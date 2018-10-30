NBA: Klay Thompson breaks record with 14 threes

Klay Thompson broke teammate Stephen Curry's NBA record with 14 three-point baskets and finished with 52 points Monday night to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 149-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls at Chicago.
Thompson set the mark when he nailed a three with just less than five minutes to play in the third quarter. He was then mobbed by teammates as the players headed to the sideline for a timeout with the Warriors leading 113-69. Curry made 13 three-pointers in a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2016.
Thompson played only 27 minutes, sitting out the fourth quarter. The All-Star guard, who made only five of 36 shots from behind the arc in the Warriors' first seven games, made 14 of 24 against the Bulls.
He scored 36 points in the first half, helping the Warriors to a 92-50 lead in the second-highest scoring half by an NBA team.
The Phoenix Suns scored 107 in the first half of a 173-143 victory over the Denver Nuggets in 1990.
at Milwaukee 124, Toronto 109: With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, Ersan Ilyasova scored a season-high 19 points to lead the Bucks in a showdown of the NBA's last two undefeated teams. Milwaukee improved to 7-0 in a marquee matchup that lost some luster with Antetokounmpo in concussion protocol and Raptors star Kawhi Leonard sitting out to rest.
at Denver 116, New Orleans 111: Gary Harris scored 23 points to help the Nuggets hold off the depleted Pelicans, who were without Anthony Davis and Elfrid Payton.
at San Antonio 113, Dallas 108 (OT): DeMar DeRozan had 34 points and nine assists and the Spurs withstood a 31-point effort by Dallas rookie Luka Doncic.
at New York 115, Brooklyn 96: Tim Hardaway Jr. had 25 points and eight assists to help the Knicks end a five-game losing streak.
Portland 103, at Indiana 93: Zach Collins matched his career high with 17 points and C.J. McCollum also scored 17 for the Trail Blazers.
at Philadelphia 113, Atlanta 92: Markelle Fultz scored a season-high 16 points and Ben Simmons had 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the 76ers.
Sacramento 123, at Miami 113: Willie Cauley-Stein had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Kings.
at Minnesota 124, Lakers 120