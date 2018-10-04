Advertisement

Racing! Let’s get inside Eddie D’s mind

John Cherwa
By
Oct 04, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we ready for a holiday five-day racing week at Santa Anita.

It’s been a while since we’ve done seven questions not about horse racing, so let’s do one. Our guest of honor is Hall of Fame jockey Eddie Delahoussaye, who was in town last week for the running of the Eddie D. Stakes. The 67-year-old Louisiana native is a great conversationalist, especially about racing.

So, here we go.

What is your favorite TV show that you are currently watching?

One of them was “I Love Lucy.” They are taking off “The Big Bang Theory” [after this season]. I like “Big Bang Theory.” I thought that was pretty neat.

If you weren’t a jockey what would you be?

I’d have probably been a farmer because of the area I was at in Louisiana. My grandfather was a sugar cane farmer. And he had cattle and he had pigs and he had horses. That’s where I learned how to ride. I would have probably wound up being a farmer.

What’s your all-time favorite movie or book?

I never did read that much. The only thing I read fully was the biography of Merle Haggard. It was very interesting. I enjoy movies but I was never one to get really into one.

If you could have lunch or dinner with anyone living or dead, who would that be?

I’d love to have my father (Austin) back . He was a World War II veteran. He was a great person. He really inspired me into what I became.

What’s No. 1 on your bucket list?

I’ve done about everything in my life. I’m not much of a traveler and I don’t think I ever will be. But I’d like to go to France to see where my ancestors are from. And I’ll probably do that one day.

What’s your favorite food?

A ham sandwich. And I like soup. I can eat soup year around. My favorite is chicken noodle, homemade. Now we have gumbo in Louisiana and I love it, but sometimes it’s a little too strong for me.

What’s your favorite kind of music?

I like country. All country singers. I love the older classic country but the newer country music that is coming in, they are great also. No particular artist. They are all so talented how can you pick one? The old classics, you got Merle, you got Willie, Hank Williams and many others.

Kicking it around

On Monday, I brought up what I thought was a sad scene of a gate starter kicking dirt at a horse. Well, the explanation is that it is very common because the dirt touching the horse’s heels encourages them to move forward. It sure beats the old days when they used to use the old buggy-whip method of encouragement.

Santa Anita preview

Thursday’s card at Santa Anita is kind of tepid given last week but not unusual for a weekday in a long racing week. First post is 1 p.m. There are only two turf races and half the races are claimers. The feature is sixth, a 1 1/6 mile alowance/optional claimer for horses 3 and up.

The favorite Gato Del Oro, at 9-5, for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Geovanni Franco. He ran in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile last year (finished seventh) but then was off for nine months. In his comeback race at Del Mar he finished second in an allowance.

The second favorite is veteran campaigner Ike Walker, who has won 12 of 43 lifetime races. The 6-year-old is 5-2 on the morning line for Jerry Hollendorfer and Assael Espinoza. He has won two allowance races this year in eight races.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 5, 7, 9, 12 (2 also eligible), 7, 9 (1 AE), 13.

Bob Ike’s SA play of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 5 Worthy Turk (7-2)

Sophomore gelding from the Peter Miller stable turned in a pair of strong efforts when stretched out around two turns at Del Mar. He beat winners as a maiden one back, then followed up with a head loss vs. similar starter allowance foes last time. If he transfers that form to the Santa Anita course he should be tough to deny.

Sunday’s result: Amers finished a distant second behind the runaway winner in the seventh race.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Final thought

Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

If you have any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

And now the star of the show, Thursday’s entries.

Santa Anita Entries for Thursday, October 4.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 4th day of a 22-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Topaz TimeRuben Fuentes121Paul G. Aguirre8-120,000
2Award ItHeriberto Figueroa116Charles S. Treece12-120,000
3Princess LeiaStewart Elliott121Rafael Becerra15-120,000
4Subic BayTyler Baze121Jeff Mullins6-120,000
5Road TestAssael Espinoza116Jack Carava8-120,000
6Believe IndeedKent Desormeaux121Robert B. Hess, Jr.5-120,000
7Sekhmet's RevengeFlavien Prat118Richard Baltas7-220,000
8Beautiful BeccaEvin Roman121Adam Kitchingman3-120,000
9Peach Cove Drayden Van Dyke121Mike Puype4-120,000

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1PitinoMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill5-2
2Super ClassicLuis Fuentes113Ruben Gomez30-1
3Holly BlameBrice Blanc120Paulo H. Lobo7-2
4Justin's QuestRafael Bejarano120Richard Baltas2-1
5Pleasant d'OroFlavien Prat120Simon Callaghan8-5

THIRD RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Cassie BelleTyler Conner122Sean McCarthy12-1
2Blueberry PrincessAlonso Quinonez122Hector O. Palma7-2
3Mucho UnusualFlavien Prat122Tim Yakteen6-5
4Don'tbeboisterousJoseph Talamo122Michael Machowsky6-1
5Apache PrincessKent Desormeaux122J. Keith Desormeaux4-1
6Gotta Be LuckyEvin Roman122Carla Gaines6-1
7SedamarLuis Fuentes115Mick Ruis15-1

FOURTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Married by NowEvin Roman123Matthew Chew8-112,500
2K P's SmokinTyler Baze120Jeff Mullins5-212,500
3As a RuleRuben Fuentes123Jeff Bonde6-112,500
4Creative SparkTiago Pereira120Daniel Dunham12-112,500
5Garrulous GalGeovanni Franco120George Papaprodromou20-112,500
6Jabber NowTyler Conner123Gary Stute8-112,500
7Belle MonteHeriberto Figueroa115Peter Miller6-512,500
8LookingforthewireOctavio Vergara, Jr.123Sal Gonzalez20-112,500
9Complete DiscreetMartin Pedroza120Andrew Lerner20-112,500

FIFTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Sharp ImageBrice Blanc120Mike Harrington12-130,000
2BorussiaStewart Elliott120Neil French12-130,000
3Curryforthree BangAlex Jimenez120Joe Herrick6-130,000
4Madame JeanetteLuis Fuentes113Paul G. Aguirre12-130,000
5Princess BeckyEdwin Maldonado120Yanet Rodriguez12-130,000
6Portal CreekAlonso Quinonez120Ryan Hanson15-130,000
7AwepolloniaSantiago Gonzalez120Jorge Periban10-130,000
8Divine DharmaTyler Baze120John W. Sadler4-130,000
9Frisky FoxSaul Arias120J. Keith Desormeaux5-130,000
10Hola MazumaEvin Roman120Vann Belvoir15-130,000
11American HeartEdgar Payeras115Eddie Truman20-130,000
12ThanksTiago Pereira120Dan Blacker3-130,000
Also Eligible
13Sassy KittyEvin Roman120Michael Machowsky6-130,000
14AthleisureTyler Conner120Val Brinkerhoff6-130,000

SIXTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Gato Del OroGeovanni Franco121Richard Baltas9-5
2ShivermetimbersMike Smith118Jerry Hollendorfer4-1
3FergusonSantiago Gonzalez121Martin F. Jones15-1
4El HuerfanoFlavien Prat121Peter Miller6-162,500
5Giant InfluenceTyler Baze121Peter Eurton6-162,500
6Ike WalkerAssael Espinoza116Jerry Hollendorfer5-262,500
7Pepe TonoAgapito Delgadillo118Victor L. Garcia8-1

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Snazzy DresserTyler Conner118George Papaprodromou30-1
2Vintage HollywoodRuben Fuentes118Victor L. Garcia12-1
3Tidal EffectStewart Elliott118William E. Morey5-1
4Rinse and RepeatMario Gutierrez121Doug F. O'Neill4-1
5Worthy TurkHeriberto Figueroa113Peter Miller7-2
6GoodwillambassadorSantiago Gonzalez118Philip D'Amato5-1
7Souter Drayden Van Dyke123Mark Glatt4-1
8Starting BlocRafael Bejarano121Alfredo Marquez6-1
9HeartfullofstarsGeovanni Franco120Gary Sherlock6-1
Also Eligible
10East RandFlavien Prat120Tim Yakteen3-1

EIGHTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Smokin BTyler Baze120Jack Carava12-120,000
2Powerful ThirstRuben Fuentes120Andrew Lerner10-120,000
3Victor's ShowTyler Conner123Eoin G. Harty8-120,000
4GotnoquitHeriberto Figueroa118Mike Puype10-120,000
5AchievedMauro Donoe113Joe Herrick20-120,000
6ThefourfortyfourthAssael Espinoza115Karen Headley5-120,000
7Supreme GiantLuis Fuentes116Sal Gonzalez10-120,000
8Bartlett HallTiago Pereira120John A. Shirreffs7-220,000
9BoogieKent Desormeaux123Jacqueline R. Higgins20-120,000
10Skagit RiverEdgar Payeras115Patricia Harrington30-120,000
11For the HustleEdwin Maldonado123Bruce Headley8-120,000
12Vegas ItchFranklin Ceballos123George Papaprodromou6-120,000
13Pulpit's Dirty RedEvin Roman120Peter Eurton10-120,000
Advertisement
Advertisement