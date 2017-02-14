NBA: Chicago Bulls beat Toronto Raptors for 11th time in a row

Doug McDermott scored 20 points, Jimmy Butler had 19 points and 12 assists in his return to the lineup, and the host Chicago Bulls continued their mastery over the Toronto Raptors in a 105-94 victory Tuesday night.

Taj Gibson had 14 points and Rajon Rondo scored 12 to help the Bulls beat the Raptors for the 11th consecutive time. Toronto’s last victory in the series was Dec. 31, 2013.

Kyle Lowry scored 22 points for the Raptors, who lost their third game in a row.

Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan had 18 points, 10 below his season average, and was ejected in the final minute after picking up his second technical foul of the game.

Cleveland 116, at Minnesota 108: LeBron James had 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, who overcame 41 points by Andrew Wiggins. Kyre Irving scored 25 points for the Cavaliers, who shot 51% and made 13 three-point shots. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 for the Timberwolves.

Sacramento 97, at Lakers 96