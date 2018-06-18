Racing! One week to go at Santa Anita

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 17. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 38th day of a 42-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 24.90 49.34 1:13.38 1:25.07 1:37.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Proud 'n' Ready 125 4 2 3–hd 3–hd 2–1 2–2½ 1–1¼ Prat 2.10 2 Girl Downstairs 125 2 4 5–hd 5–½ 4–½ 3–4 2–ns Nakatani 3.80 5 Gone to Bali 125 5 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 3–4¼ T Baze 2.40 3 War Moccasin 125 3 6 4–1½ 4–1 5–1 4–hd 4–nk Desormeaux 6.70 8 You're A Goat 125 8 7 7–hd 7–½ 6–½ 5–1 5–1½ Conner 10.40 6 Subic Bay 118 6 8 8 8 7–hd 7–1 6–½ Espinoza 8.20 1 Tanda's Joy 125 1 5 6–1 6–1 8 8 7–3½ Van Dyke 31.30 7 Zuzanna 125 7 3 2–hd 2–½ 3–½ 6–½ 8 Quinonez 72.10

4 PROUD 'N' READY 6.20 3.80 2.80 2 GIRL DOWNSTAIRS 4.40 3.00 5 GONE TO BALI 3.00

$1 EXACTA (4-2) $12.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-3) $10.75 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-5-3-8) $261.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $19.75

Winner–Proud 'n' Ready B.m.5 by More Than Ready out of Holdontoyourdream, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Normandy Farm (KY). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Nentwig, Michael, Newman, Roger and Pagano, Ray. Mutuel Pool $240,559 Exacta Pool $121,938 Superfecta Pool $50,856 Super High Five Pool $4,117 Trifecta Pool $78,426. Claimed–Proud 'n' Ready by Harmon, Robert, Pearson, Mark and Knapp, Steve. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none.

PROUD 'N' READY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, rallied under urging to collar the pacesetter in deep stretch and inched clear. GIRL DOWNSTAIRS pulled between horses and was in a bit tight into the first turn, chased just off the rail then inside, came out in midstretch and edged the pacesetter at the wire for second. GONE TO BALI washy at the gate, pulled her way to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, held well to deep stretch then could not contain the winner and lost the place late. WAR MOCCASIN stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. YOU'RE A GOAT (GB) a bit slow to begin, angled in and chased outside a rival then between foes into and on the second turn and could not offer the necessary late response. SUBIC BAY hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, angled in and pulled inside, drifted out some into the first turn then angled in and chased inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TANDA'S JOY came off the rail early and chased outside a rival, went three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. ZUZANNA angled in and stalked between horses, came three deep into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.39 46.41 58.67 1:05.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Nova 115 4 1 3–1 3–1½ 1–3 1–5¼ Figueroa 3.00 2 Rhettbutler 122 2 5 4–hd 4–1½ 3–1½ 2–2 Pereira 6.30 3 Master Ruler 122 3 4 2–1½ 1–hd 2–hd 3–3½ Stevens 0.70 5 Unobtainable 115 5 2 5 5 5 4–½ Espinoza 4.70 1 Rocky Rogue 122 1 3 1–hd 2–1 4–4 5 Maldonado 16.40

4 NOVA 8.00 4.20 2.20 2 RHETTBUTLER 6.20 2.80 3 MASTER RULER 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $33.60 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $21.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3) $16.50

Winner–Nova Dbb.c.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of You Can Dream, by Cat Dreams. Bred by Jaime R. Renella (CA). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Jaime Roberto Renella. Mutuel Pool $167,762 Daily Double Pool $43,512 Exacta Pool $82,781 Trifecta Pool $67,678. Scratched–none.

NOVA had speed between horses then dueled three deep, stalked off the rail into the turn then outside a rival, re-bid three wide into the stretch to gain the lead and drew off under urging. RHETTBUTLER stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. MASTER RULER dueled between horses then outside a rival into the turn, put a head in front briefly near midway on the bend, battled between horses again into the stretch and weakened but bested the others. UNOBTAINABLE had speed four wide to press the pace then dropped back approaching the half mile pole, continued outside a rival into the turn then off the rail under urging on the turn and weakened. ROCKY ROGUE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back to the lead past midway on the turn, battled along the rail into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.07 44.96 1:08.36 1:14.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Invasion Looming 121 11 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–¾ Frey 5.30 4 Capall 118 4 5 2–hd 3–½ 3–1½ 2–½ Prat 3.80 5 Seventyone 120 5 3 3–hd 2–1 2–hd 3–½ Franco 6.40 10 Worthy Turk 109 10 6 4–½ 4–1 5–½ 4–½ Figueroa 57.80 1 Impression 125 1 2 6–1 8–1½ 4–hd 5–1¾ Desormeaux 1.60 9 Gotnoquit 118 9 4 5–hd 5–1 6–3 6–3½ Espinoza 23.70 7 Rockaway 120 7 8 7–hd 6–hd 7–hd 7–¾ Bejarano 21.70 8 Welldidyougetit 120 8 7 8–2 7–hd 8–hd 8–¾ Pereira 66.20 2 Alfareed 120 2 9 9–½ 9–2 9–1 9–1 Gutierrez 12.70 6 Camps Bay 120 6 11 11 11 10–1 10–3½ T Baze 10.00 3 Shaddashue 120 3 10 10–3 10–1 11 11 Pena 44.90

11 INVASION LOOMING 12.60 6.20 4.00 4 CAPALL 4.80 3.40 5 SEVENTYONE 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-11) $77.60 $1 EXACTA (11-4) $27.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-4-5-10) $482.54 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-4-5-10-1) $1,034.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-4-5) $116.00

Winner–Invasion Looming Grr.g.4 by Exchange Rate out of Lily Luna, by Saarland. Bred by VinMar Farm (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Amber Sandoval. Mutuel Pool $323,687 Daily Double Pool $23,221 Exacta Pool $208,963 Superfecta Pool $89,534 Super High Five Pool $2,711 Trifecta Pool $130,851. Claimed–Invasion Looming by Andrews, Andy and Martindale, Ken. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–Harliss, June Sixth, Silver Fury. $1 Pick Three (4-4-11) paid $132.90. Pick Three Pool $64,645.

INVASION LOOMING sped to the early lead and set the pace off the rail, angled in past midway on the hill, came out into the stretch, drifted out some in midstretch then drifted inward in deep stretch and held under urging. CAPALL saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside in the stretch and continued willingly. SEVENTYONE close up stalking the pace between horses, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. WORTHY TURK stalked three deep down the hill, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. IMPRESSION saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch, came a bit off the rail in the drive and could not quite summon the needed late kick. GOTNOQUIT pulled between horses early then stalked between foes, continued a bit off the rail leaving the hill and lacked the necessary rally. ROCKAWAY (IRE) chased off the rail then went up three deep between horses on the hill and into the stretch and could not offer the needed response in the drive. WELLDIDYOUGETIT chased outside then four wide on the hill and into the stretch and did not rally. ALFAREED settled a bit off the rail chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked the needed response. CAMPS BAY broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in and saved ground to no avail. SHADDASHUE allowed to settle off the pace just out from the inside, went outside a rival into the stretch and was not a threat. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.35 47.84 1:13.33 1:26.29 1:39.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Traffic Thief 118 7 2 4–2 4–½ 2–3 1–½ 1–1½ Payeras 3.70 1 Vegas Itch 125 1 4 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 2–8 2–10 Gutierrez 0.80 7 Advantageous 120 6 1 5–3½ 5–2½ 5–1 4–1 3–1¼ Conner 27.50 3 Supreme Giant 125 2 3 2–hd 2–hd 3–1 3–2½ 4–5¼ Ceballos 6.90 5 Derby Factor 120 4 6 6–½ 6–hd 6–½ 6–7 5–hd Pereira 14.50 4 Call Ended 113 3 5 3–1½ 3–1 4–4 5–2½ 6–9½ Espinoza 5.30 6 War in the West 125 5 7 7 7 7 7 7 Elliott 18.30

8 TRAFFIC THIEF 9.40 4.00 3.00 1 VEGAS ITCH 2.60 2.40 7 ADVANTAGEOUS 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-8) $61.00 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $7.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-7-3) $18.37 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-7-3-5) $549.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-7) $32.65

Winner–Traffic Thief B.g.4 by Temple City out of Perfect Rah, by Perfect Soul (IRE). Bred by Hedberg Hall, Inc (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $288,712 Daily Double Pool $27,287 Exacta Pool $181,542 Superfecta Pool $82,205 Super High Five Pool $7,921 Trifecta Pool $128,317. Scratched–Awesome Blend. $1 Pick Three (4-11-8) paid $191.30. Pick Three Pool $29,538.

TRAFFIC THIEF four wide into the first turn, angled in leaving that turn, stalked inside, came out on the second turn, bid outside the runner-up, took the lead in upper stretch while bumping with that one, battled outside that rival through the stretch, drifted in a bit under left handed urging nearing the wire and inched away. VEGAS ITCH had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the second turn, fought back while bumping with the winner in upper stretch, battled inside through the drive and was in a bit tight at the wire. ADVANTAGEOUS chased off the rail, angled in nearing the stretch and picked up the show. SUPREME GIANT dueled between horses, stalked between foes midway on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. DERBY FACTOR angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and around a rival into the stretch and also weakened. CALL ENDED had speed between foes then dueled three deep, stalked outside rivals on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way. WAR IN THE WEST settled off the rail then chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the bumping in upper stretch and crowding late between the top pair while the rider of the runner-up claimed foul against the winner for alleged interference nearing the wire but no change was made when the stewards ruled both runners contributed to the bumping and the late crowding did not alter the original order of finish.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.51 47.09 1:11.51 1:36.66 1:43.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Two Thirty Five 123 4 2 2–1½ 2–½ 2–3 1–½ 1–4¼ Ceballos 6.90 2 Little Scotty 116 2 1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1½ 2–6 2–6½ Espinoza 1.20 3 Lookie Loo 123 3 5 5 5 4–1½ 3–1 3–1 Van Dyke 1.50 1 Giant Influence 123 1 4 4–1 4–hd 5 5 4–5½ Maldonado 6.60 5 Avanti Bello 125 5 3 3–½ 3–1 3–hd 4–1½ 5 Gutierrez 10.20

4 TWO THIRTY FIVE 15.80 4.40 2.40 2 LITTLE SCOTTY 3.00 2.20 3 LOOKIE LOO 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $69.20 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $20.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-1) $8.15 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3) $14.60

Winner–Two Thirty Five Dbb.g.4 by Stay Thirsty out of A Footstep Away, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by A Footstep Away Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard, Mansor, Tom and Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $239,433 Daily Double Pool $31,721 Exacta Pool $89,103 Superfecta Pool $27,268 Trifecta Pool $54,021. Scratched–Conqueror. $1 Pick Three (11-8-4) paid $189.70. Pick Three Pool $78,824. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-11-8-4) 301 tickets with 4 correct paid $470.80. Pick Four Pool $186,014. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-4-11-8-4) 319 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,467.00. Pick Five Pool $543,359.

TWO THIRTY FIVE had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up leaving the second turn, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away past midstretch and won clear under urging. LITTLE SCOTTY between foes early, edged away on the lead and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled leaving the second turn, came off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in midstretch, then could not match that one while clearly second best. LOOKIE LOO a step slow to begin, settled off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. GIANT INFLUENCE saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. AVANTI BELLO had speed three deep then stalked outside or alongside a rival, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.86 47.70 1:11.33 1:23.34 1:35.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Sharp Samurai 124 5 1 3–hd 4–1½ 4–1 2–hd 1–1¾ Stevens 1.50 1 Catapult 124 1 3 5–½ 6 6 4–½ 2–½ Van Dyke 3.30 6 Isotherm 124 6 5 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–1¼ Franco 6.00 3 Arms Runner 124 3 6 4–½ 3–hd 5–hd 6 4–nk Desormeaux 7.00 4 Fabozzi 121 4 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 3–1 5–¾ T Baze 26.00 2 Ashleyluvssugar 124 2 4 6 5–hd 3–hd 5–1½ 6 Prat 2.80

5 SHARP SAMURAI 5.00 3.20 2.60 1 CATAPULT 4.00 2.80 6 ISOTHERM 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $45.60 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-3) $19.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-6) $24.95

Winner–Sharp Samurai B.g.4 by First Samurai out of Secret Wish, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Cudney Stables (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $303,931 Daily Double Pool $28,579 Exacta Pool $119,846 Superfecta Pool $33,976 Trifecta Pool $68,195. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-4-5) paid $123.90. Pick Three Pool $64,422.

SHARP SAMURAI pulled between rivals then angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, came out for room into the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging in midstretch, gained the advantage nearing the sixteenth pole and edged clear. CATAPULT tugged along the inside and steadied in tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, bid between horses past the eighth pole and gained the place. ISOTHERM angled in and dueled outside a rival, put a head in front leaving the second turn, fought back between horses in midstretch and was edged for second. ARMS RUNNER hopped slightly at the start, was three deep early then stalked outside a rival, was between foes into the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. FABOZZI angled in and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and in the stretch and weakened some late. ASHLEYLUVSSUGAR pulled between horses early and was in tight into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, went up three wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.71 46.23 58.69 1:05.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Lookinforadanger 123 8 3 3–1 3–2 1–hd 1–1¼ Gutierrez 2.50 2 Peaked 123 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 2–2¾ Roman 2.20 3 Southern Treasure 123 3 5 2–hd 2–hd 3–4 3–½ Hernandez 5.70 5 Tuscany Beauty 124 5 8 4–hd 4–1 4–3 4–2¾ Ocampo 4.50 4 Majestic Diva 123 4 6 8 8 6–1 5–2½ Ceballos 15.00 7 She'sluckythatway 123 7 7 7–2½ 5–hd 5–hd 6–ns Locke 29.60 1 Victory Seeker 123 1 1 6–1 7–1½ 7–hd 7–1 Frey 5.50 6 Heartofthetemple 123 6 4 5–hd 6–1 8 8 Vergara, Jr. 64.10

8 LOOKINFORADANGER 7.00 3.60 2.80 2 PEAKED 3.20 2.80 3 SOUTHERN TREASURE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $23.80 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $9.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-3-5) $9.61 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-3-5-4) $89.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-3) $19.40

Winner–Lookinforadanger Dbb.m.6 by Pleasantly Perfect out of Palau, by Kingmambo. Bred by Juliana Kretz (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $266,207 Daily Double Pool $23,232 Exacta Pool $137,613 Superfecta Pool $71,148 Super High Five Pool $3,912 Trifecta Pool $102,580. Claimed–Lookinforadanger by Mullins Jr., Jeffrey and Rey, Donna. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Claimed–Peaked by Rafael DeLeon. Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Claimed–Majestic Diva by Elva Winney. Trainer: David Bernstein. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-5-8) paid $121.50. Pick Three Pool $54,469.

LOOKINFORADANGER had good early speed and dueled three deep, came out some in the stretch, gained the advantage under left handed urging in midstretch and inched away late. PEAKED went up inside to duel for the lead, came off the rail into the stretch, fought back off the inside in the drive but could not quite match the winner late. SOUTHERN TREASURE dueled between the top pair, fought back into the stretch and until past midstretch, could not match the top pair in the final sixteenth but held third. TUSCANY BEAUTY stalked between horses then off the rail leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. MAJESTIC DIVA squeezed back just after the start, chased off the rail then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and lacked the needed rally. SHE'SLUCKYTHATWAY chased off the rail, moved up four wide on the turn, split horses three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. VICTORY SEEKER saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. HEARTOFTHETEMPLE stalked three deep on the backstretch and between foes on he turn, angled in between horses into the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $80,000. 'Siren Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.49 44.14 1:07.29 1:13.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Bombard 123 7 1 3–1 3–1 1–hd 1–½ Prat 3.80 11 Cistron 123 11 2 6–1 4–hd 2–hd 2–½ Bejarano 9.30 8 Perfectly Majestic 123 8 4 10–2½ 9–1½ 7–½ 3–½ Nakatani 7.50 6 B Squared 125 6 6 7–1 7–hd 5–hd 4–½ Gutierrez 2.40 9 Anatolian Heat 123 9 7 9–1 8–1 4–hd 5–1¼ Desormeaux 5.70 1 Double Touch 123 1 11 11 11 9–½ 6–hd Stevens 8.10 2 Tiz a Billy 123 2 9 1–hd 1–1½ 3–2 7–3¼ Pereira 6.60 3 Comma Sister 121 3 10 5–½ 5–1 8–½ 8–nk Quinonez 80.40 4 Gold Rush Dancer 123 4 5 4–hd 6–½ 10–4½ 9–2¼ Roman 52.60 5 Acceptance 124 5 3 2–2 2–1 6–1 10–7¼ Ocampo 85.40 10 Mongolian Shopper 120 10 8 8–hd 10–1½ 11 11 Elliott 22.30

7 BOMBARD 9.60 5.00 3.40 11 CISTRON 9.20 5.60 8 PERFECTLY MAJESTIC 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $34.40 $1 EXACTA (7-11) $32.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-11-8-6) $73.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-11-8) $128.35 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-11-8-6-9) Carryover $4,018

Winner–Bombard Dbb.g.5 by War Front out of Witty, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Raydelz Stable (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Claiborne Farm, Bass II, Perry R., Bass, Ramona S. and Dilschneider, Adele B.. Mutuel Pool $486,728 Daily Double Pool $35,285 Exacta Pool $253,778 Superfecta Pool $115,828 Trifecta Pool $175,111 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,264. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-8-7) paid $45.20. Pick Three Pool $49,401.

BOMBARD stalked three deep then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, took a short lead between horses in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. CISTRON chased outside then three deep on the hill and four wide into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch and continued willingly to just miss. PERFECTLY MAJESTIC chased between horses or a bit off the rail, steadied in tight in upper stretch, was in close off heels then came out past the eighth pole and finished with a rush for the show. B SQUARED settled outside then chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and rallied between foes late. ANATOLIAN HEAT cut the corner at the right hand curve then angled in and chased inside, continued along the rail into the stretch, came out past midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch and was edged for a minor share. DOUBLE TOUCH (GB) a bit slow into stride, saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch and was outfinished. TIZ A BILLY had good early speed and dueled inside, inched clear on the hill, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. COMMA SISTER stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GOLD RUSH DANCER chased between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ACCEPTANCE pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and also weakened. MONGOLIAN SHOPPER steadied at the right hand curve, chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.23 45.74 58.29 1:04.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Summer's Indy 120 1 5 5–2 3–hd 2–1½ 1–2½ Talamo 1.60 4 Suspicious Spouse 113 4 2 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–1 2–¾ Figueroa 16.70 2 Varanasi 120 2 6 3–hd 4–1 5–2½ 3–4½ Prat 1.20 7 Media Tone 113 6 7 6–½ 6–1½ 4–hd 4–1¾ Payeras 13.90 3 Angelic 113 3 3 7 7 6–½ 5–nk Espinoza 25.30 8 Baby Ice 125 7 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 6–3 Franco 5.70 5 Smart Dorie 120 5 1 4–hd 5–1 7 7 Van Dyke 14.80

1 SUMMER'S INDY 5.20 3.40 2.20 4 SUSPICIOUS SPOUSE 9.20 4.00 2 VARANASI 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $26.40 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $28.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-7) $34.38 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-2-7-3) $1,467.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2) $30.25

Winner–Summer's Indy Dbb.f.3 by Take Charge Indy out of Summer Humor, by Distorted Humor. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Makbrook Capital LLC, Russell, Jerome and Russell, Kristina. Mutuel Pool $274,554 Daily Double Pool $46,270 Exacta Pool $156,813 Superfecta Pool $75,578 Super High Five Pool $21,655 Trifecta Pool $109,018. Scratched–The Innocent One. $1 Pick Three (8-7-1) paid $41.30. Pick Three Pool $42,579.

SUMMER'S INDY stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, gained the lead outside the runner-up under left handed urging nearing the sixteenth pole and won clear. SUSPICIOUS SPOUSE had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, inched away in the stretch, fought back inside past midstretch then held second. VARANASI stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the place. MEDIA TONE bobbled some at the break, chased four wide then outside a rival, angled to the inside leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. ANGELIC between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BABY ICE had speed outside then dueled outside the runner-up to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SMART DORIE stalked between horses then three deep, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive.

TENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.67 44.29 1:08.42 1:15.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Awesometastic 125 7 5 2–1½ 2–3 1–hd 1–nk Prat 4.30 2 Mo See Cal 120 2 3 7–4 4–hd 4–hd 2–2¼ Gutierrez 4.30 4 Khaleesi 125 4 4 3–hd 5–1 5–3½ 3–hd Blanc 6.80 6 Red Shelby 116 6 2 1–½ 1–1 2–3½ 4–1¼ Figueroa 2.30 1 Lady Beware 125 1 11 9–2 8–1½ 6–2½ 5–nk Mn Garcia 19.70 3 Neon Gypsy 120 3 10 5–hd 3–1½ 3–½ 6–½ Desormeaux 6.60 11 Willows Babe 111 11 9 10 9–½ 7–1 7–¾ Espinoza 14.70 10 Pirate Flag 123 10 6 8–2 10 8–hd 8–6¼ Roman 65.00 8 Christy Jackson 125 8 8 6–1½ 6–1½ 9–5 9–9¾ Ocampo 78.70 5 Lady's War Dress 125 5 1 4–½ 7–2½ 10 10 Pereira 45.50 9 Tiffany Diamond 123 9 7 dnf Talamo 10.40

7 AWESOMETASTIC 10.60 5.40 4.20 2 MO SEE CAL 5.40 4.00 4 KHALEESI (BRZ) 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $27.20 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $27.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-6) $60.36 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-4-6-1) $5,427.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4) $89.40

Winner–Awesometastic B.f.4 by Harlan's Holiday out of Apache Dancer, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Tim Hamlin, Nancy Hamlin & TiffneyVeloudis (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard. Mutuel Pool $333,435 Daily Double Pool $104,480 Exacta Pool $212,251 Superfecta Pool $118,733 Super High Five Pool $14,222 Trifecta Pool $152,776. Claimed–Mo See Cal by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Lethal Legacy, Looking At Thelake. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-5-8-7-1-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $42,663. $1 Pick Three (7-1-7) paid $82.70. Pick Three Pool $140,707. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-7-1-7) 3149 tickets with 4 correct paid $159.90. Pick Four Pool $659,776. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-8-7-1-7) 615 tickets with 5 correct paid $535.70. Pick Five Pool $431,759. $2 Pick Six (4-5-8-7-1-7) 111 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $155.00. $2 Pick Six (4-5-8-7-1-7) 3 tickets with 6 correct paid $26,624.20. Pick Six Pool $149,508.

AWESOMETASTIC pressed the pace outside s rival then stalked off the rail, re-bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch, took a short lead in the drive, inched clear in deep stretch and held under urging. MO SEE CAL chased inside then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch then finished well to just miss. KHALEESI (BRZ) saved ground stalking the pace, came out past midstretch and edged a rival late for the show. RED SHELBY had good early speed and set the pace inside, inched away down the hill, fought back in midstretch and was edged for third. LADY BEWARE (IRE) a bit slow to begin, came off the inside and steadied passing the pulled up runner, chased just off the inside, came three wide into the stretch could not quite summon the needed late kick. NEON GYPSY between horses early, chased three deep then angled in a bit off the rail leaving the hill, came out three wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. WILLOWS BABE settled off the rail, angled around the pulled up runner before the right hand curve, angled in and saved ground thereafter and improved position in the stretch. PIRATE FLAG a bit bothered by the pulled up runner early, settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. CHRISTY JACKSON had speed three deep then steadied at the right hand curve, fell back, chased outside, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. LADY'S WAR DRESS had speed between foes then stalked between rivals, angled in on the hill, came out into the stretch and also weakened. TIFFANY DIAMOND between horses early, took a bad step and was pulled up in distress before the right hand curve and was vanned off. Rail in hill at 7 feet.