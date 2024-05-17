Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers announce dates and sites for three preseason games

Lakers forward Anthony Davis tries to power his way past Minnesota defenders in the low post.
Forward Anthony Davis will be back with the Lakers when they open preseason play in October. The big question will be whether LeBron James exercises his player option.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
The Lakers announced dates and sites for three preseason games on Friday, including a game against the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas on Oct. 15 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Lakers open preseason play Oct. 4 and 6 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns, respectively. The complete preseason schedule will be released this summer.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets for the Warriors game will be sold at axs.com and the T-Mobile Arena box office. Tickets for Acrisure Arena will be sold at Ticketmaster and the Acrisure Arena box office.

Spectrum SportsNet will broadcast all preseason games. The preseason games can be heard on the team’s flagship radio station, 710 AM ESPNLA, as well as in Spanish on KWKW 1330 AM.

