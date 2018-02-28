NBA: Wizards squander big lead but hang on

Looking lost on offense and trailing 64-50 at the half, Bledsoe, who had 17 points, sparked the resurgence in the third with eight points during an 18-6 run, including his second three that pulled Milwaukee to 70-68. The Wizards immediately called time out to regroup. They pushed the lead back to seven. Jason Terry hit a wide-open three with 13 seconds left in the third that cut the lead to 84-81.