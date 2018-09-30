Pac-12 football: Minshew leads Washington State over Utah 28-24

Gardner Minshew threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Easop Winston Jr. late in the fourth quarter to lift Washington State to a 28-24 victory over Utah on Saturday.
Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) shredded the nation's No. 1 defense for 454 total yards and won its 10th straight home game.
Utah (2-2, 0-2) was coming off a bye week. The Utes defense came in allowing just 12.3 points and 204 yards per game.
Minshew completed 31 of 56 passes for three touchdowns and one interception.
Winston caught four passes for 115 yards.