Racing! Another handicapping lesson from Rob Henie

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, June 16. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 37th day of a 42-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.93 44.46 1:08.01 1:14.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Hollywood Square 125 8 1 1–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 1–½ Sanchez 8.10 6 Sir Eddie 120 6 3 5–hd 3–hd 2–1 2–3¼ Prat 0.90 4 Writ Large 120 4 5 3–1 4–½ 4–1 3–nk Talamo 7.20 1 Rule Number Eight 125 1 2 2–2 1–hd 3–2 4–2¼ Nakatani 4.30 2 Young Hendrick 120 2 6 7–8 7–8 7–10 5–1½ Mn Garcia 15.30 7 Thermopolis 125 7 4 6–8 6–8 5–5 6–8¾ Pereira 6.10 5 Lucky Mesquite 120 5 8 4–hd 5–1 6–hd 7–1 Stevens 21.70 3 Californiaspecial 120 3 7 8 8 8 8 Ceballos 70.00

8 HOLLYWOOD SQUARE 18.20 8.20 5.40 6 SIR EDDIE 2.80 2.20 4 WRIT LARGE 3.80

$1 EXACTA (8-6) $33.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-4-1) $108.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-4) $121.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-4-1-2) Carryover $3,494

Winner–Hollywood Square B.g.4 by Square Eddie out of Going Hollywood, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by Lisa D. Copeland (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $259,495 Exacta Pool $146,665 Superfecta Pool $65,919 Trifecta Pool $110,819 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,577. Scratched–none.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARE had speed off the rail then dueled outside a rival, drifted out a bit into the stretch, was three deep in upper stretch, surrendered the advantage past the eighth pole then fought back under urging to the front in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. SIR EDDIE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail into the stretch, bid between foes in upper stretch, put a head in front inside the winner past the eighth pole, drifted in late and was outgamed. WRIT LARGE between horses early, stalked off the rail then three deep down the hill and into the stretch, drifted in a bit and edged a rival late for the show. RULE NUMBER EIGHT went up inside to duel for the lead, took a short advantage on the hill, fought back into the stretch, was not a match for the top pair in the final furlong and just lost third. YOUNG HENDRICK broke a bit slow and steadied when bumped between foes, settled off the rail then inside leaving the hill, swung four wide into the stretch and improved position. THERMOPOLIS stalked three deep then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. LUCKY MESQUITE broke a bit slowly, angled in and moved up inside to stalk the pace, dropped back into the stretch, came out some in the drive and also weakened. CALIFORNIASPECIAL broke a bit slowly and bumped a rival, dropped back just off the rail then angled in on the hill, continued inside in the stretch and failed to menace. Rail on hill at zero.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.40 47.86 1:00.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Bea's Boy 113 5 2 5–1 5–2 4–2 1–hd Figueroa 3.00 3 Irish Terrier 120 3 7 6–3 4–hd 3–hd 2–3¼ T Baze 4.10 7 Silent Alarm 122 7 3 1–hd 2–hd 1–hd 3–1¾ Conner 2.70 1 Red Clem 122 1 4 3–½ 1–hd 2–hd 4–nk Franco 13.00 4 Keyson 122 4 1 2–hd 3–1½ 5–4 5–3¼ Maldonado 2.20 2 Lucky General 122 2 5 7 7 7 6–5¼ Elliott 11.70 6 Park Hill Diamond 113 6 6 4–hd 6–5 6–1½ 7 Payeras 65.60

5 BEA'S BOY 8.00 3.20 2.40 3 IRISH TERRIER 4.00 2.80 7 SILENT ALARM 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $191.40 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $13.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-1) $20.71 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-1-4) $868.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7) $22.90

Winner–Bea's Boy B.c.2 by Affirmative out of Miss Beastmode, by Into Mischief. Bred by BG Stables (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $162,416 Daily Double Pool $53,643 Exacta Pool $83,199 Superfecta Pool $31,850 Super High Five Pool $11,073 Trifecta Pool $57,262. Scratched–none.

BEA'S BOY had s4wd,3wdpeed between horses to press the pace, was shuffled back into the turn, angled to the inside on the bend, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, re-bid between horses under urging in midstretch, battled off the rail in the final sixteenth and gamely prevailed. IRISH TERRIER stalked between horses then off the rail into the turn, split rivals on the bend, came four wide into the stretch, bid four deep in midstretch then battled outside the winner to the wire. SILENT ALARM dueled four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, battled between horses in midstretch and held third. RED CLEM went up inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the turn, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KEYSON had good early speed and dueled between horses on the backstretch and t urn and weakened in the drive. LUCKY GENERAL stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, fell back and angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. PARK HILL DIAMOND stalked four wide then off the rail, dropped back on the turn, angled to the inside entering the stretch and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Rainbow Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.60 47.90 1:12.52 1:36.94 1:49.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 River Boyne 124 3 3 2–½ 2–2 2–1 1–2 1–2¼ Prat 0.40 3 Blame the Rider 124 2 4 1–½ 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 2–2¼ Conner 4.60 5 Arawak 120 4 1 4 4 4 3–2½ 3–2½ Stevens 2.50 1 Respect the Hustle 124 1 2 3–2 3–½ 3–1½ 4 4 Franco 17.20

4 RIVER BOYNE (IRE) 2.80 2.10 3 BLAME THE RIDER 3.20 5 ARAWAK

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $13.40 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $4.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $2.70

Winner–River Boyne (IRE) Dbb.c.3 by Dandy Man (IRE) out of Clytha (GB), by Mark of Esteem (IRE). Bred by Limestone & Tara Studs (IRE). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $159,137 Daily Double Pool $17,994 Exacta Pool $50,899 Trifecta Pool $30,714. Scratched–Move Over (GB). $1 Pick Three (8-5-4) paid $145.60. Pick Three Pool $56,815.

RIVER BOYNE (IRE) had speed three deep then angled in and stalked just off the rail, re-bid alongside the runner-up on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, was shaken up with the reins to kick clear in midstretch and proved best under a brisk hand ride. BLAME THE RIDER set the pace between horses early then angled in and showed the way along the inside on the first turn and backstretch, fought back along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. ARAWAK pulled hard under a hold stalking the early pace off the rail, went outside a rival on the backstretch, angled in a bit off the fence on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. RESPECT THE HUSTLE pressed then stalked the pace inside, came a bit off the rail on the first turn to track the leaders, went up three deep into the second turn and lacked the necessary response in the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.99 45.19 57.26 1:10.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Anonymity 123 4 4 1–hd 2–2½ 1–1 1–4½ Prat 0.50 3 Dis Smart Cat 118 3 1 2–½ 1–hd 2–3½ 2–4¾ Figueroa 9.30 1 Conquest Flatterme 123 1 6 6 6 5–hd 3–1 Elliott 4.00 5 Gotham Desire 125 5 3 3–2½ 4–2 4–2 4–¾ Pereira 25.20 2 Powder 125 2 5 4–hd 3–hd 3–½ 5–1 Franco 8.70 6 Miz Tianjin 123 6 2 5–2 5–1 6 6 Pedroza 11.40

4 ANONYMITY 3.00 2.40 2.10 3 DIS SMART CAT 5.60 3.00 1 CONQUEST FLATTERME 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $4.60 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $5.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-1-5) $8.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-1) $9.15

Winner–Anonymity Ch.f.4 by Tapit out of Stormy Sunday, by Sir Cat. Bred by Kendall E. Hansen, M.D. Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $179,669 Daily Double Pool $27,200 Exacta Pool $85,022 Superfecta Pool $38,203 Trifecta Pool $65,362. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-4-4) paid $7.80. Pick Three Pool $25,012.

ANONYMITY had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the turn, regained the lead in upper stretch, inched away under a tap of the whip and some hand urging in midstretch and drew clear under steady handling. DIS SMART CAT angled in and dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn and to midstretch then could not match the winner but was clearly second best. CONQUEST FLATTERME bobbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and gained the show. GOTHAM DESIRE prompted the pace three deep then stalked off the rail into the turn, continued outside a foe on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. POWDER saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the drive and weakened in the final furlong. MIZ TIANJIN stalked the leaders outside then alongside a rival or off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a further response.

FIFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.19 45.33 1:08.79 1:14.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Donut Girl 118 6 3 5–hd 4–2 4–3 1–2¼ Bejarano 7.50 2 Operandi 118 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–¾ Conner 2.40 3 Wishful 120 3 2 2–1½ 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd Desormeaux 3.90 1 Diamond of Value 123 1 7 7 7 5–½ 4–½ Fuentes 34.70 5 Helen's Tiger 118 5 5 4–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 5–2¼ Prat 1.30 7 Topaz Time 123 7 4 6–2 6–½ 6–hd 6–1 Frey 26.30 4 Miss Unusual 118 4 6 3–hd 5–1 7 7 Franco 12.30

6 DONUT GIRL 17.00 6.40 3.40 2 OPERANDI 3.80 2.60 3 WISHFUL 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $27.80 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $20.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-1) $52.21 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-3-1-5) $3,817.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-3) $42.50

Winner–Donut Girl B.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Saturday's Girl, by Any Given Saturday. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC, Alan Klein &Rusty Brown (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Granja Mexico and Palma, Hector. Mutuel Pool $264,018 Daily Double Pool $20,579 Exacta Pool $122,834 Superfecta Pool $50,260 Super High Five Pool $5,002 Trifecta Pool $90,947. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-4-6) paid $23.90. Pick Three Pool $55,654. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-2/4-4-6) 2980 tickets with 4 correct paid $49.35. Pick Four Pool $192,865. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-5-2/4-4-6) 738 tickets with 5 correct paid $618.40. Pick Five Pool $530,569.

DONUT GIRL angled in and stalked inside, steadied when crowded midway on the hill, continued inside, awaited room along the rail in midstretch, got out past the eighth pole, rallied under some urging to the lead three wide in deep stretch and won clear. OPERANDI dueled a bit off the rail then inched away midway on the hill, battled outside a rival leaving the hill and in the stretch and just held second between foes. WISHFUL pressed the pace outside the runner-up then stalked outside a rival to the stretch and edged rivals for third between horses late. DIAMOND OF VALUE a step slow to begin, chased inside, came out in midstretch and was edged for the show three deep on the line. HELEN'S TIGER stalked just off the rail then between foes, angled in and bid inside to duel for the lead, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was edged for a minor award late. TOPAZ TIME chased outside then alongside a rival, went three deep leaving the hill and into the stretch and lacked a rally. MISS UNUSUAL had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Summertime Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.69 47.96 1:12.40 1:37.86 1:44.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Ollie's Candy 120 6 5 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–nk Desormeaux 3.80 1 Thirteen Squared 120 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 2–2½ 2–4¼ T Baze 1.40 5 Chocolate Martini 124 5 6 6 5–1 5–3½ 4–4 3–hd Prat 1.70 4 Zusha 120 4 4 4–4½ 4–1½ 3–1½ 3–hd 4–13 Van Dyke 12.60 2 Fool's Paradise 120 2 3 3–½ 3–hd 4–½ 5 5 Conner 12.90 3 Exuberance 120 3 2 5–hd 6 6 dnf Stevens 15.10

6 OLLIE'S CANDY 9.60 4.00 2.80 1 THIRTEEN SQUARED 2.80 2.10 5 CHOCOLATE MARTINI 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $70.20 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $16.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-5-4) $11.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-5) $16.90

Winner–Ollie's Candy Dbb.f.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Afternoon Stroll, by Stroll. Bred by Paul Eggert & Karen Eggert (KY). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Eggert, Paul and Eggert, Karen. Mutuel Pool $415,474 Daily Double Pool $31,338 Exacta Pool $155,360 Superfecta Pool $68,825 Trifecta Pool $111,397. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-6-6) paid $60.10. Pick Three Pool $50,411.

OLLIE'S CANDY broke a bit splay legged, angled in and stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid alongside the runner-up into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. THIRTEEN SQUARED sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, inched away on the second turn, fought back from the rail through a long drive and continued gamely to the wire. CHOCOLATE MARTINI angled in and chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, found the inside into the stretch, continued along the fence in the drive and edged a rival for the show. ZUSHA bobbled at the break, went three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for third. FOOL'S PARADISE between horses early, stalked just off the rail then inside, dropped back along the fence into the stretch and gave way. EXUBERANCE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn, came out when being pulled up into the stretch and walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 21.87 45.62 57.74 1:04.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Eighty Three 123 8 5 5–1 4–hd 1–2½ 1–1¾ Conner 2.60 7 Gentrified 123 7 7 7–4 6–hd 6–½ 2–hd Talamo 5.20 5 Stringent 116 5 2 4–hd 5–3 5–1 3–nk Espinoza 2.40 3 Nardo 123 3 6 6–1½ 7–4½ 7–1 4–2½ Prat 6.90 2 Madelyn's Wild Max 123 2 8 8 8 8 5–1¼ Pena 8.20 1 Red Wine and Dine 116 1 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 6–½ Figueroa 34.50 4 Bargaining 123 4 3 2–hd 3–2 4–1 7–½ Pedroza 12.60 6 Papa Papa Papa 123 6 4 3–3½ 2–hd 3–½ 8 Frey 6.80

8 EIGHTY THREE 7.20 4.40 2.60 7 GENTRIFIED 5.80 3.60 5 STRINGENT 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $42.20 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $16.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-5-3) $19.52 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-5-3-2) $344.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-5) $29.95

Winner–Eighty Three B.g.7 by Harlan's Holiday out of Life's a Dance, by Gone West. Bred by Thomas/Burleson (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC and Team Green LLC. Mutuel Pool $243,125 Daily Double Pool $40,032 Exacta Pool $132,237 Superfecta Pool $52,939 Super High Five Pool $2,256 Trifecta Pool $85,722. Claimed–Stringent by River Card Stable and Jacobson, David. Trainer: David Jacobson. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-6-8) paid $175.40. Pick Three Pool $58,611.

EIGHTY THREE chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch, gained the lead nearing midstretch and won clear under some urging and a hold late. GENTRIFIED settled outside then off the rail, chased outside a rival on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and just got the place three deep on the line. STRINGENT stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, split horses past midstretch and was edged for second between foes. NARDO saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and was edged for the show. MADELYN'S WILD MAX a step slow to begin, dropped back inside, saved ground, continued along the inside in the stretch and improved position. RED WINE AND DINE bobbled at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, was between foes a sixteenth out and weakened. BARGAINING sent between rivals early, dueled between horses on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch, continued between foes in the final furlong and also weakened. PAPA PAPA PAPA had good early speed and dueled three wide to the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.46 44.85 1:07.88 1:14.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Red Livy 123 4 2 1–2 1–1½ 1–3 1–3 T Baze 0.70 1 Salsita 114 1 3 7–2 5–hd 3–1½ 2–1¼ Espinoza 3.60 7 Holy Mosey 123 7 5 5–½ 6–hd 6–1 3–hd Pedroza 6.80 5 Detail 121 5 8 8 8 5–1 4–ns Franco 21.00 8 Madame Mousse 121 8 6 2–hd 2–½ 2–2 5–3¼ Bejarano 6.60 2 Adios Cali 123 2 4 4–1½ 4–2 4–½ 6–¾ Quinonez 52.40 6 Ryder's Starlight 121 6 7 6–hd 7–2 8 7–5¼ Talamo 13.80 3 Silver Apples 123 3 1 3–½ 3–1½ 7–1 8 Harvey 63.00

4 RED LIVY (IRE) 3.40 2.60 2.20 1 SALSITA 3.40 2.60 7 HOLY MOSEY 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $17.20 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $4.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-7-5) $7.21 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-7-5-8) $92.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-7) $7.05

Winner–Red Livy (IRE) Ch.f.4 by Dandy Man (IRE) out of Titus Wonder (IRE), by Titus Livius (FR). Bred by Kilnamoragh Stud (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Britt, Sam and House, Michael. Mutuel Pool $318,209 Daily Double Pool $26,172 Exacta Pool $188,350 Superfecta Pool $104,019 Super High Five Pool $9,093 Trifecta Pool $146,831. Claimed–Red Livy (IRE) by Jaime Renella. Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-8-4) paid $44.60. Pick Three Pool $75,564.

RED LIVY (IRE) sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, kicked away under urging in the stretch and proved best. SALSITA saved ground chasing the pace throughout and went up the rail in the stretch for the place. HOLY MOSEY chased off the rail then between horses to the stretch, came out some and got up for the show three deep on the line. DETAIL a bit slow to begin, settled just off the rail then inside, came out some in midstretch and was edged for third between foes. MADAME MOUSSE stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the hill and a bit off the rail into the stretch and lost a minor award late. ADIOS CALI stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. RYDER'S STARLIGHT chased outside then three wide on the hill and into the stretch and did not rally. SILVER APPLES chased outside a rival then angled to the inside on the hill, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.27 46.05 58.83 1:11.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Perfect Wager 120 10 9 10 10 6–½ 1–1¾ T Baze 2.30 9 Big Barrel 120 9 6 8–1 6–1 5–1½ 2–½ Vergara, Jr. 27.50 4 Black Storm 123 4 7 7–1 5–hd 4–hd 3–1¼ Pena 20.20 6 Old Indian Trick 113 6 1 3–hd 1–hd 2–1 4–½ Espinoza 1.70 8 Jerry's Thunder 123 8 3 6–hd 2–hd 1–hd 5–3¼ Delgadillo 16.10 5 Poise to Strike 120 5 2 4–1 3–1 3–½ 6–2¼ Pereira 10.20 7 Iron Curtain 125 7 5 5–hd 4–½ 7–3½ 7–1½ Quinonez 4.60 3 Front Row Friends 125 3 10 9–1½ 9–1 8–5 8–16¾ Talamo 8.20 2 Loco Mango 118 2 8 2–hd 8–1½ 9–½ 9–½ Franco 93.10 1 Severin 118 1 4 1–hd 7–hd 10 10 Ceballos 146.20

11 PERFECT WAGER 6.60 4.20 2.80 9 BIG BARREL 16.20 9.40 4 BLACK STORM 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-11) $12.80 $1 EXACTA (11-9) $56.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-9-4-6) $237.89 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-9-4-6-8) $4,375.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-9-4) $253.55

Winner–Perfect Wager Ch.c.3 by Elusive Warning out of G Ma, by Valid Wager. Bred by Madera Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Madera Thoroughbreds Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $281,681 Daily Double Pool $37,584 Exacta Pool $166,203 Superfecta Pool $92,677 Super High Five Pool $5,732 Trifecta Pool $133,446. Scratched–Git On Your Pulpit. $1 Pick Three (8-4-11) paid $31.40. Pick Three Pool $45,520.

PERFECT WAGER settled outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. BIG BARREL chased off the rail then outside a rival into the stretch, came out in the drive, bid four wide a sixteenth out and edged a foe for the place. BLACK STORM stalked a bit off the rail, waited off heels midway on the turn then split horses, angled in for the stretch, came out nearing midstretch, bid between foes a sixteenth out and was edged for second. OLD INDIAN TRICK dueled four wide on the backstretch, angled in and battled between foes on the turn and in the stretch, continued toward the inside in deep stretch and was outfinished for third. JERRY'S THUNDER stalked outside, moved up six wide on the turn, bid three deep leaving the turn, battled three wide in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. POISE TO STRIKE dueled between horses on the backstretch and into the turn, fought back inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. IRON CURTAIN stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came four wide under some urging into the stretch then had the rider lose the hip and lacked the needed rally. FRONT ROW FRIENDS broke slowly, settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. LOCO MANGO had good early speed and dueled between horses, dropped back leaving the turn and gave way. SEVERIN bobbled at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn, also dropped back leaving the turn and had nothing left for the stretch.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.14 47.18 1:11.94 1:24.20 1:36.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Helen Hillary 123 8 7 6–hd 5–hd 4–hd 2–2½ 1–½ Franco 1.00 9 Libby's Tail 123 9 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 1–hd 2–2¼ Prat 3.90 4 Halo Darlin 123 4 3 4–2 4–1 5–1½ 3–2 3–2½ Elliott 19.30 5 Saburai 116 5 4 5–½ 6–hd 6–hd 5–1 4–1¾ Espinoza 24.70 2 Lightning Dove 123 2 2 3–3 3–1 3–hd 4–½ 5–1¾ Talamo 11.20 6 Chica La Habana 118 6 10 7–3 7–3 7–1½ 7–2 6–1 Conner 38.20 11 Speakers 125 10 6 10 9–1½ 8–hd 8–½ 7–2¼ Van Dyke 16.60 3 My Aunt Tillie 125 3 9 8–½ 8–1 9–5 9–4½ 8–2¼ Nakatani 13.20 7 Bella Filomena 120 7 8 9–1½ 10 10 10 9–1¼ Desormeaux 34.80 1 Spy Ring 123 1 5 1–2 1–3½ 1–1½ 6–hd 10 Stevens 5.50

8 HELEN HILLARY 4.00 2.80 2.20 9 LIBBY'S TAIL 4.20 3.60 4 HALO DARLIN 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-8) $15.60 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $9.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-4-5) $62.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-4-5-2) $5,567.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-4) $44.15

Winner–Helen Hillary B.f.4 by Harlan's Holiday out of Best Mom, by Chester House. Bred by Greenwood Lodge Farm, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Tamkin, Curtis and Priscilla. Mutuel Pool $452,065 Daily Double Pool $37,413 Exacta Pool $255,915 Superfecta Pool $136,415 Super High Five Pool $7,296 Trifecta Pool $187,357. Scratched–Beautiful Becca. $1 Pick Three (4-11-8) paid $14.20. Pick Three Pool $61,345.

HELEN HILLARY stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, bid three wide into the stretch then outside the runner-up under some urging in midstretch, gained the advantage nearing the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed. LIBBY'S TAIL close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then inside, bid between horses to gain the lead into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in the drive and continued gamely. HALO DARLIN saved ground chasing the pace, went around the pacesetter in upper stretch and gained the show. SABURAI stalked between horses then outside a rival on the second turn, came out in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LIGHTNING DOVE close up stalking the pace inside then a bit off the rail, split rivals leaving the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CHICA LA HABANA (IRE) broke a bit slowly, angled in and chased inside to the stretch and did not rally. SPEAKERS angled in and settled just off the rail, went outside a rival on the backstretch, continued four wide into the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. MY AUNT TILLIE broke a bit slowly, settled inside then a bit off the fence, split horses into the second turn, continued just off the rail into the stretch and was not a threat. BELLA FILOMENA angled in and raced unhurried just off the rail then inside to the stretch and lacked a further response. SPY RING (IRE) sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled into the stretch, then weakened.

ELEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.14 45.65 57.91 1:10.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Blame Joe 125 8 1 4–½ 3–2 1–4 1–10¼ Elliott 1.90 11 For the Hustle 125 10 7 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–1 Maldonado 12.10 8 Let Me Go Amigo 120 7 5 6–hd 4–1 4–2½ 3–1½ Delgadillo 11.10 12 Royal Seeker 125 11 3 7–½ 6–hd 5–1 4–nk Ocampo 34.90 10 Eleazar Warrior 125 9 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–3 5–¾ Pereira 6.80 2 Gutsy Effort 118 2 6 9–1 7–½ 7–1 6–2¾ Espinoza 2.90 4 Coastal Eddy 120 4 9 8–hd 8–hd 8–1½ 7–nk Quinonez 23.10 3 Calimonco Flyer 120 3 10 11 11 11 8–1¼ Ceballos 142.60 5 Going Away Party 120 5 4 3–1 5–1½ 6–hd 9–hd Mn Garcia 98.30 7 If I Had a Nickel 120 6 8 5–1½ 9–1 9–½ 10–1¼ Roman 23.40 1 Masterpiece Day 120 1 11 10–½ 10–4 10–1½ 11 Desormeaux 4.60

9 BLAME JOE 5.80 4.00 3.00 11 FOR THE HUSTLE 9.80 6.40 8 LET ME GO AMIGO 7.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-9) $14.40 $1 EXACTA (9-11) $22.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-11-8-12) $192.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-11-8-12) $9,259.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-11-8) $95.60

Winner–Blame Joe B.g.4 by Blame out of Third Dawn, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Ike W. Thrash (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Thrash, Ike and Dawn. Mutuel Pool $316,445 Daily Double Pool $104,698 Exacta Pool $206,457 Superfecta Pool $113,664 Super High Five Pool $12,133 Trifecta Pool $152,383. Scratched–Thefourfortyfourth. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-8-4-11-8/10-6/9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $25,547. $1 Pick Three (11-8-9) paid $23.60. Pick Three Pool $91,308. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-11-8/10-6/9) 19819 tickets with 4 correct paid $31.45. Pick Four Pool $817,222. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-4-11-8/10-6/9) 2242 tickets with 5 correct paid $136.90. Pick Five Pool $402,256. $2 Pick Six (6-8-4-11-8/10-6/9) 1252 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $15.40. $2 Pick Six (6-8-4-11-8/10-6/9) 90 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,002.20. Pick Six Pool $168,940.

BLAME JOE stalked three deep then off the rail, bid three wide into the stretch to gain the lead and drew off under a left handed crack of the whip and steady handling then a long hold late. FOR THE HUSTLE had speed outside then dueled alongside a rival, was between horses into the stretch and held second. LET ME GO AMIGO chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and gained the show. ROYAL SEEKER wide early, stalked outside then four wide, continued three deep on the turn and our wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ELEAZAR WARRIOR had speed off the rail then angled in, dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, then weakened. GUTSY EFFORT saved ground chasing the pace throughout and did not rally. COASTAL EDDY broke a bit slowly, chased between horses on the backstretch and turn and outside a rival into the stretch and lacked a rally. CALIMONCO FLYER also broke a bit slowly, settled off the inside to the stretch and lacked the needed response. GOING AWAY PARTY saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back leaving the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened. IF I HAD A NICKEL chased between horses then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. MASTERPIECE DAY broke slowly, pulled along the inside, came out leaving the backstretch, went three deep on the turn and five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.