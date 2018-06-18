Racing! One week to go at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we take a look at how the last year has gone.
The fear about the future of California racing is always on everyone’s mind. It’s a tough situation. It’s a racing island, making shipping difficult. It has a lot of disparate groups with a say in how things should be run. It doesn’t have casinos or slots, although, unless they screw it up, it should get a piece of the sports betting pie.
But every once in a while, it’s good to take a step back. This fact occurred to me as I was counting up the number of entries in the weekend’s races at Santa Anita. Here we are in the final week of the way-too-long Santa Anita meeting, and you need to look back a year.
Santa Anita ran until July 4 last year. This year, Los Alamitos gets the holiday. But this weekend there were 37 races over a four-day period. Last year, in the month of June, Santa Anita was forced to go to three-day weeks on three occasions because of a shortage of entries. Tim Ritvo, Santa Anita and Stronach company racing boss, said his top priority was fuller fields. It looks as if you can check that one off the list.
Let’s also note that Santa Anita increased purses 10% because of big gains in handle. Now, part of that is circumstantial, with a lack of weather cancellations and bad weather back East that made Santa Anita one of the few national betting options. But, it still counts as growth.
On Saturday, Dave Joseph, the Stronach media baron in Florida and Maryland, put out a news release talking about the gains at Golden Gate. What made it strange is he rarely weighs in on California racing.
You can bet your last win ticket that this is what is called in baseball a “purpose pitch.” The point was to show how important Golden Gate was to California racing and why giving in to the latest Stronach demands in regards to simulcasting is a good idea. They also want more racing up north and to squeeze out the fairs. This is evidence why, because it’s good for racing.
But the gamesmanship doesn’t change the facts. Total handle at Golden Gate was up 15.85% and daily average handle was up 20.73%. It was the fourth straight meeting in which handle has increased. That’s significant. Plus, Golden Gate has a turf course, which none of the fairs do.
All of this is pointed out to show the effect that Ritvo has had since he rolled out this way to save West Coast racing. He says he can work with all the groups that control racing. Here’s hoping he can.
Ritvo was sent here to make a difference and he has. How it plays out and how sustainable it is remains to be seen. But, it’s a fact, California racing is better off today than it was a year ago.
Santa Anita review
Bombard, under jockey Flavien Prat, ran a nice stalking trip and went three wide in the stretch to win the $80,000 Siren Lure Stakes by half a length. The race was 6½ furlongs down the hillside turf course.
Winning trainer Richard Mandella tried a little play on words in the winner’s circle.
“We bombarded ’em,” Mandella told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “He’s really a game horse. He’s won easier, but he showed he can really fight [Sunday].”
Bombard paid $9.60, $5.00 and $3.40. Cistron was second and Perfectly Majestic was third.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday.
Monmouth: $100,000 Pegasus Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Supreme Aura ($9.40)
Woodbine: Grade 3 $125,000 Trillium Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Gable’s Ghost ($9.30)
Belmont: Grade 3 $300,000 Poker Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Oscar Performance ($8.10)
Final thought
Now, here is the star of the show, Sunday's results.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 17.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 38th day of a 42-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 24.90 49.34 1:13.38 1:25.07 1:37.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Proud 'n' Ready
|125
|4
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–2½
|1–1¼
|Prat
|2.10
|2
|Girl Downstairs
|125
|2
|4
|5–hd
|5–½
|4–½
|3–4
|2–ns
|Nakatani
|3.80
|5
|Gone to Bali
|125
|5
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|3–4¼
|T Baze
|2.40
|3
|War Moccasin
|125
|3
|6
|4–1½
|4–1
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–nk
|Desormeaux
|6.70
|8
|You're A Goat
|125
|8
|7
|7–hd
|7–½
|6–½
|5–1
|5–1½
|Conner
|10.40
|6
|Subic Bay
|118
|6
|8
|8
|8
|7–hd
|7–1
|6–½
|Espinoza
|8.20
|1
|Tanda's Joy
|125
|1
|5
|6–1
|6–1
|8
|8
|7–3½
|Van Dyke
|31.30
|7
|Zuzanna
|125
|7
|3
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–½
|6–½
|8
|Quinonez
|72.10
|4
|PROUD 'N' READY
|6.20
|3.80
|2.80
|2
|GIRL DOWNSTAIRS
|4.40
|3.00
|5
|GONE TO BALI
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$12.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-3)
|$10.75
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-5-3-8)
|$261.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5)
|$19.75
Winner–Proud 'n' Ready B.m.5 by More Than Ready out of Holdontoyourdream, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Normandy Farm (KY). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Nentwig, Michael, Newman, Roger and Pagano, Ray. Mutuel Pool $240,559 Exacta Pool $121,938 Superfecta Pool $50,856 Super High Five Pool $4,117 Trifecta Pool $78,426. Claimed–Proud 'n' Ready by Harmon, Robert, Pearson, Mark and Knapp, Steve. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none.
PROUD 'N' READY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, rallied under urging to collar the pacesetter in deep stretch and inched clear. GIRL DOWNSTAIRS pulled between horses and was in a bit tight into the first turn, chased just off the rail then inside, came out in midstretch and edged the pacesetter at the wire for second. GONE TO BALI washy at the gate, pulled her way to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, held well to deep stretch then could not contain the winner and lost the place late. WAR MOCCASIN stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. YOU'RE A GOAT (GB) a bit slow to begin, angled in and chased outside a rival then between foes into and on the second turn and could not offer the necessary late response. SUBIC BAY hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, angled in and pulled inside, drifted out some into the first turn then angled in and chased inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TANDA'S JOY came off the rail early and chased outside a rival, went three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. ZUZANNA angled in and stalked between horses, came three deep into the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.39 46.41 58.67 1:05.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Nova
|115
|4
|1
|3–1
|3–1½
|1–3
|1–5¼
|Figueroa
|3.00
|2
|Rhettbutler
|122
|2
|5
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–1½
|2–2
|Pereira
|6.30
|3
|Master Ruler
|122
|3
|4
|2–1½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–3½
|Stevens
|0.70
|5
|Unobtainable
|115
|5
|2
|5
|5
|5
|4–½
|Espinoza
|4.70
|1
|Rocky Rogue
|122
|1
|3
|1–hd
|2–1
|4–4
|5
|Maldonado
|16.40
|4
|NOVA
|8.00
|4.20
|2.20
|2
|RHETTBUTLER
|6.20
|2.80
|3
|MASTER RULER
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$33.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$21.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3)
|$16.50
Winner–Nova Dbb.c.3 by Lucky Pulpit out of You Can Dream, by Cat Dreams. Bred by Jaime R. Renella (CA). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Jaime Roberto Renella. Mutuel Pool $167,762 Daily Double Pool $43,512 Exacta Pool $82,781 Trifecta Pool $67,678. Scratched–none.
NOVA had speed between horses then dueled three deep, stalked off the rail into the turn then outside a rival, re-bid three wide into the stretch to gain the lead and drew off under urging. RHETTBUTLER stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. MASTER RULER dueled between horses then outside a rival into the turn, put a head in front briefly near midway on the bend, battled between horses again into the stretch and weakened but bested the others. UNOBTAINABLE had speed four wide to press the pace then dropped back approaching the half mile pole, continued outside a rival into the turn then off the rail under urging on the turn and weakened. ROCKY ROGUE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back to the lead past midway on the turn, battled along the rail into the stretch and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.07 44.96 1:08.36 1:14.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Invasion Looming
|121
|11
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–¾
|Frey
|5.30
|4
|Capall
|118
|4
|5
|2–hd
|3–½
|3–1½
|2–½
|Prat
|3.80
|5
|Seventyone
|120
|5
|3
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–½
|Franco
|6.40
|10
|Worthy Turk
|109
|10
|6
|4–½
|4–1
|5–½
|4–½
|Figueroa
|57.80
|1
|Impression
|125
|1
|2
|6–1
|8–1½
|4–hd
|5–1¾
|Desormeaux
|1.60
|9
|Gotnoquit
|118
|9
|4
|5–hd
|5–1
|6–3
|6–3½
|Espinoza
|23.70
|7
|Rockaway
|120
|7
|8
|7–hd
|6–hd
|7–hd
|7–¾
|Bejarano
|21.70
|8
|Welldidyougetit
|120
|8
|7
|8–2
|7–hd
|8–hd
|8–¾
|Pereira
|66.20
|2
|Alfareed
|120
|2
|9
|9–½
|9–2
|9–1
|9–1
|Gutierrez
|12.70
|6
|Camps Bay
|120
|6
|11
|11
|11
|10–1
|10–3½
|T Baze
|10.00
|3
|Shaddashue
|120
|3
|10
|10–3
|10–1
|11
|11
|Pena
|44.90
|11
|INVASION LOOMING
|12.60
|6.20
|4.00
|4
|CAPALL
|4.80
|3.40
|5
|SEVENTYONE
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-11)
|$77.60
|$1 EXACTA (11-4)
|$27.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-4-5-10)
|$482.54
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-4-5-10-1)
|$1,034.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-4-5)
|$116.00
Winner–Invasion Looming Grr.g.4 by Exchange Rate out of Lily Luna, by Saarland. Bred by VinMar Farm (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Amber Sandoval. Mutuel Pool $323,687 Daily Double Pool $23,221 Exacta Pool $208,963 Superfecta Pool $89,534 Super High Five Pool $2,711 Trifecta Pool $130,851. Claimed–Invasion Looming by Andrews, Andy and Martindale, Ken. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–Harliss, June Sixth, Silver Fury.
$1 Pick Three (4-4-11) paid $132.90. Pick Three Pool $64,645.
INVASION LOOMING sped to the early lead and set the pace off the rail, angled in past midway on the hill, came out into the stretch, drifted out some in midstretch then drifted inward in deep stretch and held under urging. CAPALL saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside in the stretch and continued willingly. SEVENTYONE close up stalking the pace between horses, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. WORTHY TURK stalked three deep down the hill, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. IMPRESSION saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch, came a bit off the rail in the drive and could not quite summon the needed late kick. GOTNOQUIT pulled between horses early then stalked between foes, continued a bit off the rail leaving the hill and lacked the necessary rally. ROCKAWAY (IRE) chased off the rail then went up three deep between horses on the hill and into the stretch and could not offer the needed response in the drive. WELLDIDYOUGETIT chased outside then four wide on the hill and into the stretch and did not rally. ALFAREED settled a bit off the rail chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked the needed response. CAMPS BAY broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in and saved ground to no avail. SHADDASHUE allowed to settle off the pace just out from the inside, went outside a rival into the stretch and was not a threat. Rail on hill at 7 feet.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.35 47.84 1:13.33 1:26.29 1:39.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Traffic Thief
|118
|7
|2
|4–2
|4–½
|2–3
|1–½
|1–1½
|Payeras
|3.70
|1
|Vegas Itch
|125
|1
|4
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|2–8
|2–10
|Gutierrez
|0.80
|7
|Advantageous
|120
|6
|1
|5–3½
|5–2½
|5–1
|4–1
|3–1¼
|Conner
|27.50
|3
|Supreme Giant
|125
|2
|3
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–2½
|4–5¼
|Ceballos
|6.90
|5
|Derby Factor
|120
|4
|6
|6–½
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–7
|5–hd
|Pereira
|14.50
|4
|Call Ended
|113
|3
|5
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–4
|5–2½
|6–9½
|Espinoza
|5.30
|6
|War in the West
|125
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Elliott
|18.30
|8
|TRAFFIC THIEF
|9.40
|4.00
|3.00
|1
|VEGAS ITCH
|2.60
|2.40
|7
|ADVANTAGEOUS
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-8)
|$61.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-1)
|$7.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-7-3)
|$18.37
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-7-3-5)
|$549.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-7)
|$32.65
Winner–Traffic Thief B.g.4 by Temple City out of Perfect Rah, by Perfect Soul (IRE). Bred by Hedberg Hall, Inc (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $288,712 Daily Double Pool $27,287 Exacta Pool $181,542 Superfecta Pool $82,205 Super High Five Pool $7,921 Trifecta Pool $128,317. Scratched–Awesome Blend.
$1 Pick Three (4-11-8) paid $191.30. Pick Three Pool $29,538.
TRAFFIC THIEF four wide into the first turn, angled in leaving that turn, stalked inside, came out on the second turn, bid outside the runner-up, took the lead in upper stretch while bumping with that one, battled outside that rival through the stretch, drifted in a bit under left handed urging nearing the wire and inched away. VEGAS ITCH had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the second turn, fought back while bumping with the winner in upper stretch, battled inside through the drive and was in a bit tight at the wire. ADVANTAGEOUS chased off the rail, angled in nearing the stretch and picked up the show. SUPREME GIANT dueled between horses, stalked between foes midway on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. DERBY FACTOR angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and around a rival into the stretch and also weakened. CALL ENDED had speed between foes then dueled three deep, stalked outside rivals on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way. WAR IN THE WEST settled off the rail then chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the bumping in upper stretch and crowding late between the top pair while the rider of the runner-up claimed foul against the winner for alleged interference nearing the wire but no change was made when the stewards ruled both runners contributed to the bumping and the late crowding did not alter the original order of finish.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.51 47.09 1:11.51 1:36.66 1:43.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Two Thirty Five
|123
|4
|2
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–3
|1–½
|1–4¼
|Ceballos
|6.90
|2
|Little Scotty
|116
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–1½
|2–6
|2–6½
|Espinoza
|1.20
|3
|Lookie Loo
|123
|3
|5
|5
|5
|4–1½
|3–1
|3–1
|Van Dyke
|1.50
|1
|Giant Influence
|123
|1
|4
|4–1
|4–hd
|5
|5
|4–5½
|Maldonado
|6.60
|5
|Avanti Bello
|125
|5
|3
|3–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5
|Gutierrez
|10.20
|4
|TWO THIRTY FIVE
|15.80
|4.40
|2.40
|2
|LITTLE SCOTTY
|3.00
|2.20
|3
|LOOKIE LOO
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4)
|$69.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$20.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-1)
|$8.15
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3)
|$14.60
Winner–Two Thirty Five Dbb.g.4 by Stay Thirsty out of A Footstep Away, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by A Footstep Away Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard, Mansor, Tom and Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $239,433 Daily Double Pool $31,721 Exacta Pool $89,103 Superfecta Pool $27,268 Trifecta Pool $54,021. Scratched–Conqueror.
$1 Pick Three (11-8-4) paid $189.70. Pick Three Pool $78,824. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-11-8-4) 301 tickets with 4 correct paid $470.80. Pick Four Pool $186,014. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-4-11-8-4) 319 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,467.00. Pick Five Pool $543,359.
TWO THIRTY FIVE had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up leaving the second turn, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away past midstretch and won clear under urging. LITTLE SCOTTY between foes early, edged away on the lead and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled leaving the second turn, came off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in midstretch, then could not match that one while clearly second best. LOOKIE LOO a step slow to begin, settled off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. GIANT INFLUENCE saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. AVANTI BELLO had speed three deep then stalked outside or alongside a rival, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.86 47.70 1:11.33 1:23.34 1:35.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Sharp Samurai
|124
|5
|1
|3–hd
|4–1½
|4–1
|2–hd
|1–1¾
|Stevens
|1.50
|1
|Catapult
|124
|1
|3
|5–½
|6
|6
|4–½
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|3.30
|6
|Isotherm
|124
|6
|5
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Franco
|6.00
|3
|Arms Runner
|124
|3
|6
|4–½
|3–hd
|5–hd
|6
|4–nk
|Desormeaux
|7.00
|4
|Fabozzi
|121
|4
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–1
|5–¾
|T Baze
|26.00
|2
|Ashleyluvssugar
|124
|2
|4
|6
|5–hd
|3–hd
|5–1½
|6
|Prat
|2.80
|5
|SHARP SAMURAI
|5.00
|3.20
|2.60
|1
|CATAPULT
|4.00
|2.80
|6
|ISOTHERM
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$45.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$10.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-3)
|$19.93
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-6)
|$24.95
Winner–Sharp Samurai B.g.4 by First Samurai out of Secret Wish, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Cudney Stables (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $303,931 Daily Double Pool $28,579 Exacta Pool $119,846 Superfecta Pool $33,976 Trifecta Pool $68,195. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (8-4-5) paid $123.90. Pick Three Pool $64,422.
SHARP SAMURAI pulled between rivals then angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, came out for room into the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging in midstretch, gained the advantage nearing the sixteenth pole and edged clear. CATAPULT tugged along the inside and steadied in tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, bid between horses past the eighth pole and gained the place. ISOTHERM angled in and dueled outside a rival, put a head in front leaving the second turn, fought back between horses in midstretch and was edged for second. ARMS RUNNER hopped slightly at the start, was three deep early then stalked outside a rival, was between foes into the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. FABOZZI angled in and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and in the stretch and weakened some late. ASHLEYLUVSSUGAR pulled between horses early and was in tight into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, went up three wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.71 46.23 58.69 1:05.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Lookinforadanger
|123
|8
|3
|3–1
|3–2
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Gutierrez
|2.50
|2
|Peaked
|123
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|2–2¾
|Roman
|2.20
|3
|Southern Treasure
|123
|3
|5
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–4
|3–½
|Hernandez
|5.70
|5
|Tuscany Beauty
|124
|5
|8
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–3
|4–2¾
|Ocampo
|4.50
|4
|Majestic Diva
|123
|4
|6
|8
|8
|6–1
|5–2½
|Ceballos
|15.00
|7
|She'sluckythatway
|123
|7
|7
|7–2½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–ns
|Locke
|29.60
|1
|Victory Seeker
|123
|1
|1
|6–1
|7–1½
|7–hd
|7–1
|Frey
|5.50
|6
|Heartofthetemple
|123
|6
|4
|5–hd
|6–1
|8
|8
|Vergara, Jr.
|64.10
|8
|LOOKINFORADANGER
|7.00
|3.60
|2.80
|2
|PEAKED
|3.20
|2.80
|3
|SOUTHERN TREASURE
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$23.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$9.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-3-5)
|$9.61
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-3-5-4)
|$89.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-3)
|$19.40
Winner–Lookinforadanger Dbb.m.6 by Pleasantly Perfect out of Palau, by Kingmambo. Bred by Juliana Kretz (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $266,207 Daily Double Pool $23,232 Exacta Pool $137,613 Superfecta Pool $71,148 Super High Five Pool $3,912 Trifecta Pool $102,580. Claimed–Lookinforadanger by Mullins Jr., Jeffrey and Rey, Donna. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Claimed–Peaked by Rafael DeLeon. Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Claimed–Majestic Diva by Elva Winney. Trainer: David Bernstein. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-5-8) paid $121.50. Pick Three Pool $54,469.
LOOKINFORADANGER had good early speed and dueled three deep, came out some in the stretch, gained the advantage under left handed urging in midstretch and inched away late. PEAKED went up inside to duel for the lead, came off the rail into the stretch, fought back off the inside in the drive but could not quite match the winner late. SOUTHERN TREASURE dueled between the top pair, fought back into the stretch and until past midstretch, could not match the top pair in the final sixteenth but held third. TUSCANY BEAUTY stalked between horses then off the rail leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. MAJESTIC DIVA squeezed back just after the start, chased off the rail then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and lacked the needed rally. SHE'SLUCKYTHATWAY chased off the rail, moved up four wide on the turn, split horses three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. VICTORY SEEKER saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. HEARTOFTHETEMPLE stalked three deep on the backstretch and between foes on he turn, angled in between horses into the stretch and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $80,000. 'Siren Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.49 44.14 1:07.29 1:13.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Bombard
|123
|7
|1
|3–1
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|Prat
|3.80
|11
|Cistron
|123
|11
|2
|6–1
|4–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|Bejarano
|9.30
|8
|Perfectly Majestic
|123
|8
|4
|10–2½
|9–1½
|7–½
|3–½
|Nakatani
|7.50
|6
|B Squared
|125
|6
|6
|7–1
|7–hd
|5–hd
|4–½
|Gutierrez
|2.40
|9
|Anatolian Heat
|123
|9
|7
|9–1
|8–1
|4–hd
|5–1¼
|Desormeaux
|5.70
|1
|Double Touch
|123
|1
|11
|11
|11
|9–½
|6–hd
|Stevens
|8.10
|2
|Tiz a Billy
|123
|2
|9
|1–hd
|1–1½
|3–2
|7–3¼
|Pereira
|6.60
|3
|Comma Sister
|121
|3
|10
|5–½
|5–1
|8–½
|8–nk
|Quinonez
|80.40
|4
|Gold Rush Dancer
|123
|4
|5
|4–hd
|6–½
|10–4½
|9–2¼
|Roman
|52.60
|5
|Acceptance
|124
|5
|3
|2–2
|2–1
|6–1
|10–7¼
|Ocampo
|85.40
|10
|Mongolian Shopper
|120
|10
|8
|8–hd
|10–1½
|11
|11
|Elliott
|22.30
|7
|BOMBARD
|9.60
|5.00
|3.40
|11
|CISTRON
|9.20
|5.60
|8
|PERFECTLY MAJESTIC
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$34.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-11)
|$32.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-11-8-6)
|$73.21
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-11-8)
|$128.35
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-11-8-6-9)
|Carryover $4,018
Winner–Bombard Dbb.g.5 by War Front out of Witty, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Raydelz Stable (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Claiborne Farm, Bass II, Perry R., Bass, Ramona S. and Dilschneider, Adele B.. Mutuel Pool $486,728 Daily Double Pool $35,285 Exacta Pool $253,778 Superfecta Pool $115,828 Trifecta Pool $175,111 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,264. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-8-7) paid $45.20. Pick Three Pool $49,401.
BOMBARD stalked three deep then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, took a short lead between horses in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. CISTRON chased outside then three deep on the hill and four wide into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch and continued willingly to just miss. PERFECTLY MAJESTIC chased between horses or a bit off the rail, steadied in tight in upper stretch, was in close off heels then came out past the eighth pole and finished with a rush for the show. B SQUARED settled outside then chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and rallied between foes late. ANATOLIAN HEAT cut the corner at the right hand curve then angled in and chased inside, continued along the rail into the stretch, came out past midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch and was edged for a minor share. DOUBLE TOUCH (GB) a bit slow into stride, saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch and was outfinished. TIZ A BILLY had good early speed and dueled inside, inched clear on the hill, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. COMMA SISTER stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GOLD RUSH DANCER chased between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ACCEPTANCE pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and also weakened. MONGOLIAN SHOPPER steadied at the right hand curve, chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at 7 feet.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.23 45.74 58.29 1:04.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Summer's Indy
|120
|1
|5
|5–2
|3–hd
|2–1½
|1–2½
|Talamo
|1.60
|4
|Suspicious Spouse
|113
|4
|2
|2–1½
|2–2½
|1–1
|2–¾
|Figueroa
|16.70
|2
|Varanasi
|120
|2
|6
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–2½
|3–4½
|Prat
|1.20
|7
|Media Tone
|113
|6
|7
|6–½
|6–1½
|4–hd
|4–1¾
|Payeras
|13.90
|3
|Angelic
|113
|3
|3
|7
|7
|6–½
|5–nk
|Espinoza
|25.30
|8
|Baby Ice
|125
|7
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|6–3
|Franco
|5.70
|5
|Smart Dorie
|120
|5
|1
|4–hd
|5–1
|7
|7
|Van Dyke
|14.80
|1
|SUMMER'S INDY
|5.20
|3.40
|2.20
|4
|SUSPICIOUS SPOUSE
|9.20
|4.00
|2
|VARANASI
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$26.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$28.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-7)
|$34.38
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-2-7-3)
|$1,467.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2)
|$30.25
Winner–Summer's Indy Dbb.f.3 by Take Charge Indy out of Summer Humor, by Distorted Humor. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Makbrook Capital LLC, Russell, Jerome and Russell, Kristina. Mutuel Pool $274,554 Daily Double Pool $46,270 Exacta Pool $156,813 Superfecta Pool $75,578 Super High Five Pool $21,655 Trifecta Pool $109,018. Scratched–The Innocent One.
$1 Pick Three (8-7-1) paid $41.30. Pick Three Pool $42,579.
SUMMER'S INDY stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, gained the lead outside the runner-up under left handed urging nearing the sixteenth pole and won clear. SUSPICIOUS SPOUSE had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, inched away in the stretch, fought back inside past midstretch then held second. VARANASI stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the place. MEDIA TONE bobbled some at the break, chased four wide then outside a rival, angled to the inside leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. ANGELIC between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BABY ICE had speed outside then dueled outside the runner-up to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SMART DORIE stalked between horses then three deep, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive.
TENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.67 44.29 1:08.42 1:15.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Awesometastic
|125
|7
|5
|2–1½
|2–3
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Prat
|4.30
|2
|Mo See Cal
|120
|2
|3
|7–4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|2–2¼
|Gutierrez
|4.30
|4
|Khaleesi
|125
|4
|4
|3–hd
|5–1
|5–3½
|3–hd
|Blanc
|6.80
|6
|Red Shelby
|116
|6
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|2–3½
|4–1¼
|Figueroa
|2.30
|1
|Lady Beware
|125
|1
|11
|9–2
|8–1½
|6–2½
|5–nk
|Mn Garcia
|19.70
|3
|Neon Gypsy
|120
|3
|10
|5–hd
|3–1½
|3–½
|6–½
|Desormeaux
|6.60
|11
|Willows Babe
|111
|11
|9
|10
|9–½
|7–1
|7–¾
|Espinoza
|14.70
|10
|Pirate Flag
|123
|10
|6
|8–2
|10
|8–hd
|8–6¼
|Roman
|65.00
|8
|Christy Jackson
|125
|8
|8
|6–1½
|6–1½
|9–5
|9–9¾
|Ocampo
|78.70
|5
|Lady's War Dress
|125
|5
|1
|4–½
|7–2½
|10
|10
|Pereira
|45.50
|9
|Tiffany Diamond
|123
|9
|7
|dnf
|Talamo
|10.40
|7
|AWESOMETASTIC
|10.60
|5.40
|4.20
|2
|MO SEE CAL
|5.40
|4.00
|4
|KHALEESI (BRZ)
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$27.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$27.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-6)
|$60.36
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-4-6-1)
|$5,427.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4)
|$89.40
Winner–Awesometastic B.f.4 by Harlan's Holiday out of Apache Dancer, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Tim Hamlin, Nancy Hamlin & TiffneyVeloudis (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard. Mutuel Pool $333,435 Daily Double Pool $104,480 Exacta Pool $212,251 Superfecta Pool $118,733 Super High Five Pool $14,222 Trifecta Pool $152,776. Claimed–Mo See Cal by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Lethal Legacy, Looking At Thelake.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-5-8-7-1-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $42,663. $1 Pick Three (7-1-7) paid $82.70. Pick Three Pool $140,707. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-7-1-7) 3149 tickets with 4 correct paid $159.90. Pick Four Pool $659,776. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-8-7-1-7) 615 tickets with 5 correct paid $535.70. Pick Five Pool $431,759. $2 Pick Six (4-5-8-7-1-7) 111 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $155.00. $2 Pick Six (4-5-8-7-1-7) 3 tickets with 6 correct paid $26,624.20. Pick Six Pool $149,508.
AWESOMETASTIC pressed the pace outside s rival then stalked off the rail, re-bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch, took a short lead in the drive, inched clear in deep stretch and held under urging. MO SEE CAL chased inside then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch then finished well to just miss. KHALEESI (BRZ) saved ground stalking the pace, came out past midstretch and edged a rival late for the show. RED SHELBY had good early speed and set the pace inside, inched away down the hill, fought back in midstretch and was edged for third. LADY BEWARE (IRE) a bit slow to begin, came off the inside and steadied passing the pulled up runner, chased just off the inside, came three wide into the stretch could not quite summon the needed late kick. NEON GYPSY between horses early, chased three deep then angled in a bit off the rail leaving the hill, came out three wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. WILLOWS BABE settled off the rail, angled around the pulled up runner before the right hand curve, angled in and saved ground thereafter and improved position in the stretch. PIRATE FLAG a bit bothered by the pulled up runner early, settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. CHRISTY JACKSON had speed three deep then steadied at the right hand curve, fell back, chased outside, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. LADY'S WAR DRESS had speed between foes then stalked between rivals, angled in on the hill, came out into the stretch and also weakened. TIFFANY DIAMOND between horses early, took a bad step and was pulled up in distress before the right hand curve and was vanned off. Rail in hill at 7 feet.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|12,100
|$1,492,774
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,949,011
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,965,465
|TOTAL
|12,100
|$10,407,250