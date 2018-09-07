Dream comes true for Naomi Osaka, who reaches U.S. Open final

Seeded 20th here, Osaka has shown increasing maturity and has lost only one set. She was 0-3 in her previous matchups against Keys but that had no influence on Thursday. She held off four break points in the fourth game of the first set, which seemed to deflate Keys more than it should have. Osaka broke her serve for a 3-2 lead and broke again for a 5-2 lead. Osaka won the set when Keys netted a forehand. Osaka gained another break in the first game of the second set and didn’t relent. Keys was 0 for 13 in converting break points.