Racing! Rob Henie is back with another handicapping lesson

“I don’t want to cheat Bolt d’Oro,” Ruis told Bill Center of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Bolt d’Oro is going to be racing again on the East Coast. I have 1,200 employees in three companies. I couldn’t be there full time. It’s hard to be an East Coast/West Coast operation.”

Ruis went on to say that Bolt would race at least two more times before going to stud. He says his last race, possibly, would be the Pegasus in January at Gulfstream. Ruis also said if he’s running well he wouldn’t mind seeing him go a full season as 4-year-old.

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“A Maiden Special Weight at 1 1/16 miles on the turf. When the better trainers show up at Del Mar in July or August, running long, the horses are almost always well meant. That’s likely the case with AMUSE (#7) for Richard Mandella , with his ‘go to jock’ in Flavien Prat . Notice the work pattern? On July 1st and 6th, drills of 1:12.4 and 1:13.1, followed by 1:16 and :49 works. This is a great sign, telling us they needed nothing more from her while awaiting this first race, simply allowing time on the track, facing a pretty mediocre MSW group, not always the case at this time of the year, but she’ll look to take advantage. TEN COUNT OUT (#4) ran only twice in 2017, obviously with some issues, but now strings races together for the first time ever, telling us good health is creeping into the picture, now given more ground, and not missing a beat with regard to her workout schedule. She’s gonna improve, and with some value attached, the risk-reward is decent.

In Friday’s newsletter , I called upon you readers to send suggestion for what doubles you would like to see if there was no regulation. Here’s what I said:

“You could, say, hook up a Grade 1 at Del Mar with such things as the winner of the World Series, the range of games the Padres will win (or lose), how many seats in the House of Representatives the majority party will have after the midterms. It can be serious or it can be fun.

“So, here’s your challenge, send me your idea of what kind of double you would like to see. First, don’t just hit reply because I won’t see it before Labor Day. Use the email johnacherwa@gmail.com .

“You need to put daily double in the subject field (even though it’s not really daily). And, include your real name in the message, not what you think is your clever email handle.”

She broke from the far outside, the 12, on the infield turf chute, and angled her way quickly to the rail as the horses moved to main turf course. She slowed down the next quarter and ambled her way around the track and through the stretch to win by 1 ¾ lengths.

The favored Paradise Woods, winner of two Grade 1s, had a nice trip in second but never fired on the far turn or in the stretch to finish sixth. It was her first turf race.

The more interesting of the two stakes is the Grade 2 $200,000 San Diego Handicap. This is traditionally a prep for the Pacific Classic at 1 1/16 miles. Accelerate won the race last year and California Chrome the year before.

Accelerate is back and is most assuredly the best horse currently running in the country. Now, there are some legit competitors for that title, but they aren’t running right now. (Can you say Justify and West Coast?)

He has won three of his last four including the Grade 1 Santa Anita Handicap. Now that he’s got that treasured Grade 1 win, actually two now, I’m hoping this isn’t his last year running. But he is 5-years-old. You can rest assured that the personable trainer-owner combination of John Sadler and Kosta (and Pete ) Hronis will make the best decision for the horse. He’s the 8-5 morning-line favorite. It’s an eight-horse field with Sharp Samurai and Prince of Arabia already scratching.

Dr. Dorr, at 5-1, is the second choice. He was second to Accelerate in the Gold Cup and followed that up with a disappointing ninth in the Suburban at Belmont, but the shorter distance should help. Post time is around 5 p.m.

The other stakes is the Grade 2 San Clemente Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. In short, it’s a wide-open race with the favorite, Ms Bad Behavior at 9-2, Miss Sienna at 5-1 and four horses at 6-1.

Ms Bad Behavior has won two of her last four races. Miss Sienna is making only her second U.S. start after finishing fourth in the Honeymoon Stakes. Post time is around 5:30 p.m.

Comebacker from the Richard Baltas stable has been freshened 3 1/2 months since a fine runner-up try in the Providencia at Santa Anita. A mile seems like her best distance and she might be more effective with a target in front of her, so look for Kent Desormeaux to tuck in from her inside post and be in a great spot turning for home.

In her two drills prior to troubled sixth-place debut, this filly displayed a long stride that is conducive to distances beyond 300 yards. She gets an extra 30 yards tonight after rugged debut in which she veered in to get pinballed at the start while dropping well back early. She was loaded with energy past the wire and is only one of three entrants who have race experience. Tab for big improvement.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, July 20. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 3rd day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.36 47.52 1:12.16 1:24.92 1:38.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Avanti Bello 120 5 2 3–2 3–1½ 1–hd 1–1 1–ns Prat 2.50 6 Point Piper 120 6 5 4–2 4–2½ 4–4 2–2 2–2½ Gutierrez 2.60 2 Ground Rules 120 2 6 6 6 5–hd 5–4 3–2½ Elliott 3.30 3 Muchos Besos 120 3 3 1–½ 1–hd 3–hd 4–1½ 4–3¾ Mt Garcia 6.00 4 Excitations 120 4 1 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 3–1 5–2½ T Baze 3.60 1 Monsajem Pervade 120 1 4 5–1½ 5–3 6 6 6 Antongeorgi III 21.70

5 AVANTI BELLO 7.00 3.80 2.40 6 POINT PIPER 3.80 2.60 2 GROUND RULES 2.60

$1 EXACTA (5-6) $9.10 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-3) $6.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2) $12.55

Winner–Avanti Bello B.g.6 by Include out of Masterful Lass, by Mizzen Mast. Bred by Lou Neve (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Suarez Racing, Inc., Wonderland Racing Stables, Keh, Steven, Richardson, Jim and Roberts, Tom R.. Mutuel Pool $276,430 Exacta Pool $134,731 Quinella Pool $5,991 Superfecta Pool $43,941 Trifecta Pool $81,316. Claimed–Ground Rules by Martin, John F. and Onorato, Troy. Trainer: John Martin. Scratched–none.

AVANTI BELLO stalked off the rail, bid three deep into the second turn, battled outside a rival leaving that turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away then battled outside thee runner-up under urging in the final furlong and held gamely. POINT PIPER angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, went around a rival on the second turn and into the stretch, bid inside past midstretch and continued gamely to just miss. GROUND RULES settled outside a rival then off the rail, found the inside leaving the second turn, came out in upper stretch, split horses a sixteenth out and gained the show. MUCHOS BESOS angled in and dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn, came out in upper stretch and weakened. EXCITATIONS dueled outside a rival then between foes into the second turn, angled in on a short lead leaving that turn and weakened in the final furlong. MONSAJEM PERVADE came off the rail into the first turn, chased just off the inside then outside a rival leaving the second turn and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.36 46.02 1:11.17 1:17.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Princess Kendra 120 10 2 8–3 2–hd 1–2 1–1 Fuentes 7.00 12 Todos Santos 120 12 8 10–hd 9–hd 5–1 2–3¼ Pena 18.80 6 Adios Cali 120 6 3 5–½ 5–hd 4–hd 3–nk Quinonez 5.10 1 Dragon Flower 120 1 12 12 12 7–1½ 4–2¼ Ceballos 51.90 11 Fruity 113 11 10 11–1½ 10–½ 9–½ 5–½ Espinoza 7.40 4 Lucky Student 120 4 1 1–2 1–1 2–2½ 6–1 Stevens 4.50 8 Tangled Up in Ju 120 8 9 2–hd 4–2 6–1½ 7–¾ Roman 3.40 5 Coronado Cool 120 5 6 3–1 3–½ 3–1 8–nk T Baze 7.30 2 Propeppy 120 2 11 9–2 11–2 12 9–1¼ Franco 25.10 3 Sought More Pep 113 3 4 6–1 8–2½ 8–hd 10–4 Payeras 13.80 9 Rcatcanscat 120 9 7 4–hd 6–1 11–1 11–1 Pereira 61.10 7 Ballerina Headline 120 7 5 7–hd 7–½ 10–hd 12 Gonzalez 15.00

10 PRINCESS KENDRA 16.00 8.40 6.00 12 TODOS SANTOS 17.80 10.60 6 ADIOS CALI 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $63.40 $1 EXACTA (10-12) $93.20 $2 QUINELLA (10-12) $156.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-12-6-1) $1,081.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-12-6) $283.65

Winner–Princess Kendra Ch.m.5 by Benchmark out of Bella Roja, by Hold That Tiger. Bred by Craig Lewis & Elliot Lewis (CA). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Tristan Saldana. Mutuel Pool $328,506 Daily Double Pool $70,280 Exacta Pool $208,894 Quinella Pool $9,633 Superfecta Pool $86,500 Trifecta Pool $134,152. Claimed–Adios Cali by John Martin. Trainer: John Martin. Claimed–Coronado Cool by Clifford, Stuart and McCanna, Tim. Trainer: Tim McCanna. Scratched–Gemini Journey, Jersey Buns.

PRINCESS KENDRA stalked outside then four wide into the turn, advanced three deep, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under urging then held under steady handling and a hold late. TODOS SANTOS chased outside, went three deep on the turn and five wide into the stretch and finished well. ADIOS CALI stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, steadied off heels past the quarter pole, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. DRAGON FLOWER settled inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch and was edged for third. FRUITY (IRE) angled in and settled a bit off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position. LUCKY STUDENT sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TANGLED UP IN JU stalked outside a rival then between foes midway on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. CORONADO COOL close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the turn and weakened inside in the drive. PROPEPPY between horses early, settled inside, went around a rival in deep stretch and did not rally. SOUGHT MORE PEP angled in on the backstretch, saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and weakened. RCATCANSCAT stalked the pace outside, was in tight past the three eighths pole, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. BALLERINA HEADLINE chased outside a rival on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.77 45.97 57.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Operandi 118 3 2 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ Gutierrez 1.80 5 Helen's Tiger 118 5 3 6–hd 4–hd 3–2 2–1 Bejarano 6.80 4 Lacey's Rainbow 122 4 8 9–½ 6–1 5–1 3–2½ Franco 27.30 6 Silky Slew 122 6 7 2–½ 2–½ 2–hd 4–¾ Prat 2.80 10 Silverspun Pickup 118 10 4 7–1 5–1 6–2½ 5–½ Pedroza 10.60 11 Bold At Night 124 11 10 8–1½ 9–2 7–1½ 6–nk Ceballos 13.20 8 Marilyn's Smile 118 8 11 12 12 10–1½ 7–1 T Baze 9.80 1 Ciao Luna 118 1 5 10–1 10–hd 8–1 8–ns Roman 35.10 7 Party Hostess 122 7 9 3–hd 3–1 4–hd 9–2 Maldonado 36.30 2 Maycee Jo 113 2 12 11–3 11–2 9–1 10–8 Espinoza 17.30 12 Cioppino Pasadino 124 12 1 5–1½ 8–1 11–½ 11–¾ Elliott 24.60 9 Dee Way to Go 113 9 6 4–hd 7–hd 12 12 Payeras 76.10

3 OPERANDI 5.60 3.60 3.00 5 HELEN'S TIGER 6.20 4.80 4 LACEY'S RAINBOW 10.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3) $64.20 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $16.20 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $20.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-6) $66.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $91.40

Winner–Operandi B.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Repo, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $380,469 Daily Double Pool $36,427 Exacta Pool $229,837 Quinella Pool $10,365 Superfecta Pool $93,923 Trifecta Pool $148,173. Scratched–Myrcella. $1 Pick Three (5-10-3) paid $83.60. Pick Three Pool $110,495.

OPERANDI had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held gamely under urging. HELEN'S TIGER angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and finished well. LACEY'S RAINBOW chased outside a rival then inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn, swung out three deep into the stretch and also finished with interest. SILKY SLEW dueled between horses then stalked just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. SILVERSPUN PICKUP angled in and stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn and lacked the needed rally. BOLD AT NIGHT chased outside then three wide on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MARILYN'S SMILE broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then inside, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the necessary response in the drive. CIAO LUNA saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. PARTY HOSTESS dueled three deep between horses then stalked outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. MAYCEE JO broke slowly and steadied when bumped by the winner, drifted out on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and was not a threat. CIOPPINO PASADINO pressed the pace five wide, stalked leaving the turn, came five wide into the stretch and gave way. DEE WAY TO GO dueled four wide between horses, stalked between foes leaving the turn and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.40 46.54 59.06 1:05.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 13 Colormemoney 120 11 3 4–1 2–½ 1–2 1–3¼ Roman 6.50 2 Twisted Road 117 2 6 5–hd 5–1 4–hd 2–1¼ Figueroa 3.40 8 Chatterman 117 7 4 7–2½ 6–hd 5–1 3–1½ Espinoza 3.40 3 Blaze of Glory 120 3 1 6–½ 7–2½ 6–2 4–½ Pedroza 8.20 1 Catch Fire 124 1 10 9–½ 8–1 7–hd 5–1¼ Mn Garcia 19.50 11 Johnny Strong 120 9 8 10–10 9–1½ 8–hd 6–ns Franco 27.60 10 Eleazar Warrior 124 8 5 2–hd 1–hd 2–1 7–3½ Bejarano 15.80 4 Iron Curtain 124 4 7 1–hd 3–hd 3–hd 8–hd Quinonez 11.50 12 Johnny Ray 120 10 9 8–hd 10–10 10–4½ 9–3½ Elliott 13.90 6 He's Out to Sea 120 6 11 11 11 11 10–¾ Gonzalez 53.20 5 Wild Wild Kingdom 120 5 2 3–1½ 4–1½ 9–5 11 T Baze 4.30

13 COLORMEMONEY 15.00 6.80 4.60 2 TWISTED ROAD 4.80 3.40 8 CHATTERMAN 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-13) $67.20 $1 EXACTA (13-2) $38.80 $2 QUINELLA (2-13) $34.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (13-2-8-3) $64.22 50-CENT TRIFECTA (13-2-8) $74.05

Winner–Colormemoney Ch.g.3 by Biondetti out of Picturemewithroses, by Deputy Minister. Bred by Marion G. Montanari (FL). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Montgomery, Ronald, Underhill, Peter G. and Woods, Gary. Mutuel Pool $377,434 Daily Double Pool $42,136 Exacta Pool $242,012 Quinella Pool $10,066 Superfecta Pool $99,022 Trifecta Pool $144,543. Claimed–Chatterman by Thomas Hinds, III. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–Awesome E K, Hayne's Pal, Pacific Song. $1 Pick Three (10-3-13) paid $288.10. Pick Three Pool $48,793.

COLORMEMONEY stalked outside, bid four wide on the turn, took the lead into the stretch and drew clear under urging. TWISTED ROAD saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight off heels into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and gained the place. CHATTERMAN chased outside then off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. BLAZE OF GLORY stalked the pace between horses then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CATCH FIRE broke a bit slowly, settled inside then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, went outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. JOHNNY STRONG chased between horses, angled in on the turn, came out in upper stretch and also lacked the necessary late kick. ELEAZAR WARRIOR dueled three deep, took a short lead between foes on the turn, fought back off the rail into the stretch and weakened. IRON CURTAIN had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, dropped back into the stretch and weakened. JOHNNY RAY chased outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. HE'S OUT TO SEA broke slowly and steadied, dropped back a bit off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat. WILD WILD KINGDOM dueled between horses, fell back leaving the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.54 51.14 1:15.58 1:38.75 1:44.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Streetwithnoname 120 10 1 2–½ 2–hd 2–½ 1–1½ 1–hd T Baze 36.30 2 Luminoso 123 2 6 3–hd 4–hd 5–½ 3–1½ 2–½ Bejarano 2.90 1 Pacific Strike 123 1 9 8–½ 7–½ 9–1½ 4–hd 3–nk Talamo 54.80 7 Sappho 123 6 10 5–1 6–½ 7–½ 7–1 4–1½ Franco 6.70 9 Pulpit Rider 123 8 7 10–1½ 8–hd 6–hd 8–1½ 5–½ Nakatani 3.00 5 Movie Moment 123 4 3 7–hd 10–1 10–hd 10–½ 6–¾ Espinoza 17.10 12 Mybluebell 123 11 2 4–½ 3–1 3–hd 5–hd 7–nk Desormeaux 23.70 3 Mongolian Window 113 3 11 11 11 11 9–hd 8–nk Figueroa 8.00 6 Navajo Dreamer 120 5 5 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 9–nk Prat 4.70 8 Tinabud 123 7 4 6–hd 5–1 4–1 6–hd 10–1¼ Conner 41.00 10 Nonna Gianna 120 9 8 9–hd 9–½ 8–½ 11 11 Smith 8.30

11 STREETWITHNONAME 74.60 22.60 13.20 2 LUMINOSO 4.80 3.80 1 PACIFIC STRIKE 16.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (13-11) $707.80 $1 EXACTA (11-2) $182.70 $2 QUINELLA (2-11) $122.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-2-1-7) $3,203.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-2-1) $2,362.45

Winner–Streetwithnoname B.f.3 by Street Sense out of Frost Fire, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Eoin G. Harty. Owner: Harty, Kathleen E. and Pulliam, Royce. Mutuel Pool $470,582 Daily Double Pool $50,667 Exacta Pool $268,509 Quinella Pool $11,563 Superfecta Pool $105,060 Trifecta Pool $168,153. Scratched–Chica La Habana (IRE), Pursuing The Dream (IRE), Whirling. $1 Pick Three (3-13-11) paid $1,751.40. Pick Three Pool $101,040. 50-Cent Pick Four (10-3/13-13-11) 4 correct paid $8,392.15. Pick Four Pool $329,900. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-10-3/13-13-11) 5 correct paid $27,962.55. Pick Five Pool $715,420.

STREETWITHNONAME stalked outside then bid between horses on the backstretch and second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging and held gamely. LUMINOSO saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and finished well to just miss. PACIFIC STRIKE stalked the pace inside to the stretch then split rivals late with a game try. SAPPHO (IRE) bobbled after the start, pulled between horses stalking the pace to the stretch, bid between rivals in deep stretch and was edged for third. PULPIT RIDER chased between rivals, came three deep into the stretch and was outfinished. MOVIE MOMENT settled between horses then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MYBLUEBELL (FR) four wide leaving the chute, stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch and three wide between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MONGOLIAN WINDOW broke a bit slowly, pulled and steadied leaving the chute and again nearing the first turn, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. NAVAJO DREAMER (IRE) sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TINABUD stalked between horses then outside, bid four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. NONNA GIANNA (IRE) was in a good position stalking the pace four wide then outside on the backstretch, continued four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.68 46.59 58.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Oliver 120 9 7 4–1 2–½ 1–1½ 1–5¼ Talamo 1.70 8 Twisted Plot 120 8 2 3–½ 1–hd 2–½ 2–1¾ Elliott 5.00 7 Teacher's Treasure 115 7 1 2–hd 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 Payeras 33.70 3 Kid Koil 120 3 4 1–hd 4–1½ 4–2 4–ns Pedroza 9.80 10 Calder Vale 120 10 3 6–hd 5–hd 5–½ 5–½ Fuentes 19.30 5 Takeo Squared 120 5 6 5–hd 6–1 6–3½ 6–3¼ Bejarano 3.00 2 Hey Sal 120 2 9 10 10 9–1 7–¾ Franco 18.80 1 Smokey Pirate 113 1 5 8–1½ 8–1 8–hd 8–1 Espinoza 31.60 6 Concord Jet 120 6 8 7–1 7–1½ 7–½ 9–2¼ Pereira 13.90 4 Offshore Affair 120 4 10 9–½ 9–1½ 10 10 T Baze 10.10

9 OLIVER 5.40 3.40 3.00 8 TWISTED PLOT 5.00 3.80 7 TEACHER'S TREASURE 8.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-9) $246.60 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $11.70 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $12.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-7-3) $223.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-7) $121.55

Winner–Oliver Dbb.c.2 by Papa Clem out of Snobby Princess, by Premiership. Bred by Thomas W Bachman (CA). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: William R. Peeples. Mutuel Pool $373,858 Daily Double Pool $43,415 Exacta Pool $222,042 Quinella Pool $8,254 Superfecta Pool $87,490 Trifecta Pool $137,103. Scratched–Irish Heatwave. $1 Pick Three (13-11-9) paid $1,689.80. Pick Three Pool $70,937.

OLIVER broke a bit awkwardly, stalked early then pressed the pace four wide, took the lead in upper stretch and won clear under left handed urging. TWISTED PLOT had good early speed and dueled three deep between foes, put a head in front leaving the turn, fought back into the stretch and held second. TEACHER'S TREASURE dueled between horses, also fought back on the turn and held the show. KID KOIL went up inside to vie for command, battled along the rail on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. CALDER VALE stalked four wide then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TAKEO SQUARED chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. HEY SAL broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. SMOKEY PIRATE saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. CONCORD JET brushed the side of the gate in a bit of a slow start, pulled between foes stalking the pace, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. OFFSHORE AFFAIR broke inward and slowly, settled outside a rival chasing the pace then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and lacked a response in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Osunitas Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.44 47.37 1:11.09 1:34.87 1:41.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Fahan Mura 121 10 3 1–3 1–2½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–1¾ Maldonado 6.70 9 Achira 121 7 2 3–1 4–1 4–2½ 2–½ 2–1 Stevens 28.80 11 Midnight Crossing 121 9 4 5–2½ 5–2 5–½ 5–1 3–nk Nakatani 7.20 7 Compelled 119 5 1 4–½ 3–2½ 3–½ 3–hd 4–¾ Van Dyke 5.10 8 Fizzy Friday 119 6 5 6–2 6–3 6–½ 6–2½ 5–¾ Franco 13.90 1 Paradise Woods 119 1 6 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 4–1½ 6–½ Prat 2.40 6 Lynne's Legacy 123 4 8 9–2½ 9–½ 10 7–1 7–½ Bejarano 15.60 10 Evo Campo 119 8 9 8–2½ 8–3½ 7–1½ 8–hd 8–nk Blanc 37.80 4 Pantsonfire 120 3 7 7–2½ 7–2 8–1 9–½ 9–½ Desormeaux 3.40 3 Amboseli 119 2 10 10 10 9–½ 10 10 Espinoza 13.10

12 FAHAN MURA 15.40 9.20 8.20 9 ACHIRA 24.40 11.60 11 MIDNIGHT CROSSING (IRE) 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-12) $52.60 $1 EXACTA (12-9) $169.60 $2 QUINELLA (9-12) $252.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-9-11-7) $1,516.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-9-11) $750.40

Winner–Fahan Mura Ch.f.4 by English Channel out of Celtic Cross, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Michael J. Moran (PA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W.. Mutuel Pool $537,144 Daily Double Pool $56,344 Exacta Pool $269,283 Quinella Pool $10,548 Superfecta Pool $115,365 Trifecta Pool $181,344. Scratched–Barleysugar (IRE), Melissa Jane (GB), Pyscho Sister, Vexatious. $1 Pick Three (11-9-12) paid $1,790.50. Pick Three Pool $56,349.

FAHAN MURA sped to the early lead, crossed to the inside and set all the pace along the rail and held on gamely under urging. ACHIRA pulled between horses then chased a bit off the rail, continued inside leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch and held second. MIDNIGHT CROSSING (IRE) four wide leaving the chute and three deep into the first turn, angled in and chased inside, came out in the stretch and edged rivals late for the show. COMPELLED angled in and chased inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. FIZZY FRIDAY (GB) between horses early, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. PARADISE WOODS stalked inside, came out into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and weakened some in the final furlong. LYNNE'S LEGACY angled in early and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. EVO CAMPO (IRE) chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. PANTSONFIRE (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and also lacked a rally. AMBOSELI settled a bit off the inside then outside a rival on the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was not a threat.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.48 46.86 59.53 1:06.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Baby Frankie 120 3 3 4–2 4–4 2–2½ 1–1¼ Desormeaux 1.90 3 Two Fifty Coup 113 2 7 1–hd 1–1 1–hd 2–4½ Figueroa 2.30 10 Samurai Jack 120 9 1 3–1 3–1 3–2 3–2¾ T Baze 7.40 9 Lucky General 120 8 4 9–6 6–hd 5–½ 4–½ Elliott 15.70 11 Palladium 120 10 2 6–1 7–hd 6–1 5–1½ Gonzalez 31.60 5 Asaltante 120 4 5 2–½ 2–hd 4–4 6–2¼ Nakatani 3.90 1 Stone Groove 120 1 9 7–hd 8–hd 7–4 7–2½ Pereira 19.70 8 Rockandahardplace 116 7 8 8–hd 9–6 8–½ 8–1 Fuentes 36.20 7 Just Isn't Right 120 6 10 10 10 10 9–4¼ Antongeorgi III 28.30 6 Don Ramon 116 5 6 5–½ 5–1 9–1½ 10 Ceballos 47.30

4 BABY FRANKIE 5.80 3.20 2.60 3 TWO FIFTY COUP 3.60 2.80 10 SAMURAI JACK 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-4) $55.00 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $9.30 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-10-9) $29.69 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-10-9-11) $1,972.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-10) $30.40

Winner–Baby Frankie Dbb.c.2 by Super Saver out of Exchange Funds, by Speightstown. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC & M R Capital, LLC (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Impact Thoroughbreds LLC and Madaket Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $391,252 Daily Double Pool $125,824 Exacta Pool $201,380 Quinella Pool $8,353 Superfecta Pool $97,750 Super High Five Pool $25,197 Trifecta Pool $144,768. Claimed–Two Fifty Coup by Purple Rein Racing and Westside Racing Stable. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–Drill Down Dude, The Creep. $1 Pick Three (9-12-4) paid $84.40. Pick Three Pool $274,737. 50-Cent Pick Four (11-9/11-12-4) 4 correct paid $2,647.25. Pick Four Pool $672,475. 50-Cent Pick Five (13-11-9/11-12-4) 5 correct paid $21,551.70. Pick Five Pool $423,579. $2 Pick Six (3/13-13-11-9/11-12-4) 5 out of 6 paid $293.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3/13-13-11-9/11-12-4) 6 correct paid $240,346.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $234,940. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $4,558.60. Place Pick All Pool $38,824.

BABY FRANKIE had speed between horses then stalked inside, bid along the rail in the stretch, took the led past the eighth pole and inched away late under urging. TWO FIFTY COUP broke in a bit, went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, battled outside the winner, could not match that one late but was clearly second best. SAMURAI JACK pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. LUCKY GENERAL chased outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. PALLADIUM settled outside then chased alongside a rival, continued between horses on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ASALTANTE dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and also weakened. STONE GROOVE broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in the stretch and did not rally. ROCKANDAHARDPLACE bumped between horses at the break, chased outside then off the rail, continued between foes on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. JUST ISN'T RIGHT broke out and bumped a rival in a slow start, settled a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and was not a threat. DON RAMON stalked a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened in the drive.