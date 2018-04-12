Graham Rahal aims to finally stamp the family name on a victory at the Long Beach Grand Prix

"What I mean by that is that track highlights really high speeds, and on it you'll be making sure you hit every braking mark perfectly; you'll have to make sure every downshift goes smoothly; you'll be making sure to hit all of your marks because it's a concrete jungle out there. There are also bumps everywhere. When you have a mix of the high speeds and the low speeds and everything else, it showcases the performance of what it takes between man and machine to be successful. To me, it's one of the greatest tests that you have in all of the IndyCar series."