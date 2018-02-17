Quavo leads Team Clippers past Team Lakers in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Recording artist Quavo of Migos scored 19 points to lead Team Clippers to a 75-66 victory over Team Lakers on Friday evening at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Quavo, who made seven of 10 shots from the field and five of eight free throws, was selected the game's most valuable player.
Olympic sprinter Andre De Grasse contributed 17 points for the Clippers, who opened a 10-1 lead early and had a 37-30 advantage at halftime, while actor Brandon Armstrong finished with 16 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Actress and model Rachel DeMita led Team Lakers with 17 points while former NBA star Nate Robinson added 14 points. Boxer Terence Crawford had a game-high 12 rebounds and contributed nine points for Team Lakers.
Team Clippers shot a stellar 47.7% (31 of 65) from the field thanks to 52 points in the paint, with 21 coming on fast breaks. They made only 17.4% (4 of 23) from long range.
Team Lakers struggled from the field, making 31% (22 of 71) of their shots.
All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters
Team Clippers
Anthony Anderson (ABC's "black-ish"), Brandon Armstrong (actor, social media star), Miles Brown (ABC's "black-ish"), Win Butler (Arcade Fire), Common (actor, recording artist), Andre De Grasse (Olympic sprinter), Stefanie Dolson (WNBA's Chicago Sky), Jamie Foxx (actor, singer, musician), Paul Pierce (NBA legend, ESPN analyst), Dascha Polanco (actress, activist), Quavo (recording artist), Bubba Watson (two-time Masters champion) and Jason Williams (NBA legend).
Team Lakers
Justin Bieber (recording artist), Sterling Brim (MTV's "Ridiculousness"), Nick Cannon (actor, recording artist, star of MTV's Wild'N Out), Terence Crawford (boxer), Rachel DeMita (NBA2KTV host, actress, model), Jerry Ferrara (STARZ's "Power"), Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks co-owner), Tracy McGrady (NBA legend, ESPN analyst), Caleb McLaughlin (Netflix's "Stranger Things"), Candace Parker (WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks), Nate Robinson (NBA legend), Drew Scott (HGTV's "Property Brothers") and Kris Wu (actor, singer, music producer).