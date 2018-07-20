1968: Lakers' first 'Big 3' didn't deliver immediate banner

In 1964, the Yankees made their 15th appearance in the World Series in 18 seasons, winning nine of them. The Green Bay Packers might as well have been wearing green-and-gold pinstripes on the football field, as they dominated the game by winning three NFL championships and two Super Bowls between 1961 and 1967. The Montreal Canadiens appeared in five consecutive Stanley Cup Finals in the ’60s, winning four of them. And in Los Angeles, the UCLA Bruins began a 12-year run in which they won the NCAA men’s basketball tournament 10 times.