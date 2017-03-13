Kawhi Leonard helps Spurs tie for best record

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points in his return from a concussion and the host San Antonio Spurs tied Golden State for the NBA’s best record with a 107-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

San Antonio made a season-high 16 three-point baskets in its 19th consecutive home victory over Atlanta. The Spurs and Warriors are 52-14 with 16 games remaining, including the final regular-season matchup between them March 29.

Point guard Dennis Schroder had 22 points and 10 assists, but the Hawks had their winning streak ended at three games.

Leonard made five consecutive shots, including a step-back, fadeway jumper at the close of the first quarter, after missing his first two attempts. The buzzer-beating shot gave San Antonio its first double-digit lead, 28-18.

at Memphis 113, Milwaukee 93: Vince Carter made all eight of his shots, including six three-poiners, and scored a season-high 24 points to help the Grizzlies end a skid at five games. It was the first start of the season for the 40-year-old forward. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points for the Bucks, who had won six consecutive games.

Chicago 115, at Charlotte 109: Nikola Mirotic scored 24 points, Rajon Rondo had a season-high 20 points in his first start since Dec. 30, and the Bulls ended a losing streak at five games. Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler each had 23 points for the Bulls. Jeremy Lamb scored 26 points filling in for Nic Batum (migraine) and Marvin Williams had 13 points and tied a career high with 18 rebounds for the Hornets.

at Minnesota 119, Washington 104: Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 13 rebounds, and Ricky Rubio scored 22 points and set a Timberwolves record with 19 assists. John Wall scored 27 points for the Wizards.

at Toronto 100, Dallas 78: DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and the Raptors beat the Mavericks for the third consecutive time and the sixth time in their last eight meetings. Harrison Barnes had 18 points and Dirk Nowitzki had 17 for the Mavericks.

at Sacramento 120, Orlando 115: Darren Collison had 19 points and 13 assists, Anthony Tolliver scored 19 points and the Kings ended a losing streak at eight games. Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Magic.

at Denver 129, Lakers 101

at Utah 114, Clippers 108