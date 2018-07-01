Racing! Another handicapping lesson from Rob Henie

Advertisement Newsletter

First, some good news for newsletter readers, Eric (Manny Mota) Sondheimer will be piloting your Monday newsletter. Like the hard-working people at Santa Anita, I need a little break. Now, the newsletter is not going anywhere. After Monday, I'll be back to preview the special Wednesday card at Los Alamitos and continue on. But I hope to ease off the gas for a week or so, which means the newsletter may be mercifully shorter. Plus, the dog couldn’t run on the beach. But the same chain in Jekyll Island wasn’t so much into price gouging, and the Brunswick-area eateries and beaches seem way more accommodating to pooches. I point this out only for the benefit of you dog lovers. OK, on to the good stuff, a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie, East Coast-style. Our handicapping lesson Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper. Since Rob doesn’t do a card for Los Alamitos, he has graciously shared a lesson from the second race on Belmont’s Sunday card. Take it away, Rob. “This is a $25,000 claimer at 6½ furlongs, and what’s appealing to us here is the presence of an 8-5 morning-line favorite in Picture Day, a runner we have to try and beat. Back in March she was running well, a win and a second against better, followed by April and May efforts in which she was not eligible to be claimed for $62,500. Now, just seven weeks later, not only is she for sale, but you can take her for the bargain price of only $25,000, less than three weeks from the prime Meet of the summer campaign at Saratoga? This isn’t the type of ‘posturing’ you’ll typically see with a sharp runner readying for the Spa, and absolutely have to look at the drop with suspiciousness. If she beats us, OK, but rational thinking in the face of a short price often leads to value elsewhere. With that in mind, top selection is ARCHUMYBABY (#3). Since running in a N4L at Parx in February, she’s been confidently placed, and despite still looking for her first win since that N4L outing, she’s responded with some hard trying effective efforts, certainly healthy, coming off a nice effort going eight furlongs here last time out, followed by a nice ⅜ drill to instill a bit of speed to coincide with the recent stamina she received. MY ONE LOVE (#1) has been freshened by ‘super feed’ trainer Rodriguez, placed in an open company race, which often following a rest is indicative of a horse doing well and the connections bypassing the state bred race to simply run at the right time and distance they want. Irad for this barn is always a good thing as well. “Hot / Cold Trends: none “Win Contenders (order of preference): 3-1 “X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none “Negative Notes: 5 Stay Fond - Runners on the main track, coming off a race at Monmouth, have not been performing well of late. “TOP PICK: ARCHUMYBABY (#3 10-1 Fragoso) “SECOND CHOICE: MY ONE LOVE (#1 5-2 I Ortiz)” The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources. Advertisement Who goofed, I’ve got to know? It didn’t change the results at all, but in Saturday’s newsletter, I said I did the Santa Anita number by daily averages instead of year over year. In fact, I did it by race average, not day average. Again, the numbers should all hold up. (See, told you I need a vacation.) Los Alamitos thoroughbred review Morning Dance rallied from the back of the pack to win Saturday’s one-mile feature allowance race by half-a-length. She brought a good price paying $20.80, $8.40 and $6.20. Lightning Dove was second and Red Livy was third. Phil D’Amato was the winning trainer and Santiago Gonzalez was in the irons. In her only other start at Los Alamitos, she finished third last Sept. 17. Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview It’s a nine-race card on Sunday at Los Alamitos starting at 1 p.m. There are three $40,000 purse races on the card, two maiden special weights for Cal-breds and an allowance/optional claimer. We’ll call the allowance the feature, 5½ furlongs for horses 3 and up. The race should go off about 4:30 p.m. Bob Baffert has the favorite and second favorite in the race. McKale is 3-1 and ridden by Drayden Van Dyke. He won his first race but hasn’t won in his subsequent three races. He did finish fourth in a graded stakes. The second choice is Coils Gold, who will be ridden by Martin Garcia. He has won two of nine races but finished seventh as the beaten favorite in his last race, an allowance/optional claimer. There will be a pick six carryover of $23,198 on Sunday. Big Races review A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. Woodbine: $100,000 Charlie Barley Stakes, 3 years old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Ride a Comet ($6.50) Woodbine: Grade 2 $175,000 King Edward Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Delta Prince ($6.30) Belmont: $100,000 Perfect Sting Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: La Sardane ($5.60) Churchill: $100,000 Debutante Stakes, fillies 2 years old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Restless Rider ($4.20) Woodbine: Grade 2 $175,000 Dance Smartly Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1¼ miles on turf. Winner: Santa Monica ($9.30) Monmouth: Grade 3 $100,000 Philip H. Iselin Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Harlan Punch ($4.40) Woodbine: Grade 1 $250,000 Highlander Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Long On Value ($6.70) Advertisement Monmouth: Grade 3 $100,000 Eatontown Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Dream Awhile ($3.00) Belmont: Grade 2 $250,000 Mother Goose Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Midnight Bisou ($2.90) Gulfstream: Grade 2 $250,000 Princess Rooney Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Stormy Embrace ($33.40) Woodbine: $1 million Queen’s Plate Stakes, Canadian-bred 3-year-olds, 1¼ mile. Winner: Wonder Gadot ($6.40) Churchill: Grade 3 $100,000 Bashford Manor Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Sir Truebadour ($5.00) Monmouth: Grade 1 $300,000 United Nations Stakes, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Funtastic ($48.00) Gulfstream: Grade 3 $250,000 Smile Sprint Handicap, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: X Y Jet ($3.20) Big races preview A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT: 11:37 Belmont: $100,000 Saginaw Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Twisted Tom (1-1) 11:57 Woodbine: $100,000 Zadracarta Stakes, Ontario-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Niigon’s Eclipse (2-1) 1:05 Woodbine: Grade 3 $125,000 Dominion Day Stakes, 3 and up, 1¼ miles. Favorite: Are You Kidding Me (8-5) 2:06 Woodbine: $225,000 Bison City Stakes, Ontario-bred fillies 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Hot Cash (5-2) Jose Contreras LRC pick of the day SEVENTH RACE: No.1 Queen Shelly Ann (6-1) She found herself with too much to do when hitting the side of the gate and breaking slow in debut. Her rider lost the iron out of the gate and they lost all chance to make any impact after all that trouble. She could have easily thrown in the towel after that, but her rider got his iron back and she made a middle move to pass a couple of runners in a better-than-looked effort. She trained locally over this track in early May. Saturday’s result: Secreto Primero was just too far behind and could rally only to fourth place. Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website. Ed Burgart LA play of the day SECOND RACE: No. 5 Mama’s Secretstorm (3-1) Filly switches to leading night thoroughbred rider Juan Sanchez and is the speed of the speed. She broke in a complete tangle under an inexperienced rider in last race to ignore and won six of 11 races in 2017. She runs her best when drawn near the outside and her owner/trainer team of Juan De Dios Gracian and Jesus Nunez has been productive over recent seasons. Time 24.39 48.62 1:13.50 1:25.56 1:37.62 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ipray 124 2 2 2–hd 3–1 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 Elliott 0.90 3 Jersey Buns 119 3 6 1–1½ 1–1 2–1½ 2–3 2–5 Ceballos 5.20 5 Veronica Bay 124 5 4 5–2½ 4–hd 4–½ 3–1 3–2½ Pereira 3.80 6 Flika 124 6 3 4–hd 5–½ 3–hd 4–2 4–2½ Pena 4.10 4 Trinitys Turn 124 4 5 6 6 5–1½ 5–½ 5–nk Gonzalez 19.50 1 I'm No Patsy 124 1 1 3–1 2–hd 6 6 6 Fuentes 19.30 2 IPRAY 3.80 2.40 2.10 3 JERSEY BUNS 3.40 2.40 5 VERONICA BAY 2.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $8.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-6) $4.73 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $23.00 Winner–Ipray Ch.m.6 by Hold Me Back out of Church Time, by Pulpit. Bred by Venneri Racing (KY). Trainer: Javier Jose Sierra. Owner: Hugo E. Catalan. Mutuel Pool $99,250 Exacta Pool $52,470 Superfecta Pool $30,597 Trifecta Pool $41,391. Scratched–none. IPRAY three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, bid outside the runner-up while being fanned out into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, battled outside that one, inched away under urging in deep stretch and proved best. JERSEY BUNS had speed between horses then set the pace a bit off the rail, drifted out into the stretch, fought back off the inside in the drive but could not match the winner late. VERONICA BAY chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, went between foes on the backstretch, continued outside a foe on the second turn and picked up the show. FLIKA four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, came went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. TRINITYS TURN bobbled slightly at the start then steadied when squeezed between horses early, chased inside then off the rail, went four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. I'M NO PATSY close up stalking the pace inside, continued inside through the stretch and also weakened. SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.79 46.00 58.50 1:05.06 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Magicalchic 117 8 6 4–1 4–hd 4–hd 1–1¼ McDaid 43.30 6 All Net 120 6 8 7–1 5–1½ 2–1½ 2–1¼ Conner 2.20 5 Dee Way to Go 113 5 2 3–1 3–½ 5–4 3–5 Figueroa 3.30 2 Yalla 124 2 5 5–hd 6–2½ 6–2 4–hd Pedroza 6.30 1 Complete Discreet 120 1 4 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 5–1¾ Pereira 1.50 4 Lady's War Dress 124 4 3 2–1½ 2–2½ 3–hd 6–1 Delgadillo 16.60 7 Diamond Proof 124 7 7 8 8 7–½ 7–1¼ Rojas Fernandez 50.20 3 Miracle Milagros 124 3 1 6–½ 7–hd 8 8 Harvey 95.40 8 MAGICALCHIC 88.60 25.40 7.00 6 ALL NET 3.60 2.60 5 DEE WAY TO GO 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $128.00 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $109.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-5-2) $134.48 $1 TRIFECTA (8-6-5) $470.00 Winner–Magicalchic B.f.4 by Papa Clem out of Lit'l Smarty Pants, by Smarty Jones. Bred by Legacy Ranch Inc (CA). Trainer: Louis A. Bradvica. Owner: Louis A. Bradvica. Mutuel Pool $141,061 Daily Double Pool $23,196 Exacta Pool $82,323 Superfecta Pool $57,776 Trifecta Pool $64,886. Claimed–Complete Discreet by Del Mar Summer Racing Club LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none. MAGICALCHIC wide early, chased outside, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. ALL NET broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground, moved up inside on the turn and into the stretch, bid along the rail in deep stretch but could not match the winner. DEE WAY TO GO stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid between foes in deep stretch and bested the others. YALLA chased a bit off the rail then between foes into the turn and outside a rival on the turn, came out in upper stretch and did not rally. COMPLETE DISCREET had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LADY'S WAR DRESS dueled outside a rival, was between rivals past midstretch and also weakened. DIAMOND PROOF between horses early, chased outside then off the rail, came five wide into the stretch and did not rally. MIRACLE MILAGROS chased between rivals then off the rail, drifted out on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.10 45.54 57.21 1:03.35 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Bow and Arrow 124 3 3 4–hd 3–hd 1–hd 1–hd Fuentes 3.20 4 Towards the Light 124 4 4 3–1 2–1½ 2–2 2–4 Sanchez 5.60 6 Ps Bettin On You 117 6 7 7 6–½ 3–1 3–2 Payeras 21.90 2 We Go Now 124 2 1 2–hd 4–1 5–2½ 4–1½ Maldonado 3.00 7 Love Your Life 124 7 2 1–1 1–1 4–½ 5–2½ Rojas Fernandez 2.30 1 Vodka Texted You 117 1 5 5–hd 7 6–hd 6–1 Franco 8.90 5 Mostly Cloudy 124 5 6 6–hd 5–hd 7 7 Pereira 8.10 3 BOW AND ARROW 8.40 4.60 3.80 4 TOWARDS THE LIGHT 5.80 4.20 6 PS BETTIN ON YOU 8.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $455.20 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $24.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-2) $82.71 $1 TRIFECTA (3-4-6) $216.80 Winner–Bow and Arrow Dbb.g.4 by Archarcharch out of Capable Argument, by Closing Argument. Bred by Michael Meeks (FL). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Lerner Racing. Mutuel Pool $85,111 Daily Double Pool $9,674 Exacta Pool $42,930 Superfecta Pool $23,228 Trifecta Pool $31,150. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-8-3) paid $437.80. Pick Three Pool $30,124. BOW AND ARROW stalked between horses, came out four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch, took a short lead and gamely prevailed under urging. TOWARDS THE LIGHT had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, continued off the rail on the turn, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch to take a short lead, fought back inside the winner to the wire. PS BETTIN ON YOU chased four wide on the backstretch and turn, came five wide into the stretch and bested the others. WE GO NOW between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the drive. LOVE YOUR LIFE had speed four wide then angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and also weakened. VODKA TEXTED YOU close up stalking the pace inside, dropped back some on the turn and also weakened. MOSTLY CLOUDY stalked between horses on the backstretch and off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a further response. FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.79 45.25 57.17 1:03.71 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Mis Viola 120 8 2 2–2½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–2½ Roman 3.40 7 Get Yourself Home 124 7 7 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–hd 2–nk Bejarano 0.70 4 Tenthousandreasons 124 4 8 5–2 4–1 3–2½ 3–3 Talamo 5.20 1 Calimonco Action 113 1 3 7–hd 7–3 4–2 4–5 Espinoza 8.50 2 Royal Astronomer 117 2 1 6–hd 5–hd 6–1 5–½ Payeras 19.00 5 Fellina 124 5 5 4–hd 6–2 7–8 6–6 Sanchez 21.60 3 Innyminniemineymoe 120 3 4 1–hd 2–1½ 5–1 7–4 Pena 33.30 6 Cup of Kaffy 117 6 6 8 8 8 8 McDaid 77.90 8 MIS VIOLA 8.80 3.80 3.20 7 GET YOURSELF HOME 2.40 2.20 4 TENTHOUSANDREASONS 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $55.80 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $8.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-4-1) $9.50 $1 TRIFECTA (8-7-4) $31.70 Winner–Mis Viola Ch.f.3 by Violence out of Mischievious, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Pope McLean, Marc McLean & BillSchiffman (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Purple Rein Racing, Westside Racing Stable, Rothblum, Steve and O'Neill, Doug. Mutuel Pool $131,336 Daily Double Pool $9,147 Exacta Pool $63,364 Superfecta Pool $44,760 Trifecta Pool $54,538. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-3-8) paid $1,249.60. Pick Three Pool $14,739. MIS VIOLA had speed outside then angled in and dueled alongside a rival, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear and held under left handed urging. GET YOURSELF HOME chased four wide then three deep, continued off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and just held second. TENTHOUSANDREASONS a bit slow into stride, chased outside a rival then three wide into and out of the turn and was edged for the place. CALIMONCO ACTION chased inside then off the rail, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROYAL ASTRONOMER saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. FELLINA stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and also weakened. INNYMINNIEMINEYMOE had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. CUP OF KAFFY unseated the rider when fractious in the gate, chased between horses then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and had little left for the drive. FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.31 45.93 58.03 1:04.50 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Geocas Dream 123 4 4 1–hd 1–3 1–5 1–2½ Pereira 3.50 4 Johnny Ray 123 3 3 4–hd 5–1½ 2–1½ 2–4 Elliott 1.60 1 Doheny Beach 116 1 5 7–2 6–1 5–½ 3–½ Figueroa 34.00 8 Papa Caballero 116 7 2 3–2 2–1 3–1 4–2 McDaid 10.00 7 Rocking Chieftain 116 6 7 6–1 3–hd 6–2½ 5–1½ Payeras 55.20 3 The Tattoo Kid 123 2 6 5–½ 4–½ 4–hd 6–4 Mt Garcia 30.70 6 Jack Henry 123 5 8 8 7 7 7 Pena 7.20 9 Imperial Legacy 123 8 1 2–1 dnf Sanchez 2.30 5 GEOCAS DREAM 9.00 3.60 3.00 4 JOHNNY RAY 3.00 2.40 1 DOHENY BEACH 8.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $45.20 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-8) $36.90 $1 TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $79.80 Winner–Geocas Dream Ch.g.3 by Popular out of Mission High, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by George J. Castanares (CA). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: George J. Castanares. Mutuel Pool $113,383 Daily Double Pool $13,462 Exacta Pool $56,986 Superfecta Pool $43,669 Trifecta Pool $48,476. Scratched–Severin. $1 Pick Three (3-8-5) paid $187.40. Pick Three Pool $31,626. $1 Pick Four (8-3-8-5) 4 correct paid $8,661.40. Pick Four Pool $68,093. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-8-3-8-5) 5 correct paid $8,758.65. Pick Five Pool $264,797. GEOCAS DREAM dueled inside, kicked clear on the turn, drew away in the stretch and held under some urging. JOHNNY RAY stalked three deep then between foes nearing the turn, was forced out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and gained the place. DOHENY BEACH saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch, came out a bit in the drive and went outside a rival late for the show. PAPA CABALLERO pulled his way between horses to press the pace then stalked a bit off the rail, angled to the inside into the stretch and was edged late for third. ROCKING CHIEFTAIN chased off the rail then four wide leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. THE TATTOO KID stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out three wide into the stretch and weakened. JACK HENRY broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then a bit off thee fence on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. IMPERIAL LEGACY dueled three deep then outside the winner on the turn, took a bad step and was pulled up in distress midway on the turn and was vanned off. SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.85 45.21 57.04 1:09.31 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Stop the Violence 113 3 1 1–hd 1–1 1–4 1–6 Figueroa 4.60 7 Boiler Plate 120 6 3 5–2½ 4–2 2–2½ 2–2 Pena 26.20 6 Tunwoo 120 5 6 7 7 5–1½ 3–¾ Van Dyke 1.90 1 Irish Spirit 120 1 2 6–1½ 5–hd 3–hd 4–4 Conner 10.40 4 Camp Counselor 120 4 4 3–1 3–1 4–2 5–5 Pedroza 55.20 2 Bahamian 113 2 5 2–1 2–hd 6–1½ 6–1¾ Espinoza 1.00 8 Rush 120 7 7 4–½ 6–3½ 7 7 Frey 22.50 3 STOP THE VIOLENCE 11.20 5.60 3.80 7 BOILER PLATE 11.60 6.20 6 TUNWOO 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $41.80 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $96.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-6-1) $127.86 $1 TRIFECTA (3-7-6) $339.10 Winner–Stop the Violence Dbb.g.3 by Violence out of Sea Pegasus, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by LNJ Foxwoods (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $121,296 Daily Double Pool $12,085 Exacta Pool $53,007 Superfecta Pool $29,612 Trifecta Pool $41,239. Scratched–Oh Jerry. $1 Pick Three (8-5-3) paid $198.20. Pick Three Pool $32,926. STOP THE VIOLENCE dueled outside a rival, inched away in upper stretch, kicked clear while drifting out from the whip in the drive and proved best.. BOILER PLATE chased between foes then off the rail, drifted in a bit in the stretch and was clearly second best. TUNWOO hopped slightly at the start, chased between foes then a bit off the rail, found the inside in the stretch and went up the rail late for the show. IRISH SPIRIT stalked inside, drifted out a bit from the whip a furlong out and was edged outside a rival late for third. CAMP COUNSELOR stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. BAHAMIAN dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, then weakened. RUSH broke a bit slowly, went up four wide on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.92 47.73 1:12.25 1:24.03 1:36.12 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Trapalanda 124 8 5 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1¼ Quinonez 1.30 1 Beantown Boys 124 1 1 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 3–½ 2–½ Bejarano 1.70 3 South Americain 117 3 3 4–hd 4–hd 3–1 2–hd 3–1 Espinoza 22.30 2 Secreto Primero 124 2 6 7–hd 7–hd 7–1½ 4–1 4–½ Frey 7.30 7 Broken Up 124 7 7 6–1½ 6–1 6–½ 5–1½ 5–4 Hernandez 13.30 4 Banze No Oeste 124 4 4 5–½ 5–hd 5–hd 6–2 6–1¾ Pena 22.10 6 Rprettyboyfloyd 124 6 8 8 8 8 7–2½ 7–8 Pedroza 11.10 5 Monterey Shale 124 5 2 1–½ 1–½ 2–hd 8 8 Talamo 25.10 8 TRAPALANDA 4.60 2.80 2.60 1 BEANTOWN BOYS 2.60 2.60 3 SOUTH AMERICAIN 5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $35.40 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $6.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-3-2) $20.00 $1 TRIFECTA (8-1-3) $51.70 Winner–Trapalanda B.g.4 by Slew's Tiznow out of La Treizieme, by French Deputy. Bred by Michelle MacDonald (CA). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Saldana, Reed and Urbina, Leopoldo. Mutuel Pool $155,762 Daily Double Pool $12,466 Exacta Pool $82,051 Superfecta Pool $46,383 Trifecta Pool $61,159. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-3-8) paid $91.50. Pick Three Pool $41,514. TRAPALANDA angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, took the lead leaving the second turn, inched away in the stretch and held gamely under urging. BEANTOWN BOYS pulled along the inside, saved ground stalking the pace, went around a rival into the stretch, continued toward the inside and edged a rival for the place. SOUTH AMERICAIN stalked between horses, bid three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for second. SECRETO PRIMERO chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. BROKEN UP stalked four wide, came five wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) close up stalking the pace three deep between foes, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. RPRETTYBOYFLOYD chased outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. MONTEREY SHALE had speed between horses then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch, then weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.21 46.51 1:11.29 1:23.82 1:36.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Morning Dance 121 3 9 8–1 8–3½ 6–4 3–1½ 1–½ Gonzalez 9.40 10 Lightning Dove 121 9 5 3–1 2–hd 2–hd 2–hd 2–2½ Talamo 5.70 9 Red Livy 121 8 4 1–½ 1–1 1–1 1–½ 3–ns Roman 18.20 8 Starr of Quality 121 7 6 5–hd 7–3 4–hd 5–2 4–ns Pereira 1.50 4 Vexatious 121 4 8 6–½ 3–hd 3–1½ 4–1½ 5–9 Bejarano 1.80 2 Night Time Inc 114 2 1 9 9 8–1 7–8 6–1½ Espinoza 25.00 5 Mapit 117 5 7 7–3 6–hd 5–1½ 6–5 7–10 Conner 13.50 1 Online Request 121 1 2 2–1 4–½ 7–hd 8–10 8–12 Frey 35.50 6 Within the Law 121 6 3 4–½ 5–1 9 9 9 Pena 117.00

3 MORNING DANCE 20.80 8.40 6.20 10 LIGHTNING DOVE 6.00 4.40 9 RED LIVY (IRE) 7.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $58.40 $1 EXACTA (3-10) $47.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-9-8) $171.25 $1 TRIFECTA (3-10-9) $435.50

Winner–Morning Dance Ch.f.4 by Broken Vow out of Morning Sky, by Mt. Livermore. Bred by J. Harlan Williams Jr. &Rosalie Thompson (MD). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: H and E Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $218,464 Daily Double Pool $18,969 Exacta Pool $126,423 Superfecta Pool $77,204 Trifecta Pool $88,854. Scratched–Robin's Love. $1 Pick Three (3-8-3) paid $137.80. Pick Three Pool $27,186.

MORNING DANCE chased outside a rival then off the rail, came five wide into the stretch, angled inward in upper stretch and past midstretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and held gamely. LIGHTNING DOVE stalked outside then four wide leaving the backstretch, bid three deep into the stretch and continued willingly late.s. RED LIVY (IRE) pressed the pace outside a rival then kicked clear off the rail, angled in some on the second turn, was between foes a furlong out and held third. STARR OF QUALITY three deep on the first turn, stalked four wide then five wide into the second turn, continued four wide on that turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. VEXATIOUS saved ground stalking the pace throughout and also was edged for a minor award. NIGHT TIME INC (ARG) saved ground off the pace, came out on second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. MAPIT chased a bit off the rail then between foes, split rivals on the second turn and again in the stretch and weakened. ONLINE REQUEST dueled inside then stalked off the rail, continued between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and gave way. WITHIN THE LAW stalked a bit off the rail then between foes on the backstretch, also dropped back on the second turn, came out in the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.82 45.71 58.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Ivy Mike 113 8 4 5–½ 6–3 4–1½ 1–¾ Figueroa 6.10 6 Cee's Wild 120 6 9 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 2–1 Pereira 7.60 3 Rebel On the Run 113 3 2 2–1½ 2–2 2–hd 3–½ McDaid 10.60 2 Artistic Ab 117 2 8 8–2 7–hd 6–3 4–½ Espinoza 2.00 10 Ruff House 124 9 7 6–3½ 4–1 5–2 5–nk Quinonez 57.70 7 Wicked Ultimatum 120 7 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 6–4 Frey 15.20 1 Katzumoto 120 1 1 9 9 8–½ 7–2½ Elliott 10.30 5 Valley Boy 117 5 5 4–hd 5–hd 7–hd 8–2½ Payeras 11.20 4 Angry Bobby 120 4 6 7–1 8–2 9 9 Pedroza 2.70

9 IVY MIKE 14.20 7.40 6.00 6 CEE'S WILD 9.80 5.20 3 REBEL ON THE RUN 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9) $166.00 $1 EXACTA (9-6) $64.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-3-2) $242.88 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-3-2-10) Carryover $6,484 $1 TRIFECTA (9-6-3) $615.00

Winner–Ivy Mike Dbb.g.3 by More Than Ready out of Miss A. Bomb, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by William D. Gould (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Colvin, Dick and Gould, William D.. Mutuel Pool $225,034 Daily Double Pool $58,933 Exacta Pool $132,117 Superfecta Pool $81,005 Super High Five Pool $8,499 Trifecta Pool $98,864. Scratched–Competing, Escudo Nacional (ARG), Harper's Gem. $1 Pick Three (8-3-9) paid $245.60. Pick Three Pool $79,350. $1 Pick Four (3-8-3-9) 4 correct paid $1,641.20. Pick Four Pool $334,970. $2 Pick Six (8-5-3-8-3-9) 5 out of 6 paid $903.80. Pick Six Pool $43,422. Pick Six Carryover $23,198.

IVY MIKE stalked three deep between horses to the stretch, angled in some then came out under urging, bid in tight between foes in deep stretch to gain the lead and gamely prevailed. CEE'S WILD squeezed back at the start, chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and finished willingly, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. REBEL ON THE RUN dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and held third. ARTISTIC AB broke through the gate before the start, was off a bit slowly, chased off the inside, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. RUFF HOUSE stalked outside then four wide to the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. WICKED ULTIMATUM dueled outside a rival, was between horses in deep stretch and was outfinished. KATZUMOTO had speed inside early then dropped back on the backstretch, saved ground on the turn and lacked the needed rally. VALLEY BOY chased between horses then inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn and weakened. ANGRY BOBBY chased between horses early then dropped back a bit off the rail and weakened.