NCAA South Regional preview: Nevada vs. Loyola (Ill.); Kentucky vs. Kansas State

The Ramblers beat Miami 64-62 on Donte Ingram's three-point shot just before the buzzer sounded in the first round, then eliminated Tennessee in the second round 63-62 on Clayton Custer's basket that bounced off the rim and in with 3.6 seconds left. All the while 98-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the team's chaplain, has become, in her words, an "international" sensation.