00 6 CATABILITY 11.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $93.60 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $29.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-6-5) $809.11 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-6-5-8) Carryover $20,337 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-6) $244.40

Winner–It's a New Year Dbb.g.3 by New Year's Day out of Chocachattee, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Whitney Racing Stables, Inc. (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $461,874 Daily Double Pool $143,405 Exacta Pool $258,454 Superfecta Pool $155,374 Super High Five Pool $26,649 Trifecta Pool $205,333. Claimed–Katzumoto by Jay and Julie Manoogian. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5/10-2-2/6/7-2-4-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $79,071. $1 Pick Three (2-4-7) paid $249.40. Pick Three Pool $153,923. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/6/7-2-4-7) 1565 tickets with 4 correct paid $357.10. Pick Four Pool $732,153. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2/6/7-2-4-7) 310 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,188.65. Pick Five Pool $482,817. $2 Pick Six (5/10-2-2/6/7-2-4-7) 397 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $60.80. $2 Pick Six (5/10-2-2/6/7-2-4-7) 11 tickets with 6 correct paid $10,250.60. Pick Six Pool $211,066.

IT'S A NEW YEAR stalked outside a rival then bid between horses to duel for the lead, took the advantage on the turn, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under urging, drifted in late and proved best. LIVIN ON PRAYER broke a bit slowly, chased toward the inside, split horses a half mile out, continued just off the inside, came out into the stretch and gained the place. CATABILITY settled outside then off the rail, split rivals into the turn, continued off the inside into the stretch and bested the others. DERBY FACTOR settled off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and improved position. PIONEEROFTHESTORM dueled between horses then stalked on the turn, found the inside into the stretch, was in tight off heels in midstretch, went between horses and weakened. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST bobbled at the start, chased between horses then three deep leaving the backstretch, came under urging on the turn, entered the stretch three wide and did not rally. NORTH COUNTY GUY a bit slow to begin, went up inside to duel for the lead, battled along the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive. FLYNN had speed outside then dueled four wide, battled three deep on the turn and also weakened. FOR A GOOD CAUSE chased three deep, angled to the inside leaving the turn, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a further response. KATZUMOTO between horses early, chased a bit off the rail, dropped back leaving the turn and weakened.