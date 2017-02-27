Hawks stop Celtics, and it gets chippy

Dennis Schroder had 21 points to help the Atlanta Hawks snap their three-game losing streak and Boston’s seven-game home win streak with a 114-98 win over the Celtics on Monday night in Boston.

Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard each added 17 points for Atlanta, although Howard was ejected in the third quarter after receiving his second technical foul in a typically chippy game between the Eastern Conference rivals.

Boston’s Isaiah Thomas had 19 points, ending a streak of 44 games with at least 20.

at Cleveland 102, Milwaukee 95: LeBron James returned from a bout with strep throat and scored 24 points, Kyrie Irving had 25 and the Cavaliers held off the Bucks, who lost starting forward Michael Beasley to a sprained left knee in the first half. Milwaukee, 10th in the East, dropped 11/2 games behind eighth-place Detroit. Cleveland, the East leader, moved four games ahead of second-place Boston.

Golden State 119, at Philadelphia 108: Kevin Durant had 27 points in his return after missing a game because of a hand injury, helping the Warriors overcome the worst three-point shooting performance of Stephen Curry’s career. Curry had 19 points but was 0 for 11 from three-point range, exceeding his previous worst outing, 0 for 10 on Nov. 4 against the Lakers. The two-time MVP leads the league by a wide margin with 231 three-pointers this season. Golden State won its fourth straight to boost its NBA-best record to 50-9. The 76ers said center Joel Embiid, who has missed the last 13 games with a left knee injury, would be out indefinitely after experiencing swelling and soreness.

Toronto 92, at New York 91: DeMar DeRozan made a game-winning turnaround jumper with 1.9 seconds to play and finished with 37 points for the Raptors, who learned earlier in the day that All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry will have right wrist surgery and could miss the rest of the regular season.

Indiana 117, at Houston 108: Jeff Teague had 25 points in a rare road win for the Pacers, who are 10-19 in away games. Former Laker Lou Williams scored 28 for the Rockets.

at Dallas 96, Miami 89: Seth Curry’s 29 points helped the Mavericks hand the Heat just their third loss in 19 games.

Minnesota 102, at Sacramento 88: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points and Andrew Wiggins had 27 for the Timberwolves. Wiggins averaged 29 points a game and Towns averaged 28.4 in February.