Fired coach Art Briles talks about sexual assault controversy at Baylor

Football won’t be the only story line when No. 23 Baylor takes the field against Southern Methodist on Saturday.

The Bears’ former coach, Art Briles, recently spoke to ESPN, his first extensive public comments since being dismissed last spring for his role in mishandling sexual assault allegations against football players. The full Briles interview will be shown Saturday morning on “College GameDay.”

“I understand I made some mistakes,” Briles said in an excerpt broadcast Wednesday. “There was some bad things that went on under my watch. I was the captain of this ship. The captain of the ship goes down with it.”

Kenneth Starr, the former independent counsel, lost his job as university president as a result of the incident.

“I’m gonna learn,” Briles said. “I’m gonna do better.”

On the football field, the Bears have continued to win using Briles’ trademark explosive offense. His son, Kendal, still serves as the team’s offensive coordinator.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter