Former No. 1 tennis player Karolina Pliskova unleases rage on umpire's chair after match

However in the last set, tied at 5-5, Pliskova got into a lengthy argument with the chair umpire after she had an overhead smash called out. Pliskova tried to show the chair umpire where the ball had landed inbounds on the clay court, but the umpire acknowledged that she "lost" the ball mark and therefore said the point should be awarded to Sakkari. On the next point, Sakkari converted a break, then served it out.