Former No. 1 tennis player Karolina Pliskova unleases rage on umpire's chair after match

Former No. 1 tennis player Karolina Pliskova was not having it with the chair umpire after her match against Maria Sakkari in Rome.
The 26-year-old of the Czech Republic, lost to Sakkari 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the second round of the Italian Open on Wednesday. During the match, she argued with the chair umpire on several instances about calls and points that went out of her favor.
However in the last set, tied at 5-5, Pliskova got into a lengthy argument with the chair umpire after she had an overhead smash called out. Pliskova tried to show the chair umpire where the ball had landed inbounds on the clay court, but the umpire acknowledged that she "lost" the ball mark and therefore said the point should be awarded to Sakkari. On the next point, Sakkari converted a break, then served it out.
As both players went to shake hands with the chair umpire per usual after every match, Pliskova extended her hand to the chair umpire and then immediately started banging the chair with her racket.
Pliskova shared her frustration via Twitter.
No fine has been announced.
Twitter: @edmgonzalez