Chung earns another shot at Federer

Chung knows what's in store for him against Federer. "I'm just trying to [play] 100% my tennis, for sure, because he play great tennis. I'm just trying to focus on my match," said Chung, the first player from South Korea to reach the quarterfinals of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament. "He's playing really good this year so far, as well, so I don't know. Just playing really fast and good serve, good baseline. He play everything good, so I'm just trying to…I don't know. I'm just trying to enjoy on the court."