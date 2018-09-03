Racing! Ride a Comet wins Del Mar Derby

Before we get to the racing, we have to report there was a shooting just outside the gates on Sunday. According to witnesses, an unidentified man was shooting a gun in a crowded area after he could not buy a ticket to a sold-out Ice Cube concert. He was then shot by at least one deputy. His condition was not immediately known.

The crowd was the second biggest of the season because after the races there was going to be the Ice Cube concert. After the incident, track officials went on with the concert for fear that cancelling it would create bigger problems. It started late because Ice Cube could not get to the track because of the traffic jams caused by the large police presence.

As a journalist, you learn not to report something that is not confirmed. Initially, it was reported that a deputy was shot, which was incorrect. As I was leaving the track, some concert goers told me the concert was cancelled, which was different than what the track said.

All in all, not a good night. My sense of news is to talk about what everyone there will be talking about in the morning. But, my job is to talk about horse racing. Sports can be welcome relief from life. It can have a healing effect, so that’s what I’ll do.

In this case, it was filling in my ballot for the various categories for the Del Mar awards. Clearly, if he were a regular reader of the newsletter he would know I usually don’t know what I’m talking about and I’m king of the “Who goofed, I’ve got to know?” correction category. (No one ever remarks on the thousands of words and phrases I actually get right.)

Top Older Horse: Why Accelerate, of course, right? Nope, I’m trying to game the system. It would be criminal to not recognize Catalina Cruiser’s big win in the San Diego Handicap. You’ve got a possible Breeders’ Cup Mile winner in this horse, so even though Accelerate is the best older horse, I went this way.

Top 2-year-old: Well, my ballot had to be in at the end of racing on Sunday. But, how can you do it without knowing the winner of Monday’s Futurity. So, my ballot says: “Whichever horse wins the Futurity unless it’s Sparky Ville, then make it Instagrand.” Sparky Ville got smoked by Instagrand when they raced and whoever wins on Monday will have won two races at Del Mar.

The big story was Drayden Van Dyke winning the Grade 2 $250,000 Del Mar Derby. Then, two races later he was unseated during the stretch run. He walked to the ambulance and the horse was corralled safely by an outrider, who did a marvelous job of keeping the horse from interfering in the stretch run. All are OK, which makes it a perfect ending. I wrote a story combining the shooting, racing and Van Dyke and you can read it here .

I thought Van Dyke sealed the riding title when he won the Del Mar Derby. He has a three-win lead on Flavien Prat going into Monday’s final day. Ride a Comet was a shipper from Canada and New York for Mark Casse . Van Dyke ran a perfect mid-pack trip until the stretch when he let the colt go to win by 1 ½ lengths.

“They told me he was real classy and that he had a nice kick,” Van Dyke said. “That’s all I knew [about him]. He warmed up real well and gave me confidence. During the race it all came up perfect. Good trip all the way.”

The other stakes, the $100,000 Del Mar Juvenile Turf, for 2-year-olds going a mile, jockey Gary Stevens won his 100 th stakes race at Del Mar aboard King of Speed. The 2-year-old rallied from fourth at the top of the stretch to win by ¾ of a length.

“It’s a great feeling to be right about something like this every once in a while,” Stevens said. “He’s a nice colt and he’s found the place where he wants to be.”

It’s the final day of the summer meeting and it goes with a 10-race card with two big and one minor stakes race. First post is 2 p.m. There are four turf races.

The big race is the Grade 1 $300,000 Del Mar Futurity for, obviously, 2-year-olds going seven furlongs. There are seven horses who have run a total of 11 races. In fact, for five of the horses this is only their second race. Instagrand would have been the favorite but owner Larry Best elected to not run him and wait for the American Pharoah (formerly FrontRunner) at Santa Anita.

So, Roadster inherits the favorite’s role at 6-5. He won his only race by 4 ¼ but one suspects that the connections of Mike Smith riding a Bob Baffert colt had a lot to do with his odds. The second favorite is Roywaton, who like Instragrand is trained by Jerry Hollendorfer and owned by Best. He won his only race by 1 ¾ and is 3-1 on the morning line. If you like to use the “other Baffert” method, he’s got Game Winner, who took his only start by 5 ¾. He’s 4-1. The race goes around 6 p.m.

The other major stakes is the Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf, which pretty much tells you all you need to know. The race is one mile. The favorite is Summering at 6-5. He won his only start by 5 lengths. He’s trained by Tom Proctor and ridden by Van Dyke. Angel Alessandra is 3-1. After a fifth place on the dirt, she won her only turf appearance for Peter Miller and Prat.

There is one more stakes, the $75,000 C.E.R.F. Stakes for fillies and mares going six furlongs. Miss Sunset is the 7-5 favorite. She is four for four at Del Mar.

Won't be much of a price but looks like a "single" in all rolling bets, coming off her strong runner-up try to Summering (who looks like a short price to win today's 4th race). The Richard Baltas -trained juvenile filly chased that very talented winner before settling for second and looks all set for her maiden victory today.

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, September 2. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 35th day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.36 46.49 59.13 1:06.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Edna 120 5 4 4–2½ 2–1½ 1–2 1–2½ Fuentes 1.70 4 Palladium 123 4 7 7 7 4–hd 2–1½ Bejarano 6.10 1 Six Pack Gal 113 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–3 3–1½ Figueroa 9.00 7 Lakerball 120 7 5 6–3 5–½ 3–1½ 4–½ Delgadillo 3.90 6 Baby Frankie 123 6 6 5–hd 6–3 5–1½ 5–5½ Desormeaux 2.90 3 Grab the Munny 123 3 2 3–hd 4–1 6–1½ 6–5¼ Delgadillo 16.20 2 Handsome John 121 2 3 2–hd 3–hd 7 7 Roman 13.20

5 EDNA 5.40 3.60 3.00 4 PALLADIUM 4.80 3.40 1 SIX PACK GAL 5.00

$1 EXACTA (5-4) $15.60 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $18.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-7) $33.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $56.50

Winner–Edna Ch.f.2 by Street Boss out of Got Smarts, by Smart Strike. Bred by K 5 Stables, Inc. (MB). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Amber Sandoval. Mutuel Pool $253,099 Exacta Pool $119,211 Quinella Pool $6,768 Superfecta Pool $43,813 Trifecta Pool $78,690. Scratched–none.

EDNA prompted the pace four wide on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, took the lead leaving the turn, kicked and drifted in a bit under left handed urging and proved best under a late hold. PALLADIUM chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out and split horses three deep into the stretch and gained the place late. SIX PACK GAL had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, fought back on the turn, came out a bit approaching midstretch and held third. LAKERBALL broke out a bit, stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BABY FRANKIE chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. GRAB THE MUNNY sent between horses to press the pace three deep, stalked outside a rival on the turn, found the inside in the stretch and weakened. HANDSOME JOHN prompted the pace between rivals, angled in and stalked inside on the turn and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.30 46.02 59.27 1:13.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Myrcella 118 1 4 2–2 2–2 2–2½ 1–ns Hernandez 6.60 5 Palace Paynter 120 3 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 2–2¼ Ceballos 3.90 7 Empress of Lov 120 5 3 4–hd 4–2½ 3–1 3–7¼ Talamo 6.50 6 Sea Glass 115 4 6 6 6 5–2 4–½ Espinoza 2.30 9 Girl Drama 120 6 2 3–hd 3–½ 4–7 5–7½ Van Dyke 1.50 4 Chiefs Lil Pearl 120 2 5 5–12 5–7 6 6 Elliott 37.20

3 MYRCELLA 15.20 5.20 5.60 5 PALACE PAYNTER 5.20 4.20 7 EMPRESS OF LOV 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $42.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $29.90 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $30.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-6) $22.77 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $49.60

Winner–Myrcella Dbb.f.3 by Tribal Rule out of Cave Springs, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (AZ). Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Owner: Trela, Brian and Rosemary. Mutuel Pool $274,884 Daily Double Pool $51,802 Exacta Pool $139,303 Quinella Pool $6,213 Superfecta Pool $55,458 Trifecta Pool $87,166. Claimed–Empress of Lov by Battle Born Racing Stable, Marchese, Joe and Pristinus Stables. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Claimed–Girl Drama by Roddy Valente. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–Mongolian Rahy, No Wine Untasted, We Will Re Joyce.

MYRCELLA had good early speed and dueled inside, had the runner-up edged away nearing the stretch, came out into the lane, then angled back to the inside and came back on under left handed urging to get the nod. PALACE PAYNTER broke out onto a rival, dueled outside the winner, inched clear into the stretch, fought back in deep stretch but was outgamed. EMPRESS OF LOV chased between rivals then off the rail, angled to the inside into the stretch, came out some in upper stretch and clearly bested the others. SEA GLASS broke slowly then clipped heels to drop well back, settled off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GIRL DRAMA stalked three deep then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. CHIEFS LIL PEARL close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.92 48.31 1:11.89 1:36.10 1:42.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Hey Negrita 120 1 7 7–1½ 7–1 7–2 3–hd 1–1¾ Van Dyke 2.80 9 Luminoso 120 8 5 6–½ 6–1 3–hd 1–hd 2–½ Bejarano 3.10 5 Miraculously 123 4 8 8 8 6–½ 5–1 3–1½ Prat 8.40 6 Mischievous Song 115 5 1 2–1 2–hd 5–1 7–1½ 4–2 Figueroa 24.10 2 Mongolian Window 120 2 2 4–1 5–1 8 8 5–nk T Baze 14.90 4 A Walk in the Park 123 3 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 6–1¼ Franco 2.40 7 Pursuing The Dream 120 6 6 5–hd 4–hd 4–½ 4–½ 7–¾ Desormeaux 12.30 8 Nice Ice 123 7 4 3–½ 3–1½ 2–1 6–hd 8 Pereira 8.10

1 HEY NEGRITA 7.60 4.00 3.20 9 LUMINOSO 3.60 3.00 5 MIRACULOUSLY 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $47.40 $1 EXACTA (1-9) $13.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-9) $15.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-5-6) $68.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-5) $40.85

Winner–Hey Negrita Ch.f.3 by Langfuhr out of Flashy Dream, by Bold n' Flashy. Bred by T Enterprises, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Allied Racing Stable, LLC. Mutuel Pool $356,876 Daily Double Pool $33,959 Exacta Pool $187,708 Quinella Pool $10,015 Superfecta Pool $69,274 Trifecta Pool $125,643. Scratched–Ezpzylemonsqueezy. $1 Pick Three (5-3-1) paid $98.50. Pick Three Pool $81,408.

HEY NEGRITA broke a bit slowly, pulled and steadied early, continued to pull and steadied three times through the first turn, split rivals into the second turn and again leaving that turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside in midstretch then alongside the runner-up and inched away late under urging. LUMINOSO chased three deep to the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead in the drive, fought back inside the winner to deep stretch and held second. MIRACULOUSLY a bit slow to begin, chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch and finished well to just miss the place. MISCHIEVOUS SONG dueled outside a rival then re-bid between foes on the backstretch, stalked inside on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. MONGOLIAN WINDOW pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, was in tight into the second turn, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. A WALK IN THE PARK angled in and dueled inside then inched away on the first turn, fought back along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, edged away again just off the inside into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. PURSUING THE DREAM (IRE) pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival or between foes, angled to the inside into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. NICE ICE stalked three deep then bid outside the pacesetter, dueled on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.84 47.17 1:12.77 1:25.64 1:38.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Kylemore 118 8 2 1–hd 1–1 1–2 1–1½ 1–1 Prat 2.00 5 Rinse and Repeat 121 5 5 4–½ 5–2½ 2–hd 2–1 2–2¼ Gutierrez 3.10 7 Desolation Sound 115 7 3 5–2½ 4–hd 3–1 3–6 3–10 Espinoza 17.20 6 Earnednevergiven 120 6 4 3–1 2–hd 4–1 4–1½ 4–1 Pereira 7.30 3 Ayacara 113 3 7 7–hd 8 6–hd 5–1 5–2¼ Figueroa 5.20 4 Heartfullofstars 118 4 6 6–1½ 6–hd 7–hd 6–hd 6–1¾ Franco 3.90 2 Pacific Song 121 2 1 2–1½ 3–1½ 5–2½ 7–4 7–8 Delgadillo 24.60 1 Indian Gulch 120 1 8 8 7–hd 8 8 8 Talamo 25.80

8 KYLEMORE 6.00 3.60 3.20 5 RINSE AND REPEAT 4.00 3.20 7 DESOLATION SOUND 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $21.60 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $9.50 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $12.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-7-6) $38.32 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-7) $47.25

Winner–Kylemore B.g.3 by Tiz Wonderful out of Paraskevoulla, by Thunder Gulch. Bred by Catherine Zoc (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $410,208 Daily Double Pool $34,283 Exacta Pool $204,524 Quinella Pool $11,372 Superfecta Pool $102,464 Trifecta Pool $156,712. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-1-8) paid $95.00. Pick Three Pool $41,435.

KYLEMORE had speed four wide into the first turn, dueled outside a rival then inched away on the backstretch, set the pace just off the inside and held on gamely under urging. RINSE AND REPEAT stalked a bit off the rail then inside, split horses on the second turn to loom a threat behind the winner in the stretch and continued willingly to best the others. DESOLATION SOUND stalked outside then went four wide on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and picked up the show. EARNEDNEVERGIVEN chased off the rail then three wide on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. AYACARA (GB) bobbled at the start, settled outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch and second turn and also lacked a further response. HEARTFULLOFSTARS chased off the rail then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and weakened. PACIFIC SONG had speed a bit off the rail then dueled inside, saved ground stalking the pace on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the stretch. INDIAN GULCH a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace and gave way in the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.39 46.22 1:12.34 1:19.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Lady Dude 120 8 1 1–hd 3–hd 1–1½ 1–¾ Prat 3.50 2 Claudelle 120 2 2 6–2 6–hd 4–1 2–1½ Desormeaux 1.90 6 Over Emphasize 120 5 8 7–½ 7–3½ 2–hd 3–1¾ Gaffalione 12.40 10 Shes All Woman 120 9 5 5–hd 5–hd 5–2½ 4–½ Roman 11.80 8 Kim K 115 7 3 4–1 1–hd 3–hd 5–2½ Figueroa 6.10 7 Calf Moon Bay 115 6 7 8–10 8–4 8–2 6–1½ Espinoza 21.70 3 Message 120 3 4 2–hd 2–hd 6–3 7–1½ Van Dyke 3.10 1 Hello Bubbles 120 1 9 9 9 9 8–2 Talamo 45.10 4 Cash for Cass 120 4 6 3–hd 4–1 7–hd 9 Mn Garcia 34.20

9 LADY DUDE 9.00 4.20 3.60 2 CLAUDELLE 3.00 2.60 6 OVER EMPHASIZE 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-9) $28.00 $1 EXACTA (9-2) $13.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-9) $14.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-2-6-10) $44.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-2-6) $43.20

Winner–Lady Dude Ch.f.2 by First Dude out of Lady Mariah, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Donald R. Dizney, LLC (FL). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Donald R. Dizney LLC. Mutuel Pool $553,593 Daily Double Pool $47,244 Exacta Pool $278,796 Quinella Pool $12,520 Superfecta Pool $132,341 Trifecta Pool $198,223. Scratched–Better Biz, Bizwhacks. $1 Pick Three (1-8-9) paid $38.90. Pick Three Pool $94,271. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-8-9) 4 correct paid $323.30. Pick Four Pool $286,426. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-1-8-9) 5 correct paid $900.00. Pick Five Pool $799,008.

LADY DUDE dueled four wide, took a short lead leaving the turn, inched away off the rail in the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held. CLAUDELLE stalked the pace inside, awaited room leaving the turn then came out three deep into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and finished willingly inside. OVER EMPHASIZE chased off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. SHES ALL WOMAN five wide early, stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. KIM K dueled three deep between horses then off the rail into the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and weakened in the final furlong. CALF MOON BAY settled off the inside chasing the pace, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MESSAGE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, dropped back nearing the stretch and weakened. HELLO BUBBLES broke inward and slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. CASH FOR CASS dueled between horses, fell back nearing the stretch, steadied in tight between foes into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Del Mar Juvenile Turf Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.18 47.77 1:12.33 1:24.55 1:36.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 King of Speed 119 8 4 9–1 9–½ 9 4–1 1–¾ Stevens 15.10 1 Hartel 120 1 7 3–1 4–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 2–½ Prat 2.00 2 Takeo Squared 120 2 6 8–½ 7–½ 5–1 2–1 3–1¼ Bejarano 12.80 5 Forloveofcountry 120 5 9 10 10 8–hd 6–hd 4–1½ Roman 7.60 3 Honcho 120 3 1 5–½ 5–2 4–½ 3–hd 5–3¼ T Baze 20.70 9 Knight's Cross 118 9 3 6–1 6–hd 6–hd 9 6–½ Desormeaux 28.90 7 Owning 118 7 10 7–hd 8–2 7–1 8–½ 7–½ Van Dyke 4.50 6 Seeking Refuge 118 6 2 1–1 1–½ 2–hd 7–1 8–nk Franco 41.70 4 Rijeka 120 4 5 2–hd 2–½ 3–1½ 5–½ 9 Gutierrez 2.60 11 Street Image 118 10 8 4–hd 3–1½ dnf Talamo 19.40

8 KING OF SPEED 32.20 9.40 5.80 1 HARTEL 4.40 3.20 2 TAKEO SQUARED 6.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8) $118.20 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $73.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-8) $47.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-2-5) $374.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-2) $291.75

Winner–King of Speed Ch.c.2 by Jimmy Creed out of Beautiful Daniele, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Newaukum Racing Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Del Secco DCS, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $537,594 Daily Double Pool $64,208 Exacta Pool $256,914 Quinella Pool $13,145 Superfecta Pool $112,419 Trifecta Pool $178,549. Scratched–Go Daddy Go. $1 Pick Three (8-9-8) paid $265.10. Pick Three Pool $104,703.

KING OF SPEED settled a bit off the rail then inside, cut the corner into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front along the inside in deep stretch, drifted out slightly at the wire but gamely prevailed. HARTEL pulled along the inside and was in a bit tight into the first turn, stalked inside, bid along the rail to gain the lead leaving the second turn, drifted out into the stretch and was outfinished late. TAKEO SQUARED hopped along the inside nearing the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid toward the inside past midstretch then was in a bit tight on the line. FORLOVEOFCOUNTRY a bit slow to begin, settled outside a rival then three deep on the second turn, swung six wide into the stretch and bested the rest. HONCHO chased inside then outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KNIGHT'S CROSS angled in and chased outside a rival then three wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and did not rally. OWNING broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then between foes on the second turn, came out into the stretch then angled in and lacked a further response. SEEKING REFUGE had speed between foes then angled in, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, battled between horses leaving the second turn, was fanned three wide into the stretch and weakened. RIJEKA (IRE) pulled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn then between foes leaving that turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch and also weakened. STREET IMAGE pulled hard and stalked three deep, drifted out into and on the second turn and was pulled up then walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.65 46.60 58.35 1:10.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Sneaking Out 120 1 1 1–½ 1–1 1–5 1–10½ Van Dyke 1.30 7 Summer Rose 120 7 7 3–hd 2–4½ 2–8 2–5¾ Prat 3.80 9 Gotta Be Lucky 120 9 2 4–hd 3–1½ 3–5 3–4¼ Roman 8.00 8 All Tea All Shade 120 8 8 10 9–hd 4–hd 4–1½ Desormeaux 14.30 2 Shanghai Barbie 120 2 4 6–hd 8–1½ 5–1 5–8 Quinonez 45.40 4 Faithful One 120 4 9 9–8 4–½ 6–4 6–3¾ Bejarano 8.50 5 Cat Holic 120 5 6 8–hd 10 9–hd 7–1¾ Franco 46.90 3 Violette Szabo 120 3 10 7–1 7–hd 10 8–4¼ T Baze 14.20 10 Alystar 120 10 5 2–1 5–1½ 7–1 9 Mt Garcia 75.80 6 Mz Brown 115 6 3 5–1 6–½ 8–1 dnf Espinoza 5.60

1 SNEAKING OUT 4.60 2.60 2.40 7 SUMMER ROSE 4.60 3.20 9 GOTTA BE LUCKY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $90.60 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $10.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $11.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-9-8) $25.73 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-9) $20.20

Winner–Sneaking Out B.f.2 by Indian Evening out of Maddie's Odyssey, by Kitten's Joy. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: KMN Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $456,168 Daily Double Pool $54,032 Exacta Pool $234,056 Quinella Pool $11,581 Superfecta Pool $110,870 Trifecta Pool $166,895. Scratched–Blueberry Princess. $1 Pick Three (9-8-1) paid $330.20. Pick Three Pool $112,535.

SNEAKING OUT had good early speed and set the pace inside, inched away into the turn, meet the bid of the runner-up on the turn and drew off in the stretch under some urging inside the eighth pole and steady handling. SUMMER ROSE chased outside, bid alongside the winner on the turn, could not match that one leaving the turn or in the stretch but was clearly second best. GOTTA BE LUCKY chased outside then between horses, continued off the rail leaving the turn and bested the others. ALL TEA ALL SHADE broke a bit slowly then dropped back off the rail without early speed, came four wide into the stretch and improved position,. SHANGHAI BARBIE stalked a bit off the rail, steadied in tight into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. FAITHFUL ONE broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and also lacked a further response. CAT HOLIC settled off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and weakened. VIOLETTE SZABO broke a bit slowly, moved up inside on the backstretch then steadied into the turn to drop back and also weakened. ALYSTAR angled in and dueled outside the winner, dropped back on the turn and gave way. MZ BROWN stalked a bit off the rail then chased between foes on the turn, dropped back in the stretch, was pulled up in distress in deep stretch and vanned off.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $250,000. 'Del Mar Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.97 48.26 1:12.68 1:36.32 1:48.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Ride a Comet 122 8 7 9–1 8–hd 8–1 5–hd 1–1½ Van Dyke 5.80 10 Kazan 122 10 8 11–10 11–3 11–2 7–hd 2–½ Mn Garcia 50.90 3 River Boyne 122 3 4 3–½ 2–1 2–½ 1–1½ 3–nk Prat 1.00 11 Majestic Eagle 122 11 6 7–1 6–hd 4–hd 4–1 4–1¾ Stevens 7.60 4 Restrainedvengence 122 4 2 2–hd 4–hd 3–1 3–hd 5–½ Roman 30.40 2 Desert Stone 122 2 10 8–hd 10–1½ 10–hd 10–½ 6–ns Gaffalione 16.30 5 Arawak 122 5 9 10–1 9–hd 7–hd 9–½ 7–1 Bejarano 13.20 1 Epical 122 1 5 4–1 3–hd 6–1 8–1 8–½ T Baze 25.10 6 Pubilius Syrus 122 6 1 6–hd 5–1 5–hd 6–½ 9–1 Desormeaux 17.10 7 Andesh 122 7 11 5–hd 7–1 9–½ 11–4½ 10–¾ Franco 11.40 9 Take the One O One 122 9 3 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–hd 11–5½ Talamo 11.70 12 Animosity 119 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 Conner 0.00

8 RIDE A COMET 13.60 7.00 4.00 10 KAZAN (IRE) 38.20 12.60 3 RIVER BOYNE (IRE) 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $22.00 $1 EXACTA (8-10) $267.20 $2 QUINELLA (8-10) $311.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-10-3-11) $661.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-10-3) $500.10 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-12) $5.20

Winner–Ride a Comet B.c.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Appealing Zophie, by Successful Appeal. Bred by My Meadowview LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark E. Casse. Owner: Oxley, John C. and My Meadowview Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $620,016 Daily Double Pool $66,602 Exacta Pool $315,228 Quinella Pool $15,693 Superfecta Pool $143,259 Trifecta Pool $217,636. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-1-8) paid $396.90. Pick Three Pool $98,830. $1 Consolation Pick Three (8-1-12) paid $41.70.

RIDE A COMET chased between horses, waited off heels leaving the second turn, came out three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in late stretch and proved best. KAZAN (IRE) settled off the rail then outside a rival, went three wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and finished well. RIVER BOYNE (IRE) stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, bid between rivals leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, took thee lead into the stretch, inched clear and held third. MAJESTIC EAGLE chased three deep to the stretch and was edged for the show between horses late. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE stalked three deep then bid three wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DESERT STONE (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, went between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ARAWAK stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. EPICAL saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch then between foes past midstretch and did not rally. PUBILIUS SYRUS stalked between horses to the stretch and weakened in the drive. ANDESH (IRE) bobbled at the start, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the drive and also weakened. TAKE THE ONE O ONE had speed four wide then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled into and on the second turn and weakened in the drive. ANIMOSITY tried to rear and was held up by the assistant starter to be away well behind the field, settled just off the rail then inside on the second turn and failed to menace. Following a stewards' inquiry, ANIMOSITY was declared a nonstarter.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 21.93 45.48 57.94 1:10.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Stringent 120 8 5 4–½ 3–1 1–hd 1–2¼ Pereira 7.00 4 Eighty Three 124 4 4 3–1 2–hd 2–1½ 2–½ Quinonez 11.70 7 Bow and Arrow 120 7 6 9 8–hd 3–hd 3–½ Fuentes 8.80 5 Ninety Nine Proof 115 5 3 7–1 6–½ 4–hd 4–1¼ Figueroa 1.40 2 Gonna Fly Now 120 2 9 8–½ 9 8–3½ 5–1 Van Dyke 7.60 6 Papa Turf 113 6 7 6–1½ 7–1½ 7–1½ 6–ns Espinoza 15.60 9 Colormemoney 118 9 2 5–1 4–hd 6–½ 7–6¼ Roman 10.70 3 Tough But Nice 122 3 8 2–hd 1–hd 5–hd 8–14½ T Baze 4.20 1 Aalsmeer 120 1 1 1–hd 5–hd 9 9 Mn Garcia 36.50

8 STRINGENT 16.00 8.40 6.00 4 EIGHTY THREE 9.60 5.60 7 BOW AND ARROW 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8) $91.20 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $71.50 $2 QUINELLA (4-8) $68.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-7-5) $101.96 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-7) $192.90

Winner–Stringent B.g.6 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Saltendipity, by Salt Lake. Bred by Larry Mabee (KY). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: George J. Kerr. Mutuel Pool $487,928 Daily Double Pool $49,435 Exacta Pool $242,726 Quinella Pool $12,927 Superfecta Pool $117,476 Trifecta Pool $179,092. Claimed–Stringent by Da Meah Racing, Next Wave Racing, Marasa, William and Cavalli, John. Trainer: Dan Blacker. Claimed–Bow and Arrow by A and J Racing. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Claimed–Ninety Nine Proof by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-8-8) paid $98.60. Pick Three Pool $65,300. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-12-8) paid $14.10.

STRINGENT stalked the pace outside, bid three deep leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, battled outside the runner-up under urging in the drive and inched clear late. EIGHTY THREE dueled three deep then between foes leaving the turn, fought back off the rail in the stretch and held second. BOW AND ARROW chased outside or off the rail, came five wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. NINETY NINE PROOF stalked inside, came out for room into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and was edged for third. GONNA FLY NOW chased inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. PAPA TURF stalked off the rail then between foes on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. COLORMEMONEY stalked outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. TOUGH BUT NICE dueled between horses then inside leaving the turn and also weakened. AALSMEER was sent inside to duel for the lead, dropped back leaving the turn and gave way in the stretch.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.69 49.46 1:13.99 1:26.02 1:37.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 More Ice 115 6 6 3–hd 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 1–1½ Espinoza 10.80 5 Alleva 120 5 2 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ Bejarano 3.90 8 Omaha Beach 120 8 4 7–2½ 7–½ 7–3 5–hd 3–2 Prat 1.00 10 Fortnite Dance 120 10 3 2–1 2–1 2–2½ 2–1 4–1¼ Franco 11.50 4 Tanker 120 4 8 4–1½ 4–½ 4–1 4–2 5–2¼ Gonzalez 18.80 7 Yak 120 7 7 9–3 9–½ 8–hd 8–hd 6–nk Elliott 27.10 2 Lead Star 120 2 1 5–½ 5–hd 6–1½ 7–2½ 7–1¼ Desormeaux 17.80 3 R B Eye 120 3 5 8–½ 8–2½ 9–2 9–5 8–7¼ Roman 42.50 9 Royal Insider 120 9 10 10 10 10 10 9 Blanc 42.90 1 Toshio 120 1 9 6–1½ 6–2 5–½ 6–2½ dnf Van Dyke 5.80

6 MORE ICE 23.60 7.40 4.00 5 ALLEVA 4.00 2.60 8 OMAHA BEACH 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $227.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $34.10 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $34.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-8-10) $76.88 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-8-10-4) $4,331.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-8) $58.10

Winner–More Ice Ch.r.2 by More Than Ready out of Coal and Ice, by Tapit. Bred by Hardacre Farm LLC (FL). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Kenwood Racing LLC and Robertson, Richard. Mutuel Pool $537,469 Daily Double Pool $146,526 Exacta Pool $273,452 Quinella Pool $13,214 Superfecta Pool $144,686 Super High Five Pool $34,050 Trifecta Pool $204,942. Scratched–Absolute Control, Data Hawk, Flying Scotsman, Seven Scents. $1 Pick Three (8-8-6) paid $788.60. Pick Three Pool $155,594. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/11-8-8-6) 4 correct paid $991.75. Pick Four Pool $992,878. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-1/11-8-8-6) 5 correct paid $15,825.15. Pick Five Pool $746,469. $2 Pick Six (9-8-1/11-8-8-6) 5 out of 6 paid $874.80. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (9-8-1/11-8-8-6) 6 correct paid $271,408.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $269,856. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 10 paid $1,326.40. Place Pick All Pool $30,486.

MORE ICE drifted out into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and inched clear. ALLEVA had good early speed and dueled inside, came off the rail into the stretch, bumped with FORTNITE DANCE in the drive and held second. OMAHA BEACH three deep early, chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. FORTNITE DANCE angled in and dueled outside the runner-up then stalked off the rail, re-bid alongside that one on the second turn and in the stretch, bumped with that rival in the drive and weakened late. TANKER pulled along the inside then saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. YAK settled outside a rival then chased a bit off the rail, went around a foe into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. LEAD STAR saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some leaving the second turn and weakened. R B EYE settled inside, saved ground to the stretch to no avail. ROYAL INSIDER broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail and did not rally. TOSHIO off a bit slowly, came off the rail and chased outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch, ducked out from the whip in midstretch and lost the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the stretch run before ruling TOSHIO was the cause of his own trouble. Another inquiry into the stretch run between the second and fourth finishers resulted in no change when the stewards ruled the bumping minor and not worthy of a disqualification.