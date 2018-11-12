Racing! Finishing up Santa Anita stewards’ rulings

We’re way behind on our review of stewards’ rulings, so let’s see what the adjudicators did during the end of the Santa Anita meeting.

--Owner Walter Swinburn was restored to good standing after he was suspended April 22 for failing to appear for a hearing dealing with an insufficient funds check of $1,503.58 that Swinburn paid to the Southern California Equine Foundation. The debt has been paid.

--Groom Lorenzo Contreras was fined $50 for removing a clock from the barn of trainer Ron Ellis on Oct. 4. The act was captured on surveillance cameras. Contreras admitted to taking the clock, which was recovered in his tack room. The official charge is disorderly conduct.

--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was suspended five days after his mount, Ultimate Bango, drifted out and caused interference in the sixth race at Santa Anita on Oct. 25. Ultimate Bango was moved from first to fourth. It was Fuentes third riding suspension in the last 30 days.

--Trainer Carla Gaines was fined $500 for a medication violation. On Sept. 3 at Del Mar, her horse, Sterling’s Temple, finished ninth in the third race but tested positive for an excessive level of Betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory. The horse had 66 pg/ml in his system. The allowable level is 10 pg/ml. Gaines said the injections were outside the recommended seven-day withdrawal period. CHRB Medical Director Dr. Rick Arthur submitted a letter saying that extra-articular administrations have extended elimination times.

--Jockey Assael Espinoza was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three times without giving the horse a chance to respond. His mount Buck Duane finished fifth in the five-horse second race on Oct. 26. Espinoza admitted he violated the rule.

--Trainer Steve Knapp was fined $750 for a medication violation. On Sept. 6 at Los Alamitos, his horse, Ciao Luna, won the eighth race but tested positive for an excessive level of Phenylbutazone, an anti-inflammatory. The horse had 5.1 ug/ml in her system. The allowable level is 2.0 ug/ml. Knapp said he was confused as to how it could have happened. According to the vet report, the horse was treated 30 hours before post-time. The stewards felt there should be leniency since Knapp has not had a Phenylbutazone violation since 2013.

--Jockey Assael Espinoza’s appeal of his 10-day suspension was overruled. It stemmed from an incident on Aug. 4 at Del Mar, where he was said to have interfered with two horses while aboard Aussie Fox. The incident caused injuries to jockeys Corey Nakatani , who has still not returned to riding, and Geovanni Franco . Irish Spring was euthanized after the incident. Espinoza will not be riding on Nov. 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24 and 25, except in specially designated races.

--Trainer Hector Palma was fined $5,000 for a medication violation. On Aug. 23 at Del Mar, Midnight Lilly finished second in the sixth race but tested positive for an excessive level of Phenylbutazone, an anti-inflammatory. The horse had 2.59 ug/ml in his system. The allowable level is 2.0 ug/ml. Palma said he had no idea how it happened. It was his fourth offense in the last 365 days. If he has another violation before the end of the year, he would be suspended for no less than seven days.

--Trainer Robert Hess, Jr. was fined $1,000 for a medication violation. On Sept. 15 at Los Alamitos, Midnight Miracle finished fourth in the eighth race and had an excessive level of Phenylbutazone, an anti-inflammatory. The horse had 2.62 ug/ml in his system. The allowable level is 2.0 ug/ml. Hess said he had no idea how it happened, but said “it was not out of the realm of possibility that one of his employees may have given a bit of oral Bute to the horse, although no one is owning up to it.” It was the second violation in the last 365 days so the fine was larger.

--Jockey Alex Jimenez was fined $100 for disorderly conduct. A security report on Oct. 28 said Jimenez was uncooperative with a stable security officer who asked to see his license to enter the area. Jimenez then became “irate” and drove into the area anyway. Jimenez admitted he did not have his license but believed the gateman knew him and was rude. The security report said Jimenez directed profane language at the security officer, which Jimenez denied.

During Sunday’s fourth race, Wild Verse had a difficult start, unseated jockey Heriberto Figueroa and race caller Trevor Denman reported that the horse jumped the fence and was in the parking lot. TVG’s Rich Perloff , in the L.A. studio, was obviously concerned because “horse and parking lot” in the same sentence is not a good image. Journalist Britney Eurton of TVG was on the scene reporting that Wild Verse was corralled on the backstretch and Figueroa walked to the ambulance and appeared OK.

Turns out everyone was right. When Denman said the parking lot, he wasn’t referring to the parking lot where the BMWs were dropping off the valet keys. There is a stretch of dirt inside the backstretch chute that is a makeshift parking lot on race days. In short, it’s really just dirt in which cars can be parked with not a lot of traffic. There were a couple dozen cars parked there on Sunday. And, Wild Verse was picked up on the adjacent backstretch.

Now, I’m not going to say we predicted the winner of Sunday’s feature, the $100,000 Betty Grable Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares going seven furlongs. But, only because one of the co-owners of Spiced Perfection is Mike Tierney , a Times contributor and friend of the newsletter. We mentioned the jockey change on the filly as Joe Talamo , a greater rider and person, got off Spiced Perfection to ride favorite S Y Sky.

The connections of Spiced Perfection ended up with, as I put it, some guy named Flavien Prat . A joke, clearly. But all you had to do was watch Prat at the top of the stretch where he went between horses where there appeared to be no room—and I mean no room—to go to the front and win by 2 ¼ lengths. He made the move with no interference, no foul, just the skill of a talented and fearless jockey.

So, now trainer Brian Koriner needs to figure out if they stay with Prat, if he’s not riding a Jerry Hollendorfer horse, or go back to the talented Talamo.

“We had a very good trip,” Prat said, understating his ride. “Sat right behind the speed in a perfect spot. She split horses and went right on with it. She’s a good one.”

“She’s a tough filly who runs great every time,” Koriner said. “Flavien rode her great and she responded for him. I thought she was a little far back early, but a hole opened up for her coming for home and once she poked her head through there, that was it.”

There is a special Veterans Day card at Del Mar on Monday starting at 12:30 p.m. The thing you don’t see often is the featured race being the second, but that’s where the track put the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going seven furlongs. There are three turf races.

A problem that Santa Anita had in its recent meet was getting decent sized fields in its stakes. And, that’s the problem on Monday at Del Mar with only five starters. So, in order to keep it out of the Pick Six, the Desi Arnaz is the second race, just in case you needed some ‘splainin.

Not much to go on in the feature, but the favorite is Chasing Yesterday, a 6-5 choice for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Drayden Van Dyke . The filly has won two of three races and was seventh in the Grade 1 Spinaway at Saratoga.

The close second choice, at 7-5, is It’sjustanillusion (boys and girls, notice the proper use of the apostrophe). Hollendorfer trains and Prat rides. She has won one of two starts and finished second to Chasing Yesterday in the other. Interestingly, both horses were ridden previously by Mike Smith , who is not riding in the race. Knowing who he would choose might be helpful.

Two-year-olds going a mile on grass, let's go with this Jerry Hollendorfer-trained colt who is the only one proven over the Del Mar turf course. He was a handy maiden winner here on Sept. 2 before disappointing in a stakes race at Santa Anita. Perhaps he's better locally and switches to Prat, so give him the edge at a square price.

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 11. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 3rd day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.37 47.81 1:12.43 1:36.27 1:42.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Believe Indeed 120 1 5 5–2½ 5–1½ 5–1½ 2–½ 1–½ Bejarano 3.30 6 Girl Downstairs 120 6 3 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 1–½ 2–3¾ Prat 0.60 4 Ok Doll 113 4 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 3–1 3–½ Figueroa 14.90 5 Bunny Yogurt 120 5 2 2–2 2–4 2–1 4–½ 4–1 Pereira 12.40 2 Indypendent Deputy 120 2 4 4–1½ 4–2 4–1½ 5–3 5–¾ Franco 8.30 3 Award It 120 3 6 6 6 6 6 6 Talamo 7.30

1 BELIEVE INDEED 8.60 2.60 2.20 6 GIRL DOWNSTAIRS 2.20 2.10 4 OK DOLL 4.60

$1 EXACTA (1-6) $8.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-5) $23.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4) $32.45

Winner–Believe Indeed B.m.5 by Posse out of True Believer, by Smart Strike. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Bertram R. Firestone (KY). Trainer: Michael Pender. Owner: Top Hat Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $177,332 Exacta Pool $94,820 Quinella Pool $3,355 Superfecta Pool $40,011 Trifecta Pool $69,612. Claimed–Girl Downstairs by Rockingham Ranch and David A Bernsen LLC. Trainer: Peter Miller . Scratched–none.

BELIEVE INDEED stalked inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, bid three deep in midstretch, gained the advantage a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed under a left handed crack of the whip and good handling. GIRL DOWNSTAIRS chased off the inside then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, took the advantage in upper stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch then inside the winner to the wire. OK DOLL broke in a bit and was straightened, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, drifted out some late and held third. BUNNY YOGURT close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, was between horses in upper stretch and was edged for the show. INDYPENDENT DEPUTY saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked a response in the stretch. AWARD IT broke a bit in the air and slowly, angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.28 47.95 1:13.17 1:26.76 1:40.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Dancing Belle 122 6 4 6 4–1½ 3–2½ 2–1 1–nk Desormeaux 2.40 4 Waze Ready 122 4 5 5–hd 6 4–½ 3–3½ 2–1 Quinonez 10.00 6 Johansson 117 5 2 3–½ 3–hd 1–½ 1–1 3–18 Figueroa 8.00 1 Sandona Girl 122 1 3 1–1½ 1–hd 5–6 5–6 4–3¼ Pedroza 53.80 2 Creative Contessa 122 2 1 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 4–3½ 5–11 T Baze 0.90 3 Giveherdalute 122 3 6 4–2 5–hd 6 6 6 Van Dyke 5.40

7 DANCING BELLE 6.80 3.40 3.00 4 WAZE READY 6.00 4.40 6 JOHANSSON 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $47.80 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $16.50 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $23.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-6-1) $46.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-6) $32.25

Winner–Dancing Belle B.f.3 by First Samurai out of London Mist, by Afleet Alex. Bred by John D. Gunther (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Big Chief Racing, LLC, Rocker O Ranch, LLC, Detmar, W., Desormeaux, J., Voss, G.. Mutuel Pool $200,748 Daily Double Pool $51,141 Exacta Pool $97,250 Quinella Pool $3,797 Superfecta Pool $41,033 Trifecta Pool $70,866. Scratched–Tivat.

DANCING BELLE chased off the rail then outside, bid four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the second turn, re-bid between foes under urging past midstretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and held on gamely. WAZE READY bobbled at the start, settled inside then outside a rival, continued just off the fence on the second turn, came out in the stretch, bid three wide a sixteenth out and went on willingly. JOHANSSON stalked outside a rival or off the rail, bid three deep between foes on the backstretch, took the lead between horses leaving the second turn, inched away in midstretch, fought back a bit off the rail in the final furlong and was outfinished late. SANDONA GIRL had speed inside and inched away on the first turn, set the pace along the rail, dueled on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. CREATIVE CONTESSA pulled outside a rival and had the saddle slip forward slightly into the first turn, bid between horses on the backstretch, put a head in front into the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn, dropped back in the stretch, gave way and also was eased in the final furlong. GIVEHERDALUTE broke a bit slowly, chased inside, dropped back on the second turn, came out some in the stretch, also gave way and was eased in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 23.92 48.56 1:13.80 1:39.66 1:46.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Above Board 124 4 2 5–3 4–hd 4–2 2–1½ 1–nk Hernandez 7.30 6 Exotic Ghost 124 6 3 4–hd 3–1 1–hd 1–½ 2–3¾ Delgadillo 4.10 5 Trapalanda 124 5 4 2–1 1–hd 2–1 3–3½ 3–3¾ Quinonez 2.60 2 Banze No Oeste 124 2 6 6 6 5–10 4–2½ 4–10 Franco 1.70 3 Sense of Glory 124 3 1 1–½ 2–½ 3–½ 5–25 5–51 Pedroza 5.20 1 Silent Eagle 117 1 5 3–hd 5–3½ 6 6 6 Fuentes 12.40

4 ABOVE BOARD 16.60 7.00 4.60 6 EXOTIC GHOST 4.60 3.40 5 TRAPALANDA 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $33.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $33.70 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $31.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-2) $32.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $58.05

Winner–Above Board B.g.5 by Eskendereya out of Mysterieuse Etoile, by Quiet American. Bred by Sanford R. Robertson (KY). Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Owner: Rosemary Trela. Mutuel Pool $190,914 Daily Double Pool $19,731 Exacta Pool $95,679 Quinella Pool $7,023 Superfecta Pool $35,960 Trifecta Pool $59,794. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-4) paid $54.55. Pick Three Pool $54,391.

ABOVE BOARD pulled and stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in the drive and gamely edged that one late under some left handed urging. EXOTIC GHOST stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, took a short lead outside a foe midway on that turn, fought back just off the rail in the final furlong and continued gamely to the end. TRAPALANDA dueled outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and into the stretch and bested the others. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) a bit slow to begin, chased a bit off the rail then inside, went around a rival on the second turn and again into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SENSE OF GLORY a bit washy at the gate, had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. SILENT EAGLE bobbled at the start, pulled along the inside stalking the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.40 46.98 1:11.48 1:17.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Redesign 120 4 6 4–1 4–1 2–hd 1–1 Franco 4.30 6 Italiano 120 6 1 2–hd 2–1 1–1 2–1 Gutierrez 1.40 1 Treasure Hunter 120 1 4 3–1 3–1 3–1 3–3½ Pereira 9.20 2 Spa Shackalacka 120 2 5 5–hd 5–hd 5–4 4–3½ T Baze 9.20 5 Royal Bar 111 5 2 1–½ 1–1 4–1 5–¾ Fuentes 20.20 7 Neighborhood Bully 118 7 3 6 6 6 6 Van Dyke 2.60 3 Wild Verse 113 3 7 dnf Figueroa 13.50

4 REDESIGN 10.60 4.60 3.00 6 ITALIANO 3.00 2.20 1 TREASURE HUNTER 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $76.20 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $12.30 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $10.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-2) $25.14 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-1) $25.35

Winner–Redesign B.g.3 by Creative Cause out of Incarnate Memories, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Robertino Diodoro. Owner: Fourway Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $299,897 Daily Double Pool $30,629 Exacta Pool $176,209 Quinella Pool $6,384 Superfecta Pool $80,324 Trifecta Pool $118,800. Claimed–Royal Bar by Peter Vajda. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-4) paid $66.40. Pick Three Pool $27,450.

REDESIGN stalked off the rail then outside a rival, drifted out on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the advantage three deep a sixteenth out and proved best. ITALIANO pressed the pace three deep then stalked on the turn, re-bid three wide into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away in midstretch, fought back between foes a sixteenth out and held second. TREASURE HUNTER prompted the pace inside then stalked along the rail on the turn and in the stretch, bid again along the fence a sixteenth out and bested the others. SPA SHACKALACKA saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. ROYAL BAR sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace between horses, edged away a bit off the rail on the turn, was between foes again in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY chased outside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. WILD VERSE bobbled then stumbled at the start nearly unseating the rider, then turned left and jumped the inner rail to lose the jockey. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start and early running before ruling WILD VERSE was the cause of his own trouble.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 22.48 46.69 1:11.42 1:35.26 1:41.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Rumpus Cat 122 1 2 3–2½ 3–1 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Prat 2.90 5 Aussie Fox 121 5 6 4–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 3–2 2–1 Van Dyke 8.90 3 Shaky Alibi 124 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–1½ 3–nk Bejarano 2.90 4 Mo Bob 122 4 7 6–2 6–3 6–1½ 5–2½ 4–2¼ Franco 6.20 6 Falcone 122 6 5 5–3 5–5 3–hd 4–1½ 5–1½ Desormeaux 1.70 7 Silver Fury 119 7 4 7 7 7 6–4 6–8¼ Stevens 17.80 2 Magnum Maduro 119 2 3 2–3 2–2½ 5–1½ 7 7 Bednar 55.60

1 RUMPUS CAT 7.80 4.20 3.20 5 AUSSIE FOX 8.80 4.60 3 SHAKY ALIBI 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $41.80 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $30.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $35.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-3-4) $33.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $49.50

Winner–Rumpus Cat Dbb.c.3 by Street Sense out of Sweet Catomine, by Storm Cat. Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $285,987 Daily Double Pool $47,530 Exacta Pool $145,049 Quinella Pool $6,270 Superfecta Pool $61,574 Trifecta Pool $103,753. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-1) paid $76.85. Pick Three Pool $61,041. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-4-4-1) 4 correct paid $393.40. Pick Four Pool $183,597. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-7-4-4-1) 5 correct paid $2,095.60. Pick Five Pool $555,455.

RUMPUS CAT chased inside then outside a rival, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead in the stretch, inched clear under urging and held. AUSSIE FOX saved ground stalking the pace, split horses into the second turn, continued just off the inside, came out in the stretch and rallied for the place. SHAKY ALIBI dueled outside a rival then inside the winner on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch, drifted in some late and just held third. MO BOB (IRE) broke slowly, angled in and settled inside, came out into the stretch and just missed the show. FALCONE angled in and chased outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn, continued outside a foe on that turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. SILVER FURY settled outside a rival then inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MAGNUM MADURO had speed between horses then dueled inside, dropped back on the second turn, came out in the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.88 45.92 58.46 1:04.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Fast Cotton 122 6 7 4–½ 4–1½ 2–2 1–3¼ Pereira 1.10 5 Sought Bai 122 5 2 1–½ 1–2 1–½ 2–4¼ Fuentes 15.80 11 The Bull Mousse 122 10 6 3–1 3–1 3–4 3–4½ Talamo 28.80 10 Grand Minister 122 9 3 6–hd 9–1½ 7–hd 4–2¼ Flores 16.40 3 Dude's Dude 124 3 8 9–1½ 8–hd 8–½ 5–¾ Roman 41.00 7 Harley's Pride 122 7 5 5–2 5–½ 6–hd 6–½ Mn Garcia 5.10 1 Fleetwood 113 1 9 8–hd 6–hd 5–1 7–½ Tellez 18.20 4 Optimum 122 4 4 2–hd 2–hd 4–2 8–½ T Baze 3.80 8 Mikeys Glory 124 8 10 10 10 9–1 9–2½ Franco 11.90 2 Irish Ballad 122 2 1 7–hd 7–1½ 10 10 Maldonado 26.80

6 FAST COTTON 4.20 3.20 2.80 5 SOUGHT BAI 12.00 7.60 11 THE BULL MOUSSE 7.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $19.80 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $18.00 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $24.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-11-10) $170.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-11) $168.75

Winner–Fast Cotton Dbb.g.3 by High Cotton out of Heaven's Notebook, by Notebook. Bred by Jason Lorraine (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com, Atwell, David and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $345,038 Daily Double Pool $37,346 Exacta Pool $191,427 Quinella Pool $8,018 Superfecta Pool $103,967 Trifecta Pool $141,945. Scratched–Rounding for Home. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-6) paid $24.35. Pick Three Pool $89,425.

FAST COTTON stalked off the rail then outside leaving the turn, came five wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up, took the lead past the eighth pole and won clear under urging. SOUGHT BAI had good early speed between horses dueling for the lead, kicked clear off the rail, drifted out into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but clearly bested the others. THE BULL MOUSSE pressed the pace four wide, stalked outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch and clearly held third. GRAND MINISTER chased four wide on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. DUDE'S DUDE settled between horses chasing the pace, continued a bit off the rail on the turn and between foes into the stretch and lacked a further response. HARLEY'S PRIDE stalked off the rail, dropped back leaving the turn, came five wide into the stretch and weakened. FLEETWOOD broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. OPTIMUM went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked on the turn, dropped back in the stretch and also weakened. MIKEYS GLORY bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and did not rally. IRISH BALLAD chased between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.51 48.21 1:13.12 1:36.15 1:42.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Souter 124 7 1 3–2 2–hd 2–2 2–2½ 1–1½ Van Dyke 2.60 3 Snazzy Dresser 119 2 2 1–hd 1–2½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–¾ Gutierrez 8.60 6 DH–East Rand 117 5 5 6–1½ 7–5 7–2 4–½ 3–3 Figueroa 6.20 4 DH–Worthy Turk 119 3 3 5–½ 4–1 3–hd 3–1 3–3 Prat 1.30 2 Gray Admiral 119 1 7 8 8 8 6–1½ 5–½ Fuentes 35.50 5 Hot American 119 4 6 7–5 5–hd 4–hd 5–3 6–2¾ Talamo 5.80 7 Ayacara 122 6 8 4–hd 6–½ 6–hd 7–4 7–12¾ Franco 22.10 9 It's Tiz Time 121 8 4 2–3 3–1½ 5–1½ 8 8 Blanc 33.40

8 SOUTER (GB) 7.20 4.00 2.40 3 SNAZZY DRESSER 8.20 3.80 6 DH–EAST RAND 2.20 4 DH–WORTHY TURK 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $24.20 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $36.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $42.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-4-6) $15.84 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-6-4) $19.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-4) $22.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-6) $44.45

Winner–Souter (GB) Dbb.g.4 by Poet's Voice (GB) out of Storming Sioux (GB), by Storming Home (GB). Bred by Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (GB). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $331,666 Daily Double Pool $37,847 Exacta Pool $174,868 Quinella Pool $6,624 Superfecta Pool $89,626 Trifecta Pool $124,766. Scratched–Spirit Mission. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-8) paid $21.75. Pick Three Pool $52,927.

SOUTER (GB) stalked off the rail, bid between horses leaving the backstretch then outside the runner-up on the second turn and in the stretch, took the lead under left handed urging past midstretch and pulled clear late. SNAZZY DRESSER dueled inside, kicked clear midway on the backstretch, battled along the rail into and on the second turn and under urging in the stretch, had the rider lose the whip a sixteenth out, could not match the winner late but held second. WORTHY TURK chased a bit off the rail then between foes on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued just off the inside leaving that turn, came three deep into the stretch and finished willingly to share the show. EAST RAND pulled between horses early, chased outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and also went on willingly late to share third. GRAY ADMIRAL saved ground off the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled in again on the second turn and lacked the needed late kick inside. HOT AMERICAN chased inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and did not rally. AYACARA (GB) broke a bit slowly, settled three deep chasing the pace, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. IT'S TIZ TIME three deep early, dueled outside a rival, drifted out and steadied to drop back midway on the backstretch, re-bid three deep approaching the second turn, dropped back three wide, drifted out to be four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Betty Grable Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.46 45.17 1:10.13 1:23.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Spiced Perfection 120 3 4 4–½ 4–hd 1–½ 1–2¼ Prat 4.30 3 Just Grazed Me 122 2 7 5–hd 5–hd 4–2 2–1¼ T Baze 3.30 8 S Y Sky 120 7 2 3–2 2–hd 3–1 3–¾ Talamo 2.00 2 Love a Honeybadger 124 1 6 2–hd 1–hd 2–hd 4–¾ Pereira 9.10 5 Show It N Moe It 118 4 8 7–5 6–½ 6–2½ 5–1¾ Bejarano 5.90 9 Gorgeous Ginny 118 8 3 1–hd 3–1 5–1 6–¾ Franco 20.80 7 One Fast Broad 120 6 5 8 8 7–4 7–7½ Fuentes 9.10 6 Meet and Greet 122 5 1 6–hd 7–6 8 8 Van Dyke 20.10

4 SPICED PERFECTION 10.60 5.00 3.20 3 JUST GRAZED ME 5.00 3.00 8 S Y SKY 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $53.60 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $22.20 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $20.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-8-2) $24.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-8) $35.65

Winner–Spiced Perfection B.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Perfect Feat, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber). Mutuel Pool $404,097 Daily Double Pool $45,906 Exacta Pool $214,699 Quinella Pool $6,812 Superfecta Pool $100,809 Trifecta Pool $137,183. Scratched–Mo See Cal. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-4) paid $29.40. Pick Three Pool $47,814.

SPICED PERFECTION stalked between horses then a bit off the rail into the stretch, bid between foes to gain the lead in midstretch and pulled clear under urging. JUST GRAZED ME saved ground stalking the pace, got through inside in the stretch and gained the place. S Y SKY dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, was floated out some into the stretch, battled three wide in midstretch and held third. LOVE A HONEYBADGER had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and was outfinished for the show. SHOW IT N MOE IT broke in and a bit slowly, chased three deep, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GORGEOUS GINNY sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled three deep, stalked outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ONE FAST BROAD settled off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. MEET AND GREET stalked between horses, was in a bit tight into the turn, continued off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.45 45.24 56.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Gypsy Blu 122 5 9 7–hd 6–½ 5–½ 1–nk Gryder 30.80 1 Operandi 122 1 10 6–hd 5–hd 4–hd 2–ns Prat 1.10 8 Great Ma Neri 120 8 2 2–hd 3–1 1–hd 3–nk Quinonez 24.50 3 Shylock Eddie 120 3 8 4–hd 4–hd 6–1 4–1 Pereira 9.90 2 Bako Sweets 119 2 6 8–2½ 8–½ 7–hd 5–ns Figueroa 2.90 10 Charmingslew 120 10 1 9–2 9–2½ 9–3 6–ns Blanc 33.10 9 Judicial 120 9 5 5–hd 7–1½ 8–hd 7–nk Bejarano 8.00 6 Don't Pass 120 6 4 3–1 2–½ 2–½ 8–½ Roman 85.30 7 Herunbridledpower 124 7 3 1–½ 1–hd 3–1 9–1½ Hernandez 23.50 4 Coco Kisses 120 4 7 10 10 10 10 Stevens 7.50

5 GYPSY BLU 63.60 20.60 11.40 1 OPERANDI 3.20 2.80 8 GREAT MA NERI 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $373.60 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $125.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $65.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-8-3) $779.49 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-8-3-2) Carryover $23,073 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-8) $538.90

Winner–Gypsy Blu B.f.4 by Papa Clem out of Salty Fries, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Legacy Ranch Inc (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Koriner, Brian and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $391,111 Daily Double Pool $120,431 Exacta Pool $248,944 Quinella Pool $8,443 Superfecta Pool $147,684 Super High Five Pool $30,232 Trifecta Pool $185,100. Claimed–Operandi by Bassett, Randy, Halasz, Thomas and Knapp, Steve. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Discatsonthesquare, Powder. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-5) paid $502.65. Pick Three Pool $131,157. 50-Cent Pick Four (6/9-8-4-5) 4 correct paid $1,249.20. Pick Four Pool $644,134. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-6/9-8-4-5) 5 correct paid $6,295.25. Pick Five Pool $495,242. $2 Pick Six (4-1-6/9-8-4-5) 5 out of 6 paid $340.20. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-1-6/9-8-4-5) 6 correct paid $138,889.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $163,119. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $2,524.70. Place Pick All Pool $29,773.

GYPSY BLU a step slow to begin, chased four wide between foes then three deep between rivals on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging and got up four wide nearing the wire. OPERANDI broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, waited briefly then bid between horses past midstretch and went willingly to the wire. GREAT MA NERI had good early speed and dueled three deep, took a slim advantage in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and continued gamely to the end between horses. SHYLOCK EDDIE stalked three deep between rivals then between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, waited off heels some in midstretch and also continued on well between horses through the drive. BAKO SWEETS close up stalking the pace between horses, steadied in tight into the turn, continued inside, was blocked off heels in deep stretch then came out and split foes with good energy late. CHARMINGSLEW wide early, chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and found her best stride late between horses. JUDICIAL stalked five wide then four wide on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and also continued willingly outside foes. DON'T PASS angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and was outfinished late. HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and weakened some in the final stages. COCO KISSES sent between horses then was in tight early, chased inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.