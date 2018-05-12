Cavaliers vs. Celtics: How Cleveland and Boston match up in the Eastern Conference finals

Outlook: After Boston's intense injuries and Cleveland's massive makeover, this series looks far different than last year's matchup or what was projected earlier this year. A Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas matchup has become a Terry Rozier-George Hill duel. This series is about how the shrewd tactics of Celtics coach Brad Stevens can counter the basketball genius of James' remarkable late-career resurgence. Boston will try rotating personnel and various schemes (layers of big-men support) to reduce James' dominance, but the key might be neutralizing the supporting cast. Horford has been a two-way star and will be tough on Kevin Love, who averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 54% in his last three Cleveland games. Boston has leaned on top-rated defense when the offense waned, but has found scoring in Rozier and rookie Jayson Tatum.