Racing! Looking forward to today’s Los Alamitos Derby

The Futurity is all about the future and the Triple Crown run. The past five winners have been McKinzie, Mastery, Mor Spirit, Dortmund and Shared Belief, who won at Hollywood Park. They were all something special or in McKinzie’s case, still hoping to be special.

The Derby, which is being run today at Los Alamitos, is generally for late developing 3-year-olds that missed the Triple Crown races. Past winners include West Coast, Accelerate and Shared Belief. In the latest NTRA poll for top horse, Accelerate is second and West Coast is third, both behind Justify.

It’s difficult to say if greatness will emerge from Saturday’s $150,000 race, which will be the eighth at about 4:30 p.m. The favorite is Ax Man, who was high in trainer Bob Baffert ’s barn but a lackluster performance in the San Vicente derailed any Triple Crown run. He ran great in the Sir Barton Stakes at Pimlico winning by 6 ¾ lengths. He was third in his last race, the Matt Winn Stakes at Belmont. Drayden Van Dyke will be in the saddle.

The second favorite is Blended Citizen for trainer Doug O’Neill . Blended Citizen was first up if there was a late scratch in the Kentucky Derby, but it ended up all he got for his trip to Churchill Downs was frequent flier miles. His big wins came in the Jeff Ruby at Turfway and the Peter Pan at Belmont. His last race was a disappointing ninth in the Belmont Stakes . Kyle Frey is the jockey.

The 1 1/8-mile race has only five entrants and Los Alamitos has decided not to have show betting. The other three horses are Draft Pick (3-1), Once On Whiskey (6-1) and King Cause (15-1).

The feature on Friday was a $40,000 maiden special weight, won by Chickatini. The filly led the entire mile, winning by 1 ¼ lengths. What’s interesting is that jockey Evin Roman lost his whip near the wire. In the first race he also lost his whip, but he finished third in that race. Roman won three races on Friday.

We’ve told you about the big race, the Los Alamitos Derby above. As for the rest of the card, there are nine races starting at 1 p.m. Seven of the nine races are claimers, but the field sizes are pretty decent, except for the feature. Six of the races are for fillies and mares.

He looked strong powering home in the Grade 3 Affirmed while notching his second consecutive win. He’s been steadily improving and comes into this race with nothing but route races under his belt. He has enough tactical speed to stay in good position and the inside draw should allow him to save all the ground. The key to the race is that I think King Cause will pressure Ax Man and if that happens I think it sets up perfectly for Draft Pick to mow them down the long stretch.

Friday’s result: Nazareth ran a nice stalking trip but when she was about a furlong from the finish, rider Evin Roman lost his whip. She was still able to get third.

This lightly-raced gelding gets a major jockey upgrade from Cesar Franco to Eduardo Nicasio after rallying for second as the heavy favorite in last trial outing vs. Ed Burke Million qualifier Paddy Riley. He draws next to heavily-favored Striver, who seems vulnerable while making her sixth start this year and fourth trip postward in seven weeks.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, July 13. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 10th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.12 46.00 58.35 1:04.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Asem 115 4 4 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–¾ Payeras 7.90 5 Autumn Twilight 117 5 3 2–hd 2–1 2–1 2–1¾ Figueroa 1.40 2 Nazareth 124 2 6 6 6 4–2½ 3–ns Roman 1.50 1 She'sluckythatway 124 1 5 5–1 4–½ 3–hd 4–7 Locke 47.30 3 Miss Bliss 124 3 1 4–½ 5–hd 5–1 5–4 Quinonez 9.50 6 Lisa Largo 124 6 2 3–2 3–1½ 6 6 Pena 5.40

4 ASEM 17.80 7.00 2.80 5 AUTUMN TWILIGHT 3.20 2.20 2 NAZARETH 2.10

$1 EXACTA (4-5) $19.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-1) $42.45 $1 TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $59.30

Winner–Asem Ch.f.3 by Super Saver out of No Wonder, by Three Wonders. Bred by David N. Meche & Judice Farm Inc. (KY). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Mansor, Tom and Sherlock, Gary. Mutuel Pool $95,931 Exacta Pool $37,619 Superfecta Pool $18,626 Trifecta Pool $26,074. Claimed–Asem by Rafael Martinez. Trainer: Kelly Castaneda. Scratched–none.

ASEM had speed between horses then dueled inside rivals but off the rail, inched away on the turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted out again from the whip past midstretch and held on gamely. AUTUMN TWILIGHT dueled between horses then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some from the whip past midstretch and continued willingly but could not quite catch the winner. NAZARETH stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, continued under urging in the drive then had the rider lose the whip a furlong out and edged a foe for third. SHE'SLUCKYTHATWAY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was edged for the show. MISS BLISS had speed between foes then stalked three wide, continued off the rail on the turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. LISA LARGO five wide early, dueled three deep then stalked on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.96 47.00 59.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Hit It Twice 122 5 5 5–1½ 2–½ 2–3 1–nk Fuentes 7.70 4 Pretty Hussar 122 3 4 2–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–5 Bejarano 0.70 5 Be Lifted Up 111 4 2 4–hd 4–hd 4–5 3–2½ Figueroa 2.30 2 Awepollonia 118 1 1 3–½ 3–1 3–½ 4–12 Vergara, Jr. 8.70 7 Kathia 118 6 6 6 6 5–2½ 5–8 McDaid 31.00 3 Great Salvation 118 2 3 1–½ 5–2 6 6 Payeras 18.50

6 HIT IT TWICE 17.40 5.40 2.60 4 PRETTY HUSSAR 2.60 2.10 5 BE LIFTED UP 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $74.80 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $17.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-2) $7.13 $1 TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $34.90

Winner–Hit It Twice Dbb.f.2 by Twice the Appeal out of Pop the Latch, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Rusty and Debi Brown (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J. and Debi. Mutuel Pool $73,992 Daily Double Pool $17,490 Exacta Pool $38,494 Superfecta Pool $23,773 Trifecta Pool $28,076. Scratched–Gayebird.

HIT IT TWICE stalked off the rail then outside, bid four wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging, drifted inward in the final furlong and gamely prevailed. PRETTY HUSSAR had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, continued three wide leaving the turn, took a short lead, fought back and also drifted inward in the stretch and continued gamely to the wire. BE LIFTED UP chased off the rail then tugged between foes on the turn and was in tight midway on the bend, angled to the inside into the stretch, came out in midstretch and bested the others. AWEPOLLONIA stalked inside then bid along the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KATHIA chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside from the whip in upper stretch and also weakened. GREAT SALVATION had speed between foes then dueled a bit off the rail then inside into the turn, continued between foes leaving the turn and gave way in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.73 46.62 1:11.09 1:23.78 1:36.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 My Farmer 121 2 3 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–4 Maldonado 4.40 5 Traffic Thief 116 5 2 4–½ 4–½ 3–4 2–½ 2–2½ Payeras 1.10 3 Hackleton 119 3 1 2–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 3–8 3–12 Roman 3.10 4 Unusual Meeting 124 4 4 3–3 3–3 4–5 4–3 4–3½ Ceballos 9.70 1 Shackalov 113 1 5 5 5 5 5 5 Espinoza 3.70

2 MY FARMER 10.80 4.60 3.20 5 TRAFFIC THIEF 3.00 2.40 3 HACKLETON 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $59.40 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $14.80 $1 TRIFECTA (2-5-3) $35.70

Winner–My Farmer B.g.4 by Street Boss out of Mondenschein, by Brahms. Bred by Lantern Hill Farm/Bloch Racing/SeilerRacing/Traits LLC (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Davis Racing LLC and Mueller, Martin. Mutuel Pool $86,724 Daily Double Pool $7,550 Exacta Pool $40,048 Trifecta Pool $34,183. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-6-2) paid $260.10. Pick Three Pool $19,370.

MY FARMER sped to the early lead inside, shook off a pair of bids and inched away nearing the half mile pole, drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch bur won clear under urging. TRAFFIC THIEF three deep early, chased outside a rival then inside on the second turn and through the stretch and bested the others. HACKLETON stalked then bid between foes to press the pace, tracked the winner just off the rail into and on the second turn and in the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. UNUSUAL MEETING bid three deep early on the backstretch, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, dropped back on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and gave way. SHACKALOV hopped slightly at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn and into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.51 44.87 57.50 1:09.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 It Makes Sense 120 2 1 1–½ 1–2 1–6 1–10 Roman 6.50 5 Imagineiamfastest 120 4 6 5 4–2 2–½ 2–7 Conner 0.50 7 Brighton Boy 115 6 4 3–1½ 2–hd 3–1 3–2 Payeras 3.20 6 June Sixth 124 5 5 2–hd 3–1½ 4–8 4–9 Sanchez 9.80 1 Jack Henry 120 1 2 4–1 5 5 5 Pena 45.30 4 Irish Ballad 115 3 3 dnf McDaid 12.60

2 IT MAKES SENSE 15.00 3.40 2.40 5 IMAGINEIAMFASTEST 2.20 2.10 7 BRIGHTON BOY 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $78.80 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $13.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-7-6) $9.01 $1 TRIFECTA (2-5-7) $36.70

Winner–It Makes Sense Ch.g.3 by Majestic Warrior out of Sensibly Chic, by Distorted Humor. Bred by McKenzie Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Carlos Cruz Lopez. Owner: Carlos Cruz Lopez. Mutuel Pool $86,216 Daily Double Pool $11,504 Exacta Pool $38,196 Superfecta Pool $24,423 Trifecta Pool $31,489. Scratched–Buck Duane. $1 Pick Three (6-2-2) paid $286.70. Pick Three Pool $10,525.

IT MAKES SENSE sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace a bit off the rail then inched away into the turn, kicked clear and drew off in the stretch under a crack of the whip past the eighth pole, steady handling and a long hold late. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST bumped between foes and squeezed back at the break, chased off the rail then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. BRIGHTON BOY pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. JUNE SIXTH broke in and bumped a rival, stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence, angled to the inside into the stretch and weakened. JACK HENRY had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace and gave way in the stretch. IRISH BALLAD broke out and bumped the runner-up then lost the rider just after the start and was vanned off. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start but made no change when they ruled IRISH BALLAD was the cause of his own trouble and the trouble to IMAGINEIAMFASTEST. QUARTER MILE SPLIT HAND TIMED.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.37 47.26 1:11.48 1:23.98 1:36.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Chickatini 120 3 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Roman 3.50 6 Convince 120 5 3 3–1 3–hd 2–hd 2–2 2–1¾ Bejarano 0.90 5 She Fox 120 4 5 4–4 4–4 3–4 3–8 3–11 Conner 3.30 2 Just Mine 117 2 4 5 5 5 4–1 4–6 Espinoza 4.90 1 Del Mar Babe 120 1 1 2–hd 2–hd 4–1½ 5 5 Gutierrez 21.70

4 CHICKATINI 9.00 3.40 2.40 6 CONVINCE 2.60 2.10 5 SHE FOX 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $72.60 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $7.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-2) $3.20 $1 TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $22.90

Winner–Chickatini B.f.3 by Bernardini out of She's Cheeky, by Black Minnaloushe. Bred by Sharon Alesia & Ciaglia Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, Sharon and Ciaglia Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $84,763 Daily Double Pool $7,762 Exacta Pool $39,665 Superfecta Pool $15,331 Trifecta Pool $24,500. Scratched–Blame It Onthesong. $1 Pick Three (2-2-4) paid $185.10. Pick Three Pool $21,654. $1 Pick Four (6-2-2-4) 4 correct paid $1,225.70. Pick Four Pool $58,193. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-6-2-2-4) 5 correct paid $7,569.30. Pick Five Pool $158,430.

CHICKATINI had speed between foes then set the pace a bit off the rail, angle in on the second turn, met a pair of bid in upper stretch, inched clear under some urging, had the rider lose the whip nearing the wire but held sway. CONVINCE stalked off the rail then outside, went three deep a half mile out, angled in on the second turn, bid between foes in upper stretch and held second. SHE FOX broke a bit slowly, stalked outside then four wide leaving the backstretch, continued outside the runner-up on the second turn, bid three wide in upper stretch and clearly bested the others. JUST MINE saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and again into the stretch and had little left for the drive. DEL MAR BABE saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch, then drifted in and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.93 46.23 58.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 At the Margin 118 7 3 3–1 1–hd 1–2½ 1–5 Fuentes 3.50 5 Daddy's Mistress 122 5 2 2–½ 2–hd 2–2 2–2 Roman 3.30 8 Gracie Belle 115 8 6 4–hd 4–½ 4–1½ 3–1½ Espinoza 5.10 1 Sharp Image 115 1 1 1–hd 3–2 3–hd 4–1¼ Figueroa 1.90 3 Filthy 122 3 4 5–hd 6–2 6–3 5–nk Ceballos 19.30 6 Late Night Ride 122 6 7 7–4 5–hd 5–hd 6–1¼ Conner 7.50 4 Orizaba 118 4 8 8 8 8 7–3½ Delgadillo 73.50 2 Storms a Brewn 122 2 5 6–1 7–1½ 7–hd 8 E Garcia 21.60

7 AT THE MARGIN 9.00 4.20 3.20 5 DADDY'S MISTRESS 3.60 3.40 8 GRACIE BELLE 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $43.40 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $12.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-8-1) $15.59 $1 TRIFECTA (7-5-8) $68.80

Winner–At the Margin Ch.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Lyla Della, by Ecclesiastic. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Albert, Darrin K. and Freeman, Edward R.. Mutuel Pool $143,484 Daily Double Pool $9,044 Exacta Pool $63,592 Superfecta Pool $35,069 Trifecta Pool $45,231. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-4-7) paid $123.30. Pick Three Pool $17,989.

AT THE MARGIN stalked early then dueled three deep to the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away under a left handed crack of the whip and drew clear while drifting in late. DADDY'S MISTRESS bobbled slightly at the start, dueled between horses, put a head in front into the stretch, also drifted in late and held second. GRACIE BELLE stalked outside then four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, also drifted in some late and gained the show. SHARP IMAGE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. FILTHY stalked between rivals then inside on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. LATE NIGHT RIDE chased off the rail then three deep on the turn and outside a rival into the stretch and lacked a rally. ORIZABA settled just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and was not a threat. STORMS A BREWN pulled along the inside and saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight off heels into the turn, dropped back on the bend and had little left for the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.56 45.09 56.92 1:03.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 R Cha Cha 124 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–4 Gonzalez 0.40 3 Zapana's Game 124 3 2 4–5 3–hd 3–2 2–½ Pena 11.70 4 DH–Candyman Garret 120 4 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 3–12 Roman 6.00 1 DH–Rhettbutler 120 1 5 5 5 4–3 3–12 Figueroa 14.20 6 King Eddie 120 5 4 3–hd 4–4 5 5 Gutierrez 3.50

2 R CHA CHA 2.80 2.40 2.10 3 ZAPANA'S GAME 4.40 2.60 4 DH–CANDYMAN GARRET 2.10 1 DH–RHETTBUTLER 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $10.40 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $5.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-4) $1.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-1) $2.01 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $8.90 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $9.50

Winner–R Cha Cha Dbb.g.4 by Archarcharch out of Latin Lust, by Petionville. Bred by James A Everatt, Janeane A Everatt & JArika Everatt-Meeuse (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Steven Miyadi. Mutuel Pool $123,263 Daily Double Pool $10,952 Exacta Pool $54,790 Superfecta Pool $20,390 Trifecta Pool $32,450. Scratched–Psychedelicat. $1 Pick Three (4-7-2) paid $25.60. Pick Three Pool $11,447.

R CHA CHA had good early speed and dueled inside, came out into the stretch, drifted out a bit while inching away in the drive and won clear under urging and steady handling late. ZAPANA'S GAME had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in for the turn, continued inside in the stretch and edged rivals for the place. RHETTBUTLER bobbled at the start, settled inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and got up for a share of the show three deep on the line. CANDYMAN GARRET three deep early, dueled outside the winner, continued off the rail then outside a rival in the stretch and held for a share of third between foes late. KING EDDIE stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.95 45.06 57.23 1:03.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 From the Distance 120 1 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Roman 3.10 10 Twisted Road 124 8 7 4–1½ 3–hd 2–2½ 2–nk Mn Garcia 0.60 4 Lion Command 119 2 9 8–½ 8–2 4–hd 3–2½ Payeras 10.00 5 Beloved Holiday 124 3 5 7–3½ 7–2½ 5–1½ 4–2 Pena 28.80 9 Derby Factor 113 7 8 9 9 9 5–1¼ Figueroa 29.50 11 Harper's Gem 120 9 6 5–hd 6–hd 7–2 6–½ Delgadillo 44.60 7 Rebel On the Run 115 5 1 3–½ 2–hd 3–2 7–3 McDaid 8.10 6 Ruff House 124 4 3 2–hd 4–2 6–hd 8–nk Quinonez 38.60 8 One True King 120 6 4 6–1½ 5–1½ 8–hd 9 Gomez 31.50

3 FROM THE DISTANCE 8.20 3.20 2.40 10 TWISTED ROAD 2.60 2.20 4 LION COMMAND 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $12.60 $1 EXACTA (3-10) $9.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-4-5) $19.06 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-10-4-5-9) $1,023.50 $1 TRIFECTA (3-10-4) $30.90

Winner–From the Distance Dbb.g.3 by Tribal Rule out of City Parade, by Golden Missile. Bred by Miguel Jimenez & Cristina Jimenez (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com, Calabria, D., Crawford, R., Graham, G., Lyons, J. and Smith, B.. Mutuel Pool $135,547 Daily Double Pool $38,382 Exacta Pool $93,223 Superfecta Pool $66,619 Super High Five Pool $8,046 Trifecta Pool $86,105. Claimed–From the Distance by Zolotas, Steven, Zolotas, Sabina Romo and Hamilton, David. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Twisted Road by ERJ Racing LLC, Kenney, Dave, Westside Racing Stb, Mora, O''Neilland Rothblum. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–Artistic Ab, Cyclolite, Downhill Run. $1 Pick Three (7-2-3) paid $43.30. Pick Three Pool $58,021. $1 Pick Four (4-7-2/5-3) 4 correct paid $144.10. Pick Four Pool $192,011. $2 Pick Six (2-2-4-7-2/5-3) 5 out of 6 paid $135.20. $2 Pick Six (2-2-4-7-2/5-3) 6 correct paid $11,201.20. Pick Six Pool $41,934.

FROM THE DISTANCE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail and held on gamely under urging. TWISTED ROAD close up stalking the pace three deep, drifted out some into the stretch and just held second. LION COMMAND hesitated to be away behind the field, moved up inside leaving the backstretch, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and just missed the place. BELOVED HOLIDAY chased a bit off the rail, split horses into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. DERBY FACTOR settled off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, came four wide into the stretch and improved position. HARPER'S GEM hopped some at the start, stalked outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. REBEL ON THE RUN stalked the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. RUFF HOUSE angled in and saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. ONE TRUE KING chased a bit off the rail then inside leaving the turn, came out a bit in the stretch and also weakened.