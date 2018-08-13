Carmelo Anthony signs with Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have signed 10-time all-star Carmelo Anthony to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.
Anthony was selected third overall in 2003 by the Denver Nuggets in a draft class that also included LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Anthony’s new Rockets teammate Chris Paul.
On Monday morning, Paul tweeted a photo of himself and Anthony, along with the caption, “Welcome my brother.”
Anthony led Syracuse to a national title in 2003 but has never appeared in the NBA Finals. After spending seven-plus seasons with Denver and six-plus with the New York Knicks, Anthony played for Oklahoma City last season.
He averaged career lows in points (16.2) and minutes (32.1) per game with the Thunder and was traded to Atlanta last month. Days later, he accepted a contract buyout from the Hawks.
Anthony was the NBA scoring champ in 2013, averaging 28.7 points per game, and ranks 19th all-time with 25,417 points.