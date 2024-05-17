Lakers announce dates and sites for three preseason games
The Lakers announced dates and sites for three preseason games on Friday, including a game against the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas on Oct. 15 at T-Mobile Arena.
The Lakers open preseason play Oct. 4 and 6 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns, respectively. The complete preseason schedule will be released this summer.
The Lakers made the most of the NBA scouting combine, fielding coaching candidate pitches, discussing trade options, evaluating Bronny James and more.
Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets for the Warriors game will be sold at axs.com and the T-Mobile Arena box office. Tickets for Acrisure Arena will be sold at Ticketmaster and the Acrisure Arena box office.
Spectrum SportsNet will broadcast all preseason games. The preseason games can be heard on the team’s flagship radio station, 710 AM ESPNLA, as well as in Spanish on KWKW 1330 AM.
