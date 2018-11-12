Racing! Finishing up Santa Anita stewards’ rulings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Del Mar opens its Monday doors for a Veterans Day card.
We’re way behind on our review of stewards’ rulings, so let’s see what the adjudicators did during the end of the Santa Anita meeting.
--Owner Walter Swinburn was restored to good standing after he was suspended April 22 for failing to appear for a hearing dealing with an insufficient funds check of $1,503.58 that Swinburn paid to the Southern California Equine Foundation. The debt has been paid.
--Groom Lorenzo Contreras was fined $50 for removing a clock from the barn of trainer Ron Ellis on Oct. 4. The act was captured on surveillance cameras. Contreras admitted to taking the clock, which was recovered in his tack room. The official charge is disorderly conduct.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was suspended five days after his mount, Ultimate Bango, drifted out and caused interference in the sixth race at Santa Anita on Oct. 25. Ultimate Bango was moved from first to fourth. It was Fuentes third riding suspension in the last 30 days.
--Trainer
--Jockey Assael Espinoza was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three times without giving the horse a chance to respond. His mount Buck Duane finished fifth in the five-horse second race on Oct. 26. Espinoza admitted he violated the rule.
--Trainer Steve Knapp was fined $750 for a medication violation. On Sept. 6 at Los Alamitos, his horse, Ciao Luna, won the eighth race but tested positive for an excessive level of Phenylbutazone, an anti-inflammatory. The horse had 5.1 ug/ml in her system. The allowable level is 2.0 ug/ml. Knapp said he was confused as to how it could have happened. According to the vet report, the horse was treated 30 hours before post-time. The stewards felt there should be leniency since Knapp has not had a Phenylbutazone violation since 2013.
--Jockey Assael Espinoza’s appeal of his 10-day suspension was overruled. It stemmed from an incident on Aug. 4 at Del Mar, where he was said to have interfered with two horses while aboard Aussie Fox. The incident caused injuries to jockeys
--Trainer Hector Palma was fined $5,000 for a medication violation. On Aug. 23 at Del Mar, Midnight Lilly finished second in the sixth race but tested positive for an excessive level of Phenylbutazone, an anti-inflammatory. The horse had 2.59 ug/ml in his system. The allowable level is 2.0 ug/ml. Palma said he had no idea how it happened. It was his fourth offense in the last 365 days. If he has another violation before the end of the year, he would be suspended for no less than seven days.
--Trainer Robert Hess, Jr. was fined $1,000 for a medication violation. On Sept. 15 at Los Alamitos, Midnight Miracle finished fourth in the eighth race and had an excessive level of Phenylbutazone, an anti-inflammatory. The horse had 2.62 ug/ml in his system. The allowable level is 2.0 ug/ml. Hess said he had no idea how it happened, but said “it was not out of the realm of possibility that one of his employees may have given a bit of oral Bute to the horse, although no one is owning up to it.” It was the second violation in the last 365 days so the fine was larger.
--Trainer Mike Pender was fined $200 when Grandma Gertrude, who finished 10th in a 10-horse race on Nov. 2 at Santa Anita, showed up improperly shod for a turf race. Pender accepted responsibility.
--Jockey Alex Jimenez was fined $100 for disorderly conduct. A security report on Oct. 28 said Jimenez was uncooperative with a stable security officer who asked to see his license to enter the area. Jimenez then became “irate” and drove into the area anyway. Jimenez admitted he did not have his license but believed the gateman knew him and was rude. The security report said Jimenez directed profane language at the security officer, which Jimenez denied.
Trevor’s alarming call
During Sunday’s fourth race, Wild Verse had a difficult start, unseated jockey Heriberto Figueroa and race caller Trevor Denman reported that the horse jumped the fence and was in the parking lot. TVG’s Rich Perloff, in the L.A. studio, was obviously concerned because “horse and parking lot” in the same sentence is not a good image. Journalist Britney Eurton of TVG was on the scene reporting that Wild Verse was corralled on the backstretch and Figueroa walked to the ambulance and appeared OK.
Turns out everyone was right. When Denman said the parking lot, he wasn’t referring to the parking lot where the BMWs were dropping off the valet keys. There is a stretch of dirt inside the backstretch chute that is a makeshift parking lot on race days. In short, it’s really just dirt in which cars can be parked with not a lot of traffic. There were a couple dozen cars parked there on Sunday. And, Wild Verse was picked up on the adjacent backstretch.
Best part of the story, both jockey and horse were OK.
Del Mar review
Now, I’m not going to say we predicted the winner of Sunday’s feature, the $100,000 Betty Grable Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares going seven furlongs. But, only because one of the co-owners of Spiced Perfection is Mike Tierney, a Times contributor and friend of the newsletter. We mentioned the jockey change on the filly as Joe Talamo, a greater rider and person, got off Spiced Perfection to ride favorite S Y Sky.
The connections of Spiced Perfection ended up with, as I put it, some guy named Flavien Prat. A joke, clearly. But all you had to do was watch Prat at the top of the stretch where he went between horses where there appeared to be no room—and I mean no room—to go to the front and win by 2 ¼ lengths. He made the move with no interference, no foul, just the skill of a talented and fearless jockey.
So, now trainer Brian Koriner needs to figure out if they stay with Prat, if he’s not riding a
“We had a very good trip,” Prat said, understating his ride. “Sat right behind the speed in a perfect spot. She split horses and went right on with it. She’s a good one.”
Spiced Perfection paid $10.60, $5.00 and $3.20. Just Grazed Me was second and S Y Sky was third.
“She’s a tough filly who runs great every time,” Koriner said. “Flavien rode her great and she responded for him. I thought she was a little far back early, but a hole opened up for her coming for home and once she poked her head through there, that was it.”
Del Mar preview
There is a special Veterans Day card at Del Mar on Monday starting at 12:30 p.m. The thing you don’t see often is the featured race being the second, but that’s where the track put the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going seven furlongs. There are three turf races.
A problem that Santa Anita had in its recent meet was getting decent sized fields in its stakes. And, that’s the problem on Monday at Del Mar with only five starters. So, in order to keep it out of the Pick Six, the Desi Arnaz is the second race, just in case you needed some ‘splainin.
Not much to go on in the feature, but the favorite is Chasing Yesterday, a 6-5 choice for trainer
The close second choice, at 7-5, is It’sjustanillusion (boys and girls, notice the proper use of the apostrophe). Hollendorfer trains and Prat rides. She has won one of two starts and finished second to Chasing Yesterday in the other. Interestingly, both horses were ridden previously by
Bob Ike’s DMR play of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 2 More Ice (9-2)
Two-year-olds going a mile on grass, let's go with this Jerry Hollendorfer-trained colt who is the only one proven over the Del Mar turf course. He was a handy maiden winner here on Sept. 2 before disappointing in a stakes race at Santa Anita. Perhaps he's better locally and switches to Prat, so give him the edge at a square price.
Sunday’s result: Falcone got hammered in the wagering but lugged in and offered no stretch rally in a disappointing performance.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday.
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Stewart Manor Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Regal Glory ($4.00)
Aqueduct (9): $125,000 New York Stallion Sseries (Staten Island Division), NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Highway Star ($3.10)
Woodbine (8): $100,000 Glorious Song Stakes, fillies 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Souper Charlotte ($3.40)
Del Mar (7): $100,000 Betty Grable Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Spiced Perfection ($10.60)
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
Now, here is the star of the show, Sunday’s results and Monday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 11.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 3rd day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.37 47.81 1:12.43 1:36.27 1:42.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Believe Indeed
|120
|1
|5
|5–2½
|5–1½
|5–1½
|2–½
|1–½
|Bejarano
|3.30
|6
|Girl Downstairs
|120
|6
|3
|3–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|1–½
|2–3¾
|Prat
|0.60
|4
|Ok Doll
|113
|4
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|3–1
|3–½
|Figueroa
|14.90
|5
|Bunny Yogurt
|120
|5
|2
|2–2
|2–4
|2–1
|4–½
|4–1
|Pereira
|12.40
|2
|Indypendent Deputy
|120
|2
|4
|4–1½
|4–2
|4–1½
|5–3
|5–¾
|Franco
|8.30
|3
|Award It
|120
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Talamo
|7.30
|1
|BELIEVE INDEED
|8.60
|2.60
|2.20
|6
|GIRL DOWNSTAIRS
|2.20
|2.10
|4
|OK DOLL
|4.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$8.10
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-5)
|$23.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4)
|$32.45
Winner–Believe Indeed B.m.5 by Posse out of True Believer, by Smart Strike. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Bertram R. Firestone (KY). Trainer: Michael Pender. Owner: Top Hat Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $177,332 Exacta Pool $94,820 Quinella Pool $3,355 Superfecta Pool $40,011 Trifecta Pool $69,612. Claimed–Girl Downstairs by Rockingham Ranch and David A Bernsen LLC. Trainer:
BELIEVE INDEED stalked inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, bid three deep in midstretch, gained the advantage a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed under a left handed crack of the whip and good handling. GIRL DOWNSTAIRS chased off the inside then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, took the advantage in upper stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch then inside the winner to the wire. OK DOLL broke in a bit and was straightened, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, drifted out some late and held third. BUNNY YOGURT close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, was between horses in upper stretch and was edged for the show. INDYPENDENT DEPUTY saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked a response in the stretch. AWARD IT broke a bit in the air and slowly, angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.28 47.95 1:13.17 1:26.76 1:40.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Dancing Belle
|122
|6
|4
|6
|4–1½
|3–2½
|2–1
|1–nk
|Desormeaux
|2.40
|4
|Waze Ready
|122
|4
|5
|5–hd
|6
|4–½
|3–3½
|2–1
|Quinonez
|10.00
|6
|Johansson
|117
|5
|2
|3–½
|3–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|3–18
|Figueroa
|8.00
|1
|Sandona Girl
|122
|1
|3
|1–1½
|1–hd
|5–6
|5–6
|4–3¼
|Pedroza
|53.80
|2
|Creative Contessa
|122
|2
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–3½
|5–11
|T Baze
|0.90
|3
|Giveherdalute
|122
|3
|6
|4–2
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Van Dyke
|5.40
|7
|DANCING BELLE
|6.80
|3.40
|3.00
|4
|WAZE READY
|6.00
|4.40
|6
|JOHANSSON
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$47.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$16.50
|$2 QUINELLA (4-7)
|$23.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-6-1)
|$46.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-6)
|$32.25
Winner–Dancing Belle B.f.3 by First Samurai out of London Mist, by Afleet Alex. Bred by John D. Gunther (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Big Chief Racing, LLC, Rocker O Ranch, LLC, Detmar, W., Desormeaux, J., Voss, G.. Mutuel Pool $200,748 Daily Double Pool $51,141 Exacta Pool $97,250 Quinella Pool $3,797 Superfecta Pool $41,033 Trifecta Pool $70,866. Scratched–Tivat.
DANCING BELLE chased off the rail then outside, bid four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the second turn, re-bid between foes under urging past midstretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and held on gamely. WAZE READY bobbled at the start, settled inside then outside a rival, continued just off the fence on the second turn, came out in the stretch, bid three wide a sixteenth out and went on willingly. JOHANSSON stalked outside a rival or off the rail, bid three deep between foes on the backstretch, took the lead between horses leaving the second turn, inched away in midstretch, fought back a bit off the rail in the final furlong and was outfinished late. SANDONA GIRL had speed inside and inched away on the first turn, set the pace along the rail, dueled on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. CREATIVE CONTESSA pulled outside a rival and had the saddle slip forward slightly into the first turn, bid between horses on the backstretch, put a head in front into the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn, dropped back in the stretch, gave way and also was eased in the final furlong. GIVEHERDALUTE broke a bit slowly, chased inside, dropped back on the second turn, came out some in the stretch, also gave way and was eased in the drive.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 23.92 48.56 1:13.80 1:39.66 1:46.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Above Board
|124
|4
|2
|5–3
|4–hd
|4–2
|2–1½
|1–nk
|Hernandez
|7.30
|6
|Exotic Ghost
|124
|6
|3
|4–hd
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–3¾
|Delgadillo
|4.10
|5
|Trapalanda
|124
|5
|4
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–3½
|3–3¾
|Quinonez
|2.60
|2
|Banze No Oeste
|124
|2
|6
|6
|6
|5–10
|4–2½
|4–10
|Franco
|1.70
|3
|Sense of Glory
|124
|3
|1
|1–½
|2–½
|3–½
|5–25
|5–51
|Pedroza
|5.20
|1
|Silent Eagle
|117
|1
|5
|3–hd
|5–3½
|6
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|12.40
|4
|ABOVE BOARD
|16.60
|7.00
|4.60
|6
|EXOTIC GHOST
|4.60
|3.40
|5
|TRAPALANDA
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$33.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$33.70
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$31.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-2)
|$32.79
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5)
|$58.05
Winner–Above Board B.g.5 by Eskendereya out of Mysterieuse Etoile, by Quiet American. Bred by Sanford R. Robertson (KY). Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Owner: Rosemary Trela. Mutuel Pool $190,914 Daily Double Pool $19,731 Exacta Pool $95,679 Quinella Pool $7,023 Superfecta Pool $35,960 Trifecta Pool $59,794. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-4) paid $54.55. Pick Three Pool $54,391.
ABOVE BOARD pulled and stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in the drive and gamely edged that one late under some left handed urging. EXOTIC GHOST stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, took a short lead outside a foe midway on that turn, fought back just off the rail in the final furlong and continued gamely to the end. TRAPALANDA dueled outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and into the stretch and bested the others. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) a bit slow to begin, chased a bit off the rail then inside, went around a rival on the second turn and again into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SENSE OF GLORY a bit washy at the gate, had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. SILENT EAGLE bobbled at the start, pulled along the inside stalking the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.40 46.98 1:11.48 1:17.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Redesign
|120
|4
|6
|4–1
|4–1
|2–hd
|1–1
|Franco
|4.30
|6
|Italiano
|120
|6
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–1
|2–1
|Gutierrez
|1.40
|1
|Treasure Hunter
|120
|1
|4
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1
|3–3½
|Pereira
|9.20
|2
|Spa Shackalacka
|120
|2
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–4
|4–3½
|T Baze
|9.20
|5
|Royal Bar
|111
|5
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|4–1
|5–¾
|Fuentes
|20.20
|7
|Neighborhood Bully
|118
|7
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Van Dyke
|2.60
|3
|Wild Verse
|113
|3
|7
|dnf
|Figueroa
|13.50
|4
|REDESIGN
|10.60
|4.60
|3.00
|6
|ITALIANO
|3.00
|2.20
|1
|TREASURE HUNTER
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$76.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$12.30
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$10.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-2)
|$25.14
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-1)
|$25.35
Winner–Redesign B.g.3 by
50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-4) paid $66.40. Pick Three Pool $27,450.
REDESIGN stalked off the rail then outside a rival, drifted out on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the advantage three deep a sixteenth out and proved best. ITALIANO pressed the pace three deep then stalked on the turn, re-bid three wide into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away in midstretch, fought back between foes a sixteenth out and held second. TREASURE HUNTER prompted the pace inside then stalked along the rail on the turn and in the stretch, bid again along the fence a sixteenth out and bested the others. SPA SHACKALACKA saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. ROYAL BAR sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace between horses, edged away a bit off the rail on the turn, was between foes again in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY chased outside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. WILD VERSE bobbled then stumbled at the start nearly unseating the rider, then turned left and jumped the inner rail to lose the jockey. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start and early running before ruling WILD VERSE was the cause of his own trouble.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 22.48 46.69 1:11.42 1:35.26 1:41.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Rumpus Cat
|122
|1
|2
|3–2½
|3–1
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Prat
|2.90
|5
|Aussie Fox
|121
|5
|6
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–2
|2–1
|Van Dyke
|8.90
|3
|Shaky Alibi
|124
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1½
|3–nk
|Bejarano
|2.90
|4
|Mo Bob
|122
|4
|7
|6–2
|6–3
|6–1½
|5–2½
|4–2¼
|Franco
|6.20
|6
|Falcone
|122
|6
|5
|5–3
|5–5
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–1½
|Desormeaux
|1.70
|7
|Silver Fury
|119
|7
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6–4
|6–8¼
|17.80
|2
|Magnum Maduro
|119
|2
|3
|2–3
|2–2½
|5–1½
|7
|7
|Bednar
|55.60
|1
|RUMPUS CAT
|7.80
|4.20
|3.20
|5
|AUSSIE FOX
|8.80
|4.60
|3
|SHAKY ALIBI
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$41.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$30.20
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$35.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-3-4)
|$33.85
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3)
|$49.50
Winner–Rumpus Cat Dbb.c.3 by Street Sense out of Sweet Catomine, by Storm Cat. Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $285,987 Daily Double Pool $47,530 Exacta Pool $145,049 Quinella Pool $6,270 Superfecta Pool $61,574 Trifecta Pool $103,753. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-1) paid $76.85. Pick Three Pool $61,041. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-4-4-1) 4 correct paid $393.40. Pick Four Pool $183,597. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-7-4-4-1) 5 correct paid $2,095.60. Pick Five Pool $555,455.
RUMPUS CAT chased inside then outside a rival, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead in the stretch, inched clear under urging and held. AUSSIE FOX saved ground stalking the pace, split horses into the second turn, continued just off the inside, came out in the stretch and rallied for the place. SHAKY ALIBI dueled outside a rival then inside the winner on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch, drifted in some late and just held third. MO BOB (IRE) broke slowly, angled in and settled inside, came out into the stretch and just missed the show. FALCONE angled in and chased outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn, continued outside a foe on that turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. SILVER FURY settled outside a rival then inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MAGNUM MADURO had speed between horses then dueled inside, dropped back on the second turn, came out in the stretch and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.88 45.92 58.46 1:04.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Fast Cotton
|122
|6
|7
|4–½
|4–1½
|2–2
|1–3¼
|Pereira
|1.10
|5
|Sought Bai
|122
|5
|2
|1–½
|1–2
|1–½
|2–4¼
|Fuentes
|15.80
|11
|The Bull Mousse
|122
|10
|6
|3–1
|3–1
|3–4
|3–4½
|Talamo
|28.80
|10
|Grand Minister
|122
|9
|3
|6–hd
|9–1½
|7–hd
|4–2¼
|Flores
|16.40
|3
|Dude's Dude
|124
|3
|8
|9–1½
|8–hd
|8–½
|5–¾
|Roman
|41.00
|7
|Harley's Pride
|122
|7
|5
|5–2
|5–½
|6–hd
|6–½
|Mn Garcia
|5.10
|1
|Fleetwood
|113
|1
|9
|8–hd
|6–hd
|5–1
|7–½
|Tellez
|18.20
|4
|Optimum
|122
|4
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–2
|8–½
|T Baze
|3.80
|8
|Mikeys Glory
|124
|8
|10
|10
|10
|9–1
|9–2½
|Franco
|11.90
|2
|Irish Ballad
|122
|2
|1
|7–hd
|7–1½
|10
|10
|Maldonado
|26.80
|6
|FAST COTTON
|4.20
|3.20
|2.80
|5
|SOUGHT BAI
|12.00
|7.60
|11
|THE BULL MOUSSE
|7.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$19.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$18.00
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$24.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-11-10)
|$170.65
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-11)
|$168.75
Winner–Fast Cotton Dbb.g.3 by High Cotton out of Heaven's Notebook, by Notebook. Bred by Jason Lorraine (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com, Atwell, David and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $345,038 Daily Double Pool $37,346 Exacta Pool $191,427 Quinella Pool $8,018 Superfecta Pool $103,967 Trifecta Pool $141,945. Scratched–Rounding for Home.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-6) paid $24.35. Pick Three Pool $89,425.
FAST COTTON stalked off the rail then outside leaving the turn, came five wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up, took the lead past the eighth pole and won clear under urging. SOUGHT BAI had good early speed between horses dueling for the lead, kicked clear off the rail, drifted out into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but clearly bested the others. THE BULL MOUSSE pressed the pace four wide, stalked outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch and clearly held third. GRAND MINISTER chased four wide on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. DUDE'S DUDE settled between horses chasing the pace, continued a bit off the rail on the turn and between foes into the stretch and lacked a further response. HARLEY'S PRIDE stalked off the rail, dropped back leaving the turn, came five wide into the stretch and weakened. FLEETWOOD broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. OPTIMUM went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked on the turn, dropped back in the stretch and also weakened. MIKEYS GLORY bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and did not rally. IRISH BALLAD chased between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.51 48.21 1:13.12 1:36.15 1:42.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Souter
|124
|7
|1
|3–2
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–2½
|1–1½
|Van Dyke
|2.60
|3
|Snazzy Dresser
|119
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–¾
|Gutierrez
|8.60
|6
|DH–East Rand
|117
|5
|5
|6–1½
|7–5
|7–2
|4–½
|3–3
|Figueroa
|6.20
|4
|DH–Worthy Turk
|119
|3
|3
|5–½
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–3
|Prat
|1.30
|2
|Gray Admiral
|119
|1
|7
|8
|8
|8
|6–1½
|5–½
|Fuentes
|35.50
|5
|Hot American
|119
|4
|6
|7–5
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–3
|6–2¾
|Talamo
|5.80
|7
|Ayacara
|122
|6
|8
|4–hd
|6–½
|6–hd
|7–4
|7–12¾
|Franco
|22.10
|9
|It's Tiz Time
|121
|8
|4
|2–3
|3–1½
|5–1½
|8
|8
|Blanc
|33.40
|8
|SOUTER (GB)
|7.20
|4.00
|2.40
|3
|SNAZZY DRESSER
|8.20
|3.80
|6
|DH–EAST RAND
|2.20
|4
|DH–WORTHY TURK
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$24.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$36.00
|$2 QUINELLA (3-8)
|$42.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-4-6)
|$15.84
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-6-4)
|$19.41
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-4)
|$22.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-6)
|$44.45
Winner–Souter (GB) Dbb.g.4 by Poet's Voice (GB) out of Storming Sioux (GB), by Storming Home (GB). Bred by Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (GB). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $331,666 Daily Double Pool $37,847 Exacta Pool $174,868 Quinella Pool $6,624 Superfecta Pool $89,626 Trifecta Pool $124,766. Scratched–Spirit Mission.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-8) paid $21.75. Pick Three Pool $52,927.
SOUTER (GB) stalked off the rail, bid between horses leaving the backstretch then outside the runner-up on the second turn and in the stretch, took the lead under left handed urging past midstretch and pulled clear late. SNAZZY DRESSER dueled inside, kicked clear midway on the backstretch, battled along the rail into and on the second turn and under urging in the stretch, had the rider lose the whip a sixteenth out, could not match the winner late but held second. WORTHY TURK chased a bit off the rail then between foes on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued just off the inside leaving that turn, came three deep into the stretch and finished willingly to share the show. EAST RAND pulled between horses early, chased outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and also went on willingly late to share third. GRAY ADMIRAL saved ground off the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled in again on the second turn and lacked the needed late kick inside. HOT AMERICAN chased inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and did not rally. AYACARA (GB) broke a bit slowly, settled three deep chasing the pace, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. IT'S TIZ TIME three deep early, dueled outside a rival, drifted out and steadied to drop back midway on the backstretch, re-bid three deep approaching the second turn, dropped back three wide, drifted out to be four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Betty Grable Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.46 45.17 1:10.13 1:23.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Spiced Perfection
|120
|3
|4
|4–½
|4–hd
|1–½
|1–2¼
|Prat
|4.30
|3
|Just Grazed Me
|122
|2
|7
|5–hd
|5–hd
|4–2
|2–1¼
|T Baze
|3.30
|8
|S Y Sky
|120
|7
|2
|3–2
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–¾
|Talamo
|2.00
|2
|Love a Honeybadger
|124
|1
|6
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–¾
|Pereira
|9.10
|5
|Show It N Moe It
|118
|4
|8
|7–5
|6–½
|6–2½
|5–1¾
|Bejarano
|5.90
|9
|Gorgeous Ginny
|118
|8
|3
|1–hd
|3–1
|5–1
|6–¾
|Franco
|20.80
|7
|One Fast Broad
|120
|6
|5
|8
|8
|7–4
|7–7½
|Fuentes
|9.10
|6
|Meet and Greet
|122
|5
|1
|6–hd
|7–6
|8
|8
|Van Dyke
|20.10
|4
|SPICED PERFECTION
|10.60
|5.00
|3.20
|3
|JUST GRAZED ME
|5.00
|3.00
|8
|S Y SKY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4)
|$53.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$22.20
|$2 QUINELLA (3-4)
|$20.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-8-2)
|$24.09
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-8)
|$35.65
Winner–Spiced Perfection B.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Perfect Feat, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber). Mutuel Pool $404,097 Daily Double Pool $45,906 Exacta Pool $214,699 Quinella Pool $6,812 Superfecta Pool $100,809 Trifecta Pool $137,183. Scratched–Mo See Cal.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-4) paid $29.40. Pick Three Pool $47,814.
SPICED PERFECTION stalked between horses then a bit off the rail into the stretch, bid between foes to gain the lead in midstretch and pulled clear under urging. JUST GRAZED ME saved ground stalking the pace, got through inside in the stretch and gained the place. S Y SKY dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, was floated out some into the stretch, battled three wide in midstretch and held third. LOVE A HONEYBADGER had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and was outfinished for the show. SHOW IT N MOE IT broke in and a bit slowly, chased three deep, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GORGEOUS GINNY sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled three deep, stalked outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. ONE FAST BROAD settled off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. MEET AND GREET stalked between horses, was in a bit tight into the turn, continued off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.45 45.24 56.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Gypsy Blu
|122
|5
|9
|7–hd
|6–½
|5–½
|1–nk
|Gryder
|30.80
|1
|Operandi
|122
|1
|10
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–hd
|2–ns
|Prat
|1.10
|8
|Great Ma Neri
|120
|8
|2
|2–hd
|3–1
|1–hd
|3–nk
|Quinonez
|24.50
|3
|Shylock Eddie
|120
|3
|8
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–1
|4–1
|Pereira
|9.90
|2
|Bako Sweets
|119
|2
|6
|8–2½
|8–½
|7–hd
|5–ns
|Figueroa
|2.90
|10
|Charmingslew
|120
|10
|1
|9–2
|9–2½
|9–3
|6–ns
|Blanc
|33.10
|9
|Judicial
|120
|9
|5
|5–hd
|7–1½
|8–hd
|7–nk
|Bejarano
|8.00
|6
|Don't Pass
|120
|6
|4
|3–1
|2–½
|2–½
|8–½
|Roman
|85.30
|7
|Herunbridledpower
|124
|7
|3
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–1
|9–1½
|Hernandez
|23.50
|4
|Coco Kisses
|120
|4
|7
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Stevens
|7.50
|5
|GYPSY BLU
|63.60
|20.60
|11.40
|1
|OPERANDI
|3.20
|2.80
|8
|GREAT MA NERI
|7.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$373.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$125.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$65.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-8-3)
|$779.49
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-8-3-2)
|Carryover $23,073
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-8)
|$538.90
Winner–Gypsy Blu B.f.4 by Papa Clem out of Salty Fries, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Legacy Ranch Inc (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Koriner, Brian and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $391,111 Daily Double Pool $120,431 Exacta Pool $248,944 Quinella Pool $8,443 Superfecta Pool $147,684 Super High Five Pool $30,232 Trifecta Pool $185,100. Claimed–Operandi by Bassett, Randy, Halasz, Thomas and Knapp, Steve. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Discatsonthesquare, Powder.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-5) paid $502.65. Pick Three Pool $131,157. 50-Cent Pick Four (6/9-8-4-5) 4 correct paid $1,249.20. Pick Four Pool $644,134. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-6/9-8-4-5) 5 correct paid $6,295.25. Pick Five Pool $495,242. $2 Pick Six (4-1-6/9-8-4-5) 5 out of 6 paid $340.20. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-1-6/9-8-4-5) 6 correct paid $138,889.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $163,119. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $2,524.70. Place Pick All Pool $29,773.
GYPSY BLU a step slow to begin, chased four wide between foes then three deep between rivals on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging and got up four wide nearing the wire. OPERANDI broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, waited briefly then bid between horses past midstretch and went willingly to the wire. GREAT MA NERI had good early speed and dueled three deep, took a slim advantage in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and continued gamely to the end between horses. SHYLOCK EDDIE stalked three deep between rivals then between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, waited off heels some in midstretch and also continued on well between horses through the drive. BAKO SWEETS close up stalking the pace between horses, steadied in tight into the turn, continued inside, was blocked off heels in deep stretch then came out and split foes with good energy late. CHARMINGSLEW wide early, chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and found her best stride late between horses. JUDICIAL stalked five wide then four wide on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and also continued willingly outside foes. DON'T PASS angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and was outfinished late. HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and weakened some in the final stages. COCO KISSES sent between horses then was in tight early, chased inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|4,687
|$834,439
|Inter-Track
|5,937
|$3,213,875
|Out of State
|N/A
|$6,866,304
|TOTAL
|10,624
|$10,914,618
Del Mar Entries for Monday, November 12.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Be Lifted Up
|Flavien Prat
|120
|3-1
|2
|Hot Rod Gal
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|5-2
|3
|Portal Creek
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Ryan Hanson
|8-1
|4
|Chitter Chatter
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|5
|Staythirstymyamigo
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|6-1
|6
|Midnight Miracle
|Gary Stevens
|123
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|2-1
|50,000
SECOND RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Desi Arnaz Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Der Lu
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|2
|Andyoushallreceive
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|3
|It'sjustanillusion
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-5
|4
|Chasing Yesterday
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|5
|Boujie Girl
|118
|Peter Miller
|6-1
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Zestful
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|40,000
|2
|Flip the Coin Jan
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|40,000
|3
|Platinum Equity
|Alonso Quinonez
|116
|Andrew Lerner
|12-1
|35,000
|4
|Point Guard
|Martin Garcia
|116
|Reed Saldana
|12-1
|35,000
|5
|Spirit Mission
|Tyler Baze
|116
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
|35,000
|6
|Wild Wild Kingdom
|Flavien Prat
|116
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|35,000
|7
|Buckstopper Kit
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|Martin F. Jones
|3-1
|40,000
|8
|Hey Sequoia
|Gary Stevens
|118
|Mike Harrington
|10-1
|40,000
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gia Lula
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|Gone Skyward
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Dean Pederson
|5-2
|20,000
|3
|Mi Pajarito
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Jorge Periban
|12-1
|20,000
|4
|Big Base
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|20,000
|5
|Whata Flirt
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|20,000
|6
|Desired Edge
|Evin Roman
|122
|Adam Kitchingman
|4-1
|20,000
|7
|Cheyenne Dancer
|Mauro Donoe
|114
|Joe Herrick
|12-1
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pointed
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Marsha D. Schwizer
|20-1
|2
|Pitino
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|3
|Sellwood
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|5-2
|4
|Arch Anthem
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|5
|Stonegate
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|6
|Blitzkrieg
|Evin Roman
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|12-1
|7
|Big Buzz
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|8
|Cupid's Claws
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Harrovian
|Luis Fuentes
|111
|Dennis Givens
|12-1
|9,000
|2
|Pioneerof the West
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
|10,000
|3
|Freddies Dream
|Alonso Quinonez
|118
|Reed Saldana
|12-1
|9,000
|4
|Forever Juanito
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|3-1
|10,000
|5
|Holland Road
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|10,000
|6
|Monterey Shale
|Ricardo Jaime
|120
|Ryan Hanson
|8-1
|10,000
|7
|Dukes Up
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|7-2
|10,000
|8
|Point Piper
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-2
|10,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sammys Dream
|Gary Stevens
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|6-1
|2
|More Ice
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|9-2
|3
|The Creep
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|80,000
|4
|Our Silver Oak
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|William E. Morey
|7-2
|5
|Grab the Munny
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|80,000
|6
|Seven Scents
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-2
|7
|Honcho
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-1
|8
|Palladium
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lagoon Macaroon
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|9-2
|32,000
|2
|Calder Vale
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|120
|Ricardo Zamora
|6-1
|32,000
|3
|Hard to Come Home
|Evin Roman
|118
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|8-1
|28,000
|4
|Agronomo
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|6-1
|32,000
|5
|Malibu Bay
|Agapito Delgadillo
|118
|William E. Morey
|8-1
|28,000
|6
|Shake N Fries
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|28,000
|7
|Mr. Class
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|32,000
|8
|Lifesbeengoodsofar
|Luis Fuentes
|113
|Michael Machowsky
|20-1
|28,000
|9
|Stay in Yo Lane
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|28,000