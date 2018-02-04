Pac-12 basketball: Washington upsets No. 9 Arizona with a buzzer beater

Dominic Green collected a loose ball in the final seconds and made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Washington a 78-75 victory over No. 9 Arizona on Saturday night.
Washington went to freshman Jaylen Nowell with the clock winding down, but his shot was blocked by Arizona star Deandre Ayton. Green grabbed the swatted shot near the Washington bench and beat the buzzer with his fourth 3-pointer of the game.
Green finished with 14 points off the bench and the biggest shot of his career as the Huskies padded an already improving resume for NCAA tournament contention. Noah Dickerson led Washington (17-6, 7-3 Pac-12) with 25 points and David Crisp added 16.
Dusan Ristic scored 21 points for Arizona (19-5, 9-2) and Allonzo Trier had 17 of his 20 in the second half. Ayton was a force on the inside with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, but missed a free throw with 21 seconds left that would have given Arizona the lead.
at Stanford 96, Oregon 61: Dorian Pickens scored 25 points, making all five of is 3-point attempts and Stanford handed Oregon its worst loss of the season, beating the Ducks 96-61 Saturday.
KZ Okpala added 20 points for the Cardinal (13-11, 7-4 Pac-12), who won their second straight and seventh in 10 games. Reid Travis added 17 points.
Troy Brown scored 15 points for Oregon (15-8, 5-5), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Victor Bailey, Jr. added 13 points and Elijah Brown and Paul White scored 10 each.
The game seemed to turn on a blown call. Oregon threw the ball out of bounds but was awarded the ball. Payton Pritchard hit a 3-pointer moments later to bring the Ducks within 19-16.
Daejon Davis hit a 3-pointer on the other end that sparked a 13-0 run and Stanford was in the control the rest of way. Davis flirted with a triple-double, scoring nine points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out eight assists.
Pickens was 9-of-11 shooting from the floor including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Okpala hit a layup in the final minute of the first half and the Cardinal took a 50-34 lead into halftime.
Oregon hadn't lost by more than 12 all year. The Ducks also gave up a season-high in points. Stanford scored 107 points in an overtime victory over UCLA on Jan. 4.
at California 74, Oregon State 70: Kingsley Okoroh had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double and California ended a nine-game Pac-12 losing streak with a 74-70 win over Oregon State on Saturday night.
Okoroh, a senior from England, made six straight free throws in the final 6 minutes to help secure the Bears' first victory since Dec. 30 at Stanford. A 54-percent career free throw shooter coming in, Okoroh finished 12 of 14 from the line.
He also had five blocked shots for Cal (8-16, 2-9), which avoided equaling its longest-ever losing streak of 10 games in the 1961-62 season.
The Beavers (11-11, 3-7) lost its fourth straight game and its sixth in the last seven. They have dropped 19 straight road games dating to last season.
Darius McNeill scored 16 points for Cal and Marcus Lee had 14.
OSU's Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting. Tres Tinkle added 19 points, making 10 of 10 from the foul line.