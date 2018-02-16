Advertisement

What time is the NBA All-Star game? Here's a schedule of the weekend's events

By Times staff reports
Feb 16, 2018 | 8:55 AM
LeBron James, left, and Stephen Curry will lead their respective teams of All-Stars into action at 5 p.m. PST on Sunday at Staples Center. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

A look at the marquee events during All-Star weekend, at Staples Center in Los Angeles unless noted otherwise (all times Pacific).

The NBA All-Star game, pitting Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday.

Friday

9:30 a.m.: Rising Stars practice (NBA TV)

4 p.m.: NBA All-Star celebrity game at L.A. Convention Center (ESPN)

6 p.m.: Rising stars game (TNT)

Saturday

10 a.m.: Hall of Fame announcement (NBA TV)

11 a.m.: NBA All-Star game practice and media day (NBA TV)

4 p.m.: Commissioner Adam Silver addresses media (NBA TV)

5 p.m.: All-Star Saturday night order of events (TNT)

— Skills challenge
— Three-point contest
— Slam dunk contest

Sunday

10 a.m.: NBA Legends brunch (NBA TV at noon)

1:30 p.m.: NBA G League International Challenge (NBA TV)

5 p.m.: 67th NBA All-Star game (TNT)

