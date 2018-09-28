U.S. Ryder Cup team doesn’t have a lot of nerves

“We both feel like we’re playing well, and we want to go out there and represent our country the best,” said Reed, who in two Ryder Cups has been called “Captain America” because of his fist-pumping, ear-cupping, finger-shushing bravado. “The best way to do that is go out and have some fun and try to play some good golf and do it the right way. And any time you get to tee it up with Big Cat, it’s always fun.”