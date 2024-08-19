Banning defensive back Steven Perez has versatility to guide Pilots

Banning High safety Steven Perez will play the first month of the football season as a 16-year-old senior.

Eighth in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Steven Perez, Banning defensive back.

When you attend a Banning High football game, it’s hard not to pay attention to Steven Perez. He’s 6 feet 1, 190 pounds and plays anywhere and everywhere. He has been a receiver, running back, linebacker and defensive back. He’ll be playing some quarterback.

“I’m willing to do whatever,” he said. “We do hitting drills and when no one is stepping up if it’s offensive line or defensive line, I’m always, ‘Put me in.’”

The fact Perez will play the first month of his senior year as a 16-year-old gives you a hint about his fearlessness and confidence.

“He reminds me of a kid from the movie ‘Little Giants,’” coach Raymond Grajeda said. “His mentality is he just loves the game.”

Perez loves one position more than all others.

“I’m a safety,” he said. “I like to hit. I’m a defensive player first and foremost. I like being in the box. I want to hit. I’m confident.”

Biggest ive ever been. Strongest ive ever been. Fastest ive ever been. Steady grinding! @CoachGaribayBHS pic.twitter.com/UjkKGPzCoy — steven perez (@steve1k_22) April 7, 2024

During the offseason, he was working out at the beach with the two family dogs, making the sand his playground. The weight room also was a can’t-miss hangout, because he knows strength can send him on a path to even greater success.

He has been playing football since he was 5. His mother was a softball pitcher for Banning. His father played baseball at Bishop Montgomery. His mother’s side of the family has lived in Wilmington for years. When they say, “Once a Pilot, always a Pilot,” they’re referring to Perez.

What a catch by Soph Steven Perez of Banning. pic.twitter.com/QjKmwIMrgd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 6, 2023

“I think I’m fifth generation Banning Pilot,” he said.

He attends the school’s firefighter/EMS magnet program, and is the co-chief for students. That’s a major honor.

“It’s a huge responsibility for me,” he said. “I lead them, I direct them, I show them what we’re doing.”

Perez has matured and learned how to deal with failure. There were times early in high school that he got so upset when making a mistake he’d have a tantrum and forget about finishing his assignment.

“I’m so competitive,” he said. “I hate losing, so whenever I made a mistake or do something that was not perfect, I would just lose myself. I want to be perfect. I want to be the best player.

“Coach Grajeda was able to get on me a lot and it led me to mature and become a better person and better player. Without someone to tell me what I was doing wrong, I wouldn’t know and now I know how to be more mature on and off the field.”

A review of Banning statistics last season provide a look at Perez’s versatility. He rushed for 335 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 50 passes for 907 yards and five touchdowns. He had 83 solo tackles and five interceptions.

“This guy doesn’t stop,” Grajeda said.”He’s a dynamic player. He’s a trick of all trades. He can do it all.”

There’s no reason Perez can’t be similar to two-time City Section player of the year Peyton Waters, who led Birmingham with his versatility as a defensive back, receiver and wildcat quarterback.

There’s really nothing preventing Perez from being the best player in the City Section this season.

“I’ve been working harder than ever in the weight room,” he said.

