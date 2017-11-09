NBA: Triple-double for James Harden in victory

James Harden had 35 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to help the Houston Rockets defeat the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 117-113 on Thursday night.

Harden also had five steals and a block as Houston extended its winning streak to four games. It’s the second triple-double of the season for Harden and the 33rd of his career.

LeBron James had 33 points for the Cavaliers, and Jeff Green added 27.

The Cavaliers used a 13-1 run, with five points from James, to cut the lead to 112-111 with 90 seconds left. Clint Capela, who finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, blocked a shot by James in the final seconds to secure the win.

at Denver 102, Oklahoma City 94: Paul Millsap scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Thunder lost their fourth in a row.

at Sacramento 109, Philadelphia 108: Rookie De’Aaron Fox had five points and an assist in the last 1:10 as the Kings scored the final seven points of the game to stun the 76ers.

at Toronto 122, New Orleans 118: DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points, Serge Ibaka had 19 and the Raptors made 16 three-pointers as they beat the Pelicans for the fifth consecutive time.

at Washington 111, Lakers 95