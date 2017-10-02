San Diego State running back can't stay sore at opponent who gouged him in the eye

Apparently Rashaad Penny doesn’t believe in that eye-for-an-eye deal.

The San Diego State running back was all smiles on Monday after receiving a telephone call from the Northern Illinois linebacker who intentionally gouged his eye during last Saturday night’s game.

“It’s a new week,” he said. “I got over it.”

The incident went viral over the weekend if only because it was caught on television. Cameras showed Penny trapped at the bottom of a pile as Northern Illinois’ Antonio Jones-Davis reached down and stuck his fingers through Penny’s facemask.

After reviewing tape the next day, Northern Illinois announced that Jones-Davis would be suspended for the team’s next game. And that he would apologize.

“He reached out to me after class,” Penny said. “He was very sincere.”

It probably helped that Penny was able to return to Saturday’s game — with a visor bolted to his facemask — and that the No. 19 Aztecs ended up winning a close game to remain undefeated.

There’s still a little pain but no blurred vision. And no hard feelings.

“It’s really no grudges I have against anybody,” Penny said after his team practiced Monday. “I get up and smile after everything.”

