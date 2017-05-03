Floyd Mayweather Jr. makes stacks of cash by betting on Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics

Isaiah Thomas turned in an inspired performance for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, scoring 53 points against the Washington Wizards on what would have been the 23rd birthday of his sister Chyna Thomas, who died April 15 after a single-vehicle crash.

That performance inspired retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. to post an Instagram photo of himself with the large stacks of cash he says he won by betting on Thomas and the Celtics.

Thomas’ story is quite inspiring, although it really doesn’t seem to take much to prompt Mayweather to post images of himself with large sums of money.

They don’t call the guy “Money” for nothing.

