No. 2 Ohio State stumbles at Purdue, gets blown out 49-20

After closing to 14-6 early in the third quarter, Davon Hamilton was called for roughing the kicker and the Boilermakers cashed in on their second chance with Knox's 1-yard TD run. Haskins finally hooked up with Johnnie Dixon III on a 32-yard TD pass to make it 28-13 and Terry McLaurin on a 34-yard TD pass to make it 35-20 with 4:40 to go, but Blough's TD pass to Moore and Bailey's interception return sealed it.