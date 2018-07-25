Triple Crown winner Justify is retired because of an ankle injury

From there, it was on to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby. No horse that was unraced as a 2-year-old had won the Derby since 1882 (it was called the Curse of Apollo). Running on a wet track, Justify had no problem beating the field of 20, winning by 2½. The day after the race, walking out of the barn for a photo op, he seemed to be favoring his left hind foot. He was diagnosed as having a minor hoof bruise and he was headed to the Preakness.