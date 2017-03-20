College basketball: UConn women rout Syracuse; win streak at 109

Connecticut’s Kia Nurse heard the boasts from Syracuse that it would bring the best backcourt in America into Monday’s second-round rematch of last year’s national championship game. She used that as motivation.

Nurse scored 29 points and tied an NCAA tournament record with nine three-pointers to lead UConn to a 94-64 win at Storrs, Conn.

The boasting “allows you to play with a bit of a chip on your shoulder,” she said. “For us, we like to prove it with the way that we play.”

Nurse made 10 of her 13 shots for the top-seeded Huskies (34-0), who won for the 109th straight time. Their next test will be UCLA in the Sweet 16.

Alexis Peterson had 25 points for Syracuse (22-11).

Oregon 74, Duke 65: Ruthy Hebard scored 20 points as Oregon earned its first Sweet 16 berth by upsetting second-seeded Duke (28-6) in Durham, N.C.

Maite Cazorla added 17 points and Lexi Bando finished with 14 points to help Oregon (22-13) become the first No. 10 seed in a decade to reach the round of 16.

The Ducks will face Maryland in the next round.

Stanford 69, Kansas State 48: Brittany McPhee had 21 points as Stanford routed No. 7 seed Kansas State to advance to its 10th straight Sweet 16.

The second-seeded Cardinal (30-5) had no problem dealing with the Wildcats (23-11) or their home crowd in Manhattan, Kan. Stanford roared to a 39-21 halftime lead and never looked back in advancing to face No. 3 seed Texas on Friday.

Kindred Wesemann had 11 points and Breanna Lewis was held to nine in their final game for the Wildcats (23-11).

Louisville 75, Tennessee 64: Asia Durr scored 23 points as host Louisville (29-7) beat fifth-seeded Tennessee (20-12).

Moore’s perimeter shooting provided a lift for the Cardinals, who had to work hard late to finish 44% from the field. No. 4 seed Louisville will face top-seeded Baylor in the regional semifinal.

Baylor 86, California 46: Alexis Prince and Nina Davis each scored 16 points as top-seeded Baylor earned its ninth straight trip to the Sweet 16.

Davis, one of four Baylor seniors, also had six rebounds in her last game at the Ferrell Center, where the top-seeded Lady Bears have won 12 consecutive NCAA tournament games.

Kristine Anigwe had 20 points for ninth-seeded California (20-14).

Washington 108, Oklahoma 82: Kelsey Plum scored 38 points as Washington (29-5) raced past Oklahoma in Seattle. No. 3 seed Washington will face Mississippi State in the regional semifinal. Gioya Carter led sixth-seeded Oklahoma (23-10) with 17 points.

Quinnipiac 85, Miami 78: Morgan Manz scored 22 points as No. 12 seed Quinnipiac stunned Miami (24-9) in Coral Gables, Fla.

Sarah Shewan and Paula Strautmane each scored 11 for Quinnipiac (29-6), which will next play top-seeded South Carolina.