Helio Castroneves and Danica Patrick move on; James Hinchcliffe is bumped from Indy 500

Mann is a one-off. She races whatever events she can scrape together the funds to buy an open seat, and Indy is her yearlong pursuit. Without her in the field, the Indy 500 will have just one woman in the field, Patrick, at the time her return to American open wheel's crown jewel event is being celebrated. Patrick is retiring after this Indy 500, her first since 2011 because of a brief and unsuccessful move to NASCAR. Back for the second leg of a farewell in "The Danica Double" she's bookended Indy with the Daytona 500 on a two-race goodbye tour.