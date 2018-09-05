Defending champ Sloane Stephens falls, but Rafael Nadal prevails in five-set tiebreaker with Dominic Thiem to reach semifinal

The fifth set started at 12:55 a.m. EDT, no doubt leaving many spectators glad that the New York City subways run 24 hours a day. The quality of play remained good and Nadal and Thiem stayed on serve through the first 10 games of the fifth set, though Thiem had to save two break points in the fifth game and three more in the 11th game to keep it that way. Finally, after Nadal held serve to make it 6-6, they went to the tiebreaker. The drama continued until 2:03 a.m. Eastern time, when Thiem hit an overhead long and Nadal advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals for the seventh time of his career.