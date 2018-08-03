Racing! A look at national field sizes

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we marvel at who won the Del Mar feature on Thursday.

There’s always a lot of talk about field size. So, as an exercise in math, I took Thursday’s card and looked at what the average field size at the 16 tracks that were running that day. (We only counted tracks in the mainland U.S. and not Puerto Rico.) Why Thursday? It’s one of the more challenging days for racing secretaries to fill. Remember, you are only as strong as your weakest link.

Now, I used the number of horses that were assigned a post position. I did not take into account scratches. Also, I counted an entry as two horses, even though in most cases there was never the intent to run both horses. That’s a Saratoga thing.

So, what we learned is that California has the high and it has the bottom. Del Mar, on Thursday, had an average field size of 10.375. At the bottom, is the Sonoma County Fair at Santa Rosa at 6.625. Great for Del Mar. Not so good for the fair circuit.

The fair circuit has come under scrutiny lately, some raising the idea that it is a relic of the past. Golden Gate, and the Stronach Group, has not made it a secret that they believe the state would be better served if Golden Gate had those dates. Now, it should be noted that Golden Gate runs its share of five and six horse fields, too. But, that discussion was not the purpose of this exercise. So here are the numbers.

Second, an observation, Saratoga, which seems to lead to genuflection from everyone on the East Coast, is a lot lower than you might think. If you add in the scratches of the coupled entries, it would be even lower. Now, realize that Saratoga is the only track running 10 races. And, yeah, Saratoga is a big deal.

OK, OK, so what did the winner of Thursday’s feature race say when he won? “Gee, Eric the Trojan, that sure was a nice late run you made there.” Or, to third place Tina’s Exchange: “Hey, let’s call up some fillies and tell them we’re talent agents.”

All right, if you read Thursday’s newsletter, you read my tempered homage to Eddie Haskell, Wally’s good friend and torturer of Beaver. His namesake won the five furlong turf allowance on Thursday by just a nose over the late rally of favorite Eric the Trojan.

Eddie’s success should not be a surprise as he had won twice at Del Mar. He’s a good Cal-bred son of Square Eddie. Anyway, if it had been five furlongs and one yard, he would have finished second. But it wasn’t.

Now, I’ve got to look for a horse named Lumpy Rutherford. Wait. This just in. There was such a horse. He ran a secondary circuit back east from 2000 to 2005. He won 12 of 61 races, too.

So, we’ll try Miss Landers. Nope, there was filly named that but she never raced. She was foaled in 1986 but never got to the track. So, I’m guessing the name is still available.

Next installment of night-time racing during the daylight at Del Mar is Friday. That means a 4 p.m. first post. There are eight races including a minor stakes. The seventh race is the Daisycutter Handicap, a five-furlong turf race for fillies and mares 3 and up. It carries with it a $75,000 purse.

The favorite is Okinawa, at 2-1, for Richard Baltas and jockey Corey Nakatani . This will be Nakatani’s first trip on the filly. She has two wins in six races, including two of the last four. She finished second in her last race at Belmont. This will be her first California race.

Out of The Flames, for Simon Callaghan and Flavien Prat , is the 5-2 second favorite. She started her career in England but has run four races in Southern California. She is three of 11 lifetime. She has two wins in a row, the last one coming at Aqueduct.

Sea Sensation (7-2) overcame trouble to graduate in her initial start around two turns when defeating maiden special weights. Mo See Cal (5-1) just missed vs. restricted claimers but was tagged by high-percentage trainer Peter Miller and has some back class in her corner. Box the exacta as these two figure to battle in out in this starter allowance race going a mile on turf.

“There is a pick 6 carryover of $27,417 when racing resumes at Los Alamitos on Friday night. First post is 7:55 p.m. with the pick 6 sequence beginning in the third race. With the new money expected to be wagered on Friday, the total pool could be close to $100,000.

“On Saturday night, Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity finalist Cole Man 47, Bitterroot Futurity finalist Fames Prize Stone, and Cowboys Futurity finalist Allyson Wonderland are among a well-traveled group of runners that will compete in a pair of trials to the John Deere California Juvenile. Among the 18 horses competing in the trials will be runners that have traveled to Southern California from Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

“There will be nine races on Saturday with the 350-yard trials slated as races eight and nine. The horses with the 10 fastest times will return here for the final on Aug. 18. The winner will qualify to the Grade 2 John Deere Juvenile final to be held as part of Bank of America Racing Challenge Night here on Saturday, One other notable horse racing in the trials is local star Capitol Grille, who is half-sister to Governor’s Cup Derby winner Black Fryday. She’ll run in race nine.

“The biggest star racing at Los Alamitos this weekend is A Political Lady, as she’ll run in Sunday’s trials to the Grade 2, $221,300 Golden State Derby. Trained by Chris O’Dell , the daughter of 2010 AQHA world champion Apollitical Jess has won her last six starts and is currently the top 3-year-old filly on the grounds. She’s won three stakes this year. Other top names racing in the derby trials include Grade 1 Los Alamitos Winter Derby winner Jess My Kiss and Ditto Head, who is back after a troubled start when 10 th in the Governor’s Cup Derby last Saturday.

“Jockey Oscar Peinado will be sidelined for at least eight months after fracturing vertebras in his neck and back when he was unseated after his mount, Unusual Kiddy, fell during the running of the eighth race last Sunday. “He’s in good spirits, but please keep him in your thoughts,” said his agent, April Ward .”

This filly blew the start when coming away exceptionally slow before shifting to the far outside in last sixth-place outing when loaded with run crossing the wire. She now switches to the outside post, drops in class and can improve sharply while only making her second start since December. She was competitive vs. stronger last year and was under big hold late in solo 18.3 gate work prior to last start.

Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, August 2. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 12th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.37 47.55 1:11.95 1:24.12 1:36.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Clearly Gone 122 2 5 5–1½ 5–½ 3–hd 2–1 1–nk Prat 2.90 3 Streak of Luck 118 3 4 2–½ 2–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd Stevens 1.80 7 So Golden 122 7 7 7 6–1 4–1 3–1 3–2 Desormeaux 7.90 6 Marilyn's Smile 120 6 3 6–4 7 7 5–3 4–5¼ T Baze 18.10 1 Funny Bean 118 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 4–½ 5–1½ Elliott 9.20 4 Cleverly Beverly 122 4 2 3–1 3–hd 5–hd 6–1 6–2¼ Franco 2.60 5 Moscato Girl 122 5 6 4–½ 4–2½ 6–½ 7 7 Van Dyke 23.20

2 CLEARLY GONE 7.80 3.40 2.80 3 STREAK OF LUCK 2.60 2.60 7 SO GOLDEN 3.60

$1 EXACTA (2-3) $8.70 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $8.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-7-6) $19.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-7) $22.90

Winner–Clearly Gone Dbb.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Quickly Gone, by Muqtarib. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc. and Marchese, Joe. Mutuel Pool $227,885 Exacta Pool $113,464 Quinella Pool $6,537 Superfecta Pool $37,543 Trifecta Pool $73,143. Scratched–none.

CLEARLY GONE steadied off heels into the backstretch, saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail into the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch, took a short lead outside the runner-up past the eighth pole, battled three wide through the final furlong while brushing with that one and gamely prevailed under urging. STREAK OF LUCK pressed the pace outside a rival then between foes, took a short lead into the stretch, brushed with the winner past midstretch, fought back between horses and continued willingly to the end. SO GOLDEN bobbled in a bit of a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, went around the pacesetter in midstretch then bid along the rail and also went on well to the wire. MARILYN'S SMILE chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. FUNNY BEAN had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CLEVERLY BEVERLY three deep into the first turn, pressed the pace three wide between foes then three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. MOSCATO GIRL four wide into the first turn, prompted the pace four wide then stalked on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in the stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the former initiated the contact and the light contact between the two did not warrant a disqualification.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.08 47.35 1:13.15 1:26.41 1:39.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Majestic Design 119 6 3 4–3½ 3–1 2–4 1–1½ 1–2¼ Espinoza 2.50 4 Midnight Lilly 124 4 8 8 8 4–1½ 3–2 2–1¼ Pereira 2.90 2 Warrior Vixen 124 2 7 7–½ 7–hd 5–hd 4–2½ 3–7¼ T Baze 10.60 3 Khaleesi 117 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 2–3 4–1¾ Figueroa 5.30 5 Misty Slew 118 5 6 5–hd 6–1½ 3–hd 5–4 5–3¼ Prat 15.60 1 Heartofthetemple 122 1 2 6–2½ 5–hd 7–5 6–3 6–10¾ Gonzalez 94.30 8 Sweet Treat 119 8 4 2–hd 2–1½ 6–½ 7–8 7–11½ Payeras 6.80 7 Persistence 124 7 5 3–hd 4–1 8 8 8 Elliott 3.60

6 MAJESTIC DESIGN 7.00 3.80 3.00 4 MIDNIGHT LILLY 4.20 3.00 2 WARRIOR VIXEN 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $29.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $13.10 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $15.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-2-3) $27.32 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-2) $37.40

Winner–Majestic Design B.f.4 by Gio Ponti out of Majestic Beauty, by Diesis (GB). Bred by J.B. Orem, Michael Orem &Gail McMichael Lane (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $247,875 Daily Double Pool $54,419 Exacta Pool $150,307 Quinella Pool $6,680 Superfecta Pool $56,052 Trifecta Pool $95,908. Claimed–Persistence (IRE) by Jerry Jamgotchian. Trainer: Manuel Calvario. Scratched–none.

MAJESTIC DESIGN three deep into the first turn, stalked between foes then a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to take the lead in the stretch and won clear under urging. MIDNIGHT LILLY bobbled in a bit of a slow start, chased outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. WARRIOR VIXEN saved ground chasing the pace, went around a rival on the second turn then cut the corner into other stretch, went around the pacesetter past midstretch and bested the others. KHALEESI (BRZ) had speed outside a rival then angled in on the first turn, set a pressured pace inside, kicked clear on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. MISTY SLEW chased outside a rival, split horses on the second turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and also weakened. HEARTOFTHETEMPLE steadied along the inside on the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked a further response. SWEET TREAT five wide into the first turn, pressed the pace four wide leaving that turn then outside a rival on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and gave way. PERSISTENCE (IRE) four wide into the first turn, prompted the pace between horses then stalked outside a rival, dropped back into and on the second turn and had nothing left for the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 23.32 48.78 1:13.18 1:24.76 1:36.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Kalei 116 3 3 2–2½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–½ 1–1¼ Espinoza 21.40 5 Tequila Blanco 121 4 4 4–hd 4–1½ 5–1½ 3–hd 2–¾ Pereira 1.10 3 Ostini 121 2 5 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 2–1½ 3–¾ T Baze 27.70 1 Cosa Nostra 120 1 8 6–hd 7–1½ 6–hd 6–1 4–½ Bejarano 4.30 7 Culpable 117 6 6 9–2 9–2 8–hd 7–1½ 5–½ Prat 5.60 9 Hachiman 120 8 2 5–1½ 5–hd 4–½ 5–1½ 6–1¼ Maldonado 5.30 6 Turnaround 117 5 1 3–1 3–hd 3–1 4–hd 7–2½ Mn Garcia 8.60 11 Super Classic 113 10 9 10 10 10 10 8–2¼ Figueroa 97.80 8 Buddy Bear 124 7 10 7–1 6–hd 7–1½ 8–2½ 9–3½ Quinonez 34.20 10 War in the West 121 9 7 8–1 8–1 9–3½ 9–hd 10 Elliott 92.60

4 KALEI 44.80 12.40 7.20 5 TEQUILA BLANCO 3.00 2.80 3 OSTINI 9.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $151.80 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $65.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $34.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-1) $250.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3) $355.50 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-2) $7.20

Winner–Kalei B.g.4 by City Zip out of Kaydara, by Kris S. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. J. S. Moss (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Moss, Mr. and Mrs. Jerome S.. Mutuel Pool $289,387 Daily Double Pool $33,345 Exacta Pool $169,402 Quinella Pool $8,643 Superfecta Pool $79,029 Trifecta Pool $115,913. Scratched–Big Sky Logan, Bitter Ring Home, Gotnoquit, Spirit Mission. $1 Pick Three (2-6-4) paid $408.20. Pick Three Pool $68,595. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-6-2) paid $13.50.

KALEI pressed then stalked the pace outside a rival, bid again on the second turn to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in deep stretch and proved best. TEQUILA BLANCO saved ground stalking the pace, came out for room in midstretch and outfinished rivals for the place. OSTINI had speed between horses then dueled inside, inched away briefly leaving the backstretch, fought back inside leaving the second turn and under urging in the stretch then had the rider lose the whip a sixteenth out and held third. COSA NOSTRA (IRE) bobbled some at the break, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals past midstretch and was edged for the show. CULPABLE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. HACHIMAN stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. TURNAROUND had speed outside foes then stalked off the rail or alongside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. SUPER CLASSIC a bit slow into stride, angled in and settled just off the rail then inside on the second turn and lacked the needed response in the stretch. BUDDY BEAR off a bit slowly, chased between horses then outside a rival into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. WAR IN THE WEST chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was not a threat.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.41 46.50 59.18 1:11.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Lovely Raquel 124 2 1 5–hd 5–1½ 2–2 1–4½ Delgadillo 7.50 8 One Upper 120 8 2 2–1 2–1 1–hd 2–2¼ Elliott 5.90 4 Vinaka 113 4 3 6–2 7–4 4–hd 3–½ Figueroa 1.70 1 Bedford 113 1 5 3–hd 3–hd 5–hd 4–1¼ Espinoza 14.20 6 Grandma Neta 120 6 8 7–1 6–hd 6–hd 5–1 Franco 21.30 5 Eskenforadrink 120 5 6 4–2 4–hd 3–1 6–4 Bejarano 2.50 7 Jazzy 120 7 4 1–½ 1–hd 7–6 7–3½ Pedroza 23.60 3 Bahama Mama 120 3 7 8 8 8 8 Gonzalez 7.00

2 LOVELY RAQUEL 17.00 7.20 3.80 8 ONE UPPER 6.00 3.80 4 VINAKA 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $181.80 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $44.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $38.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-4-1) $66.01 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-4) $64.65

Winner–Lovely Raquel Dbb.m.5 by Scat Daddy out of Atlas Valley, by Capote. Bred by Kendall E. Hansen , M.D. Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $248,481 Daily Double Pool $35,473 Exacta Pool $134,916 Quinella Pool $5,546 Superfecta Pool $47,344 Trifecta Pool $77,005. Claimed–Vinaka by Jerry Jamgotchian. Trainer: Manuel Calvario. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-4-2) paid $434.10. Pick Three Pool $38,799. $1 Consolation Pick Three (6-2-2) paid $41.30.

LOVELY RAQUEL stalked inside then a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the turn, bid inside the runner-up in the stretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and drew clear under urging and a hold late. ONE UPPER angled in and dueled outside a rival, drifted out while taking the lead into the stretch, battled outside the winner in midstretch then could not match that one while clearly second best. VINAKA chased outside a rival then off the rail leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for third. BEDFORD saved ground stalking the pace, got through inside in the drive and was edged for the show. GRANDMA NETA broke slowly, chased outside then alongside a rival, went three deep on the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ESKENFORADRINK stumbled at the start, tugged her way along then stalked outside a rival, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. JAZZY had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. BAHAMA MAMA broke a bit slowly, settled inside then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.78 48.57 1:12.35 1:36.16 1:48.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Tough It Out 124 7 3 7–1½ 7–3 5–hd 3–2 1–ns Gonzalez 6.60 4 Mithqaal 124 4 8 5–1 4–2½ 3–hd 2–2 2–2¼ Antongeorgi III 2.80 1 Kristi's Copilot 124 1 2 1–2 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 3–nk Talamo 6.20 9 Aztec Warrior 124 8 6 8–hd 8–2½ 8–2 5–hd 4–2¼ Prat 8.20 2 Popular Kid 124 2 5 3–1 3–hd 4–3 4–1 5–1½ Desormeaux 5.30 6 Yes Yes Yes 117 6 1 4–½ 5–½ 6–½ 6–4 6–5¼ Figueroa 10.70 11 This Town 124 9 7 6–hd 6–hd 7–3 7–hd 7–½ Quinonez 52.70 3 Plum Dandy 124 3 9 9 9 9 9 8–2 Bejarano 8.60 5 Lewis Vale 124 5 4 2–1½ 2–½ 2–hd 8–2½ 9 Elliott 4.60

7 TOUGH IT OUT 15.20 6.40 3.80 4 MITHQAAL 4.40 3.20 1 KRISTI'S COPILOT 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $106.40 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $31.80 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $26.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-9) $118.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-1) $80.80

Winner–Tough It Out Grr.g.5 by Grazen out of Mark Set Go, by Marquetry. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: James Slatin. Mutuel Pool $299,941 Daily Double Pool $37,423 Exacta Pool $163,936 Quinella Pool $7,380 Superfecta Pool $66,740 Trifecta Pool $102,276. Scratched–Dukes Up, Preacher Roe. $1 Pick Three (4-2-7) paid $781.40. Pick Three Pool $56,349. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-4-2-7) 4 correct paid $1,369.75. Pick Four Pool $195,643. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-6-4-2-7) 5 correct paid $5,935.55. Pick Five Pool $544,737.

TOUGH IT OUT chased outside a rival then inside, moved up along the rail in the drive, came out in midstretch and rallied under vigorous handling to get up in the final stride. MITHQAAL broke in and bumped a rival, saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail on the second turn, bid outside a rival into the stretch, took the lead past the eighth pole, inched away in deep stretch and was caught on the line. KRISTI'S COPILOT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and just held third. AZTEC WARRIOR four wide in the chute, angled in and pulled some then steadied into the first turn, chased inside, came out some in the stretch and was edged for the show. POPULAR KID stalked outside a rival then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. YES YES YES between horses early, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, was in a bit tight a sixteenth out, angled in and could not offer the necessary response. THIS TOWN four wide in the chute, angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. PLUM DANDY bumped then squeezed at the start, settled inside, steadied into the first turn, saved ground, came out in the stretch and was not a threat. LEWIS VALE stalked a bit off the rail then between horses, dropped back some leaving the second turn and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.24 46.08 58.69 1:12.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Raindance Rules 124 9 1 2–hd 1–1 1–1 1–½ Conner 3.30 12 Kopitar 119 12 9 3–hd 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ Espinoza 1.90 4 Blaze of Glory 120 4 3 5–1½ 3–3½ 3–3½ 3–hd Franco 6.40 6 Going Away Party 120 6 4 8–1 4–hd 4–2½ 4–3¼ Quinonez 48.80 8 Royal Seeker 119 8 2 6–hd 6–½ 5–1½ 5–¾ Payeras 20.70 10 Derby Factor 113 10 6 10–hd 9–hd 7–5 6–1¼ Figueroa 47.50 1 Senditlikechilly 120 1 8 7–hd 7–1 6–hd 7–7¼ Pena 11.60 3 Uncontainable 120 3 12 9–2 10–2 8–1 8–hd Pereira 88.40 7 Mystic Grey 124 7 11 12 11–3 9–3 9–5¼ Harvey 74.80 5 Chatterman 124 5 10 11–3 12 12 10–2½ Elliott 5.50 2 Hayne's Pal 120 2 5 4–hd 8–1½ 10–1 11–19¾ Pedroza 7.80 11 Johnny's Got a Gun 124 11 7 1–2 5–½ 11–½ 12 Jimenez 43.50

9 RAINDANCE RULES 8.60 4.60 3.60 12 KOPITAR 3.60 3.00 4 BLAZE OF GLORY 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $65.00 $1 EXACTA (9-12) $14.50 $2 QUINELLA (9-12) $11.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-12-4-6) $112.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-12-4) $38.10

Winner–Raindance Rules Dbb.g.4 by Tribal Rule out of Kiss Kiss, by Pleasant Colony. Bred by Ed Moger Jr. & Pat Neary (CA). Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr.. Owner: Moger Inc.. Mutuel Pool $309,669 Daily Double Pool $31,441 Exacta Pool $200,133 Quinella Pool $7,088 Superfecta Pool $104,234 Trifecta Pool $135,443. Scratched–Pacific Song, Rocking Chieftain. $1 Pick Three (2-7-9) paid $278.70. Pick Three Pool $48,637.

RAINDANCE RULES stalked between horses, bid outside a rival on the turn to take the lead and inched away on the bend and held on gamely under urging. KOPITAR stalked four wide then three deep, continued outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and finished willingly but could not catch the winner. BLAZE OF GLORY stalked between horses then outside a rival, found the fence into the stretch and held third. GOING AWAY PARTY washy at the gate, chased between horses, came out some in the stretch and found his best stride late. ROYAL SEEKER chased between foes early then outside, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DERBY FACTOR dropped back between horses then settled off the rail, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SENDITLIKECHILLY sent inside to stalk the pace, continued along he rail on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. UNCONTAINABLE broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MYSTIC GREY broke inward and awkwardly, pulled between horses and steadied early, settled off the rail, angle in on the turn, swung three deep into the stretch and was not a threat. CHATTERMAN pulled between horses then dropped back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. HAYNE'S PAL saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. JOHNNY'S GOT A GUN sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, found the fence on the turn, offered little resistance when challenged on the bend, dropped back and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.92 43.75 55.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Eddie Haskell 120 9 2 3–2 3–2 1–½ 1–ns Franco 3.90 2 Eric the Trojan 120 2 3 8–2 8–1½ 8–2½ 2–½ Prat 1.90 7 Tina's Exchange 122 7 8 4–½ 5–3 5–1½ 3–1¼ T Baze 4.90 8 Aristocratic 120 8 5 5–1 4–hd 4–½ 4–nk Delgadillo 15.20 4 Mrazek 120 4 7 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 5–1 Gutierrez 9.40 6 My Man Chuckles 120 6 9 9 9 9 6–hd Nakatani 5.90 3 Sigur Ros 122 3 6 7–3 7–2½ 6–1 7–1¼ Elliott 8.80 5 Acceptance 120 5 1 6–hd 6–½ 7–½ 8–1¼ Quinonez 44.60 1 Incensed 120 1 4 1–½ 1–hd 3–1 9 Maldonado 17.90

9 EDDIE HASKELL 9.80 5.00 3.60 2 ERIC THE TROJAN 3.80 2.80 7 TINA'S EXCHANGE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-9) $39.80 $1 EXACTA (9-2) $14.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-9) $13.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-2-7-8) $37.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-2-7) $26.70

Winner–Eddie Haskell B.g.5 by Square Eddie out of Teresa Ann, by Boston Harbor. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Hailey, Jim and Wood, Philip J.. Mutuel Pool $414,142 Daily Double Pool $45,419 Exacta Pool $302,788 Quinella Pool $8,894 Superfecta Pool $114,333 Trifecta Pool $164,880. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-9-9) paid $160.80. Pick Three Pool $40,290.

EDDIE HASKELL dueled three deep to the stretch, gained the advantage in upper stretch, battled outside a rival in midstretch, inched away under urging in deep stretch and held gamely. ERIC THE TROJAN saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and closed willingly late. TINA'S EXCHANGE stalked three deep between foes then a bit off the rail, found the inside on the turn, came out in the stretch and finished well between the top pair late. ARISTOCRATIC chased four wide then outside a rival on the turn, came out in the stretch and was outfinished. MRAZEK dueled between horses, fought back leaving the turn and in the stretch and weakened some late. MY MAN CHUCKLES dropped back a bit off the rail early, came out into thee stretch and lacked the needed rally. SIGUR ROS saved ground stalking the pace, came out some into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. ACCEPTANCE between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. INCENSED had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HAND TIMED.

EIGHTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.84 47.37 1:00.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Be Lifted Up 111 5 9 7–hd 6–hd 4–hd 1–hd Figueroa 12.70 7 Curryforthree Bang 113 7 6 4–1 3–1 3–½ 2–1½ Espinoza 6.00 6 Daddy's Mistress 120 6 1 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ 3–1 Roman 1.80 3 Lucky Flash 120 3 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–1 4–1½ Fuentes 14.40 9 Hollywood Hills 120 9 4 3–hd 4–hd 7–2 5–nk Franco 7.10 1 No Thanks Erik 120 1 7 6–1 5–hd 5–1½ 6–3¼ Gutierrez 3.50 4 Are Rated 120 4 3 9–1 8–hd 8–1½ 7–½ T Baze 8.10 10 Plan B 120 10 5 5–hd 7–4½ 6–1 8–½ Pena 14.90 8 Orizaba 120 8 10 10 10 10 9–1¼ Delgadillo 58.00 2 Late Night Ride 118 2 8 8–½ 9–1 9–hd 10 Conner 49.20

5 BE LIFTED UP 27.40 11.20 6.00 7 CURRYFORTHREE BANG 8.00 4.60 6 DADDY'S MISTRESS 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $126.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $87.40 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $70.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-6-3) $272.84 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-6-3-9) $18,356.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-6) $130.80

Winner–Be Lifted Up Dbb.f.2 by Ministers Wild Cat out of You Lift Me Up, by Lord Carson. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $365,888 Daily Double Pool $113,998 Exacta Pool $217,380 Quinella Pool $9,090 Superfecta Pool $105,100 Super High Five Pool $24,052 Trifecta Pool $152,986. Claimed–Be Lifted Up by HP Thoroughbreds LLC (Brandon Hillman). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Scratched–Party All Night, Portal Creek, Secret Maneuver, Twitterati. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-2-7-9-9-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $214,640. $1 Pick Three (9-9-5) paid $295.20. Pick Three Pool $148,294. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-9-9-5) 4 correct paid $914.50. Pick Four Pool $556,323. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-7-9-9-5) 5 correct paid $8,007.65. Pick Five Pool $283,290. $2 Pick Six (4-2-7-9-9-5) 5 out of 6 paid $1,827.80. Pick Six Pool $143,697. Pick Six Carryover $76,769. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $903.50. Place Pick All Pool $26,047.

BE LIFTED UP bumped at the start, stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, rallied under urging between foes in the drive to gain the lead three wide in deep stretch and held gamely. CURRYFORTHREE BANG dueled three deep between foes then three wide leaving the turn and into the stretch, bid again four wide past midstretch and continued willingly. DADDY'S MISTRESS dueled between horses, came under urging in upper stretch, fought back in the drive, had the rider lose the whip past the eighth pole and held third. LUCKY FLASH had good early speed dueled a bit off the rail then inside, inched away and drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch, drifted in a sixteenth out and weakened late. HOLLYWOOD HILLS pressed the pace four wide then stalked three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the drive. NO THANKS ERIK had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, tried to get through along the rail but steadied a sixteenth out and was outfinished. ARE RATED stalked between horses then dropped back a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, split horses leaving the turn and lacked the needed late kick. PLAN B stalked four wide then five wide into the turn, continued outside then four wide into the stretch and weakened. ORIZABA chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LATE NIGHT RIDE saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some on the turn and weakened.